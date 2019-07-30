18% Yielding CEFL And The Aggregate Supply Curve

The lifting of trade barriers, primarily through multilateral agreements, and the shift away from an industrial economy to one much more oriented towards technology has shifted the aggregate supply curve.

Interest Rates, Unemployment, and CEFL

Depending on when you read this, the Federal Reserve will have likely either cut short-term interest rates, or will be widely expected to do so. A significant reason why the consensus calls for a rate cut at the July 31, 2019, open market committee meeting, was an exchange at the most recent Congressional testimony of Federal Reserve Chair Powell. The result of that exchange was that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Federal Reserve Chair Powell and Larry Kudlow President Trump's top economic adviser all agreed that the economy can handle "much lower unemployment than we thought" without negatively affecting inflation.

This could very good news for the securities markets, particularly for interest rate sensitive instruments. One issue that I have included in a portfolio, where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%, is the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL). Other constraints in that portfolio are the typical retail IRA account restrictions, which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or they might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009.

With those constraints, there are relatively few candidates for inclusion that 15%+ current yield portfolio. CEFL could benefit, if indeed, we can now have both stronger economic growth and simultaneously lower inflation. CEFL is an ETN that replicates a portfolio of 30 higher yielding closed-end funds, that is leveraged 2x. CEFL obtains its 18% current yield buy borrowing at 3-month LIBOR +0.40%, to leverage the yields from the closed-end funds. Many of the closed-end funds in the ISE High Income Index, upon which CEFL is based, themselves borrow to generate their higher yields.

Chart I below shows 3-month LIBOR this century. From 5.725% on September 7, 2007, 3-month LIBOR fell to only 0.23% by the summer of 2014. This was the result of persistent rate cutting by the Federal Reserve. Subsequent rate increases by the Federal Reserve brought 3-month LIBOR to 2.82% by the end of 2018. Since then, even though the Federal Reserve did not cut rates, belief that the Federal Reserve would not raise rates as fast as some had thought, then a belief that the Federal Reserve was finished raising rates, and finally, a belief that the Federal Reserve was going to cut rates, brought 3-month LIBOR down to 2.26% by July 19, 2019.

Chart I

If indeed we are in a new world where we can now have both stronger economic growth and simultaneously lower inflation, many of the closed-end funds in the ISE High Income Index could benefit from both the lower interest rates and the stronger economic growth. Many of the closed-end obtain some of their high yields by taking credit risk. Junk bonds and other securities with significant credit risk would do better with stronger economic growth.

The possibility that low inflation and low unemployment can coexist has led some to utter the dangerous phrase "this time is different". The key to predicting the path of interest rates and, in particular, whether we can now have both stronger economic growth and simultaneously lower inflation, is to answer the question: "is this time really different?". The presence of $13 trillion of securities with negative yields, some of them actually junk bonds, suggests that a better question may be: Why is this time so different?

The first question is: why has inflation remained low in the face of low unemployment rate? That the low unemployment rate has not been accompanied by high inflation, and higher interest rates, has caused many to question whether the Phillips Curve still works or even ever was valid. Some have asserted that the Phillips Curve is bogus. The Phillips Curve is actually just a better way to represent the upward sloping aggregate supply curve. Since unemployment and real GDP are negatively related, the relationship shown in the upward sloping aggregate supply curve can be represented by a downward sloping curve where unemployment replaces real GDP on the horizontal axis. This is the Phillips Curve that relates price levels to unemployment.

Chart II below explains how the Phillips curve is derived from the intersections of the aggregate supply curve and the aggregate demand curve. In a period when the aggregate supply curve is stable and the variations in economic activity are due to shifts in the aggregate demand curve, shifting the aggregate demand curve to the right, from AD0 to AD1, results in a new equilibrium with both higher real GDP and higher prices. A further shift in the aggregate demand curve to the right, from AD1 to AD2, results in a new equilibrium with even higher real GDP and higher prices.

