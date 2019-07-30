China's Central Bank: Financial Institutions Aren't 'Cash Machines'

'The People's Bank of China recently began to solicit opinions on a draft of rules to regulate financial holding companies, filling an important loophole in China regulatory system. Such companies are defined as companies with substantial control over at least two types of financial institutions, including commercial banks, financial leasing companies, trust companies, asset management companies, securities, funds, and futures companies, insurance companies, and other recognized financial institutions.

The regulations lay out shareholder and ownership specifications, supervision jurisdiction by different government bodies, and proper means of establishment and licensing for holding companies. Importantly, the "Trial Measures for Supervision and Management of Financial Holding Companies" clearly states that the source of funding must be true and reliable, and may not include entrusted funds, which are funds from other companies. This aims to reduce contagion among firms in a scenario of heightened risk. More directly to the issue of risk, the Measures demands that such firms set up a risk management system. This, as well as other articles, our targeted at reducing the creation and spread of risk from the financial holding company to other firms. a clause that prevents holding companies from participating in nonfinancial business activities is geared toward reducing the spread of risk to non-financial firms, specifically. As a result of this clause, some larger financial conglomerates with business operations in nonfinancial endeavors may be forced to restructure.

Interestingly, the draft summary states that, "in practice, there are some financial holding companies, mainly financial holding companies formed by non-financial enterprise investment, that blindly expand into the financial industry and use financial institutions as "cash machines."

Some firms were quick to make it clear that they were not the culprit of these worst practices. Ant Financial, which was selected as a pilot for supervision, immediately stated that it would create a new company to apply for a financial holding license. Liang Shidong, Vice President of Ant Financial, stated the day the Measures were issued that "Ant Financial has set up an independent team to study the relevant requirements of financial holding companies and is actively participating in the solicitation of opinions."

In fact, the negative reputation of financial holding groups may stem from fraudulent dealings by Anbang Insurance Group or Tomorrow Group, a financial conglomerate that held Baoshang Bank, which was recently forced into government receivership.

The five companies that were chosen last year to participate in the pilots supervision, China Merchants Group, Shanghai International Group, Beijing Financial Holdings Group, Ant Financial, and Suning Yunshang Group, are likely to be viewed as role models for implementing the Measures in an appropriate manner. Companies that are likely to be impacted by the rules include China Everbright Group, CITIC Group, Galaxy Holding Group,Huaneng Capital Services Group, and Evergrande Group, among many others.

The regulations are likely to tame Chinese financial holding companies that have taken advantage of loose regulation and failed to implement proper risk controls. Foreign financial firms, which have gained increasing access to China's financial economy, will also be responsible for upholding such rules. This means that firms like JP Morgan Chase, which recently obtained approval for obtaining majority control over its securities joint venture, will need to ensure that they meet the new requirements.

In China's rapidly morphing financial sector, these regulations are likely to impose significant costs on current violators, but they will ultimately bring about a more sophisticated financial system. Regulators will likely give firms some time to adapt to the new requirements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.