Neatgear: Cautiously Bullish

Netgear will need to use Q3 and Q4 to prove that it could reverse the declining U.S. retail Wi-Fi market trends with its new Wi-Fi 6 product.

We like the fact that Netgear has been leveraging its strength to serve the demands in gaming market through its new Wi-Fi 6 fast router product.

Recent business overview

We’ve learned a few things from the most recent Netgear (NTGR) earnings call in Q2. On a positive note, we are pleased that Netgear has made the move into the trending and growing gaming market. Its newly-launched product line, Nighthawk fast router, provides significant performance upgrades to professional gaming and deployment in densely-populated locations such as stadiums or airports and is manufactured using the latest Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax wireless standard.

On a more negative note, new standard introductions mean two things; 1) It will take time before mass-market adoption happens. 2) During the adoption period, hardware with older standards (802.11ac) will face slower growth due to a deprecation effect as newer-standard hardware (802.11ax) is introduced.

(Source: Google finance. NGTR performance YTD).

Based on those two fronts, we feel that the market had taken an expected action to do a wait-and-see in regards to how Netgear will be able to manage their inventories older-standard hardware during or ahead of the displacements and how they will position themselves to battle the declining trends in their core market. In light of the Q2 earnings call, we saw that Netgear being down more than 20% YTD before rising into $34 per share in a matter of a few days, which means it is now up 3% YTD.

As a long-term investor, overall, we are still positive about Netgear’s prospect going forward after taking into account the downsides. On a more cautious note, we do feel that despite Netgear beating the Q2’s EPS expectation with solid guidance, it will be in on a more roller-coaster ride at least until the second half of 2020, where broader 5G rollouts by mobile service providers and market adoption of its Wi-Fi 6 products will have taken place.

Tailwind and Headwind: 5G, Wifi6, gaming, smart home segment

Across the board, we saw how Netgear’s Connected Home segment’s YoY revenue went down by almost 3% in Q2 2019 due to several declining trends in the US retail markets. Apart from the slight cannibalisation effect as Netgear’s new Wi-Fi 6 generation routers are trending up while some of their customers are shifting from Netgear’s main legacy 802.11ac generation router product lines, we also think that the revenue decline was partly driven by the rise of unlimited fast data plans offered by mobile service providers which potentially reduces the demand for home broadband subscription.

(Source: Author. Netgear’s Q2 YoY Revenue 2018-2019 and business segment trends).

We are optimistic that Netgear’s Wi-Fi 6 routers and overall smart devices segment will gain significant tractions in gaming and the smart home market for the long term. The greater cause for concern for us would be Netgear’s ability to gain significant traction from its mobile Wi-Fi segment. Portable device such as mobile Wi-Fi is very useful during leisure or business travels. With the 5G rolling out, that means there is a need for 5G-compatible mobile Wi-Fi devices. However, outside the Americas, 5G remains a frontier technology in most of Netgear's market, such as EMEA and APAC. The issue mainly has to do with the inadequate infrastructure that will delay the rollouts of 5G in less-developed markets further.

In the last Q2 earnings call, the company claimed that the reduced spending by US mobile service providers such as T-mobile and AT&T (T) has created downward pressures on their Connected Home revenue segment in Q2 ahead of the 5G rollout.

We also believe that the company has a bigger problem to solve when it comes to working around the short-term seasonality headwinds than the decreased spending due to delay in 5G rollout. Net revenue for the Americas was $157 million, which is down 9.9% YoY, though up 6.2% on a sequential basis. However, the company is also guiding to more optimistic Q3 net revenue within the range of $265 million - $280 million driven by the back-to-school spending. While the seasonality effect may continue until Q4 2019, it remains questionable whether 5G rollout could be a double-edged sword for the company. There is a possibility that the expected uptrend of mobile Wi-Fi ahead of 5G rollout by the service providers could be reversed by the greater systemic trend in adoption of 5G unlimited mobile data plan, which comes bundled with the phones and reduces demand for home internet broadband.

Valuation

Netgear is currently trading at a P/Sales around 0.96. If Netgear ends the year at P/Sales of 1.12, it would mean that it trades only slightly lower than its all-time high P/Sales in 2018 of 1.13. Given its Meural acquisition and continuation of its add-on cyberthreat protection plan, Armor, which was launched in 2018, we think that the strengthened recurring revenue stream will add a premium into Netgear’s sales going forward.

(Source: Stockrow)

That is why, at P/Sales of 0.96, we feel that Netgear is currently a little undervalued, though it probably is a reflection of the upcoming uncertainties going into FY 2020 with significant headwinds.

Conclusion

Netgear has been having a challenging year so far. The company has now been working towards reversing the declining trends in the U.S. retail Wi-Fi market followed by increasing trends in unlimited data plan from the service providers which potentially reduces ongoing demand for home internet. In the light of that, we think that Netgear has made the right bet going into gaming and smart devices market, and are quite optimistic that Netgear will finish the year as expected, while also remain positive that FY 2020 will be much better for the stock. The latest Q2 earnings call has also given a slightly positive outlook that the management team will be able to slowly reverse the trends by taking advantage of the seasonal retail market momentum in Q3 onwards into the holiday season at Q4 to push for greater Wi-Fi 6 and subscription-based product adoptions across the board.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.