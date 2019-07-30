Exelixis: A Speculative Buy

Today, we want to share our analysis of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) with you. The company's stock price has declined by more than 9% since mid-July despite the absence of company-specific negative news. The company has a debt-free balance sheet, strong pipeline progress, and its lead drug continues to gain market share.

Company Description

Exelixis is a commercial biotechnology company developing treatments for cancer. The company, based in Alameda, CA, was founded in 1994 and went public in April 2000, selling 9.1M shares at $13.00 per share. Exelixis is led by Michael M. Morrissey who joined the company in 2000 from Ciba-Geigy Corporation. Currently, the company has a market cap of ~$6.5B and trades around $20 per share.

Commercial Pipeline

CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) is used to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib. In a pivotal Phase III CELESTIAL clinical trial in patients with HCC, cabozantinib showed superb efficacy versus placebo with a median Overall Survival rate (OS) of 10.2 months (p = 0.0049). Additionally, in a Phase III METEOR clinical trial, in patients with advanced RCC who had received at least 1 prior anti-angiogenic therapy, the drug met its primary endpoint with a median Progression-Free Survival (PFS) of 7.4 months, showing superiority over everolimus with a median PFS of 3.8 months. Moreover, in December 2017, the FDA approved cabozantinib for the treatment of previously untreated patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. As of FY2018, Cabometyx was far by the most significant contributor to Exelixis' revenues, standing at $600M relative to total revenue of $620M.

Exelixis' other approved drugs, COMETRIQ® and Cotellic®, aim to treat metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) and metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600E or V600K mutation, respectively. In FY2018, Cometriq revenue stood at $20M. What is more, Genentech acquired the Cotellic through a licensing agreement for sales-related and other milestone payments. In Q1, ~$2.5M of revenues was drawn from this agreement.

Recent Pipeline Updates

On May 1, the company announced that it had initiated COSMIC-313 Phase III trial of cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma with intermediate - or poor-risk disease per the International Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma Database Consortium. The Phase III will involve 676 patients and will be a double-blinded, randomized 1:1, controlled trial comparing cabozantinib plus nivolumab and ipilimumab to nivolumab plus ipilimumab with PFS primary endpoint. Sequential secondary endpoints: OS and Overall Response Rate (ORR). The study is currently enrolling patients with a data readout anticipated by November 2021.

On May 16, Exelixis announced it had entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with a private biotech company, Iconic Therapeutics, Inc., through which it obtained an option to license ICON-2, Iconic's lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program for cancer. This reflects Exelixis' strategy to expand its pipeline beyond its lead drug, cabozantinib. Under the terms of the deal, Exelixis paid Iconic $7.5M cash upfront and remains eligible to fund preclinical trials of ICON-2.

On July 15, the company announced it had expanded its COSMIC-021 Phase Ib trial with two additional cohorts. The two new cohorts will evaluate both safety and preliminary efficacy of cabozantinib in combination with Genentech's monoclonal antibody, atezolizumab, for patients with immunotherapy-refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The study is currently enrolling patients with a data readout anticipated by March 2020.

Financials

Let's take a look at Exelixis' income statement as of March 31, 2019:

Source: Company's 10-Q filing (As of March 31, 2019)

In Q1, total revenue grew 1.49% to $215.5M, driven primarily by a 33.5% increase of Cabometyx sales. The consensus revenue was $206.07M. At the same time, operating expenses increased significantly, growing from $97.4M to $130.9M, driven primarily by an increase in the research and development (R&D). More precisely, R&D registered at $63.3M compared to $37.7M for the same period year ago. The 70.2% year-over-year (YOY) R&D increase is due to four phase 3 pivotal studies (CheckMate 9ER, COSMIC-311, COSMIC-312, and COSMIC-313), as well as the multi-cohort phase 1b study, COSMIC-021. That aside, the general and administrative (G&A) expenses came in 11.1% higher at $60.1M, which is attributed to increases in consulting and outside services, personnel expenses, marketing costs, and stock-based compensation. Additionally, EXEL recognized $75.8M ($0.24 per share) net income compared to $115.8M ($0.37 per share) for the same period a year prior.

Finally, Exelixis ended the quarter with $1.018B in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Additionally, the company is currently free of any outstanding debt, which adds a further conviction to the company's liquidity position. Management expects that its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund the company's operations at least the next twelve months from the release date of the Q1 results.

Valuation Is Appealing

In our view, the current price to earnings multiple of about 10 and its current PEG ratio of 0.6x tell us the stock is undervalued.

The stock is trading near its lowest price to earnings (P/E) multiple since the summer of 2012 and looks undervalued versus its sector's median P/E of 31.11. Exelixis' P/E has been as high as 253.33 and as low as 7.53, with a median of 15.11. According to Simply Wall St, the stock trades with a PEG ratio of 0.6x, suggesting the stock is currently discounted, given a PEG ratio of one for a fairly valued stock.

Technical Analysis

Looking at the daily chart, we can see what is going on with EXEL. The technical chart is bullish and pointing the stock rise in the near term. Currently, the stock is floating around $21, near the stock's 200-day moving average. To the upside, the $21-22 price levels continue to remain the key areas to watch. If EXEL can rise above these levels, there is a high probability that the shares will rise to around $24.00. Finally, the RSI index recently reversed its trend, indicating further conviction to the possible rally.

Source: Think or Swim platform

Options Analysis

Looking at the August 16, 2019, options, we see a bid/ask for the $21.00 CALL option of $0.8/$0.9, and a bid/ask for the $21.00 PUT option of $0.95/$1.15. Keep in mind that the options strike closest to the previous SESN closing price of $20.8. We can calculate the expected price move using the mid prices of these options:

1.05 (21.00 Put) + 0.85 (21.00 Call) = 1.90/20.8 = 9.13%

As seen above, the options imply that the stock could rise or fall by ~10% by the August expirations from the $21.00 strike price using the long straddle strategy. It would place the stock in a trading range of $18.72 to $22.88 by the expiration date. Moreover, the calls at the $21 strike price outweigh the put options about 3 to 1 with 1,954 open calls to 696 open puts. A buyer of the calls would need the stock rise to $21.9 by the expiration date, a gain of about 5.2% from the stock's current price.

Risks

Investors should also consider the risks associated with this investment. In our view, the main risk for Exelixis arises from the prospects of Cabometyx: The value of the company as a whole highly depends on the commercial success of the drug in its approved indications and the further development success in additional indications. The ongoing trials of Cabometyx in other indications like RCC, Urothelial Carcinoma, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Colorectal Cancer, NSCLC may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy, and the stock may fall substantially. There is also a competition risk as other company could develop a better drug with more efficacy. Also, there are inherent multiple risks as biotech stocks move of favor in the market. However, in our case, EXEL has tracked the SPRD Biotech ETF (XBI) insignificantly over the last year at a correlation coefficient of 0.07. Finally, the company is well-funded for now. But it may need to raise more capital to commercialize and market its Cabometyx franchise and fund its ongoing programs in other indications, which may cause a further dilution of shareholders' equity.

Recommendation

We believe EXEL at these levels of $20.8 per share is a "Speculative Buy". We find a positive or neutral outcome more likely, given the current valuation, optimistic option bets and the bullish chart, as well as our expectations for Cabometyx sales to continue increasing. However, in regards to the downside, if negative quarterly results push the stock down, we do not expect Exelixis to drop below its recent low of $20.00. According to TipRanks, EXEL is a "Strong buy" with an average Price Target (PT) of $27.75, representing a 33.4% upside.

