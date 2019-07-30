Glucose Biosensor Systems Files For IPO

GBSG is still at pre-revenue stage and faces significant competition from likely major market participants.

The firm is developing a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring system for consumer use.

Glucose Biosensor Systems has filed to raise $23 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Glucose Biosensor Systems (GBSG) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $23 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing a saliva-based test that detects blood glucose and other biomarkers.

GBSG is a pre-revenue medical device firm that likely faces major competition in the non-invasive blood glucose testing market.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details from management about the IPO.

Company & Technology

New York-based Glucose Biosensor Systems was founded in to develop non-invasive, saliva-based testing solutions, with an initial focus on blood glucose.

Management is headed by President and Director Harry Simeonidis, who has been with the firm since 2017 and is also currently General Manager of FarmaForce.

GBSG has developed its proprietary Biosensor Platform which it licenses in China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

The company’s Saliva Glucose Biosensor is made of organic transistors with embedded Glucose Oxidase [GOX] enzyme that interacts with saliva to initiate an electrochemical reaction and produce an electrical signal directly correlated to the amount of glucose present in the saliva, after which the information can be viewed on dedicated or smart mobile devices through an app.

Additionally, the firm has a cloud-based, AI-powered platform on which patients will be able to create medical records and, at their own discretion, share that information with caregivers.

Below is an overview graphic of the Saliva Glucose Biosensor:

Source: Company registration statement

Management claims that its SGB test is capable of detecting glucose in saliva at concentrations between 8 and 200 µM and ‘exhibits linear glucose sensing characteristics at these concentrations, sensing glucose at levels 100 times lower than in blood.’

The company has plans to expand functionality to detect other biomarkers, namely Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA], Peanut Kernel Allergen [PKA] and Luteinizing Hormone [LH] that are currently in Phase 1 of development while its SGB test is in Phase 4, as defined by the graphic below:

Source: Company registration statement

Additionally, GBSG has commenced pilot research and development efforts with the COE at the University of Newcastle to integrate tumor markers, immunology and hormones in its Biosensor Platform, as shown by the graphic below:

Source: Company registration statement

The firm intends to adopt a multi-channel marketing and sales strategy with a focus on a regulatory-compliant e-commerce platform as the main distribution channel.

Additionally, the company has plans to market its products offline, through medico-marketing activities, such as conferences and diabetes association support, and distributor partnerships.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by QYResearch, the global blood glucose testing market was valued at $9.33 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2019 and 2025.

As blood glucose testing is one of the main practices for diabetes control, the market is anticipated to grow due to an increasing geriatric population and disease incidence.

Senseonics has developed Eversense - an implantable continuous glucose monitoring sensor, while other companies, such as Medical Wireless Sensing and DiaMonTech are also developing non-invasive blood glucose monitoring solutions.

Other major competitors that provide or are developing blood glucose tests include:

Roche (ROG)

LifeScan

Abbott (ABT)

Ascensia

Medtronic (MDT)

ARKRAY

I-SENS (KOSDAQ:099190)

Omron (TYO:6645)

B. Braun

Nipro Diagnostics

Source: Sentieo

GBSG’s blood glucose testing solution uses saliva, unlike typical devices that require blood, to meter patients’ glucose levels, while its platform has the possibility of expanding to other biomarkers.

Financial Performance

GBSG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growth in initial topline revenue

Increased operating and comprehensive losses

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue 9 Mos. To March 31, 2019 $ 114,048 FYE June 30, 2018 $ 564 FYE June 30, 2017 (Partial) $ 74 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) 9 Mos. To March 31, 2019 $ (4,209,316) FYE June 30, 2018 $ (5,056,775) FYE June 30, 2017 (Partial) $ (311,672) Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) 9 Mos. To March 31, 2019 $ (4,066,256) FYE June 30, 2018 $ (4,488,387) FYE June 30, 2017 (Partial) $ (308,955) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 9 Mos. To March 31, 2019 $ (1,602,361) FYE June 30, 2018 $ (5,384,655) FYE June 30, 2017 (Partial) $ (246,605)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $78,579 in cash and $6.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($3.9 million).

IPO Details

GBSG intends to raise $23.0million in gross proceeds from an IPO of common shares of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to obtain regulatory approvals, including completing any product development required to meet regulatory requirements and establishing manufacturing facilities with sufficient capacity for clinical evaluation and commercial scale production of the SGT; to market the SGT and establish a distribution network in the China Region; and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

Commentary

Glucose Bio is attempting to access the public market for commercialization purposes.

The company’s financials show that it has not generated any product sales revenue, only ‘other income,’ so the firm is still ‘pre-revenue.’

The market opportunity for non-invasive blood glucose monitoring would appear to be significant, as a recent study showed that using saliva to measure blood glucose is valid.

However, given that major medical device firms have significant blood glucose products in the marketplace, my assumption is that Glucose Bio will quickly see major competition from deep-pocketed companies with wide distribution.

We don’t have all the details on the IPO, but investing in a pre-revenue consumer medical device firm with likely significant competition is not my idea of an enticing investment opportunity.

When we learn more IPO information from management, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.