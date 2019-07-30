The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In This Confusing Market

This article also walks you through how to find more good ideas for quality companies trading at fair value or better. Just remember to always use the appropriate asset allocation and risk management for your individual needs.

The best approach to take is stick with your long-term asset allocation plan, rebalancing if you are overweight slightly overvalued equities.

Both short-term bulls and bears can make plausible arguments for either a correction coming soon or a meltup that could send stocks soaring to crazy rate cut euphoria levels.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The best dividend aristocrats to buy now including the best opportunistic buys of each week based on F.A.S.T. Graphs

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watch list from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also decided to remove the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series since that makes it more cumbersome to read for loyal followers of this series.

We Live In Very Confusing Times For Investors

If you're confused by the state of the market and economy right now, you're not alone. In recent weeks, we've been inundated with conflicting information that seems to support both bullish and bearish predictions regarding where stocks are likely to go next.

For example, on July 18th, sentiment trader published the following scary-looking chart, which seems to indicate that a correction is likely coming soon.

However, if the "dumb money" is really being suckered into this rate cut euphoria/TINA rally (which might lead to a 2017 style meltup and early 2018 style correction), then why have retail fund flows been so negative all year?

(Source: David Templeton, Jeff Miller)

Over the past 12 months, investors have pulled over $300 billion out of US stocks, the greatest one-year rolling amount in 12 years. And sentiment may not actually be that bullish, depending on which survey data you look at.

According to the American Association of Independent Investors, retail investor sentiment is still near multi-year lows, possibly indicating that the "melt-up" bullish calls we've seen recently (as much as 15% to 30% 12-month gains) are at least plausible if those negative fund flows reverse.

But sentiment is far from the only area of conflicting information we're seeing. How about economic growth? According to the Federal Reserve, US manufacturing is officially in a recession. This is entirely due to the escalating trade war, which has steadily hammered on global manufacturing for 18 months and driven it into a mild recession as well.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Yet, because manufacturing is just 12% of the US economy, America's GDP growth just came in at 2.1% (slightly better than expected) in Q2's initial reading, and full-year growth is expected to be a robust 2.5%.

While true that global growth is now expected to be about 1% slower than last year (thanks to the trade war), US growth is expected to be far superior to our major developed rivals and nearly as fast as overall global growth itself.

Barring a trade deal next year, economists now expect 2020 growth to be slower at 1.7%, closer to those of our major developed peers. But 2.5% growth this year and 1.7% growth next year is still far from recessionary levels.

But what about the 10y-3m yield curve inversion, which has now occurred several times, including the recent two-month one?

In the past, any inversion of one month or longer, which we've now had, has meant a recession within 12 to 24 months, with one exception in the mid-1960s (slow growth but no recession).

But then again, according to the Dallas Fed bank loan officer survey, it would take a "protracted, moderate inversion" before banks start tightening lending to consumers and businesses, thus creating the very recession they are expecting.

In 2000, the peak inversion was -1% and, in 2007, -0.6%. Thus far, we have yet to go lower than -0.28%, and today, the curve is mere -5 basis points.

(Source: David Rice)

And when we look at all 19 leading economic indicators, we see that not only their average (mean of coordinates) is far above levels associated with recessions, but recent trends (the green LD dot) also are actually trending positive, indicating accelerating growth.

(Source: David Rice)

Then again, most indicators are down on a YOY basis, in terms of how high above their historical baseline they are. On the other hand, the current average of 29% above baseline for the MoC, and the recent trend of 31% (leading indicators) indicates that no recession is likely within a year. David Rice, aka "Economic PI" who runs the BaR estimates 18 months is the SOONEST we might get a recession IF conditions deteriorate rapidly.

And what about the ultimate determinant of stock valuations, earnings, and cash flows?

(Source: Factset Research)

On one hand, 2019's EPS growth is now expected to be just 1.7%, down from about 10% at the start of the year (due to the prolonged trade war). On the other hand, analysts expect about 11% 2020 EPS growth, likely pricing in a trade deal in late 2019 or early 2020.

What are the odds of a trade deal happening? Moody's Analytics thinks one is likely to happen, but the timing is uncertain. But speaking of Moody's, here is their latest summary on US recession risk.

