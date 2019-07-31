LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd.

GasLog is the best-operated LNG shipping name on the market. I'm long and looking forward to stellar results in the coming years!

LNG trade is the energy story of the next decade. Gas is a cleaner bridge fuel: displacing coal for electricity, diesel for trucks, and wood/kerosene/coal for heating.

As Asian demand (including India+Pakistan) sky-rockets, the United States offers the majority of future supply growth. USG-Asia is one of the longest trade routes in the world.

China alone is expected to triple its consumption of natural gas by 2030. I think these estimates might be on the low-end.

LNG shipping volumes have surged over the past three years and they are poised to grow even faster through the next decade.

Image Credit: GasLog Ltd Website

GasLog Overview

GasLog Ltd (GLOG) is an LNG transport company and the General Partner ("GP") for publicly-traded GasLog Partners (GLOP). GLOG owns a fleet of 11 modern large LNG carriers (2006-2019 built) and has 8 additional newbuilds scheduled for 2019 (1), 2020 (5x), and 2021 (2x) deliveries. GLOG has done an excellent job of dropping down their older tonnage to their partner financing vehicle and they only have one steam and 6 TFDE ships left against 12 fully delivered ultra-modern X-DF propulsion vessels.

GLOG also owns nearly 18M units in GLOP and still controls the GP, even after trading out the IDR for $25M in cash and approximately 10M total units (half of which have deferred distributions). Even though GasLog has simplified their partnership, they are still in full control and they will be able to continue to push dropdowns since they kept the GP.

GasLog is different than a lot of firms I typically write about on Seeking Alpha. They aren't super cheap nor a "huge value," rather they are simply the best managed LNG shipping firm on the market, nobody else comes close. GasLog has done a tremendous job building equity value over the years and I expect they will continue to do so. This is a "blue chip" in the shipping space, and I'm happy to have long exposure at these prices- call it 'growth at a reasonable price,' or as Buffett and Munger would often say: "it is much better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price."

I am heavily invested across the LNG space as I am bullish on forward global consumption and I expect LNG to be the global energy story of this decade, perhaps of multiple decades. The most significant other major players include Golar LNG (GLNG), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), and Flex LNG (FLNG).

GLOG currently has approximately 81M shares outstanding, for a market capitalization of $1.14B and a yield of 4.3%. For pure income seekers, GLOG also has $115M par-value in preferred equity (GLOG-A).

The Fleet: Ultra-Modern With Immense Backlog

GasLog has one of the largest and most modern fleets available on the public market, exceeded in scale only by Teekay. As illustrated in a recent presentation from Partners, their current charters alone offer $280M in fixed annualized EBITDA with the majority of the vessels fixed through least 2026, with some contracts and optional periods stretching into the 2030s.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q2-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 11

The growth program alone includes $2.6B worth of fixed contracts and the overall GasLog family backlog is over $4B. Furthermore, GLOG has fully-financed their newbuild capex requirements with an additional $75M unsecured notes offering (more details on slide 10). They are set to see guaranteed EBITDA growth through 2021 while their Partnership continues to grow, unimpeded by their legacy incentive distribution rights.

Spot Exposure for Upside into 2020-2021

GLOG also has some solid modern vessels offering clear upside to market rates if they climb into the coming years. They have recently brought these ships to internal management, further improving their control.

Source: GasLog, Q1-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 28

GLOP Simplification Transaction

GasLog remains the GP for GasLog Partners, but they relinquished the top-tier of their incentive distributions rights ("IDRs") for $25M in cash last fall and most recently, they exchanged the remainder of these IDRs for a combination of common units and deferred Class-B units. I discussed this deal extensively in a recent public report in which I bench-marked the deal to Teekay Corporation (TK).

I believe the transaction was completely fair to both parties as removing the IDRs frees GLOP to grow more efficiently down the road, yet the exchange also gave GLOG adequate compensation and a larger direct ownership stake in the firm. GLOG is incentivized to help GLOP continue to grow over the years, and there is a clear pathway to make this happen via continued dropdowns through 2021 and beyond. Part of the deal included 2.49M Class-B units, which do not receive distributions until they convert into common units. 415K units will convert each July, from July 2020 through July 2025. This solidifies the relationship between parent and daughter into a more aligned structure.

GasLog's current direct stake in GLOP (17.89M shares) is worth about $380M, or nearly $5/sh for GLOG. There is a slight discount since part of those units (2.49M) will not receive all distributions until they convert, but there is also a clear control premium since GasLog is still the GP and they own 35% of the company.

