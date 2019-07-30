Apple Financial Model And Valuation: Fair Value $240-244 Per Share

Apple (AAPL), the world's third largest company by market cap, after Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon.com (AMZN), at the time of writing, still offers around 16.5% upside based on conservative estimates of revenue growth, free cash flow growth, cost of capital and EBIT margin. Apple's implied returns also look high.

The Base Case

I have built an integrated financial model to calculate what Apple's fair value stock price should be under a range of scenarios. The base case scenario, uses Seeking Alpha's consensus revenue estimates, average of the past three years EBIT margins, current tax rates, capex and depreciation forecasts as a percentage of revenue consistent with recent years. I assume debt levels stay unchanged but thanks to a continued unwind of its very significant marketable securities portfolio a rate of $32 billion per year until 2024, cash builds rapidly meaning by 2021 net debt turns into a net cash position. What's more Apple can easily afford to buy back $50 billion worth of its stock for the next six years. For those interested in dividends, Apple can easily afford my dividend forecasts, where I use consensus estimates for 2019-2021 and then grow the dividend by 10% per year until 2028. My valuation uses the discounted cash flow (DCF) approach of unlevered free cash flows (UFCF), so the important drivers are EBIT, depreciation, capex and taxes. Changes in working capital are relatively minor as within operating working capital we keep stable estimates of days receivable, inventory turnover days and days payable. We use an EBIT margin of 27.1% which means revenue growth is the driver of EBIT. As mentioned the base case uses the consensus revenue estimates. Later on I will show how the model values other revenue and EBIT margin assumptions.

I assume Apple's effective tax rate stays at 18.34%. I project UFCFs out to 2028, and then value the "Terminal Value" using an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.77x which is Apple's current EV/EBITDA multiple. I also use the Perpetuity Method where grows the final UFCF at a nominal 2% growth rate, which I assume to be a long run inflation level. This means after 2028 we assume Apple's growth is flat in real terms, which I think to be a conservative estimate. Apple is a mature company and we are already giving it an average annual revenue growth of about 3.1% per year for the next ten years in the base case forecasts. If after that Apple's growth can beat inflation, then that's free upside, a free option so to speak. Since Apple's year end is September 30, and I assume cash flows at September 30, I cannot discount the first year's projection (i.e. 2019) by a full year, and the second year's project by a full two years, so I adjust the cash flow period by 10 months to more accurately represent the discount period and time value of money in this DCF. When discounting unlevered free cash flows, we must use the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). For cost of equity, I use the CAPM approach with the current 10 year Treasury rate of 2.07% as the risk free rate. I prefer to use a 60 month beta, and here we take Seeking Alpha's value of 1.21. For the market (equity) risk premium, I go to Prof. Aswath Damodaran's homepage to take the average of his five equity risk premium estimates giving us 5.01%. This gives us a 8.13% cost of equity. I use 3% as Apple's cost of debt, as Apple bonds typically yield between 1% and 4%. Weighting the cost of capital by 2018 year end debt, and the current equity market cap results in WACC of 7.5%. We add the total of present value of cash flows with the present value of the terminal value to give us total enterprise value and then subtract 2018 year end net debt to give us our equity value. This equates to $244 per share under the EBITDA Method, and $240 per share under the Perpetuity Method. Using the $242 mid-point gives us 16.5% upside as of Friday's close price.

So far we have not incorporated any real "variant perception" having used consensus revenue numbers and average EBIT margins and current multiples, tax rates and working capital ratios.

Sensitivity Analysis: Revenues higher by 5% over 2019-2028

Remember, the consensus revenue forecast is just the average of Wall Street analysts' forecasts. What about if we are slightly more bullish on revenues but are happy to keep other metrics, such as EBIT margins, WACC, terminal value metrics, etc. the same? What would be the value of Apple's stock under this scenario. The average of the EBITDA and Perpetuity methods come to $255 per share, or 22.9% upside to Friday's price of $207.74.

Revenues lower by 5% and Lowest Street Revenue forecast over 2019-2028

It's well known that Wall Street analysts tend to be slightly too optimistic, so I wanted to know where my model would value Apple if I shaved 5% off the consensus revenue forecasts for 2019 through 2028. Keeping other assumptions the same as the base case, a 5% lower revenue stream priced Apple at $228.8, or 10.2% higher than the stock price at the time of writing.