The odds of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months remains low even with the heightened geopolitical risks. Generally, most recessions in the U.S. are caused by an asset bubble or the economy overheating, leading the Fed to aggressively raise interest rates until the economy breaks. Financial imbalances are also a concern, but they are difficult to identify in real-time. Currently, there don't appear to be any glaring financial market imbalances sufficient to trigger a recession. Fiscal and trade policies are likely behind some of the recent slowing, but they are not enough to push the economy into a recession. Though the traditional causes for a recession don't appear that threatening now, some key downside risks could cause a recession in 2020. Our baseline forecast doesn't include a recession. Normally, we adopt a recession when its probability exceeds 60%. None of our probability-of-recession models have the odds close to that threshold." - Moody's Analytics

Basically, from a market and economic perspective, both short-term bulls and bears can make plausible-sounding arguments for why we're about to go over a cliff or could keep grinding higher, powered by low rates, low expectations, and avoiding a recession (which remains the most likely outcome).

So, what's an investor to do? Well, I tend to side with David Rice on this one, which is to be prudent and make appropriate risk-adjusted portfolio tweaks based on your needs.

At this point, a reasonable strategy is to diligently follow critical economic indicators and adjust portfolios as the likelihood of a recession, or not, becomes clearer." - David Rice, July 1st, 2019

That doesn't mean selling everything in a market timing frenzy, hoping to avoid a correction or bear market and then buy back in at the bottom. Rather, it means, rebalancing your overall portfolio to make sure your asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash) is still appropriate.

After all, a 22% YTD rally in stocks can result in you becoming too equity heavy relative to defensive bonds/cash. That might feel good in the short term, but in the event of another May like trade war freakout or a December 2018 style recession scare, you might lose sleep and make costly mistakes.

I personally have been only applying macro analysis to what I do with new money, based on my smoothed out monthly discretionary savings (money I don't need for at least five years).

I track several meta-analytic economic models but basically here's what I'm doing to determine how much of my monthly savings goes into stocks vs. bonds (three ETFs ranging from ultra-short-term debt to long-term US treasuries).

BaR MoC 20% or less above baseline (historical 12-month recession danger zone): 100% bonds (equally weighted between ETFs MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL).

BaR MoC 21% to 23% above baseline: 20% stocks/80% bonds

MoC 24% to 26% above baseline: 40% stocks/60% bonds

MoC 27% to 29% above baseline (currently): 60% stocks/40% bonds

MoC 30% to 32% above baseline: 80% stocks/40% bonds

33% or above: 100% stocks

I'm also varying what companies I buy, roughly a 50/50 cyclical/defensive mix over the past five months. That allows me to benefit if we avoid recession (the likely case) but also own more recession-resistant companies (cash flows, not necessarily stock price movements) if we do have a downturn relatively soon.

Is this my recommendation for everyone? Heck no. It's merely an example of what I consider a reasonable capital allocation strategy FOR MY NEEDS based on the best probabilistic macro estimates we have at any given time. Always do what's best for your individual goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance. And never forget that no dividend stock is a bond alternative.

But if you do have long-term money (three to five years is the rule of thumb) to put to work, then here's how to find great companies to buy during these uncertain times for the US economy and stock market.

The Dividend Kings Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings values companies and estimates realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on.

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based on. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

We line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

Great Investing Ideas From The Dividend Kings Watch lists

Investment Type Company Ticker Current Price Historical Fair Value Yield Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year F.A.S.T Graphs Estimated Total Return Potential High-Yield MPLX (MPLX) $30 $50 8.8% 40% 14% to 17% High-Yield (No K-1) British American Tobacco (BTI) $37 $50 7.1% 26% 19% to 25% Dividend Aristocrat Caterpillar (CAT) $133 $172 3.1% 23% 18% to 26% Dividend King 3M (MMM) $174 $188 3.3% 7% 10% to 17% Super SWAN (11/11 Quality) T. Rowe Price (TROW) $115 $133 2.6% 14% 12% to 18% Defensive (recession-resistant) stock Walgreens (WBA) $55 $88 3.3% 37% 17% to 22%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, Google Finance, Management Guidance, Analyst Consensus) - prices as of July 28th

If you're looking for more great long-term investing ideas, then this is where the rest of this article comes in.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "buy, sell, hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always, more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of July 29th "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to buy, strong buy, and very strong buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (what matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar consider 4 or 5 star buy and strong buy ratings.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of July 29th "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there a lot more 4 and 5 star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimates fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings). This is why a Dominion Energy (D) is a 4-star buy recommendation despite being just 10% undervalued (per their estimate).

However, while a 4 or 5 star Morningstar stock is USUALLY a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of the company's recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes, they are not. For example, Simon Property Group (SPG) is a level 11/11 Super SWAN that Dividend King's Fortress Portfolio owns and recently bought more of at $156.

