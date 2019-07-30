Targa Resources: Strong Growth Expected In 2020 And 2021

Investment Thesis

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) delivered an in line quarter with modest EBITDA growth. The company’s business should flourish given its strong exposure to the Permian Basin. It also has many growth projects reaching completion in H2 2019 and 2020. This should fuel strong growth in the next few years. However, the company’s balance sheet is elevated and its dividend coverage ratio is poor. Although its leverage will likely improve in 2020, we rather err on the side of caution as we are not comfortable about its balance sheet. In addition, its shares are only fairly valued. Therefore, we think we will continue to wait on the sideline.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

In Q1 2019, Targa Resources was able to deliver modest adjusted EBITDA growth. In the past quarter, its adjusted EBITDA grew by 2.4% to $313.9 million. In its gas and processing segment, the company continues to experience good volume growth. However, its gross margin was $4 million lower due to weak commodity prices. Its downstream segment delivered better growth thanks to higher LPG export margin and fractionation margin.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Well-positioned to take advantage of the Permian boom

Permian Basin is one of the fastest growing shale production regions in the United States. For reader’s information, oil production in Permian Basin represents roughly a third of total U.S. oil production, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. As can be seen from the chart below, crude oil production in Permian has increased rapidly in the past few years from 1.9 million barrels per day in 2014 to 3.3 million barrels per day in 2018. This production is expected to reach 4.3 million bpd in 2020.

As the Permian basin extracts more oil out of the ground, natural gas production also increases (natural gas is a by-product of oil drilling). As can be seen from the chart below, if pipeline capacity is not an issue, natural gas production is expected to double from 2019 to 2027 in the region. We expect Targa Resources’ natural gas infrastructure assets (gathering & processing, midstream pipelines, downstream assets) to benefit from this Permian shale boom in the next decade.

Expect significant adjusted EBITDA growth in 2020 and 2021

Targa Resources has been investing heavily in the past two years in order to capture the boom in Permian Basin. The company’s growth capital expenditure is expected to remain elevated in 2019. As can be seen from the table below, its growth capex is expected to be about $2.3 billion in 2019. Most of these projects are in the region of Permian Basin.

As the table below shows, most of these projects will reach completion in 2019. Therefore, we expect Targa Resources’ growth projects to contribute to its adjusted EBITDA favorably in H2 2019 through 2021. As can be seen from the chart below, its adjusted EBITDA should be able to reach over $2 billion by 2021.

Reduced capital expenditure and increase in EBITDA should help improve its balance sheet in 2020

Since most of Targa Resources’ projects will reach completion in 2019, we expect its growth capex to reduce significantly in 2020 and 2021 (assuming no new projects). In fact, management only expects its growth capex to be about $1.8 billion in the next two years (2020 and 2021 together). This much reduced growth capex along with a growing adjusted EBITDA should allow it to deleverage its balance sheet from the current level. We are also pleased to learn that Targa Resources has sold its 45% interest in the Badlands for $1.6 billion. This should help it to reduce its leverage ratio from the current level of 4.9x.

Valuation Analysis

Targa Resources trades at a forward and trailing 12-month EV to EBITDA ratios of 13.99x and 14.19x, respectively. As can be seen from the chart below, both its forward and trailing 12-month EV to EBITDA ratios are higher than its peers. Therefore, we think its shares are not cheap at this level. If Targa Resources has much lower debts than the current level, its EV to EBITDA ratio would appear more attractive.

A 9.1%-yielding dividend

Targa Resources pays a generous quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 9.1%. The company’s dividend coverage ratio is poor as its operating cash flow was barely enough to cover its dividend in the past 12 months. Due to its excessive capital expenditure ($3.4 billion in total in the past 12 months), the company does not even have a positive free cash flow in the past 12 months. While we believe this situation will improve in 2020, much of its success also depends on a variety of factors that we will discuss in the next section.

Risks and Challenges

Demand risk

Much of the natural gas produced in the Permian Basin are exported to Asia. This demand can be weak if economies of these Asian countries experience a slowdown. In such a situation, its revenue will be impacted negatively. The demand for natural gas also depends on weather conditions. In a mild winter, demand for natural gas will remain very weak. On the other hand, a harsh winter can quickly boost demand and result in lower natural gas inventory.

Interest rate risk

Given Targa Resources’ high leverage ratio, investors should also keep in mind that the company is also exposed to interest rate risk. A few rate hikes could increase Targa Resources’ interest expenses if the company needs to refinance its debts.

Supply risk

While pipeline capacity remains tight in Targa Resources’ market (e.g. the Permian Basin), this capacity constraint can spark lots of new pipeline constructions if it persists for a lengthy period of time. Therefore, the potential for excessive takeaway capacity remains a possibility in the future. Investors should keep in mind this risk.

Investor Takeaway

Despite Targa Resources’ attractive dividend and the strong growth outlook, we remain concerned about its balance sheet and its coverage ratio. In addition, its valuation only appears to be fair. We recognize the potential for strong growth in 2020. However, we rather err on the side of caution than risk buying this asset at the current price. If it trades a few multiples below the current valuation, we will be more than willing to consider this stock again.

