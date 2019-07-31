ObsEva: Building A Top Tier Company Focused On Women's Health Issues

(Sourced from ObsEva Website)

In a previous article I introduced my readers to a Swiss based biotech—Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF). With this article I wish to share another Swiss based company, where I think they also would make a great investment for one’s stock portfolio. The company is ObsEva (OBSV). They have much commonality with Idorsia, but also differences that need to be noted. The main consideration is they have a pipeline with advanced drug candidates meeting medical needs for major healthcare issues suffered by females.

Whether it’s the major mainline drug companies or the biotech segment, the discovery, creation and manufacturing of newly approved drugs will involve major realignments in the future. At this point, the rampant and unfettered price increases being seen in the US market will face major changes. There will also be issues within the European market, mainly brought on by the pending U.K.’s decision to exit the European Union (EU) of nations. The U.K. has always been one the centers of drug development in Europe, but as it relates to the pending ‘Brexit’ issue, the EU has already moved the European Medicines Agency from London to their new location in Amsterdam. So, the changes are already underway, and investors should plan accordingly as this issue unfolds in the world’ healthcare needs.

What I’m looking for are biotech companies that can benefit and thrive in a market segment under any major changes that could or will develop in the future. The UK will probably hold on their #1 rated position for several reasons:

Based on London’s position in the European financial markets, they are ranked:

#1 in Venture Capital for European pharma companies.

The U.K. also ranks #1 in grant funding for the pharma segment in Europe. As is the case, the U.K. has the same status as the United States in having major universities being a source of leading research in the discovery of new drugs.

As is the case, the U.K. has the same status as the United States in having major universities being a source of leading research in the discovery of new drugs. It appears Switzerland could be a growth incubator going forward in the biotech industry. As pointed out in my recent article, the Swiss based Actelion was recognized as the largest European biotech before it was taken out in a buyout from J&J in 2017, for the tidy sum of $30 billion dollars.

Based on 2017 data Switzerland had the following profile in the European biopharma industry:

#2 to the #1 UK as it relates to Venture Capital funding individual company efforts in drug development. ($446.4 million in 2017 data.)

to the #1 UK as it relates to Venture Capital funding individual company efforts in drug development. ($446.4 million in 2017 data.) Switzerland ranked #3 in patents issued in the latest data. (318 granted out of 775 applications)

Switzerland should continue in a leadership role for expanding biotechnology efforts in the European markets.

ObsEva Background

ObsEva is domiciled in Geneva, Switzerland, and has an operating center in Boston, Massachusetts. The company was formed in November 2012. The company was co-founded by Dr. Ernest Loumaye, a medical doctor with extensive training in obstetrics and gynecology –both in the academic field and in corporate roles. As the corporate name implies, ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on the creation and commercialization of novel medicines for major and serious conditions that can impact a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy.

Ernest Loumaye, M.D., PhD

Dr. Loumaye obtained his MD and PhD from the highly respected Louvain University, located in Brussels, Belgium. His medical study was concentrated on Obstetrics and Gynecology. He had further training in these areas when he served as a Research Fellow at the National Institute of Health—Child Development and Human Development.

Dr. Loumaye also has extensive experience in the corporate world where he joined Serono (Now a part of the German drug company-Merck) as Head of Clinical Development. Next he transferred to Ipsen in their Paris operations, as VP-Medical Sciences. From Ipsen, based on a spin-out of a reproductive product, he co-founded PregLam. PregLam was acquired in 2010 by Richter Plc, a Budapest, Hungary, domiciled multinational pharmaceutical company. The purchase price was a cumulative price of about 445 million in Swiss Francs.

In 2012, Dr. Loumaye co-founded ObsEva, where he serves as their CEO and board member.

Dr. Loumaye has also authored 90 articles that have been published in peer-review medical journals.

ObsEva Pipeline

Three Drug Candidates Are in Clinical Development for Four Indications

ObsEva Pipeline: Nolasibian Oral Oxcytocin Receptor Antagonist Indication: In Vitro Fertilization Linzagolix Oral GnRH Receptor Antagonist Indications: Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids OBE022 Oral PGF2a Receptor Antagonist Indication: Preterm Labor

Nolasibian—In Vitro Fertilization

The history of IVF procedures in the United States has a very complex history due to the social, political and religious context always being part of the discussion and application. The first positive results in the US occurred in 1981 when a baby named Elizabeth Carr, was born. Today, this first IVF baby is now the mother of a child born the old-fashion way. What is strange about the issue of IVF occurring here in the US in 1981, Aldous Huxley’s book published in 1932, Brave New World, described how future generations could control human reproduction via a method the same as IVF.

With all these side issues, IVF’s have grown not only here in the United States, but around the world. In 2013, there were 467 reporting assisted reproductive technology clinics in the USA. In 2013, it was reported the number of assisted reproductive technology cycles performed in the USA totaled 190,773. This number represented a growth rate 50% higher than seen over the previous 10 years. The 2013 number translated into approximately 1.5% of births were the result of IVF protocols.