LNG Macro Backdrop: Tailwinds Picking Up Fast

The LNG trade is rapidly booming- 2017 and 2018 were two of the largest three growth years on record. I suspect we are only getting started; if China, India, Pakistan, and other Asian countries decide to take pollution control seriously, the growth from 2019-2030 could surpass the entire world's LNG trade growth up to this point. The 2019 World LNG Report summarizes up 2018 neatly in the below infographic:

Source: IGU, 2019 World LNG Report, Page 8/9

2018 was a good year (3rd largest growth in history), but it was a bit lopsided and a bit of a false start to the surging decade to follow. First, the growth was primarily China followed a bit by South Korea, with many other growth sources such as India, Pakistan, and Europe lagging on infrastructure. Secondly, the supply growth was led by Australia as the United States epic run on growth had only begun. The US is poised to dominate growth throughout at least the next 3-4 years, likely much longer as US natural gas is unbelievably cheap. The current US natural gas futures show Henry Hub rates under $3.00 until January 2025 and the prices don't meaningfully lift above $3.00 until 2027!

We've seen a lot of final investment decisions ("FID") on US LNG export facilities over the past few years, including mega-projects by Cheniere (LNG) and significant investments from Dominion Energy (D), Energy Transfer (ET). There has been much ado about the surge in US LNG exports, for good reason, but don't get mistaken... the train is barely leaving the station.

Source: IGU, 2019 World LNG Report, Page 14

US Running for the Crown

As of 2018, the US was the world's 4th largest exporter, at nearly 7% of the global market, lagging well behind Australia and Qatar. The US will be in serious contention for the top 2 spots by the mid-2020s. Why is this important? Look at a map. the US-China trade is over 3x the Australia-China trade and around 2x the Qatar-China trade. The US-India trade is over 3x the Qatar-India trade. Every single Asian cargo that the United States captures will drive between 2-3x the demand for LNG shipping.

Image Source: VectorStock, World Map Flat, drawings added

Major Shifts in Australian LNG Markets

This trend started in 2018, but it's only just begun and the next wave of US growth will be much larger than the first, meanwhile Australian LNG not only has inferior economics, but they are facing major climate regulation and they've realized that they are better off importing gas for consumption across their continent. This is good for shipping as the Aussie-China trade is quite a short haul, so with their future growth halting alongside major Australian imports slated to begin in 2020-2021, we're about to get some massive tailwinds. Yes, Australia will soon be both a major global exporter and importer because their resources and major urban locations are on opposite ends of their large continent- isn't shipping wonderful?

Vessel Supply- Significant, but Still Falling Short?

The remaining LNG orderbook is certainly sizable, but it isn't significant when compared to forward growth expectations, global export capacity, or to historical levels. As GasLog shows, there is substantial export growth already committed through 2024 and there is still room for several more deals, including the gigantic Driftwood LNG project backed by Tellurian (TELL).

Source: GasLog Partners, Q2-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 14

GasLog's own projection of shipping supply/demand balance turns super bullish in Q3-19 through Q2-20 and remains out of balance until at least 2021. It is also important to note that their vessel supply curve is extremely conservative as it doesn't include any demolition of older tonnage.

Source: GasLog Partners, Q2-19 Earnings Presentation, Slide 16

If rates run gangbusters for several years, with headline modern rates in the 6-figures range, then yes, we are unlikely to see much demolition, hence the beauty of still seeing such a bullish balance. However, if rates fail to impress because countries imports are failing to live up to expectations, there is a considerable 'safety valve' out there in the older global tonnage.

Significant Engine Technology Improvements

There are have been two major technological leaps over the past 15 years. First, the Duel-Fuel ("DFDE") and then Tri-Fuel Diesel Electric ("TFDE") designs of the mid-2000s to mid-2010s, which cut net fuel consumption and boil-off costs by about $20k/day. Most recently, the modern M-Type Electronically Controlled Gas Injection (MEGI) and Two-Stroke Low Pressure Dual Fuel (X-DF) designs cut another $15k/day or so out of operating costs due to lower boil-off costs. This means that modern LNG ships (the type owned by GLOG!) can outperform 15-year olds by $35k/day and can perform the even older stuff by $40-50k/day. GLOG could be operating their fleet at fairly healthy levels while vintage tonnage owners go bust.

On the following chart, everything right of the red line could be borderline obsolete (in a tough market) whereas everything right of the blue line is inferior to what GLOG primarily has in their backlog.