Each level of real GDP corresponds to a level of unemployment. As real GDP increases, unemployment goes down. Thus, higher real GDP and thus lower unemployment is associated with higher prices.

Chart II

source: www.yourarticlelibrary.com

For the Phillips Curve to "work", changes in unemployment and price levels have to be the result of shifts in aggregate demand while the aggregate supply curve remains relatively stable, as was the case in the 1960s when the Phillips Curve uncannily exactly worked. See the Chart III below, a Phillips Curve that shows the inflation rate and unemployment rate in the 1960s.

Chart III

Source: Saylor Academy

In the 1960s, the aggregate supply curve was relatively stable. Thus, the variations in unemployment and inflation were due to shifts in the aggregate demand curve. As can be seen in Chart III, in 1961, the economy was relatively weak, and the intersection of the aggregate demand curve and the aggregate supply curve was at a point with high unemployment of 6.8% of and low inflation of 1.1%. By 1969, the aggregate demand curve had shifted so far to the right that the intersection of the aggregate demand curve and the aggregate supply curve was at a point with low unemployment of 3.8% and high inflation of 4.9%.

When the aggregate demand curve is relatively stable, but the aggregate supply curve shifts, the Phillips Curve does not work. The events such as the failure of the anchovy harvest attributed to El Nino weather conditions and spikes in oil prices in the 1970s and after, due to events in the Middle East and Iran, caused the aggregate supply curve to shift to the left. This caused the Phillips Curve relationship between unemployment and inflation to break down. This was called stagflation, as the levels of inflation that the Phillips Curve normally indicated to accompany low unemployment, were present while there was relatively high unemployment. Chart IV below illustrates what happens when the demand curve is relatively stable, but the aggregate supply curve shifts to the left. In this case, a shift to the left of the aggregate supply curve causes a new equilibrium, where the aggregate demand curve intersects the aggregate supply curve at a point with higher prices but lower output. Lower output corresponds to a higher unemployment rate. Thus, the Phillips Curve relationship between unemployment and inflation breaks down.

Chart IV

source: www.yourarticlelibrary.com

In the 1970s, the term "misery index" was coined to refer to the sum of the unemployment rate plus the inflation rate. The important point now is that the changes in the aggregate supply curve have allowed low inflation and consequently low interest rates to accompany low unemployment. Not only has the aggregate supply curve shifted to the right, but its slope has also flattened as well. This has, in part, caused the opposite of misery, where there is both low inflation and low unemployment. The question is why has the aggregate supply curve changed? And, more importantly, are these changes sustainable?

There are a number of factors which have impacted the aggregate supply curve. The more well-known factors favorably influencing the aggregate supply curve have been: advances in technology, especially oil and gas technology such as fracking, that lowers energy costs, and globalization of world trade that lowered prices via increased efficiency and completion.

Separate from the increase in world trade, another factor has favorably impacted the aggregate supply curve, in terms of allowing robust growth and low inflation. This is the shift from a primarily industrial economy to an economy mostly based on technology and services. Fifty years ago, heavy industries such as steel were a much more significant part of the economy. As economic activity increased, costs increase accelerated. For example, as the demand for steel increased, producers would tap into lower-grade deposits of iron ore and metallurgical coal that are significantly more expensive, on a per ton of steel produced, basis. Older inefficient, high-cost steel mills that may have been closed would be reopened as demand for steel increased. All of this would accelerate costs and prices. Most heavy industrial activities exhibit such diseconomies of scale, as the aggregate demand for their products, above certain thresholds, increases costs and prices.

In contrast, today, if the demand for the services provided by corporations that now comprise major parts of the American economy, such as Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Twitter (TWTR), or the software produced by Microsoft (MSFT), were to double, there would still not be any diseconomies of scale. If anything, the unit costs would decline. Thus, there would be no increase in inflation. More relevant to investors, is that there would also be no increase in interest rates.

