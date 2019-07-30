Technically Speaking For July 30

The BEA released the latest personal income and consumption numbers.

Personal income increased $83.6 billion (0.4 percent) in June according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $69.7 billion (0.4 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $41.0 billion (0.3 percent). Real DPI increased 0.3 percent in June and Real PCE increased 0.2 percent. The PCE price index increased 0.1 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.2 percent.

Here's a chart of the data from FRED: After a dip in December and a modest rebound in January and February, the Y/Y pace of growth for all three categories of spending returned to solid increases. Durable goods purchased are rising between 4-5% Y/Y; non-durables spending is up between 2-3.75%; and, service spending is increasing at about 2%.

The Bank of Japan maintained its current interest rate program of negative interest rates while also purchasing long-term bonds to keep the 10-year rate around 0%. Here is how the bank described the current state of the Japanese economy (emphasis added):

On the other hand, with corporate profits staying at high levels on the whole, business fixed investment has continued on an increasing trend. Private consumption has been increasing moderately against the background of steady improvement in the employment and income situation, and an increase in demand prior to the scheduled consumption tax hike has started to be seen in part, albeit to a marginal extent compared with that of the previous tax hike. Housing investment and public investment have been more or less flat. Although exports have shown some weakness, industrial production also has been more or less flat, reflecting the increase in domestic demand, and labor market conditions have remained tight.

Japan's economy is in marginal shape. The annual pace of GDP growth dropped to 0.1% in 3Q18. It picked-up to 0.3% 4Q18 and 0.9% in 1Q19, which is still weak. Industrial production has contracted in seven of the last twelve months, which shows the negative impact of the weaker trade environment. On the other hand, during the last twelve months, unemployment has printed between 2.3%-2.5%. As a result, retail sales have increased between 0.4%-1.3% (Y/Y) during the last seven months.

If the Fed is mainly focusing on the PCE price index to justify a rate cute, they have plenty of room to cut: The overall price index has been below 1.5% for most of 2019; the core rate is modestly higher. Over the last five years, both have been above 2% for less than 12 months.

Let's turn to today's performance table: This table has something for everyone. If you want bullish news you can look to the strong performance of the small and mid-cap indexes. If you're a bear, you can look to the sell off in the larger cap indexes. Treasuries hovered near unchanged for most of the day. In reality, this was a throwaway day, as the entire market is waiting for the Fed decision tomorrow.

Yesterday, I noted that my bullish orientation was coming under pressure. It still is, although the support from the charts is reversed.

Today, it's the SPYs that have broken trend, as did ... ... the QQQ. Both of these are bearish.

But the smaller-cap indexes have much stronger charts. Mid-caps broke through resistance right at the end of trading ... ... as did the IWMs. Micro-caps broke through resistance in the last half-hour of trading.

All three of these charts are bullish.

What most likely happened today is that traders assumed a rate cut and bid up smaller-caps under the theory that they would most benefit from a rate cut. Large caps dropped a bit due to shakier news on the trade front. But as I mentioned above, this is really a nothing day due to the upcoming Fed meeting.

