OIH: 2 Positive Developments In The Oilfield Services Sector

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) has performed poorly this year, due in large part to the weakness in North America where oil producers have slashed spending and reduced drilling work. Although the business environment remains challenging, the outlook for some of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF's largest holdings is looking better than before. The service providers have taken several steps to improve their margins, which should have a positive impact on their profitability and earnings. Additionally, those companies who have significant operations outside of North America will benefit from the ongoing recovery in the international markets. I believe the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF is worth closely following.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The oilfield service providers have been one of the biggest casualties of the oil price crash. Companies such as Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) saw their revenues and profits slide after their customers, the oil and gas producers, slashed capital budgets and reduced drilling activity in response to the dip in oil prices, which fell from more than $100 a barrel in 2014 to $35 a barrel in late-2015 and dropped even lower in the following year. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, the industry's benchmark fund, lost 55% of its value between mid-2014 and YE-2017.

The oilfield service providers gave steep discounts to oil producers to retain market share, but this pushed the former's profit margins to unsustainably low levels. Oil eventually recovered to more than $75 in mid-2015, which sparked hopes of a major recovery in the oilfield services space as strong oil prices could encourage oil producers to increase drilling activity and capital expenditure. The oilfield service companies also started increasing prices. But then, oil plunged to $43 a barrel by the end of the year. Since then, prices have improved to $56 at the time of this writing, but they are still well below the recent highs seen in October. The oil producers remain cautious in this volatile environment and continue to keep a lid on spending and drilling activity. Spending on onshore projects in North America is forecasted to drop by 10% this year, as per Schlumberger.

In this backdrop, OIH has underperformed as compared to the S&P 500 this year. The OIH has climbed by 4.4% on a year-to-date basis while the S&P 500 (SPY) has posted gains of 20.4% in the same period. OIH is, by far, the largest oilfield services fund with $713 million of assets under management. By comparison, other leading ETFs in this space, including SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES), iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ), and Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ), have $162 million, $113 million, and $15 million of net assets, respectively. OIH also charges a reasonable fee. It comes with an expense ratio of 0.35%, which means that it charges $35 each year on every $10,000 of investment. The expense ratios of XES, IEZ, and PXJ, are 0.35%, 0.43%, and 0.63%, respectively.

OIH tracks the MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index which consists of 25 of the most liquid US-listed companies, based on market capitalization and trading volume, which provide oilfield services such as the provision of oil equipment, oilfield services, and oil drilling services, to the exploration and production companies. OIH tracks fewer companies than XES, IEZ, and PXJ, which give investors exposure to 39, 38, and 30 oilfield service stocks, respectively. As a result, OIH has a greater concentration of large-cap and well-established companies which are in a better position to withstand the challenging market conditions than the small ones. Additionally, OIH is a top-heavy fund. It ranks stocks by market cap (adjusted) and allocates the greatest percentage of capital to its top holding, while the relatively smaller companies sit at the bottom and get the smallest share of the net assets. This tilts OIH even further towards the large-caps. The weighted average market cap of an OIH stock is $16.3 billion.

OIH's top two holdings are Schlumberger and Halliburton. Schlumberger gets 20.3% of OIH's assets, and Halliburton gets 10.1%. Together, the two companies alone account for around 30% of the ETF's net assets. The fund's underperformance has been driven partly by Halliburton whose shares have fallen by 10.5% this year.

Image: Author. Daily Holdings (%) as of 07/24/2019

Although the outlook for the oilfield service providers in the US looks challenging, I think we've seen two major positive developments which can help improve the sector's performance in the future. Firstly, the major players of the industry seem to have realized that instead of chasing the capital budgets of oil producers, the oilfield service providers need to reduce costs, improve margins, and regain pricing power. These measures could put the service companies in a better position to withstand the tough market conditions, allowing them to continue generating decent levels of profits and free cash flows even if the drilling activity remains weak.

This was evident from Halliburton's latest quarterly results. Halliburton, which is the largest provider of fracking services in the world and holds a dominating position in North America, was hit hard by the dip in drilling activity. The company has seen its revenues and earnings drop substantially. But it is now focusing on reducing costs and improving margins. It has restructured its North America business and laid off 8% of the region's workforce. The company is also shelving fracking equipment to rebalance the currently oversupplied market and bring the maintenance costs lower. Halliburton is also trying to reduce its input costs. At the same time, the company is trying to expand in high-margin areas.

The stacking of equipment can have a positive impact on pricing levels moving forward. During the second quarter, Halliburton experienced stable prices, which is a good sign, considering the activity continues to decline and some crucial segments of the market are still oversupplied. Besides, the price stability could be a precursor to growth. Energy research firm Rystad Energy also noted that the oilfield service companies are beginning to increase prices. An increase in pricing levels can give a much-needed boost to the earnings and margins of service providers in North America, particularly the market leader Halliburton.

Secondly, although drilling activity remains weak in North America, it is increasing in the international markets, which is evident from the 6% increase in rig count witnessed outside of North America in the second quarter, as noted by Schlumberger. The exploration and production companies have increased investments in international markets, and Schlumberger believes that expenditure on drilling work will grow by 7% to 8% this year. The oilfield service providers have witnessed a ramp-up in spending and activity in a number of key markets, including Mexico, Middle East, Far East Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Australia. Offshore work, particularly in the UK and the Norwegian North Sea and the shallow water projects in the Middle East and Asia, has also improved. The oil producers in the international markets are struggling due to years of underinvestment and now need to increase spending just to sustain production. This will benefit oilfield service providers who have significant operations outside of North America.

Schlumberger, which is OIH's top holding, a leader in international markets and gets a majority of its revenues from outside of North America, will one of the biggest beneficiaries of the international recovery. We've seen this in the company's latest quarterly results in which the impact of weakness in North America got offset by strength in the international markets. The company's North America revenues dropped by 11% on a year-over-year basis, but international revenues increased by 8%. As a result, Schlumberger's total revenues clocked in at $8.27 billion, nearly flat from a year earlier. The company will likely continue reporting strong growth from international markets. Other service providers with significant exposure to key oil and gas producing regions outside of North America, such as TechnipFMC (FTI), which is OIH's third-largest holding and Halliburton, will also benefit from this uptick in exploration and production work.

As indicated earlier, OIH has underperformed this year by a wide margin, but it should deliver better returns in the future, particularly if Halliburton manages to improve its margins. Meanwhile, Schlumberger and other service providers which have significant operations outside of North America should continue to do well as key global markets recover. Although I believe that this may not be a great time to invest in the entire oilfield services sector through OIH, considering the continued weakness in North America, which could hurt a number of service providers even as they try to lift their margins, the sector is looking better now than before. OIH isn't a buy yet, but it is certainly worth closely following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.