The lifting of trade barriers worldwide, primarily through multilateral agreements, advances in technology and the shift away from an industrial economy to one much more oriented towards technology and services, has allowed America to have a combination of low unemployment and low inflation that A.W. Phillips could only dream of. Chart V below illustrates a rightward shift in the aggregate supply curve that allows higher aggregate output without any increase in inflation.

source: www.yourarticlelibrary.com

The Changes in the Aggregate Supply Curve are not the Only Reason for Low Interest Rates

Favorable changes in the aggregate supply curve have the allowed low inflation and low unemployment to occur at the same time. Low interest rates are clearly related to the low inflation. However, there are other factors at play causing lower interest rates than many thought possible, including negative interest rates. Distinct changes in the aggregate supply curve due to free trade, technology, and the shift from an industrial economy to one primarily based on services and technology are two other factors that I believe have kept interest rates lower for longer than most market participants thought would be the case.

As described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) - the only 2x-leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That tends to put downward pressure on interest rates. Changes in the aggregate supply curve were not on my radar screen at that time.

Since 2013, the tax code has been changed so that the burden on rich relative to the middle class has been reduced even more. This adds even more to what Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), was describing when he said:

"through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won. It's been a rout."

This brings us to the perplexing question of the negative interest rates in Europe. Changes in the aggregate supply curve due to free trade, technology, and the shift from an industrial economy, to one primarily based on services and technology, were not necessarily much more pronounced in Europe than America. However, it may surprise many to learn that Europe has been far ahead of America in terms of shifting the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. That shift results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. Thus, putting downward pressure on interest rates.

The major method of shifting the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class, in both Europe and America, primarily involves corporate income taxes. In my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, I said:

..there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and are now less than 1%. During that same period, payroll tax rates as percent of GDP have increased dramatically. The overinvestment problem caused by the reduction in taxes on the wealthy is exacerbated by the increased tax burden on the middle class. While overinvestment creates more factories, housing and shopping centers; higher payroll taxes reduces the purchasing power of middle-class consumers...

In 2013, I was writing about America. However, the Europeans were far ahead of America in terms of lowering corporate income taxes. The Republicans were correct when they claimed in 2017 and earlier that corporate tax rates were much lower in Europe than in America. For example, Ireland reduced its corporate tax rate from 40% to 12.5%, phased in from 1996 to 2003. As the European corporate tax-cutting demonstrates, lowering corporate taxes vastly increases income and wealth inequality without increasing economic activity. According to economic theory, reducing taxes on corporations could not increase economic activity, since a profit-maximizing corporation will make decisions relating to the level of production, wages, and prices that maximize after-tax profit. Since corporate income taxes are a percent of pre-tax profits, the level of output, wages, and prices that maximize pre-tax profits are also the same levels that maximize after-tax profits. This was explained in the article "Get 16.8% Dividend Yield, And Diversify Some ETN Interest Risk".

Previously, economists referred to a zero lower bound, as the lowest point that interest rates could go. It still is perplexing to many, as to why so many market participants in Europe are willing to pay for the privilege of lending money. One reason for negative interest rates in Europe is that the lowering corporate income tax rates and the subsequent increase in wealth inequality have resulted in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. It is not Europeans of modest means who are buying bonds with negative yields, rather than simply holding cash.

The other reason, separate from changes in the aggregate supply curve, for worldwide lower interest rates, is due to action of central banks. In my first Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. I said then:

...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect. One benchmark rate that the Federal Reserve has absolute control of is the rate paid on reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve...

My conclusion was that interest rates would remain lower for longer and thus a way to take advantage of that was to buy mREITs. And, for those aggressively seeking higher yields, MORL would be an efficient way to do so. Five years later, in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update, I discussed additional support for my view that the Federal Reserve was keeping short-term rates too high. I also said that the Federal Reserve was likely to stop raising rates earlier than most market participants then believed and that rate cuts were not as far off as most think. History has proven me correct.

Are the New Low Levels of Interest Rates Sustainable?

