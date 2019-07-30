Fevertree: A Victim Of Its Own Success

Fevertree (OTCPK:FQVTF) reported a disappointing H1 2019, but it was mainly driven by one-of events. I feel that we are getting close to the bottom, but we are probably not there yet as momentum, high valuations and Brexit deal might send shares lower. I maintain my HOLD recommendation for at least one more quarter.

Back in June I wrote an article about Fevertree titled "3 Reasons Why Fevertree Is A Hold." Now on 23 July (which also happens to be my birthday) Fevertree reported its interim results and since Fevertree is a stock that I still like for the long term, I could not miss to comment on it.

Fevertree's shares have lost more than 10% of their value after the report and there were some good reasons for that like poor weather, rising competition, worse than expected slowdown in US sales and slowdown in gin trends as a whole. Despite all that the management claimed that this interim report was a good one and they remained positive for the future maintaining their outlook.

A victim of its own success

Fevertree has become a victim of their own success as they had a very strong 2018 when they benefited from a combination of hot weather, a royal wedding and the World Cup so I think that it is somewhat normal for the company to under-perform when its competing to itself considering the bad whether we had in H1 2019 in UK. The CEO also told investors that following several years of exceptional growth, the first half of 2019 has seen a moderation in both Fevertree's and the wider UK mixer category's underlying growth rates, to what still remains strong levels but off a higher base.

Fevertree is a great example of a growth stock that has had its revenues grow at a 49% CAGR over the last 7 years. However, this growth rate is hard to maintain as the company gets bigger and at some point, in time that rate will prove to be unsustainable. Fevertree is facing just that as it has more than doubled its revenue from 2016 and now faces the lowest growth rate in 7 years which does not please investors. There are many headwinds for revenue growth in the future, but a successful expansion into US will be a huge factor if growth is to be maintained.

Source: SA

Financial analysis

The group's margins are also lower than the same period last year.

Although H1 2018 was a strong period for the company, cooling off is not the only reason for a decrease in margins. In the UK sugar tax had a dilutive impact on gross margin and there was also a negative effect from the increase in glass costs, storage costs (due to higher inventory levels). I believe that there is room for a further decline in GPM in the future, but FQVTF can compensate for the higher costs if they continue to grow their US sales which are now 17% of total revenues.

Valuation

Fevertree's stock is near the cheapest levels it has been since 2017 after it has fallen 40% from its all-time highs. Considering the strong performance of the stock since its IPO I view this correction (although deep) as a healthy pull back. That will result in a nice buying opportunity after the company strengthens its UK business and further develops its US business. However, in order for me to open a position, I would like to see a deeper correction considering the large premium that this company has over its peers.

Source: SA

Conclusion

I view the slowdown in this quarter as a reflection of one-offs like the bad weather this year in the UK and the exceptionally strong H1 2018. On the other hand, the maturing gin market seems concerning and future events like possible Brexit should also be considered given the high current valuations. I plant to stick to my long-term thesis (from June) that Fevertree is a hold based on 3 key reasons, but I will change it to a buy if we see more appealing valuations and some stability in UK sales. I may also change it to a sell if margins start to drop rapidly. The 40% correction seems reasonable to me given the current fundamentals and I feel that we are much closer to the bottom than to the top, but we are not at the bottom yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.