Collision With Reality Sends Abeona Stock Spiraling Lower

We reiterate our belief that the stock is worth less than net cash, and we estimate that price is 75% lower than today.

Abeona’s trials have been delayed yet again, and we believe will never result in positive efficacy, if the trials can even be completed, which we doubt.

There are many bad actors involved in Abeona who have a long history of shareholder value destruction

We initially exposed Abeona for the low-quality biotech it is back in December 2016. We recommend readers refamiliarize themselves with our two reports on the company (here and here). To quickly summarize the original report:

Abeona’s Chairman Steven Rouhandeh has presided over many shareholder wipeouts over his career as a stock promoter. Despite these bad outcomes, Rouhandeh has personally profited to the tune of millions of dollars as shareholders in many cases lost all of their money.

Rouhandeh learned his craft from convicted securities felon David Blech, who has seen jail time for securities fraud (here and here). Many publicly traded investments with ties to Blech have gone to zero over the last three decades. Our initial report covered Rouhandeh’s connection to David Blech in detail (also here).

Abeona also has ties to Mark Ahn, who was the subject of an SEC investigation for alleged involvement in an illegal stock promotion scheme at Galena Biopharma. We covered Ahn’s connection to Abeona in our second report (also here, here, and here).

Abeona should be considered uninvestable due to the involvement of these individuals. Anyone purchasing this stock should do so with the full knowledge that almost everything these individuals has touched previously has gone to zero. As it stands now, we believe Abeona itself has a high probability of going to zero.

Update to our original thesis

Very little has changed over the last 2.5 years at Abeona since we originally presented the short case to the market. The company has seen repeated delays enrolling its trials and has shown little promise in either of its gene therapy treatments. This is in line with our original prediction in our first report that Abeona’s science is flawed and would likely never progress to FDA approval.

Last week Abeona released an 8-K detailing further delays in its Phase 3 VITAL trial for RDEB (EB-101) based on trial-related feedback from the FDA, with the trial slipping from an anticipated mid-2019 date to 4Q:19. From the 8-K:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (“Abeona” or the “Company”) recently held a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA” or “Agency”) to discuss preparations for Abeona’s upcoming VITAL™ Phase 3 clinical trial for EB-101 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. EB-101 is an autologous, collagen 7 gene-corrected cell therapy manufactured by Abeona. The FDA addressed information previously submitted by the Company on its chemistry, manufacturing and controls (“CMC”) and the Phase 3 clinical protocol. The Company received valuable feedback and is currently working through outstanding items with the Agency, including the clinical measurement for certain patient reported outcomes, the clarification of CMC information related to product transport, and the protocol to assess comparability of certain clinical materials to be conducted during the Phase 3 trial. The Company will utilize the increased clarity it obtained from these recent interactions with the FDA to promptly address the few remaining items and now expects to initiate the VITAL™ Phase 3 trial for its EB-101 program in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The 8-K is vague on the details of the specific feedback received from the FDA but reads to us as though the FDA rejected ABEO’s proposed trial design. This is a negative development and casts doubt about the entire design of the trial beyond a simple two quarter delay. In our view, the market is beginning to correctly discount the probability of a complete failure of this trial, though significant downside remains in Abeona’s share price if that occurs.

Sell side firms covering Abeona were quick to adjust their outlooks based on the negative development. Mizuho weighed in on Friday, downgrading the stock and slashing their price target:

On 7/25/19, Abeona announced a delay in the start of the pivotal EB-101 clinical trial following interactions with FDA, where a number of manufacturing-related issues were raised. We see this as a negative development for the company with potential implications to other pipeline indications given the crucial importance of manufacturing in gene therapy. We also take a more cautious view of the MPS III programs, where there has not been material progress on enrollment and we believe more time may be needed to determine potential clinical benefits of gene therapy in this patient population. Downgrade to Neutral, reduce PT to $4.

Abeona shareholders have thus far come up empty in both EB-101 and MPS III as both trails have experienced repeated delays. A cynical view might be that Abeona is unable to enroll the trials, or even that the company is not giving enrollment a serious effort. As long as the company has active trials, investors can hope for a positive outcome – but if the company actually completes its trials and then fails, then Abeona would likely trade near zero. Given that the trials seem obviously unviable (as we’ve previously discussed at length), we speculate that it’s not necessarily even in Abeona’s best interest to actually complete its trials. We are not accusing the company of intentionally delaying its trials, but red flags abound as Abeona has for one reason or another repeatedly failed to move its trials toward completion. Longs should ask how much more patience they have for a company that has repeatedly failed to execute on its most basic function as a clinical development company.

Abeona stock is not “cheap” just because it trades at $3 and/or because the stock is down meaningfully from its high

Looking back at 2017, Abeona stock increased in value significantly as investors became very confused, in my opinion. The confusion started in May of 2017 when Abeona received an orphan drug designation from the FDA for EB-101. Subsequently, many investment banks initiated coverage favorably or upgraded the stock and increased their price targets, creating a false sense of validity for ABEO shares.

The orphan drug designation process has been widely criticized (here and here) but more to the point, it just really doesn’t matter in the case of Abeona. As the recent FDA feedback should make very obvious, receiving orphan drug status doesn’t mean that the FDA has taken a preferential view to your drug, and it doesn’t mean that the drug is more likely to get approved. Literally all it means is that a company is attempting to cure or treat a rare disease and filled out some paper work with the FDA to that effect. It doesn’t mean the FDA is Abeona’s buddy. It doesn’t mean EB-101 is likely to get approved. Any significant stock price reaction to orphan drug is simply wrong, there is no important economic read through for Abeona from the May 2017 press release.