According to Grand View Research, in 2018, the global market for IVFs was valued at $16.8 billion, with the expected CAGR being a tad over 10%. Grand View estimates there are 6.7 million US women suffering from infertility issues that could be addressed by IVFs procedures. Surprisingly, the Asia Pacific region has the largest potential number of woman where IVFs could be used.

As this relates to ObsEva, the market for an important method where results and safety can be improved with the likes of Nolasibian, is huge and growing. There are several milestones that are expected within the next few months, both in the foreign markets and here in the United States.

ObsEva expects to file a Marketing Authorization Application-MAA, with the EU agency by the end of the year (2019). Here in the US, ObsEva expects to have feed-back in the second half from the FDA as for what additional Phase 3 testing will be required.

Concerns

At this stage of development, the data collected in FDA clinical trials looks very encouraging for Nolasibian. However, over recent years there have been women’s related health treatments (not just IVFs) where the FDA has rejected the drug’s NDA or placed restrictions on using a specific treatment method. Most recent was the issue of using the morcellation device for treating uterine fibroids, where the device in destroying the fibroid, created the potential for spreading early stage cancer cells to other parts of the patient’s body.

Another example of the FDAs heightened attention to safety with women specific health issues, they are on increased caution alerts for potential IVF procedures as covered in this recent Wired article where they shared information on a method that has many questions about safety.

As recent as last week (7/25/2019) the FDA issued an update to the issues found with certain breast implants. As a result of this FDA warning, Allergan has opted to recall their implant product cited in the FDA report.

And finally there is the example of the FDA rejecting Allergan’s (AGN) new drug application for women needing treatment for uterine fibroids. It should be noted this is a different drug than what ObsEva is using. However, the drug in question has been approved in the EU. Also, it should be noted the drug was the same drug the CEO developed with his former co-founded drug company, PregLam.

I’m citing these concerns at this point in my article, simply because of my constant mantra about the graveyard of drugs, in various stage of development, is filled with failed drug candidates. I’ve mentioned the heighten oversight because of the history I cite with these type drugs. Therefore, one must really apply their due diligence for all biotech stocks. Instead of repeating the examples I’ve shown, know it applies to all the indications that ObsEva is working. IMO, my review and opinion is that at this stage of development ObsEva has the potential for having needed and beneficial drugs for a growing market.

With this being said, the following is a list of risk issues associated with the current treatment options for IVF, so any efficacy and safety issues that Nolasibian can bring to the medical professionals and their patients---that is what makes ObsEva a very interesting company to consider for your stock portfolio.

Risks of IVF Sourced from the Mayo Clinic

Multiple births. IVF increases the risk of multiple births if more than one embryo is transferred to your uterus. A pregnancy with multiple fetuses carries a higher risk of early labor and low birth weight than pregnancy with a single fetus does. Premature delivery and low birth weight. Research suggests that IVF slightly increases the risk that the baby will be born early or with a low birth weight. Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. Use of injectable fertility drugs, such as human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), to induce ovulation can cause ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, in which your ovaries become swollen and painful. Symptoms typically last a week and include mild abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If you become pregnant, however, your symptoms might last several weeks. Rarely, it's possible to develop a more severe form of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome that can also cause rapid weight gain and shortness of breath. Miscarriage. The rate of miscarriage for women who conceive using IVF with fresh embryos is similar to that of women who conceive naturally — about 15% to 25% — but the rate increases with maternal age. Egg-retrieval procedure complications. Use of an aspirating needle to collect eggs could possibly cause bleeding, infection or damage to the bowel, bladder or a blood vessel. Risks are also associated with sedation and general anesthesia, if used. Ectopic pregnancy. About 2% to 5% of women who use IVF will have an ectopic pregnancy — when the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, usually in a fallopian tube. The fertilized egg can't survive outside the uterus, and there's no way to continue the pregnancy. Birth defects. The age of the mother is the primary risk factor in the development of birth defects, no matter how the child is conceived. More research is needed to determine whether babies conceived using IVF might be at increased risk of certain birth defects. Cancer. Although some early studies suggested there may be a link between certain medications used to stimulate egg growth and the development of a specific type of ovarian tumor, more-recent studies do not support these findings. There does not appear to be a significantly increased risk of breast, endometrial, cervical or ovarian cancer after IVF. Stress. Use of IVF can be financially, physically and emotionally draining. Support from counselors, family and friends can help you and your partner through the ups and downs of infertility treatment.

The average cost of this procedure is around $15,000 for the basic process for achieving success, but could cost as much as $100,000.00 with certain components being added to the process (use of surrogates, being one), and it normally takes more than one attempt for it becoming successful.

Linzagolix- Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids

Linzagolix is a drug candidate designed to address two major health care issues that impact female’s health.

Endometriosis

(Sourced from US Department of Health & Human Service)

Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus — the endometrium — grows outside the uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis area of a female’s body.

