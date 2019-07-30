Apple Is Still A Buy Despite Declining iPhone Sales And Declining Loyalty

We can summarize that the basis for further success through the service business is the loyalty of Apple's customers. Unfortunately, there are now first signs that this loyalty is dwindling.

Either Apple wants to distract a little from how bad the sales weakness actually is. Or Apple doesn't give iPhone sales any more weight.

(Source: Is loyalty dwindling?)

Today, Apple (AAPL) announces its Q3 2019 results. The company itself stopped reporting its iPhone sales numbers in last year's holiday quarter. Analysts estimate that Apple will sell 75 million iPhones in the second half of 2019. This means that the iPhone sales will roughly equal to the phones Apple sold last year.

(Source: Apple iPhone sales)

Apple's silence on the sales figures can be interpreted in two ways. Either Apple wants to distract a little from how bad the sales weakness actually is. Or Apple doesn't give iPhone sales any more weight. I'm convinced of the latter. However, the absolute basis for further success through the growth engine of the service business is the loyalty of Apple's customers. There are now first signs that this loyalty is dwindling. For the growth model and investors this would be alarming.

Apple's service segment

As far as Apple is struggling with problems regarding smartphone sales, I see a risk here as well, of course. It is fact that the cycles are now longer until a new iPhone is bought. In this phase there is a great opportunity to bind the hardware customers to the software services. This makes it more likely that customers will buy a new iPhone later. And that's why Apple is investing aggressively in the service business. Apple's services category, which includes iTunes, the App Store, the Mac App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and AppleCare is now 20 percent of Apple's total revenue: (Source: Statista)

How well Apple has mastered this can also be seen with Apple Pay. It is already the most common digital payment method that North American retailers accept or plan to accept. It is even more accepted than Visa, Mastercard or Paypal:

(Source: Statista); (Note: Why I am so convinced of Apple Pay is explained in a statistics-based analysis in another article.)

In general, Apple now has 390 million paid subscriptions to all its services, an increase of 30 million over the previous quarter. By 2020, Apple expects to have half a million paid subscriptions in place by 2020.

The brand as a lighthouse

Furthermore, Apple is also a brand and a status symbol with attached people (not me in particular, but I am not the reference as an individual). Apple achieves to bind people emotionally to the brand. The incentive to change brands should therefore not that much pronounced. This in turn gives Apple leeway in pricing policy. According to Reuters, the production of the iPhone X smartphone costs USD 357.50. Apple sells it for USD 999. This corresponds to a gross margin of 64 percent. The iPhone 8 sells for USD 699 and has a gross margin of 59 percent. That means that the iPhone X has a higher margin than iPhone 8. This shows what pricing power Apple has and that customers are willing to pay a huge premium for the brand alone. This also indicates a certain customer loyalty. Given that, Apple is like a benchmark that both competitors and customers use . This can be seen above all in the design, especially the "Notch". First Apple was laughed at for it, but then Samsung, for example, took over the design for its S series.

But is loyalty dwindling now?

Given that, we can summarize that the absolute basis for further success through the growth engine of the service business is the loyalty of Apple's customers. Unfortunately, there are now first signs that this loyalty is dwindling. At least that implies a whole new study, based on a survey, from BankMyCell, a price comparison site that is dedicated to getting costumers the best deal when they trade in and sell their old cell phone. The iPhone trade-in study collected the following datasets:

38,043 unique Apple iPhone users

26,724 unique iPhone users where the model was defined

In the case of the Galaxy S9 comparison, 468 unique users

Online audience 62.4% millennials / 37.6% were 36-65

60.7% female / 39.3% male gender split

The survey found that iPhone loyalty has fallen to its lowest point since 2011 According to the survey, in 2018, the iPhone retention was 92 percent and has now fallen to 73 percent. The survey also found that 26.2 percent of people switched to a different brand such as Android.

(Source: Loyalty has fallen to its lowest point since 2011)

If you take a closer look at the study, however, you will notice other things that are not necessarily bad for Apple investors, but even make investors quite confident. Apple still has the highest loyalty compared to other mobile phone manufacturers. An iPhone retention of 73 percent is still impressive. That means Apple can hold nearly three quarters of its customers. That's exactly the core of customers that Apple wants to convince of its services. Nevertheless, investors should not overlook the alarm signs. The fact that loyalty has declined also shows that Apple may have reached its pricing limits. But overall, I don't think that's necessarily a real bad thing. The iPhone will eventually become a door opener to sell services. Besides that, another great thing is that the door opener itself is a high-end product for which people are still willing to pay a big premium. It is only natural that the pricing power reaches its limits at some point.

Investors takeaway

The days when the sale of iPhones was crucial to the Apple growth story are over. The focus of the growth story is in the service segment. Considering that Apple has a forward P/E ratio of around 17 and the extreme growth potential of the companies business besides hardware, the high margin of some of the service business segments (62.8 percent for Apple pay), Apple seems to be undervalued. However, investors must take into account that the basis of the growth model is the loyalty of the customers. So far, the company has been sure of the loyalty of its customers. It remains to be seen whether recent surveys have already revealed an opposite trend. At the very least, it suggests that Apple's room for pricing is now limited. Due to the very good risk-opportunity ratio, however, I stick to my assessment: Apple is still a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.