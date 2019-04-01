After the bell on Tuesday, we'll get fiscal third-quarter results from technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for its June ending period. Traditionally, this is the slowest quarter of the year for the company as it gears up for fall product launches ahead of the holidays. With shares back above $200, investors will be looking to see if a strong report can put the stock back within reach of its all-time high. Today, I'll examine some of the key items to watch.

As we go into this week's report, let me just remind you that Apple has beaten on the top and bottom lines for the last eight quarters. In fact, there's only been one EPS miss in the past 19 periods. Right now, the Street seems conservative on the top line, being at $53.39 billion, which would be a little below management's guidance midpoint as detailed below:

revenue between $52.5 billion and $54.5 billion

gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent

operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion

other income/(expense) of $250 million

tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent

If we use the midpoint of all those ranges, along with the previous quarter's share count, you get a little over $2.05 in earnings per share, with the Street currently at $2.10. Unless management shocks everyone by reporting no share buyback, that should be good for another couple of pennies, so items above really only needs to be slightly ahead of their midpoints for the company to beat on the bottom line.

At the moment, analysts expect a slight revenue increase over last year's fiscal Q3 period, but the Street is calling for a more than 3% decrease when it comes to the September ending fiscal Q4. Apple should be launching its new set of iPhones in the final weeks of the period, and all eyes will be on the new camera setups as well as pricing. A second version of AirPods as well as the really expensive new Mac Pro will help the top line, and the Apple Watch will be in focus since it gets the App Store.

Perhaps the most questions will be in relation to Apple's services business. The company did launch its News Plus service, but there are reports that things aren't going as well as hoped. Streaming services are coming later this year, which are expected to fuel the next leg of revenue growth for the segment, entering a very crowded field. Just be careful when looking at services gross margins, because they don't exactly tell the whole story. Also remember that growth rates may not be as impressive in the near term after the accounting change boosted last year's services revenue figures by quite a bit.

I'm sure Apple's management will be asked numerous questions about the situation ongoing in China, with the trade war not yet settled. Revenues in that region were down 21.5% in fiscal Q2, so investors will be looking for signs of improvement. There have also been rumors about Apple moving some production out of China and into countries like India and Vietnam. As long as things between the two nations don't spiral out of control in the near term, Apple shouldn't be in bad shape.

As for Apple's shares, they closed Friday just a few bucks away from their 2019 high, even though they remain about 11% off their all-time high. That record, along with a trillion dollar market cap, could be in play with a good report this week. Should we not get positive news, it will be interesting to see if the stock can hold its 50-day moving average (currently at $195), or the 200-day which is about $8 lower than the shorter term trendline.

With shares back above $200 for a chunk of the quarter, and well off their lows from earlier in the year, I am very curious to see what Apple did with the buyback. While I've made the case that another dividend raise would be more beneficial for shareholders at these levels, I don't see that happening in the near term. I wouldn't be surprised if management pulled back a little on its share repurchases with the stock at these levels, but I still expect that it will continue to reduce the share count at a decent clip moving forward.

In the end, many eyes will be on Apple as the technology giant reports its fiscal third-quarter results this week. While the China trade war may not be settled, investors are looking forward to this year's fall launches. 2019 will be more than just new iPhones, iPads, and Watches, as the company looks to launch a number of new services key to future growth. What do you expect to hear from Apple? I look forward to your comments below.