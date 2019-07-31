Antero Resources' Case For The Number One Position In Your Equity Portfolio

Valuation is very favorable, and despite some headwinds, there is a path to a much higher common share price.

Since 2014, revenues have grown at a 23% CAGR despite a collapse in energy prices, and Antero is now the largest natural gas liquids producer and the 4th largest dry natural gas producer.

All of the listed companies above, including Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), which is the only one trading anywhere near its intrinsic per share value today, EQT Corp (EQT), Range Resources (RRC), Southwestern Energy (SWN), and Cenovus Energy (CVE), are cheap, and long-time readers and members of my research services, who get more detail, know which equities I think are the most undervalued.

Building on this narrative, Antero Resources (AR) has a strong case for being the most undervalued energy equity today.

Why?

Dismal share price performance has not reflected growing production and reserves, while the balance sheet is in better shape than the worst critics fear.

Are there warts on Antero today?

Yes, of course, and you do not get to the degree of undervaluation that Antero Resources appears to be without having any problems, but the key is, they are all solvable, and once they are solved, the long-term key strategic advantages of Antero Resources will shine through, making their common shares today too cheap to ignore.

Investment Thesis

There has been a complete dislocation in out-of-favor equities, and the price collapses are offering opportunity that is better than late 2015/early 2016, in my opinion, and in some cases, on par with the better opportunities in late 2008/early 2009.

A Precipitous Decline

Antero Resources common shares have declined a staggering 57.0% in 2019, trailing the broader equity market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which has gained 21.7% year-to-date, and $WTIC crude oil prices, which have actually gained 25.2% YTD, by a significant margin.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, Antero, which is the fourth-largest dry natural gas producer, has seen its shares significantly trail the performance of natural gas prices, as well as the performance of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which is a barometer of smaller capitalization energy companies.

The underperformance versus crude oil prices YTD in 2019, is particularly noteworthy, since Antero Resources is the largest natural gas liquids producer in the United States, and NGL's prices typically trade at a percentage of $WTIC prices.

Now, there is currently a glut of NGL's in the U.S. right now, partly due to associated gas, and natural gas liquids production from oil wells, however, international pricing is strong, including in Europe, and exports are surging, especially from the East Coast, which argues for stronger pricing environment going forward (more on this in the sections below).

Circling back to share price performance, AR shares have lost 78.7% of their value since January 1st, 2018.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Going back further, since January 1, 2016, AR shares have declined 81.5%, and this has happened with $WTIC crude oil prices gaining 53.4% over this time frame.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

In summary, there has been dramatic under-performance of energy equities versus energy prices, particularly since January 1st of 2016, and Antero Resources shares have been one of the worst performers, despite Antero Resources owning some of the best assets, and Antero actually growing revenues on a significant basis since the energy price collapse that began in 2014.

A Growth Company In Value Clothing

Antero Resources had roughly $1.8 billion in revenues for the year ending 2014, and by year-end 2018, Antero Resources had grown their revenues to $4.3 billion, a compounded annual growth rate of roughly 23%, even though both natural gas prices, and $WTIC crude oil prices collapsed in 2014, and still remain far off their highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

When you think about it, Antero's growth trajectory is pretty remarkable, similar to the disruptive growth trajectory of technology business leaders like Alphabet (GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN), as growing revenues by a 23% CAGR in a collapsing energy price environment has required an even faster growth rate in production, and that is what has transpired, as Antero Resources is now the largest natural gas liquids producer in the United States, by a comfortable margin, and the fourth-largest dry natural gas producer.

(Source: Antero Resources July 2019 Investor Presentation)

Look at the graphic above, again, as it is pretty remarkable. Today, Antero Resources is the largest natural gas liquids producer, ahead of much larger market capitalization firms like EOG Resources (EOG), Anadarko Petroleum (APC), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), ConocoPhillips (COP), Devon Energy (DVN), Cimarex Energy (XEC), and undervalued Permian focused producer in my opinion, Apache Corp. (APA), and Noble Energy (NBL).

For reference, Antero Resources, Range Resources, and Southwestern Energy are all going to be top-five liquids producers for the foreseeable future, as the liquids-rich southwestern Appalachia acreage, and the advantages in Appalachia energy production, including low decline rates, fuels their natural gas liquids growth in production.

In addition to be the top natural gas liquids producer by a size-able margin, Antero is also currently the fourth-largest dry natural gas producer, ahead of BP (BP), after BP acquired BHP Billiton's (BHP) North American shale assets, and ahead of Chesapeake Energy (CHK), after Chesapeake divested their Utica holdings, and behind COG, Exxon Mobil (XOM), and EQT Corp. in dry natural gas production.

Given their growth trajectory, Antero Resources will pass Cabot and Exxon Mobil to be the second-largest dry natural gas producer, and they potentially can challenge EQT for the number one position, depending on what EQT's production profile looks like going forward.

