Lam Research: Expect 30% YoY Drop In FYQ4 Revenues

Lam Research (LRCX) will announce FYQ4 2019 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. In light of significant headwinds facing the semiconductor capital equipment companies, primarily as a result of sever capex cuts in the memory sector, I expect Lam's top end revenue growth to drop 30% YoY compared to FYQ4 2018 and 10% QoQ compared to FYQ3 2019.

The semiconductor and semi cap industries are currently being impacted by:

Macroeconomic uncertainty outside the U.S.

China Trade/Technology embargos

Japan Trade/Technology embargos

Inventory overhang of Memory chips

Advent of EUV lithography minimizing the need for deposition/etch

In this article, I present several factors to support my thesis, to give readers an opportunity to adjust their stock holdings prior to its earnings call.

Comparison With Peers

Lam Research is the first of the major U.S. companies to present its earnings. Previously ASML (ASML) (Netherlands) presented its earnings, but investors should caution that the results should not be considered a harbinger for the upcoming quarter. First, the company is very different from LRCX and they don't compete against any processing tool in their arsenal. Secondly, ASML reported QoQ revenue growth of 9.5%, but that was on the heels of its previous Q1 when revenues dropped 31.3%. For 2019, for the entire 6 month period of 2019, revenues decreased 11.2% HoH compared to the like period in 2018.

ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) (Netherlands) also reported earlier. The company is reported a QoQ revenue increase of 5.5% in Q2, which followed a QoQ decrease of only 3.8% in Q1. For 2019, for the entire 6 month period of 2019, revenues increased 35.7% HoH compared to the like period in 2018. The significant increase in revenues is best summed up by ASMIY's CEO Chuck del Prado in its earnings call:

The current most advanced nodes 10-nanometer in logic and 5-nanometer in foundry have been a major inflection in terms of ALD needs, driven by further miniaturization, new materials, and by new more complex device architecture, that are on the industry's roadmap, the need for additional ALD applications at future nodes will only further increase. This will support continuing healthy growth in these segments of the ALD market over the longer term.

According to my database, ASMIY is ranked #2 in the ALD market, behind Tokyo Electron and ahead of LRCX. But ALD (atomic layer deposition) represents 60% of ADMIY's revenues compared to just 5% for LRCX. Thus, the increased demand of ALD will impact Lam's revenues significantly less than ASMIY.

Semiconductor Equipment Billings in 2019

Chart 1 shows semiconductor equipment billings for 2015 through 2019 for all Japanese equipment suppliers. For 2019, for the entire 6 month period of 2019, revenues decreased 14.2% HoH compared to the like period in 2018.

A few of the largest Japanese equipment companies reported revenues for their previous two quarters, which are usually Q4 of the previous fiscal year and Q1 of the next fiscal year in Japan.

Tokyo Electron: HoH (-21.1%)

Hitachi High Technologies: HoH (-12.2%)

These HoH growth in revenues are comparable to ASML discussed above.

Chart 1

More important for Lam Research are the composite billings of North American equipment suppliers, shown in Chart 2 for the same period. For 2019, for the entire 6 month period of 2019, revenues decreased 23.2% HoH compared to the like period in 2018.

Chart 2

What Does This Mean for LRCX?

LRCX reported revenues of $2,439 million in FYQ3 2019. Since the company is part of the composite for North American companies in Chart 3, then if its FYQ4 2019 revenues decreased 10.5%, HoH revenues would drop 23.2%, the same as the composite revenue decrease. This estimate is based on the data used to compile Chart 3 and is relatively consistent with the HoH revenue growth of ASML and that of the Japanese companies.

Investor Takeaway

For the full years 2019 and 2020, semiconductor capex is shown in Table 1, based on my database of more than two dozen semiconductor manufacturers worldwide. I estimate the total capex spend to drop 17.6% in 2019, as a direct result of a 46.7% drop for NAND and 30.2% for DRAM.

Table 1 - Semiconductor Capex Spend by Device Type 2018E 2019E 2020E Memory 20.5% -38.4% 8.7% DRAM 51.1% -30.2% 8.9% NAND 7.1% -46.7% 9.0% Foundry -19.8% -0.7% 7.0% IDM/Logic 23.9% 14.1% 1.1% Other -5.0% -5.0% -5.2% TOTAL 9.7% -17.6% 5.1% Source: The Information Network ( www.theinformationnet.com)

One caveat for LRCX in 2019 is that YoY growth of 14.1% in the IDM/Logic semiconductor segment will include EUV lithography equipment for 7nm and 5nm. I discussed in several Seeking Alpha articles EUV lithography as a headwind for these companies. The most recent was published on March 19, 2019, titled "Canon's Nanoimprint Lithography: A Chink In ASML Holding's Armor," in which I noted:

To process a semiconductor device at 7nm dimensions requires just one exposure step with EUV versus multiple exposures using ArF immersion. The latter uses successive litho-etch-litho-etch (LELE) steps in a double patterning process or litho-etch-litho-etch-litho-etch (LELELE) in a triple patterning process. An LELE process costs about 2.5 times a single exposure patterning process, while an LELELE costs about 3.5 times that of a single exposure. Multiple patterning extends IC scaling, but the increased complexity of using more process steps at each node translates into time and cost.

2020 will be better for semiconductor equipment manufacturers, and I estimate capex spend at +5.1%. Memory spend will recover, growing 8.7%. Foundry is expected to be another strong growth area at +7.0% in 2020. But in this sector, foundry companies TSMC (TSM) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) are leading proponents of EUV lithography, which will be a further headwind for not only LRCX but Applied Materials (AMAT), another leading deposition/etch supplier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.