The best way to evaluate whether low interest rates can continue to coexist with low unemployment, is to examine each of the possible threats to the "anti-misery" environment. These threats arise from possible policy actions by governments. Both parties have politicians that are proposing policies that could undo some of the factors that have allowed low inflation, low interest rates, and low unemployment to exist simultaneously.

Protectionism is the biggest threat to the world economy and the "anti-misery" environment of low inflation accompanied by low unemployment. Some politicians oppose free trade for the explicit purpose of reversing the shift away from an industrial economy to one much more oriented towards technology and services, that has taken place. Thus, they are actively trying to sabotage the very things that have brought us the ideal economic environment of low inflation and low unemployment. Trump is neither the only protectionist or the worst.

Trump and some of his advisers such as Larry Kudlow assert that Trump is really a free trade advocate who wants to eliminate all tariffs and trade restrictions. In that respect, Trump could be thought of as less likely to destroy the world trading system than the truly committed protectionists like Peter Navarro, Bernie Sanders and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) who are prime examples of the "progressivism of fools" branch of protectionists. The only objective of tariffs supported by those protectionists, is to transfer wealth to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers. That the costs and losses to the rest of Americans far exceeded the gains to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers is never a concern of the "progressivism of fools" branch.

While Trump may not be the worst protectionist, he seems to be the most dishonest one. The worst lie is not that China pays the tariffs that are actually paid by American consumers. The even worse lie that is being accepted by many in the media, is that the pain to American consumers and farmers is worth it, because in the long run, we will be eventually better off because of the tariffs now. The exact opposite is the case. Tariffs make the country that imposes them poorer, albeit with long and variable lags, as their protected businesses become less efficient and noncompetitive.

History is replete with examples that demonstrate that tariffs damage a nation's economy and impoverish its people. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant argue that American workers who earn $25 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $4 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result, India adopted protectionism. In 1947, the per capita income of India was similar to those of countries such as South Korea. By 1977, the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.

Tariffs always shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. This is true whether or not there is any retaliation. All trade restrictions shift the aggregate supply curve to the left by increasing input prices. Hence, any reduction in trade restrictions such as reducing tariffs, shift the aggregate supply curve to the right. When the aggregate supply curve shifts to the right, for any particular aggregate demand curve, the equilibrium point of intersection occurs at a higher level of output. That is why NAFTA increased real GDP and lowered unemployment in America, Canada, and Mexico.

One of the biggest falsehoods promulgated by Trump and many of the politicians who opposed NAFTA and other trade agreements is that America has entered into terrible trade deals. This is particularly dangerous, because so many people who are now vehemently opposed to Trump appear to have bought into it. The exact opposite is the truth. The USA may not be number one in everything, but we are definitely number one in negotiators and lawyers.

If two foreign countries, say Brazil and Argentina were in a trade-related dispute, both sides will usually hire American negotiators and lawyers. One tactic the USA has used to get the upper hand in trade negotiations was to use American women to do the face-to-face negotiation. Many foreign cultures were unused to dealing with women at that level. This gave the USA an additional advantage when negotiating the trade deals that made America the world's largest and strongest economy.

It is distressing that many protectionists like senators Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown were so quickly able to go from complaining that trade deals like NAFTA and the Trans Pacific Partnership were examples of corporate America exploiting the workers of the world, to agreeing with Trump's assertion that the trade deals were one-sided against American business interests.

There are other threats that could shift the aggregate supply curve to the left by increasing costs. Prominent Democrats are the main proponents of some policies that could shift the aggregate supply curve to the left by raising costs. Raising minimum wages is an example. The minimum wage is a very good enforcement tool to prosecute wage theft by employers who might claim that their workers, had agreed to work for, say, ten cents per hour. However, minimum wage laws are the worst ways to alleviate income inequality, in terms of the leaky bucket metaphor as originated by Wilfredo Pareto and then popularized by the late Arthur Okun. The leaky bucket metaphor is that costs and inefficiencies cause gains to beneficiaries of government action, to be less than the costs to the losers who pay the bill. In some cases, increasing the minimum wage would mostly just be transferring money to the workers at McDonald's (MCD) from the people who eat at MCD.