Wrapping this section up, the size and scale of Antero's production, which has grown tremendously since 2014, is both underappreciated and undervalued.

Valuation Is Compelling

Despite increasing revenues at 23% CAGR since 2014, and growing production from 1.0 Bcfe/day to 3.2 Bcfe/day, Antero Resource's total debt has actually declined from $4.4 billion to $3.5 billion over this time frame, and its leverage ratios have declined steadily too as the following slide from Antero's July 2019 presentation illustrates.

At a current market capitalization of $1.3 billion, and a current enterprise value of roughly $4.8 billion, which is a far cry from EOG's roughly $49 billion market capitalization, and $55 billion enterprise value, AR shares trade at roughly a 3 times EV/EBITDA multiple, using trailing twelve months EBITDA, which is much cheaper than the overall energy sector, which currently trades at roughly a 6 times EV/EBITDA multiple.

Continuing the comparison to EOG Resources, which is the second-largest natural gas liquids producer, and a company not too far apart from AR's production on an energy equivalent basis, though EOG is much more heavily weighted towards oil production, EOG trades for roughly a 7 times EV/EBITDA multiple, so clearly, on a comparison basis, AR shares are remarkably cheap today.

One final note here on valuation, Seth Klarman, perhaps the greatest value investor of all-time, owns roughly a 10% stake in AR, and has been buying shares throughout its decline, and the co-founders of the business, who are still in management roles today, own roughly an additional 10% of shares, so there is positive alignment on the bullish prospects for Antero shares, which historically has been an indicator of out-performance.

A Confusing Catalyst

Earlier in 2019, Antero Resources announced and completed a de-consolidation of their Antero Midstream (AM) holdings, which left Antero with ownership of 158.4 million new AM shares, valued at roughly $1.4 billion at yesterday's AM closing price of $8.80 per share. For reference, AM shares have been in free fall too, and they are materially undervalued too, in my opinion.

Obviously, the ownership of a semi-liquid $1.4 billion AM shares, improves the valuation prospects of AR even more, and the de-consolidated balance sheet improves Antero Resources debt metrics, as this slide from Antero's March 2019 Presentation shows.

(Source: Antero Resources March 2019 Investor Presentation)

Looking at the slide above, the EV/EBITDAX forward valuation had come down moderately, as AR shares have lost roughly 50% of their market capitalization since early March of 2019.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Thus, the end result of the completed de-consolidation of AM from AR, is a much cheaper AR, with improved debt ratios, improved capital requirements, improved liquidity, and an improved valuation, yet the market remains confused by this transaction, and instead of rewarding AR shareholders for the de-consolidation transaction, it has punished them at an accelerated pace.

Risks

Antero Resources has three primary risks, from my vantage point. These are a continued decline in commodity prices, the negative costs of their firm transportation commitments, and their upcoming debt maturities, which do not start until 2021.

First, we will address what has caught everyone's attention, and that is a continued decline in commodity prices, specifically a continued decline in dry natural gas prices, and natural gas liquids prices, which have both been in free fall, with dry natural gas prices particularly impacted.

A continued, sustained decline in energy prices could threaten financial ratios, not allowing AR to refinance their outstanding bonds as they come due, with the first maturity in November of 2021.

However, the risk of declining commodity prices is offset by the fact that Antero Resources dry natural gas production is significantly hedged until 2021, with virtually all of 2019's dry natural gas production hedged, with swaps at $3.48 and collars with a floor of $2.50 and a ceiling of $3.38, and almost all (roughly 90%) of Antero's 2020 dry natural gas production hedged with swaps at $2.87.

For reference, current front month natural gas prices are $2.12 as of yesterday's close, so Antero's hedge book, which has gained the company roughly $4.4 billion of realized hedge gains since 2008, is firmly in-the-money, and poised to deliver significant value going forward if dry natural gas prices stay weak. If they strengthen, that is a good thing too, considering Antero has 18 Tcfe of proved reserves.

The advantage of these hedges, which are present for natural gas liquids, and crude oil production too, though to a lesser scale, is that they allow Antero to prosper while higher cost production is taken off-line, positioning Antero to benefit when energy prices mean revert higher, boosted by the lack of long-term energy cap-ex since the collapse of energy prices in 2014.

Specific to natural gas liquids, international prices are much firmer than U.S. prices, and Antero has increased export capacity out of Marcus Hook, via recently commissioned pipeline access.

(Source: Antero Resources July 2019 Presentation)

This is going to allow Antero Resources to get an uplift on pricing, which will be accelerated by any increase in $WTIC prices, which is my base case scenario.

Moving on to the second risk, Antero's firm transportation costs, with a focus on the expenses Antero pays for uncommitted pipeline access, as they paid to secure this access to allow capacity for their growth program.