Morningstar's fair value estimate is $195 with medium uncertainty based on:

We are increasing our fair value estimate to $195 per share from $187 due to changes to our mall sales forecast, an increase to our near-term assumption for development spending, and time value since our last update. Our fair value estimate implies a 5.5% cap rate on our forward four-quarter net operating income forecast, 16 times multiple on our forward four-quarter funds from operations estimate, and a 4.2% dividend yield, based on a $8.20 annualized payout... We project $1.2 billion of investments in the company's pipeline of new development and redevelopment projects at an 7.5% average yield in 2019 that slowly declines over time to $1.0 billion at a 6.75% average yield as construction costs rise and accretive projects become harder to source." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Dividend Kings' multi-metric historical fair value estimates SPG is worth $199 today, a 20% discount to fair value that should allow the Mall REIT to potentially deliver 11% to 19% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

But sometimes Dividend Kings and Morningstar can disagree substantially, as is the case of Emerson Electric (EMR). Morningstar estimates Dividend King Emerson Electric (62 consecutive years of dividend growth), is worth $81 today.

After reviewing fiscal second-quarter results, we lower our fair value for Emerson to $81 per share (from $83 previously) on lower top line growth and margins in commercial and residential. This represents over a forward 22 times multiple to our 2019 GAAP EPS estimate and nearly 13 times our forward 2018 EV/adjusted EBITDA assumptions. While our forward earnings multiple appears rich at first glance, Emerson rebounded from a 2017 trough given the drop in the price of oil from 2014-16 (large capital projects in Emerson's oil and gas end markets see a lag effect). We continue to believe that Emerson will be a strong participant in the growing automation industry." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Now, I don't disagree that Emerson is a strong leader in automation and has a bright future. I consider Emerson a level 9 quality blue-chip company that you should seek a 10% discount to fair value. The historical fair value today is $66, meaning EMR appears to be trading fully valued (an OK buy but I'd personally wait for a better price before buying).

Let's take a look at Morningstar's 22 PE and 13 times EV/EBITDA multiples to see why I think they might value this wonderful company a bit richly.

Over the past 20 years, EMR has grown GAAP EPS (what Morningstar is using) of 5% and averaged a 19.4 PE. So, a 19x multiple isn't outlandish. Over the past 20 years, growth has been 5.7%, and analysts expect 2020 and 2021 to see 10% EPS growth.

But over the past 20 years, EMR's EV/EBITDA (acquirer's multiple) has averaged just 9.0 and over the past 10 (low-rate environment), 9.2. 13 times EV/EBITDA would be major multiple expansion that I think is rather too bullish.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

13 times EV/EBITDA is the pink line, with the average EV/EBITDA being the blue line (10-year average we use is close at 9.2). Emerson has very rarely hit a 13 multiple on that metric, and only during periods when we consider it significantly overvalued. Morningstar's fair value estimate, which says EMR is a strong buy today, is based on Emerson achieving an EV/EBITDA multiple that is unlikely barring a permanent acceleration of its growth rate that might be impossible given its already impressive size. If Morningstar is right about the multiple expansion, then EMR might achieve about 15.5% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Dividend King's valuation/total return potential list assumes 4% to 8.7% CAGR EPS growth over the next five years using conservative historical growth as the low end of the estimate, and the analyst consensus at the high end. That's how we estimate 5% to 12% CAGR total return potential on Emerson, much lower than Morningstar's bullish forecast might lead you to expect.

How can you tell whether or not Morningstar's valuation estimates and star ratings are reasonable or totally off the mark (other than becoming a Dividend King member and looking at our exclusive company valuation/total return potential lists)? One good way is to look at objective valuation metrics, which is where we turn to next.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company.

This is because PE ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street and 15.0 PE being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 PE) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck's historical P/E valuation approach has made him a legend on Seeking Alpha and, according to TipRanks, one of the best analysts in the country when it comes to making investors money.

(Source: TipRanks) - data as of July 29th, note the stock market's historical 1-year return is 9.1% and 60% is considered a good success rate for analysts.

Chuck usually compares companies to their historical valuation ratios, and he's ranked in the top 1.5% of all analysts tracked by TipRanks (based on the forward 12-month total returns of his recommendations). While 12 months is hardly "long term," the point is that Mr. Carnevale is a fantastic value investing analyst and his historical valuation-driven approach is beating 98.5% of all bloggers/analysts, including 5,200 that work on Wall Street.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current PEs to their historical norms (Morningstar offers 5-year average PEs, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns).

Keep in mind, P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and YieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of July 29th

But as I just said, PE is not appropriate for some stocks, such as REITs, YielCos, MLPs, and LPs. Similarly, you want to make sure that the historical PE ratio makes sense. For pharma like ABBV, BMY, AMGN, and PFE, adjusted earnings are more appropriate, and the 5-year average PE is skewed by large one-time charges.