A possibly even greater threat, from policy that could shift the aggregate supply curve to the left by increasing costs, involves some proposals to address climate change. According the U.S. Energy Information Administration, coal produces 27.4% of electricity in America as of 2018. Wind produces 6.6% and solar produces 1.6%. The advocates of the "Green New Deal" and other climate change advocates, correctly point out that there are only about 60,000 people employed in coal mines and over a million people employed in the wind and solar electricity area.

Some of the 60,000 people employed in coal mines are involved with metallurgical coal rather than steam coal. Thus, they are not involved with producing energy. Ignoring that, and adding 40,000 employed in coal-fired power stations, gives about 100,000 people employed generating 27.4% of all electric power or 1,146 billion kilowatt hours. This compares to a million people employed generating 8.2% of all-electric power or 342 billion kilowatt hours from both wind and solar. Going from a source of electricity, coal, where each of the 100,000 people employed, accounts for 11,460 million kilowatt hours to one where each of the 1,000,000 people employed, accounts for 342 million kilowatt hours, will definitely increase electricity costs and thus shift the aggregate supply curve to the left, by increasing costs both for electricity and the goods and services produced using electricity. Replacing petroleum powered cars with all-electric cars where the battery alone could cost $8,000 could also shift the aggregate supply curve to the left.

It could be said that Trump and some Republicans might be offsetting some of their horrendous trade policies, in terms of shifting the aggregate supply curve to the left, with their some of their deregulation actions and opposition to costly policies to address climate change. These could shift the aggregate supply curve to the right. Some of the Democrats also have an area where their policies could result in shifting aggregate supply curve to the right. Furthering the ability to have both low inflation and low employment. This has to do with healthcare costs.

The reason for the widely disparate healthcare costs between the USA and the other developed countries stems from the fact that demand for healthcare is inelastic. Demand for a good or service is inelastic if a percentage increase in price results in a smaller percentage decrease in the quantity demanded. Basic economics tells us that sellers facing inelastic demand will continuously raise prices until prices reach the elastic portion of the demand curve. Consequently, in every developed country in the world, all goods or services with inelastic demand have their prices regulated by government. Medical care in the USA being the only exception. As I said in Obamacare And Beyond: The Outlook For The Healthcare Sector

...Medical prices are controlled in various ways in the rest of the developed world. In Japan, the land of $100 melons and tiny $10,000 per month apartments, all medical care prices are listed in a book, thicker than the Manhattan telephone directory. The prices set in the book are usually less than a third of those in the USA. An MRI that costs $1,200 in the USA costs $88 in Japan. Japanese insurance companies are private as are most doctors. Japan spends less than a third per capita on medical care than America. However, the Japanese are greater consumers of medical care than Americans. They visit doctors and hospitals more often, have much more diagnostic tests such as MRIs. They also have better health outcomes as measured by all metrics such as life expectancy. They also wait less for treatment than Americans do as Japanese doctors work much longer hours for their much lower incomes. Japan's explicit price controls are roughly emulated in other countries via the use monopsonistic systems. Monopsony, meaning "single buyer" is the flip side of monopoly. A monopolist sets prices above free market equilibrium. A monopsonist sets prices below free market equilibrium. It does not matter if there is an actual single payer or many buyers (or payers) whose prices are set by the government or by insurance companies in collusion with each other…

Single payer or socialized medicine has mostly been an anathema politically in America. Senator Bernie Sanders usually, at least publicly, demonstrates ignorance of the primary reason that that America spends twice as much per capita on healthcare as the other developed countries. He mostly blames high administrative costs in private sector insurance companies and healthcare providers. Circumstances have now made single payer not as toxic to many prominent Democrats. Additionally, Medicare-for-all does not sound as scary to many as single payer or socialized medicine does.

