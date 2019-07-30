AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals

AT&T's debt is in check, especially now that income from its DirecTV segment has stabilized.

AT&T has continued to focus on its goals. The company has paid off an astounding $18 billion of debt over the last year.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is an American multinational conglomerate, with a market cap of almost $250 billion. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and has continued to improve significantly towards accomplishing its goals. I last wrote about the company in mid-June, and as we saw from the company’s 2Q 2019, it has progressed admirably. The long-term improvements in the company’s business, along with its recent financial improvements, make it a top-tier company.

AT&T has continued to progress admirably on delivering on its goals.

AT&T has continued to operate on its deleveraging goals, with its debt dropping by $18 billion since merger close. That means almost $1 billion in annual interest savings, from the >10% decrease in the company’s debt. The company currently has $162 billion of debts and anticipates reaching $150 billion by year-end. What was originally a very lofty goal, $30 billion in 18-month debt reduction, now seems very likely.

This continued debt reduction helps to highlight the company’s financial strength.

At the same time, the company has continued to focus on the core of its business, wireless. The company’s service revenues increased 2.4% in the past quarter, and the company has continued to add smartphone subscribers. The company also has an impressive 5G network. Lastly, FirstNet has continued to perform incredibly well and received great reviews from its subscribers. While the FirstNet network, in of itself, isn't hugely profitable, the underlying spectrum can be used for customers, when first responders aren't using it.

As a result, FirstNet should help the company maintain its 5G leadership.

The company’s massive $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner is currently on track. The company’s award-winning content has continued to drive digital subscriber growth. On top of this, HBO Max is slated to launch in Spring 2020. This is AT&T’s answer to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hulu, Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The company already has one of the largest streaming services through HBO. However, HBO Max is an important aspect of its long-term plans.

Lastly, the company has focused on keeping its entertainment group EBITDA stable. The company has continued to get rid of old subscribers on trials, resulting in subscriber count going down, as EBITDA goes up.

AT&T Detailed Financials

The number one cause of investor uncertainty around AT&T seems to be the company’s financial position. However, AT&T has an incredibly strong financial position.

AT&T Financials - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T’s cash from operations has increased by almost 50% over the past year, from $10.2 billion in 2Q 2018 to $14.3 billion in 2Q 2019. Out of this, the company spent a very respectable $5.5 billion on capital spending. The company’s $22 billion in annual capital spending will allow the company to continue to maintain its dominance in the overall market.

At the same time, the company has $8.8 billion in FCF past this capital spending. The company’s 12-month trailing FCF was $29 billion, which was incredibly impressive. The company has managed to reduce net debt by $6.8 billion, counting its $3.7 billion in dividend payments. The company currently offers investors a dividend of more than 6%, and yet has a payout ratio of roughly 50%.

This shows the company’s overall cash generation strength. The company has managed to raise its FCF guidance to the $28 billion range on the back of its impressive financial strength.

AT&T Individual Business Overview

The company’s overall financial strength is supported by the company’s strength in its individual businesses. As we’ll see, the company’s individual businesses are showing sustainable long-term strength.

AT&T Communication - AT&T Investor Presentation

Let’s start with its key business segment, communications, which makes up 75% of the company’s revenues. Out of this, the largest is mobility, which makes up almost 40% of overall company revenues. The company saw a 0.8% increase in its margin here, resulting in $300 million in additional EBITDA, when combined with growing revenues. This resulted from 355,000 in net smartphone adds.

The most exciting aspect of the company’s long-term business plan is 5G. The appeal in 5G isn’t that it’ll allow the company to charge customers more. It’s that the faster speeds, combined with growing technology, will massively increase the number of subscribers. For example, in the United States, there are more cars than cell phones, so imagine the opportunity here alone as cars become self-driving.

I expect over the next 3-5 years, the company’s revenue in this segment could increase massively.

At the same time, the company has focused on its entertainment group (from DirecTV) in what was widely viewed as a poor acquisition decision. However, the company has been trying to do its best here. Recently, it decided that enough was enough, as subscriber counts have continued to go down, and the company has removed incentives. As a result, while there are less subscribers, the company is actually making money from each.

The company lost a massive 790,000 subscribers during the quarter, with 1 million remaining on the 2-year low-price promotion, that it is focused on either converting or losing. However, the company’s margin here went up by 0.5%. At the same time, the company has continued to aggressively build out its fiber network, with 10% quarter over quarter growth, making the network now serve 1% of the American population.

The two largest companies in the home internet industry are Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR). Plenty of companies in this industry such as Charter, Frontier (NASDAQ:FTR), and Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) are going through financial difficulties, and AT&T seems to be quietly ramping up its fiber internet plans. As the company converts existing customers to AT&T, that’ll help it maintain its income, and as it adds new ones, this could be like its cell business, another reliable source of cash.

The company is focused on EBITDA stability from this group and seems to be approaching a run rate of $12 billion in annual EBITDA from this division, vs. 2018 EBITDA of $10 billion. These improvements mean almost another $1 billion annually to the bottom line.

Lastly, in the communications business is another source of reliable cash flow, the company’s business wireline segment. This business continues to have steady annual revenue of ~$25 billion and an almost 40% margin. It continues the exciting trend of all of the other businesses in communications of steady cash flow.