Then I wanted to see what would be the modeled stock price if I simply took the "Low" revenue forecast, i.e. the most pessimistic Wall Street analyst forecast in each year, from Seeking Alpha's revenue estimates out to 2028, and interestingly the results were very similar to the -5% forecast, at $229.2 per share, or 10.3% higher than $207.74.

A higher tax rate?

I was thinking that maybe the higher stock prices so far may be resulting from the fact that my model assumed Apple's effective tax rate stayed at 18.34%. Maybe the lower stock price on the screen today is just simply the market pricing in a reversal of the US corporate tax cuts at some point? After all, Apple's effective tax rate in 2016 and 2017 were 25.6% and 24.6% respectively. Because the tax rate impacts both the free cash flows and the WACC (though the after tax cost of debt), it would be difficult to model out a gradual or even a point in time tax increase. So I decided to see what would be the model valuation based on an immediate 25% tax rate, i.e. incorporating an effective tax rate 25% into 2019's numbers and thereafter. This obviously would be unrealistic because at least Apple's 2019 and 2020's effective tax rates are going to be close to 2018's full year number of 18.34%, but it would be a good proxy of the maximum "tax value differential". The result was a interesting, assuming an immediate 25% tax rate, the average of the EBITDA and Perpetuity methods came to $227 per share, or 9.1% higher than now, meaning the most aggressive "tax value" resulted in about $15 per share value. Again this was keeping all other assumptions at the base case.

Lower EBIT margins?

The base case model assumes Apple's EBIT margin stays flat at 27.1%. This is the average of 2016-2018's 27.8%, 26.8% and 26.7%. Maybe 27.1% is slightly too high given 2017's and 2018's EBIT margin alone. So I decided to run the model at a constant 26.1% EBIT margin, again on the consensus revenues and other assumptions at the base case levels. It didn't make a huge difference: the model fair value came out at $233 per share, or 12% higher than now.

An increased Cost of Capital?

What about if you disagree with the WACC, the all important discount rate for UFCFs? My model's base case WACC is 7.5%, based on an equity risk premium of 5.01% and cost of debt at 3.00%. Given Apple's low leverage, and also the company's ability to quickly be debt free, given its large cash generating ability, cost of debt isn't really a big factor in the WACC, as debt to total capital is only 11%. However, if you think the equity risk premium should be higher than the Damodaran average, or maybe the beta should be higher (after all Seeking Alpha's 24 month beta is higher at 1.36), or you simply want your discount rate to be higher if you were providing equity and debt capital to Apple in proportion to its capital structure, then that's fair enough. After all, if you buy a stock at fair value (or equity and debt), then in theory you are going to earn the cost equity (or cost of capital) over time. What I mean is your cost of equity or cost of capital should reflect what you want to earn on a security based on your perceived levels of associated risk in the investment, and if you can still buy the stock for less than the model fair value based on your cost of equity or (cost of capital if you are also buying the debt), then you should do so.

So how about we decide Apple's WACC should simply be 8.5%? Our average of the EBITDA and perpetuity methods came to $215 per share, or just 3.3% upside. But think about that for a moment: if you owned a unit of the whole of Apple's enterprise, i.e. proportionate amounts of equity and debt, your return would be 8.5% per year, on top of 3.3% equity upside, without assuming significant margin expansion of aggressive revenue growth. With interest rates so low and Apple's strong franchise, an 8.5% annual return seems very reasonable! So how about the WACC implied from Apple's stock price of $207.74, assuming other base case inputs such as consensus revenue forecasts? Our model backs it out to be 8.8%.

Conclusion

Using realistic and consensus inputs of ~3% revenue growth for 10 years then 2% growth thereafter, and a realistic EBIT margin of 27.1%, Apple's stock price seems to have 16.5% upside on top of an attractive 7.5% weighted average cost of capital. Even a quick unwinding of the new lower corporate tax rate doesn't appear to destroy value. The 8.8% implied WACC seems very attractive given Apple's extremely strong balance sheet and the fact that it can afford to keep buying back stock and aggressively increase dividends, because of the security of its high cash and cash equivalents as well as its huge portfolio of marketable securities.

Even Apple is one of the largest companies in the world, it is still a value stock, with a margin of safety-type balance sheet. Buy.

See below my model projections, assumptions and calculations from the base case scenario. DCF analysis is at the end.