Sanders usually first points to the only 2% administrative costs of Medicare, as why his proposals will lower costs. Price controls are the actual ways that medical costs are controlled in the rest of the developed world. There are various cost related problems with Medicare-for-all. Medicare has been plagued by fraud. It was said that at times there was a shortage of cocaine in South Florida, as so many former drug dealers switched to the relatively safer and much more lucrative occupation of organized Medicare fraud. There is also the fact that Medicare provides lesser benefits than Medicaid.

Medicaid's lower payments to providers limit the number of options in terms of choosing doctors for many poor people. However, many of those now on Medicaid might not appreciate having a wide choice of doctors when they cannot afford the copays or deductibles that they would incur by going to the current version of Medicare. Sanders asserts that even though some Americans would pay higher taxes, they would be better off since there would no longer be any copays or deductibles. That would be Medicaid-for-all, but it might be called "new Medicare-for-all" in order to sell it to the public.

In theory, Medicaid-for-all would bring comprehensive coverage to all and would lower costs if the lower Medicaid payments to providers was retained. The opposition from healthcare providers to Medicaid-for-all would be even more intense than to Medicare-for-all, if payments to providers were at the Medicaid levels. In theory, payments to providers in a Medicare or Medicaid for all system could be maintained at current market levels. However, notwithstanding the only 2% administrative costs, paying providers market levels, rather than the monopsonistically derived much lower levels that the other counties allow, would not reduce healthcare costs significantly below that of twice the per capita costs in the other countries.

The possibility significantly shifting the aggregate supply curve to the right by adopting a monopsonistic system that reduced healthcare costs to levels of other developed countries is probably still slim, but is clearly higher than it was just a few years ago. As I said in: Single Payer, Medicare-For-All And The Investment Implications,

... The proposed status of current Medicare beneficiaries will be the key factor if a Medicare-for-all type system has a chance of being enacted. To put it bluntly, current Medicare beneficiaries will have to be bought-off. One fair way to garner the support of current Medicare beneficiaries would be to grant them a special deduction that could be applied to their adjusted gross income for Federal income tax purposes. The special deduction could be the total amount paid for Medicare tax by both themselves in all years that they were not receiving Medicare benefits. This would be above $100,000 for a typical couple. It might be capped at some amount so as not to benefit very high earners who may have paid much more in Medicare tax.. ..It would be very easy for current Medicare beneficiaries to estimate how much they would gain from the special deduction. The Social Security website shows the total amount than any individual and their employers have paid in Medicare tax. The 55 million current Medicare beneficiaries are arguably the most powerful voting block in America. There are slightly less than 1 million professionally active physicians in the USA, about half being primary care physicians and the other half specialists. There is a question as to whether the proponents of a Medicare-for-all type system would be savvy enough to make it worthwhile for many of the 55 million current Medicare beneficiaries to mobilize for Medicare-for-all. If they did it would be difficult to block such a movement...

Analysis of the August 2019 CEFL Dividend Projection

After the annual rebalancing, all but three of the CEFL components pay monthly dividends. Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG), Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG), and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) pay quarterly. USA had an ex-dividend date in July 2019. Thus, USA will contribute to the August 2019 CEFL dividend. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) has consistently declared monthly dividends. However, their website and various brokerage firm websites show the last declared monthly dividend as having an ex-date in June 2019. The Dividend.com website says "PPR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout" but then indicates that VVR has a dividend of $0.027 with an ex-date of July 9, 2019. I am using that in my calculation. A phone discussion with people at VVR left them as perplexed as me, and they promised to get back to me, regarding the ex-date. In any case VVR, has the lowest weight in CEFL, so it will not significantly impact the August CEFL dividend either way.