Notice also how some industries naturally have lower PEs, like Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). It's 9.3 PE looks great, but the 5-year average is 11.3, indicating it's likely modestly undervalued. In other words, PE vs historical PE is just another step in the process of valuation, and not necessarily a "be all and end all" way to decide what stocks to buy.

And of course, since income investors like their MLPs and REITs, price to cash flow vs historical norm is also something you want to check to make sure a stock you are interested in is trading at a reasonable valuation.

Price/Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price/cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price/cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest to great cash flow multiple is a very high probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price to cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes, that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are all the companies on my watch list with price/cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of July 29th

You want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10). For example, note how dividend aristocrats Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC) are trading at modest price to cash flows. If you only looked at this one metric in isolation then you might think that both were good buys.

But CINF is trading at a high P/cash flow relative to its historical levels and GPC appears to be about trading at a discount. However, both are actually historically overvalued:

CINF: historical fair value: $71, 51% overvalued (3rd most overvalued dividend aristocrat) -3% to 0% CAGR total return potential

GPC: historical fair value $103, 5% overvalued, 7% to 12% CAGR total return potential

The total return potential of any company is based on yield + long-term growth potential + valuation returning to fair value. This is why it's important to buy companies with those characteristics that meet your personal goals.

PE/Growth Ratio

According to Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing, a company with stable cash flow but zero growth prospects is fairly valued at a PE of about 8. If you just go off the PE ratio alone, you may actually not be getting a good deal, because companies with fast growth are naturally worth higher multiples. This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments, when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.6 to 2.8 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent, but 2.0 or less is likely to deliver good returns IF you're buying a quality company with a stable business model. Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of 2.0 or less, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of July 29th

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price" or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong. All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets) data as of July 29th, bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

I maintain a watch list that takes every company I track and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality. All dividend stocks can be ranked 3-11, and my watch list (about 200 companies) only includes those with quality scores of 8 and higher.

8: above average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital,

9: Blue-Chip company, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value

10: SWAN stock: buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of your invested capital

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and potentially a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low.

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5 to 10 years and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period.

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of July 29th

Basically, "Fat Pitch" investing is about achieving high-risk style returns with low-risk stocks, by buying them when they are at their least popular ("be greedy when others are fearful.")

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue-chips to pop, but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: Quality Companies Bought At Good To Great Prices Is How You Consistently Make Smart Decisions For New Discretionary Savings

All investing is probabilistic, and anyone who tells you they are 100% certain they know what the economy, Fed, stock market, or corporate earnings are going to do in the short-term is ignorant, and idiot or a liar.

Great investing advice includes two quotes from legendary value investor Peter Lynch:

Time is on your side when you own shares in superior companies. The key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them."

The closest I can come to telling you about the state of the economy is that the probability of a downturn beginning within the next 9 to 12 months is 33% to 37%. The earliest a recession is likely to begin (based on the most recent data and trends) is 18 to 24 months, but we might not get one at all until much later than that.

Corporate earnings this year are likely to be close to flat, and whether or not next year we see double-digit growth depends mostly on President Trump and whether or not we get a trade deal or he enacts the final tariff round on China. I estimate the odds of a trade deal relatively soon to be about 50/50, with Trump's need for a "HUGE win" for 2020 equally balanced by the Chinese unwillingness to accept a deal that doesn't immediately eliminate all recent tariffs (which Trump has vowed NOT to do).

With the debt ceiling showdown now over (eliminated for two years), the biggest long-tail risk of an economic calamity has been averted for now. But large macroeconomic risks still remain so I watch these closely to adapt my own monthly stock buying and keep readers up to date on what recession risks are to the best of my abilities.

Ultimately the key to doing well in the market and achieving your financial goals comes down to three things.

start with proper asset allocation and risk management (so you can sleep well at night no matter what happens and avoid panic selling) buying quality companies (above average or better) at good to great valuations ignoring the never-ending media frenzy of speculation that includes permabears and permabulls predicting huge swings in short-term stock prices one way or the other

This last point is very important because as Morgan Housel recently wrote in "The Psychology Of Prediction":

You don't get on TV, or invited to industry conferences, or big book deals, for predicting average outcomes. Pundits get paid for sitting three standard deviations away from sane analysts. Take away that incentive and you'd find that many extremists - even respected ones - are merely opportunists." - Morgan Housel (emphasis added)

My goal and the goals of the Dividend Kings is to help you make sound long-term decisions with your discretionary savings that are most likely to meet your short-term (i.e. yield) and long-term financial goals.