The market is focused on the cost of carrying this excess transportation capacity, which I calculate at roughly $250 million in 2019, and then declining, depending on the trajectory of AR's production growth going forward.

(Source: Antero Resources July 2019 Investor Presentation)

Antero's slide above from their July 2019 Investor Presentation tries to spin the overall Firm Transportation Portfolio as an advantage, or at least not too much of a disadvantage, at least after hedge costs, and I tend to agree, with even the most bearish scenarios, meaning no production growth, seeing uncommitted firm transportation expense roughly offset from AM's dividends paid on the AM shares that Antero holds on their balance sheet.

Last, but not least, what the dismal stock price action is really telling you, is that the market is concerned that Antero's bonds can be refinanced as they come due.

For reference, here is the debt maturity schedule of Antero Resources.

(Source: Antero Resources July 2019 Investor Presentation)

The good news is that Antero's bonds are not suffering like the equity, with the 2021 bonds trading near par (11/01/2021 maturity, CUSIP 03674PAL7), according to Morningstar (MORN), which is a positive divergence versus both the late 2015/early 2016 bond prices and the late 2018 bond prices, and the 2022 and 2023 bonds reflect price strength too, trading in the mid 90's range.

(Source: Morningstar, AR 11/01/2021 bonds)

Currently, Antero has $1.7 billion in liquidity on their revolving credit facility, however this facility, which was reaffirmed with a borrowing commitment of $2.5 billion in April of 2019, and is next up for an annual renewal in April of 2020, matures either in 2022, or 90 days before the first senior note maturity, which is currently scheduled for November of 2021.

Summarizing the risk section, there is a fear right now, expressed in Antero's equity market capitalization, which has been in free fall, that Antero runs into a credit event, however, their dry natural gas hedges, their semi-liquid AM stake, which is valued at roughly $1.4 billion today, and their leading low cost production profile, including a stronger than many peers except for COG and SWN balance sheet, all has Antero positioned to weather the storm, and come out strong, and that is why Antero's 2021 bonds trade near par today, and the 2022 and 2023 bonds still trade in the 94 range, which is fairly healthy, in my opinion, even after the decimation in Antero's equity market capitalization.

Closing Thoughts - Antero Is In An Advantaged Position and Antero's Equity Is Significantly Undervalued

Antero Resources has grown revenues at a 23% CAGR rate since 2014, taking advantage of their strategic location in Appalachia, which is the best energy basin in the United States, in my opinion, becoming the largest natural gas liquids producer in the United States, and the fourth largest dry natural gas producer, yet despite this rapid advance in production, which is similar, from my perspective, to the disruptive growth rate exhibited by leading technology companies, Antero's shares have been clobbered, losing 57.0% of their value year-to-date, 78.7% of their value since January 1st, 2018, and 81.5% of their value since January 1st, 2016, even though crude oil prices have advanced 53.4% since January 1st of 2016.

There has been a death spiral in the equity market capitalization of Antero Resources, even though Antero trades at a compelling valuation, on a comparative, and absolute basis, with AR's EV/EBITDA multiple at roughly 3 right now, and their net debt ratio at a roughly 2 multiple, which represents one of the stronger balance sheets among the downtrodden energy equities.

Despite the panic in the common shares of AR, pricing in the bond market has diverged, with AR bonds trading at, or near par levels.

Thus, the bond market, recognizes the inherent value in Antero Resources, including the roughly $1.4 billion liquid stake in Antero Midstream, which is undervalued too, in its own right from my valuation analysis, the hedged dry natural gas production in 2019 and 2020, and the leading natural gas liquids production, which is poised for an upturn in prices, due to strength in international markets.

In summary, Antero Resources is doing everything right, executing despite a chaotic energy pricing environment around them, and they are operating out of a position of strength, as the following slide illustrates, not weakness.

(Source: Antero Resources July 2019 Investor Presentation)

Adding to the valuation narrative, for members of my research group, I have customized valuation tables, and Antero ranks very favorably compared to their fellow energy equity peers, particularly with the quality of their reserves.

When the market finally recognizes that Antero owns some of the most valuable energy acreage in the United States, including perhaps some of the best natural gas acreage in the world, and natural gas prices are not permanently impaired, which is a self-correcting mechanism as weaker players will be weeded out, Antero's enterprise value should surge, from the roughly $5 billion today, which is actually less considering the AM stake, to somewhere close to its year-end PV-10 value of $12.6 billion.

With AR's bonds, which are collectively valued at roughly $3.5 billion, trading roughly near par, the bulk of the increase in AR's enterprise value is going to come from its equity market capitalization, which sits at only roughly $1.3 billion today, so it is not hard to envision a scenario where AR common shares appreciate 5x or more, from today's price levels. Thus, Antero Resources common stock is too cheap to ignore.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds. Bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies in the most out-of-favor sectors, and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