There were minor changes in the dividends declared by the component closed-end-funds in the index upon, which CEFL is based. Invesco Senior Inc. (VVR) increased its monthly dividend to $0.023 from $0.021. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) increased its monthly dividend to $0.065 from $0.0625. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) reduced its monthly dividend to $0.0655 from $0.067. From the data in the table below, I calculated a projection for the August 2019 monthly CEFL dividend of $0.2122. The table shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, price, net asset value, and contribution to the dividend for the CEFL components that will contribute to the August 2019 dividend.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Federal Reserve tightening can hurt all financial markets simultaneously. Likewise, Federal Reserve ease can boost all financial markets simultaneously. I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL as a diversifier for my holdings of 2X leveraged high yield ETNs that are based on mREITs. I am also more bullish now on CEFL, based on the possibility that there will be an extended period of strong economic growth, with low inflation and low interest rates. There are, however, various political risks that could cause the aggregate supply curve to shift back to the left.

The yields on all of the high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic variables means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETN's use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

In view of the uncertainty and risks, active traders might consider waiting until the impacts of policy on economic conditions become more clear. However, a lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like CEFL, can backfire, as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceed the savings from a lower purchase price.

I compute the average discount to book value of the CEFL components periodically. One problem is that the annual rebalancing of the index, where the components can be changed significantly, makes comparison with earlier values for the discounts to book value less useful. However, even with that caveat, a major driver of the price movements for CEFL and the closed-end funds in the index, has been the discounts to book value.

The previous highest average discount to book value I computed for the high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version, the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), was 13.8% on September 18, 2015. The lowest was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. Over a 0.86-year period, buying on September 18, 2015, and selling on July 28, 2016, the annualized gain, including reinvesting dividends for CEFL, was 31.74%. The best time to buy high dividend closed-end funds usually has been when the discounts to book value have been the largest. On July 26, 2019, the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and YYY are based was 8.52%. This does not suggest that the average discount to book value says CEFL is a screaming buy. However, it could be due to the possibility that the low inflation, low unemployment and low interest rate environment being sustainable, is already in the market.

As was discussed in: Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. More relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and, thus, obligations of UBS.

That does expose the investor to some degree of credit risk. However, it is very different and of much less magnitude than the type of credit risk, one would face by buying a regular senior bond issued by UBS. If you were to buy a bond from UBS and something drastic happens causing UBS to be downgraded, to say BBB, you would suffer an immediate loss since the credit risk of the downgraded bond would be reflected in the market price. However, the net asset value of UBS redeemable ETNs such as MORL and CEFL would not be affected, and because shares of the ETN can be redeemed at net asset value, the market price of the ETN would not be impacted either. Even if the ability to redeem shares did not exist, the UBS credit risk with MORL and CEFL would be normally rather small. USB has a relatively high percentage of their revenue from fees for managing assets, which is a much more stable revenue base than making loans, underwriting or trading securities.

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This could still eventually result in an overinvestment cycle with a recession and that will, ultimately, be very good for the 2X Leveraged ETNs that avoid credit risk, like MORL and MRRL.

There have been some policy proposals being put forth by some prominent Democrats, not all necessarily considered populists, since the 2018 elections that might be of particular concern to investors. Recently, some prominent Democrats have gone from the vague advocacy of "making the very rich pay their fair share" to specific proposals to shifting the tax burden back on to the rich. Senator, and presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is proposing an annual "wealth tax" on Americans with more than $50 million in assets. The tax would be 2% on the amount in excess of $50 million and 3% on amounts above $1 billion. Celebrity member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), is calling for a 70% top marginal tax rate on incomes above $10 million.

Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class, it could have negative implication for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

The probability of the 2020 election resulting in a change in the tax code that significantly reverses the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is still very probably low as long as the Democrats continue to combine such tax proposals with plans to spend the proceeds on various social programs like free college tuition. However, a plan to raise taxes on those with assets above $50 million and/or incomes above $10 million and use all of the proceeds to reduce the taxes on everyone else might have a much higher probability of being enacted.