Put another way, one of the things that makes me so confident in AT&T’s future is that its communications business alone, with all of Warner Media aside, can cover the company’s dividend, allow the dividend to grow, and cover the company’s debt. More so, as we’ll see going later, even if the company’s streaming ambitions fail, Warner Media will continue to generate significant income.

That means investors' fears about AT&T are overblown, and the company has significant upside here.

WarnerMedia

Now, we move onto AT&T’s almost $100 billion acquisition, the massive WarnerMedia.

AT&T WarnerMedia - AT&T Investor Presentation

WarnerMedia has seen its revenues grow to more than $32 billion, while margins have also improved by 2%. The company had a record 191 Emmy nominations, showing the strength of the productions that the business makes, outside of a streaming service. However, the company’s streaming service is slated for release in spring 2020, which will be interesting to see.

More so, the company’s Warner Bros studios and Turner studios, which include CNN, have done incredibly well. I expect that streaming aside, AT&T’s Time Warner division will continue to do well. The company paid $85 billion for a business that earns $8 billion in annual EBITDA that has growth going forward. Combined with continued synergies, that means the business does well by itself.

However, let’s talk about the important long-term business, the streaming wars. There are 6 companies involved in this, Comcast, AT&T, Disney, Amazon, Apple, and Netflix. These are 6 of the wealthiest companies in the world, let alone the entertainment industry.

Netflix is the established company in this industry. The company is the largest streaming service, with more than 100 million subscribers. The company spends $15 billion on annual content spending. However, its largest shows continue to be shows it licenses from other companies. For example, it paid an astounding $100 million to hold onto just Friends for 2019.

Amazon is the next service, just because so many people have it as a result of Amazon Prime. However, given the number of people who have both Amazon Prime and Netflix, combined with the fact that most people get Amazon Prime for “Prime”, despite the $7 billion in annual content spending, means that both Amazon Prime and Netflix can be a part of the industry.

Now, we move onto Apple, which is expected to release its streaming service in the next few months. Apple has been spending on content. However, it has yet to make an acquisition of existing content. The company certainly can afford to do so. However, so far it hasn’t made any steps that would make users invest. Yet Apple Music offered nothing significant over Spotify, and yet it’s grown to be almost as large.

Apple Music’s significant user base means anything they start is a threat.

Now, we move onto Comcast. I view Comcast as a smaller threat, the company has agreed to continue licensing content to Hulu. More so, the company’s greediness means that I expect it to continue licensing content to Netflix and other streaming services. In fact, the company has announced its streaming service will be ad-supported. Comcast has a poor reputation as a company, and I don’t see its streaming service becoming dominant.

Now, we can move onto Disney. Disney’s Marvel and other content, plus its effective ownership of Hulu, make the company, in my opinion, the largest streaming threat. The company’s service is also cheap. As a result, when this service launches, I expect it to be a major contender, especially depending on how it combines with Hulu. Overall, I can see customers having Hulu + Netflix + Amazon.

In the midst of this giant mess, we get to AT&T. What could AT&T offer in this giant mess. Well, the company has a few advantages. First, it’s the only company on the list that offers cellular services, and it’s also the only one to own a satellite TV business (DirecTV). It’s also one of the few to already own a respectable current streaming service (HBO). Lastly, after all that, it owns the massive content network (Time Warner).

AT&T has the ability to offer bundling (either with fiber/wireless customers or with DirecTV customers) to promote its streaming service. The company is stuck at its high price point ($15/hour for HBO), that means HBO Max will cost close to $17-18/month likely (more than double Disney’s offering). The company is obviously hoping that customers bundle multiple different streaming services, it’s one of them.

I can see this happening, if the company manages to approach bundling correctly and giving suitable discounts. WarnerMedia is aiming for 70 million subscribers. For reference, that should be roughly $15 billion in annual revenue, or an almost 10% growth in the company’s revenue. I expect the company could achieve almost half of these through HBO, especially with Game of Thrones prequels.

AT&T also plans to become an aggregator at some point if it reaches its subscriber goals. I can see the company joining in with some other largest streaming services. I think 70 million is a decent goal. However, I am excited to see if the company can reach this level. However, it’s important to notice that it is a lofty target. This is the largest catalyst, besides 5G, I recommend subscribers pay attention to.

Conclusion

AT&T is on track to achieve its goals. The company’s businesses have continued to do incredibly well. The company’s communication businesses have done well, and I expect that 5G will be a significant long-term boon. This is something that I recommend paying attention too in the next 2-5 years. AT&T is a solid investment to purchase and hold for 5 years.

The company’s DirecTV business has continued to do well. The company has lost overall subscribers. However, it has gotten rid of more expensive lower paying subscribers, and as a result, EBITDA in this business has remained strong and stabilized. More so, the company is continuing to work on its streaming service, which should come online in just under a year. I recommend paying attention to whether this business can achieve its 70 million subscriber goal.

I see AT&T as a strong investment for the next 5 years, with significant long-term potential. The company will continue to pay you a respectable dividend for holding and is a strong deal.

