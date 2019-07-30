Pool Corp.: Swimming In Dividend Growth

With a low payout ratio in the mid-30%s and seven straight YoY dividend increases of over 15%, POOL is one of the highest-quality dividend growers on the market today.

A 200 basis point improvement in operating margins and large buyback program have driven an average YoY EPS growth rate of over 20% for the past five years.

Background

Pool Corporation (POOL) was founded in 1981 as a supplier of in-ground pools and related supplies. Having more than 4,000 employees and 360 global locations makes Pool Corporation the largest wholesale distributor of swimming pools, equipment and related products.

Despite POOL’s forward P/E exceeding 30 and recent slowing growth attributed to poor weather, the company has several positive broad and company-specific factors that make it worth the premium.

One of these factors is the long-term trend of population growth in southern states that will continue to provide a boost to the pool industry as a whole.

More importantly is the competent management team that has delivered strong results and high corresponding dividend hikes which will likely continue to drive outperformance relative to the broader market for the foreseeable future.

Industry Tailwinds

The pool and supplies industry currently has several tailwinds in the form of positive environmental and demographic trends.

Source: northamerican.com

The above graphic shows the migration pattern of Americans in 2018, with red being outflows and blue being inflows. With the exception of California, there is a clear trend of inflows to southern states from northern states. The obvious benefit to the pool industry is that in the typically hotter climate of the southern states, pools are in higher demand.

Source aquamagazine.com

Another catalyst for the pool industry going forward is the recovering rate of in-ground pool construction since the Great Recession. The chart above shows the number of new in-ground residential pool construction by year, with recessions colored in dark grey. As seen from above, while the pool industry has always been discretionary and therefore prone to recession, 2008 was particularly devastating due to the collapse of the housing market.

Since then, there has been a steady recovery of the number of pools installed. While the chart only goes to 2014, the recovery has continued since then. With mortgage rates historically low and unlikely to see and sharp increases for the foreseeable future, discretionary spending on housing is likely to increase. While these industry-wide trends are likely to continue to benefit POOL, there are also several company-specific factors that make POOL an attractive opportunity.

Growth

Source: 10-K

Source: Q2 8-K

Since 2014, Pool Corp.’s net sales have grown at a brisk pace, with an average YoY increase of ~7.5%. Despite the unseasonably cool weather leading to weaker first half FY19 sales, growth from FY18 to FY19 is still likely to end in the range of 4-5%.

More impressively is that from FY14-18, operating margins improved over 200 basis points, from 8.41% to 10.47%. While this will slide slightly for the current year based on first half results, it is still likely to remain over 10%.

These two factors have delivered exceptional net income growth, with an average YoY increase of 20.76% since 2014. For the first half of FY19, growth was at slightly over 10%.

POOL’s aggressive share buyback program has allowed diluted EPS to grow at a YoY average of 23.27% during the same time period. For the current year, growth is likely to be between 8 and 12%, given management’s recent EPS guidance of $6.09-6.34 for the full year.

Source: tessellation.com

Dividend increases have been equally impressive, growing at a CAGR of 16.476% since 2004. Even during the financial crisis which saw POOL’s share price drop over 75%, the dividend remained in place.

The dividend increase for 2019 of around 22% marks the seventh straight YoY increase of over 15%. Despite these increases, Pool Corp.’s payout ratio has averaged only 33.14% over the past five years. Even with the weakness for FY19, the payout ratio is likely to remain between 34.70% and 36.12% based on management’s EPS guidance.

While POOL’s current yield of 1.14% is low, the CAGR for the next 10 years will likely conservatively be between 10 and 15%, so long as management continues to deliver strong results.

The recently expanded buyback program will also help, as it will reduce the total number of shares to pay dividends on.

Balance Sheet/Valuation

Source: 8-K

At the end of Q2 2019, long-term debt rose to ~$668 million, up from ~$635 million in Q2 of 2018. With around $60.7 million in cash on hand and 2018 EBITDA of $281 million, POOL’s net debt to EBITDA ratio is around 2.2.

With $1.18 billion in current assets and $503.63 million in total liabilities, POOL has a working capital ratio of 2.35. Current net working capital is around $680 million after Q2, showing the company has plenty of working capital to cover near-term liabilities.

Longer-term liabilities aren’t particularly concerning either, as the current net-debt/EBITDA ratio is more than manageable for POOL.

With expected FY 19 earnings of between $6.09-6.34 and a current price of around $192, POOL is currently trading between 30-31 times forward earnings. While this is certainly a pricey valuation, the above factors and growth potential make POOL one of the few companies worth paying a premium for.

Conclusion

With a slightly pricey valuation of over 30 times 2019 earnings and trading near all-time highs, an investment thesis from a purely valuation standpoint is difficult to make. However, when considering the strong top-line growth and improving operating margins driving 20+% EPS growth over the past five years, as well as management’s commitment to return capital to shareholders through 20+% dividend hikes and aggressive buybacks, POOL looks much more attractive. Combined with a solid balance sheet with plenty of debt coverage and a low dividend payout ratio in the mid-30%s, POOL will likely continue to reward shareholders going forward.

Additionally, population migration to the south and improved consumer spending on pools will be likely to provide industry tailwinds for the foreseeable future.

These factors combine to make POOL an attractive company potentially worth paying a premium for.