It is hard to envision the Democrats being politically savvy or ideologically flexible enough to embrace a policy of directly shifting the tax burden away from the middle class and onto the rich. The Democrats have generally been deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle class is politically sustainable. In Hillary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy, she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably, due to pressure from Sanders, who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances in the general election. Most Democrat politicians are not aware that by far the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases, middle-class voters have been willing to grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden, and thus support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of 2X Leveraged ETNs and have added to them recently. It should be kept in mind that economic and policy uncertainty that seems to be diverging rather than converging. This means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. However, if indeed we are entering a new paradigm of low inflation, low interest rates and strong economic growth, CEFL could be an excellent way to take advantage of the for those seeking very high current yields.

CEFL Components and Contribution to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight % Price NAV Price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 4.59 9.77 9.87 0.9899 7/12/2019 0.056 m 0.007698 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 4.59 6.95 7.47 0.9304 07/18/2019 0.0465 m 0.008986 First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf. & Income Fd FPF 4.5 23.39 23.89 0.9791 7/1/2019 0.1425 m 0.008022 DoubleLine Income Solutions DSL 4.44 20 20.32 0.9843 7/17/2019 0.15 m 0.009744 Brookfield R A Incm RA 4.32 21.97 23.55 0.9329 7/16/2019 0.199 m 0.011449 Liberty All-Star Equity Fund USA 4.28 6.42 6.65 0.9654 7/25/2019 0.17 q 0.033161 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund EMD 4.26 14.31 16.24 0.8812 7/18/2019 0.1 m 0.008711 Aberdeen Total Dyn AOD 4.25 8.39 9.52 0.8813 7/19/2019 0.0575 m 0.008523 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.25 8.23 9 0.9144 7/11/2019 0.059 m 0.008916 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.23 10.65 11.81 0.9018 7/12/2019 0.072 m 0.008368 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 4.17 11.98 13.21 0.9069 7/11/2019 0.0655 m 0.006671 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.16 17.24 18.65 0.9244 7/12/2019 0.1167 m 0.00824 Blackstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.11 14.91 15.61 0.9552 7/23/2019 0.114 m 0.009195 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund GHY 4.11 14.5 16.63 0.8719 7/18/2019 0.1 m 0.008294 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 4.05 14.67 16.65 0.8811 7/18/2019 0.1 m 0.008078 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 3.93 12.58 14.57 0.8634 7/10/2019 0.07 m 0.006399 Cohen & Strs Infrstr UTF 3.85 25.93 26.36 0.9837 7/16/2019 0.155 m 0.006734 Tortoise Mlp Fund NTG 3.6 13.48 14.31 0.9420 5/23/2019 0.4225 q NexPoint Credit NHF 3.15 18.63 21.83 0.8534 7/23/2019 0.2 m 0.009895 Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.86 10.23 11.07 0.9241 7/12/2019 0.0655 m 0.005358 Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.7 5.05 5.56 0.9083 7/18/2019 0.0295 m 0.004615 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 2.69 10.89 12.21 0.8919 7/12/2019 0.0685 m 0.004951 First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund FSD 2.39 15.01 17.03 0.8814 7/1/2019 0.105 m 0.004892 Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund VTA 2.12 11.08 12.58 0.8808 7/16/2019 0.065 m 0.003639 Tortoise Energy Infr TYG 2.04 22.93 23.3 0.9841 5/23/2019 0.655 q Nuveen Fltg Rt Inc JFR 1.65 9.71 11.02 0.8811 7/12/2019 0.0615 m 0.003058 Invesco Senior Inc VVR 1.49 4.24 4.76 0.8908 7/16/2019 0.023 m 0.002365 Kayne Anderson Mlp KYN 1.39 15.45 16.97 0.9104 7/17/2019 0.12 m 0.003159 Eaton Vance Sr Fltg EFR 1.04 13.06 14.84 0.8801 7/23/2019 0.075 m 0.001748 Voya Prime Rate Trst PPR 0.83 4.76 5.48 0.8686 6/7/2019 0.027 m 0.001378

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, MORL, MRRL, BDCL, SMHB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.