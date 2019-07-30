Consider Taking Advantage Of The Sell-Off In Insperity

Summary

Insperity reported 2019 second-quarter results on July 29th. Revenue increased 13+% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share increased 22+%. The company reaffirmed double-digit growth for the full year.

Because of two culprits, one that ultimately works to the company's advantage and one which is not likely to recur, Insperity's share price sold off by 36%.

Alert investors should consider taking advantage of the sell-off. In recent years, the market has valued Insperity's double-digit growth on its top and bottom lines with a healthy multiple.

As a result of the sell-off, the current valuation is anemic and not likely to last.