Source: VesselsValue, Charts Tool, LNG Fleet Details, 29 July 2019

I expect the combination of clearly strong demand fundamentals combined with a reasonable supply curve will yield strong rates for LNG shippers over the coming years. If rates fail to materialized, inferior tonnage will be squeezed out of the market. With LNG, it's not a matter of "if," but rather, "when," natural gas will emerge as the most important energy story.

Price Dislocation

As illustrated above, massive demand growth remains ahead of us and GLOG has a massive newbuild program which is fully funded and fully contracted. Their future results are nearly guaranteed, so hyper-focus on current gas prices or shipping rates misses the point entirely.

These fickle stock markets have sold off natural gas shipping companies alongside US natural gas E&P firms (which are struggling due to low US prices) due to a high correlation inside investor's portfolios. But this is short-sighted and quite ironic especially since low US gas prices are very good for long-term LNG trade prospects. Just take a look at GLOG since last November, down 37% versus the S&P 500 (SPY) up nearly 11%. Why? Because LNG spot rates have weakened and natural gas company stocks have been crushed.

Source: Yahoo Finance, GLOG & SPY Comparison Chart

Since November GasLog has consistently delivered outstanding results for shareholders, including signing a half-dozen new charter agreements, bringing spot market commercial management in-house, resolving the incentive distribution rights, completing more dropdowns, issuing a special dividend, and raising additional debt at attractive rates. They've done everything to near-perfection and yet the market is upset. LNG spot rates are lower? First of all, we're comparing the strongest season of the year (Oct-Jan) with some of the weakest months of the year. Second of all, GasLog overall has 5 spot vessels compared with 13 on ultra long-term contracts and another 15 fixed at Partners (under 30% of parent fleet, 15% total).

I've watched GasLog for years, always wanting to own the quality, but not willing to pay the premium, especially when they hadn't yet financed their newbuilds. That risk is gone, and the stock is far more attractive, arguably offering the cheapest risk-adjusted pricing in the entire history of the company. I have long exposure now and am glad to be invested here.

Q2-19 Earnings

GasLog is set to report their earnings this Thursday, 1 August 2019. I have some key focus questions for their report, in combination with the exclusive research and coverage we provide at Value Investor's Edge, but I am not overly focused on Q2 by itself, but rather the excellent forward growth and prospects. I'm primarily looking for color on their self-managed spot pool now that they have separated from Golar LNG's "Cool Pool." This move makes sense especially as Golar is looking to divest their tonnage and focus more directly on their LNG infrastructure angles.

FSRU Developments?

I'm also interested in any progress from their Gastrade venture, which has been pursuing a major import-facility Floating Storage and Regasification Unit ("FSRU") contract over the past couple years. This project has been delayed due to EU financing structures, but I expect GLOG to ultimately win the contract, further adding to their growth pipeline. I'm also curious to see if GasLog will be pursuing additional growth opportunities in South America or perhaps in Asia where FSRU demand is likely to continue rising.

Dividend & Transition

GasLog pays a smaller dividend, which means they haven't gotten the same attention and valuation multiples as their daughter, but they still offer nice payouts. They raised the quarterly dividend from $0.14 to $0.15 in mid-2018 and they rewarded shareholders last fall with a $0.40 special dividend.

Source: Nasdaq, GLOG Dividend History, highlights added

I prefer that GasLog invests their money in their own business for now; however, now that prices have fallen back amidst unwarranted investor skepticism, perhaps it is time for another slight dividend hike and ideally a share repurchase program. As GLOG delivers more of their growth, I expect we will start to see regular quarterly payout improvements into 2020-2021.

Conclusion & Fair Value Estimate

GasLog is the 'blue chip' of LNG shipping companies and it is rare to be able to buy such a high quality company at a reasonable price range. My "fair value target" for GLOG is actually $15/sh, which might surprise readers since this is 'only' about 7% above the current price. Normally I am discussing firms which are super cheap and I believe have far higher upside.

Those firms are still out there, I still own them and I still write about them, but this is the top-tier. I know readers are often clamoring for the best, to channel Buffett/Munger once again:

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Potential Pricing? $20+ $25?

Although my "fair value" is set at $15.00, that already includes the weaker current spot rates. If we see the LNG market strength we expect and investors return to GLOG, they could easily trade back above $20.00 (note: GLOG traded in the $22s as recently as November 2018), perhaps even starting to push towards $25.00 by 2020-2021. Would that be a bit expensive? Perhaps. But this is top quality and as long as I can remember, GasLog has always traded at significant premiums due to their stellar execution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOG, TGP, TELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.