Spirit Airlines: Elevator Back Up

The airline tends to perform well when capacity growth is constrained to the mid-teen levels.

Airline investors should understand by now that quarterly results are volatile. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) plunging on disappointing Q3 guidance is a gift reminiscent of my previous bull call on the airline stock back at $35 in 2018.

Image Source: Spirit Airlines website

Volatile Results

Spirit Airlines generates some of the most volatile results in the airline sector due to a focus on fast capacity growth. The airline tends to overextend itself creating these scenarios where results disappoint for a short period of time. Ultimately, Spirit can pull triggers such as slowing capacity expansion in order to grow profits while volatile fuel costs play a large part in quarterly profit swings.

Q2 results were a prime example of the airline producing the type of results that the market needs to reward shareholders. Revenues jumped nearly 19% to top $1 billion while EPS beat analyst estimates by $0.05 due to 52% growth over the same period last year.

A prime reason for the big EPS beat was strong total operating revenue per available seat mile (TRASM), up 5.0% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, fuel expenses were only up 7.6% despite a 15.4% increase in fuel gallons consumed.

The combination provides for a big boost to profits considering that fuel expenses remain the biggest single cost for Spirit at $265 million in the quarter. The airline spent over 25% of revenues on fuel alone.

Despite these strong results, Spirit Airlines forecast some dismal cost pressures in Q3. The airline forecasts a 600 basis point cost increase above the original target of 1% to 2% as follows:

150 basis points due to Ft. Lauderdale runway closure.

150 basis points related to reduced ASM production primarily due to a lower completion factor assumption.

100 basis points are due to lower stage.

200 basis points due to higher estimates for flight disruption costs.

In essence, the company screwed up on a plan to improve efficiency with pilot reserves that backfired. The cost impact shouldn't recur in 2020.

Constrained Capacity

So far, Spirit appears more focused on constraining capacity growth to more reasonable targets. Previously, the airline would hit years where growth would top 30% causing serious pressure on the business and fare prices.

Predictably, the end result was back in 2018 where the stock plunged to $35. The current plan is for more reasonable 15% annual growth.

Source: Spirit Airlines June 2019 presentation

After the stock dipped 24% to the low $40s, the valuation equation is far more reasonable now. At $43, Spirit Airlines trades at the lowest forward P/E multiple of the other low cost carriers of Alaska Air Group (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), and Southwest Airlines (LUV).

Data by YCharts

While Spirit is the cheapest stock amongst this group of airline stocks, other transport sectors regularly trade at substantially higher P/E multiples. The market lacks confidence in the airlines, but one can easily justify a higher valuation multiple for the airline sector, including Spirit.

Over the last decade, Spirit has easily generated the revenue growth that would usually attract a more aggressive investor base. Revenues are forecasted to approach $4 billion this year after sitting far below $1 billion after the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

The market may never reward the airlines with higher P/E multiples. Regardless, an investor in Spirit Airlines has the potential of seeing returns match growth rates plus a potential step up in the P/E multiple by 50% to 100%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Spirit Airlines is positioned to ride the elevator back up like in 2019 similar to 2018 when the stock roughly doubled off the lows. The stock quickly rebounded from a low below $35 to a high near $65 before last year was over. A similar situation is setting up as the airline stands to still generate an EPS above $6 next year making an entry point in the low $40s very appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.