Regardless of the actual fundamentals, the stock went up a lot. Abeona longs who purchased at much higher prices may be wondering if they will ever get their money back but the answer is almost certainly no – the stock went up without supporting fundamentals but neither of the treatments look promising and Abeona will almost certainly never approach its former highs again.

Abeona has accomplished almost nothing of clinical significance over the last two years. The current market capitalization of Abeona is $150 million, which is still very high for two indications that most likely have zero value. And despite trading at $3 (a very large decline from the high near $23) the stock is not “cheap” if the trials fail, because that would result in a price at or near zero.

Repeated trial delays open the door to competitors

Competitors with potentially superior treatments have not been standing by idly while Abeona repeatedly delays its trials. Specifically, in June Krystal Biotech (KRYS) reported favorable data for its therapy candidate KR103 for the treatment of DEB, which overlaps Abeona’s EB-101 indication. Abeona’s share price reacted negatively to the KRYS results and ABEO has lost roughly 1/3rd of its value since then. Given the most recent news of additional trial delays, it’s conceivable that KRYS could be approved before ABEO even completes its trial, which would likely further impair ABEO’s valuation.

Abeona’s Solvency Now in Question

Over the last 12 months Abeona has burned $57m of cash and given the investments required to run its trials, we estimate that this level of cash consumption will continue for the foreseeable future. This translates to over $14m a quarter, the majority of which is R&D expense that would be difficult to cut unless Abeona simply abandons its trials altogether.

As of the most recently reported balance sheet, Abeona has $68m of cash, but only $60m of net cash after subtracting the company’s debt. The current cash balance is likely sufficient for around four quarters, but since we’re through Q2 already, we’re really talking about three quarters of cash runway left to roughly the end of 1Q20. This is a perilous position for a zero revenue biotech company with a stock price spiraling lower weekly.

How did Abeona find itself in this position? Typically capital raising is the responsibility of a company’s Chief Financial Officer. In the case of Abeona, the person appointed to this role hardly inspires confidence and frankly might be in over her head. In January of this year Abeona appointed Christine Silverstein as CFO, an odd choice for the role as Christine has spent most of her career in investor relations, with a notable side appearance on MasterChef season 5.

Christine’s resume can be found here and here. The majority of her prior experience is in investor relations with a significant amount of her career being spent at other Rouhandeh-backed entities including SCO Capital Management. She did serve for 14 months as Head of Investor Relations at Relmada Therapeutics which trades on the pink sheets as RLMD. The stock was effectively a wipeout during her tenure between December 2014 and March of 2016 as the stock lost ~90% of its value over this time span. We see little in Christine’s background to suggest that she is qualified to serve as CFO of a gene therapy company or raise significant equity capital from institutional investors in the public markets.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLMD)

Christine Silverstein: Not cookin’ up a capital raise for Abeona, apparently

Whether the fault lies with Christine or not, the fact remains that Abeona has not raised much needed equity capital. Since it’s obvious the company needs capital (Mizuho actually called this out in their downgrade report), we can only surmise that Abeona has either been unable to raise money or that ABEO is grossly mismanaged to allow the share price to decline to $3. It’s almost hard to believe that Abeona announced yet another trial delay without first raising capital, as the current situation will make it difficult to gain support from new or existing institutional investors.

Likely in response to a declining stock price and potentially to support pricing for a hoped for equity deal, Abeona has issued several pumpy press releases in recent months, none of which has gained traction or stemmed the decline in the share price – investors are just not very enthusiastic about this company any more, perhaps because they were so badly burned by the 2017 orphan drug designation hype-driven rally. A few PRs that the market largely ignored include:

Abeona Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for ABO-202 AAV9 Gene Therapy in CLN1 Disease

Abeona Therapeutics Treats First Patient in Second Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for ABO-101 in Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB)

Abeona Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for ABO-101 for Treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB)

Unfortunately for Abeona, this isn’t 2017 and the current environment is much less enthusiastic about a biotech company that can’t seem to get its act together on its trials. In fact, since just April, Abeona has lost 2/3rds of its value with no bottom in sight.

It is still possible that Abeona could raise much needed equity capital. We estimate the company would need at least another year of cash, which at the current burn rate would mean an additional $60m. At the current price of $3 per share, this would result in 20m new shares being issued, or 40% dilution. In actuality, a deal might be consummated at a lower share price if institutional investors demand a price discount, resulting in additional dilution.

The trial delay announced this week really took the wind out of ABEO’s sails and it’s a fair question to ask how the company failed to raise money before effectively killing the long thesis, at least for the next few quarters until shareholders get more clarity around whether the FDA will allow Abeona to proceed. Until then, ABEO will likely drift lower with the potential for significant dilution.

Conclusion: Abeona worth less, if not zero

Our base case is that Abeona fails all of its trials and trades below net cash. Given the existing burn rate, we estimate Abeona may have finished Q2 around $46m of cash, which on the current share count equates to $0.94 of cash per share. With no apparent plan to raise more capital and trials that may never advance, we think shares are fairly valued around $0.75 today, or around 75% downside. Longer-term, we expect ABEO to meet the same fate as prior Rouhandeh efforts which is to say this stock may end up worthless.

Just a few years ago before the current biotech bubble reached 1999 levels of mania, Abeona (then known as Plasmatech Biopharmaceuticals), was run out of a strip mall in Dallas. The fact that this company ever reached a market capitalization above one billion dollars is an extreme aberration of the capital markets by historical standards.

Given the repeated delays, unqualified (in our view) CFO, sketchy corporate history and the involvement of many bad actors responsible for significant shareholder value destruction over the last several decades, investors should ask themselves, is Abeona even a viable company? The obvious answer to us is no.

Be very careful if you own this stock or are considering buying it, there’s a good chance you’re going to lose all of your money.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.