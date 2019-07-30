Tesla Is Structurally Bankrupt

Tesla's current operations are fundamentally unsustainable, even as it slashes capex and growth investment elsewhere; the company appears to be structurally bankrupt.

With Tesla already producing at scale, the hope that volume would result in sustainable profitability has been dashed.

Despite a significant decline since the start of the year, Tesla's (TSLA) stock remains very richly priced by any valuation metric conventionally applied to automakers. Tesla’s stratospheric share price and market capitalization are a clear testament to the success of CEO Elon Musk’s efforts to sell the market on a narrative that nigh-infinite growth and stellar profits await the upstart electric car company.

Narratives are powerful things; they often hold remarkable sway over even supposedly data-driven worlds, such as professional investing. A good story can even trump financial reality for a while, but a while is not forever. Eventually, reality always wins.

When Tesla published its Q2 earnings report on July 24th, the market was forced to contend with a harsh reality. Despite having broken its all-time quarterly delivery record that had been set in Q4 2018, Tesla still printed a punishing net loss in Q2.

It now appears that Tesla is indeed structurally bankrupt, only able to sustain itself through continued capital raises. Once the market comes to grips with this harsh reality, Tesla’s vaunted share price will melt away.

Making It Up On Volume

For years, the market has given Tesla the benefit of the doubt and shown remarkable patience even in the face of the mounting – and increasingly visible – operational and financial chaos afflicting the 15-year-old automaker. Institutional holders and retail investors alike bought into the thesis that Tesla would become sustainably profitable once the Model 3 sedan, the company’s first mass-market vehicle, reached volume production.

Investors’ belief that Tesla could “make it up on volume” seemed to have been vindicated somewhat during the second half of 2018. In Q3, the company delivered 83,500 vehicles and posted a surprise profit of $312 million. In Q4, Tesla delivered 90,700 vehicles, bringing in $139 million in profit. Many Tesla fans crowed that the long thesis had been vindicated. Electrek’s Fred Lambert, a long-time Tesla cheerleader, was especially ebullient:

Investor confidence was riding high after back-to-back profitable quarters, but it was not to last. In Q1 2019, Tesla managed to deliver just 63,000 vehicles, resulting in a net loss of $702 million. The radical quarter-over-quarter drop in deliveries, and attendant return to the red, shook investor confidence, sending the stock tumbling to multi-year lows.

Hoping For A Rebound

Many investors consoled themselves that the Q1 delivery disaster was merely a blip. Tesla claimed as much, declaring that the drop was due to both seasonal effects and the logistical challenges of rolling out the Model 3 in Europe. In early July, investor confidence perked up once again when Tesla announced that deliveries had rebounded in Q2 to a total of 95,200 vehicles for the quarter.

Source: Tesla, TheStreet

Despite posting record deliveries, most analysts still projected a net loss in Q2 as a result of price cuts in response to the phase out of federal electric vehicle subsidies, as well as to generally juice up flagging demand. Yet, while volume was expected to improve, falling average selling prices ("ASP") were expected to cause significant margin compression.

Despite the analyst consensus, many high-profile bulls were adamant that Tesla would post a far better than anticipated result thanks to record delivery volume, while bears pointed to apparent efforts to move metal through discounting as a sign that the result might be worse than expected.

When Volume Ain’t Enough

The sheer scale of the loss staggered many investors, sending the stock into a tailspin. But the pain was only just beginning. Indeed, a thorough examination of Tesla’s Q2 update letter reveals that the loss would have been far worse had the company not taken an ax to capital expenditure and slashed investment in service infrastructure.

Ultimately, neither was prepared for just how bad Q2 turned out to be. Tesla reported a net loss of $408 million on $6.35 billion of revenue for the quarter, a big miss on both top and bottom lines. Moreover, the loss would have been even worse had Tesla not slashed spending on capex and services. Indeed, the company was so liberal with the pruning knife that capex, which amounted to $250 million for the quarter, was actually less than depreciation and amortization for the period.

Overall, Q2 gave little for the bulls to cling to. In Q4 2018, the smaller profit on higher volume compared to Q3 was shrugged off by many growth stock investors who insisted that delivery volume and top line growth were what really mattered. As of the latest quarterly update, they can no longer point to the top line as a sign of hope. Indeed, Q2 2019’s $6.35 billion of revenue fell far short of the previous record-quarter’s $7.23 billion.

So much for the dream that volume would solve.

Investor’s Eye View

A company that is producing at scale but still cannot make a profit is structurally unprofitable, which means it is structurally bankrupt barring external cash injections on an ongoing basis. A number of investors have made the case that Tesla is structurally bankrupt in recent years, including legendary short-seller Jim Chanos and the erstwhile doyen of Seeking Alpha’s Tesla bear pack, Montana Skeptic. However, while their analysis was based on projections, we can now look at real data to test their conclusion.

Thus, the importance of Tesla’s Q2 loss cannot be overstated: It proves that its current product lineup and production capacity are not capable of delivering sustainable profitability at prevailing cost and prices. Cost reductions and efficiency improvements are to be expected, of course, but it appears unlikely that any such gains will be able to counterbalance the continuing trend of falling ASPs and attendant margin compression. As a consequence, it appears that Tesla is functionally incapable of generating sufficient cash to support its operations on an ongoing basis.

Given Tesla’s inability to achieve anything close to breakeven despite record deliveries, it is hard to reach any other conclusion than that it is structurally bankrupt. The company may be able to chug along for a long time thanks to generous cash infusions, but each capital raise will erode shareholder value.

Investors battered Tesla after its Q2 result, but the music has not stopped. When they realize that things will not get better, the growth story - and Tesla’s share price - will come crashing down.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.