With endometriosis, displaced endometrial tissue continues to act as it normally would — it thickens, breaks down and bleeds with each menstrual cycle. Because this displaced tissue has no way to exit the body, it becomes trapped. When endometriosis involves the ovaries, cysts called endometriomas may form. Surrounding tissue can become irritated, eventually developing scar tissue and adhesions — abnormal bands of fibrous tissue that can cause pelvic tissues and organs to stick to each other.

Endometriosis can cause pain — where sometime the episodes are very severe. This often happens during menstrual periods. Fertility problems also may develop for those suffering from this disease.

It is estimated that 11% of US women between the ages of 15 to 44 suffer from episodes of endometriosis, with the vast majority occurring in women in their 30’s and early 40’s. Extrapolate the 11% number for US females to the worldwide female numbers and one can see the magnitude for this medical indication.

Uterine Fibroids:

In a study from 2012, and reported in the NCBI/US National Library of Medicine-National Institute of Health:

Uterine fibroids (myomas or leiyomymas) are benign, monoclonal tumors of the smooth muscle cells found in the human uterus. Despite the fact that their cause is still unknown, yet there is considerable evidence that estrogens and progestogens proliferate tumor growth, as the fibroids rarely appear before menarche and regress after menopause. Uterine fibroids are the most common benign tumors in women and the leading indication for hysterectomies in the USA, nevertheless, epidemiological data on fibroid prevalence and incidence are limited and reliable population-based research is lacking. Available data are difficult to compare due to differences in the study population and screening methods. Prevalence data range from 5% to 21%. In a US study with randomly selected women between 35 to 49 years, who were screened by self-report, medical record and sonography, the incidence of uterine fibroids by age 35 was 60% among African-American women, increasing to > 80% by age 50, whereas Caucasian women showed an incidence of 40% by age 35, and almost 70% by age 50 . Apart from race, other possible risk factors for developing uterine fibroids are early age at menarche, familial predisposition and overweight. Parity and smoking may protect from developing myomas.

ObsEva has their drug candidate in Phase 3 testing, where they are projecting to have primary endpoint data by the end of the 4th-Q, 2019, or by Q-1, 2020. Plans are for filing an NDA with the FDA by then end of 2020.

The point being, having two major indications for the development of Linzagolix gives ObsEva an advanced phased testing in two large markets. Just by using the 11% incidence rate of women in the United States identifies the market potential for a drug candidate that offers better efficacy and safety to those needing new options for their medical needs. Extrapolating this 11% US number to the worldwide market gives a better view of the potential for such a drug.

OBE022- Oral PGF2a Receptor Antagonist

Preterm Labor Conditions

I’ve been working on this article for over a week, due to my volunteering schedule impeding my total devotion to my research and writing about ObsEva. But my delay actually has worked to my benefit because this morning (7/26/19), ObsEva released a press release outlining the Independent Data Monitoring Committees review for the first 30 patients in the current ongoing phase testing.

The following is the basis of the positive response from the committee where they recommended continuing the trial with no changes to the protocol:

In the PROLONG trial, OBE022 or matching placebo is administered daily for 7 days to pregnant women who are receiving an infusion of atosiban for 48 hours, the current standard of care therapy for preterm labor in countries in which the PROLONG trial is being conducted. The goal is to assess the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of OBEO22 in patients with spontaneous preterm labor. “We are very pleased to have initial feedback from the Part B of the PROLONG trial,” said Ernest Loumaye, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ObsEva. “The IDMC reviewed the data from the first 30 subjects randomized in PROLONG and recommended to continue the trial without modifications. This is very positive feedback on OBE022, a potential first-in-class molecule being developed for the treatment of preterm labor, and we continue progressing towards the completion of the trial with the next IDMC review expected with data from 60 patients later this year.” PROLONG is a proof-of-concept Phase 2a clinical trial conducted in two parts: Part A and Part B. Part A was an open-label single arm trial of OBE022 administered orally for 7 days to pregnant women with nine subjects enrolled. OBE022 was well tolerated by the mothers and their fetuses and the pharmacokinetics of OBE022 were similar to those previously observed in non-pregnant women. Part B is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trial to assess the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of OBE022. The trial will recruit 120 patients with preterm labor at a gestational age of 24 to 34 weeks. OBE022 or placebo is administered orally, with 1000 mg as a starting dose, then 500 mg twice a day for 7 days to women already receiving a standard-of-care therapy for threatened preterm labor, an atosiban infusion for 48 hours. The regimen is the same as in Part A.

This is a link to The Lancet’s article published October 30th, 2018. When one notes the nearly 84 million births in 2014 involved preterm labor conditions, they can see the magnitude of this problem on a world-wide basis.

In order to give investors a better understanding of the need for newer and more efficacy-based treatment options, note in the ObsEva press release, the reference to atosiban being the Standard of Care—SOC—for treating preterm labor patients. It should be noted, atosiban hasn’t been approved by the FDA for use in the United States, The following is a link to a recent NCBI article that speaks to issues the medical professionals are experiencing in finding viable treatment options providing efficacy for their patients condition. Note the discussion found in Section 3.1 – Oxytocin Antagonists, where you will find the discussion about atosiban.

Financial Data as of 1st-Q, 2019

ObsEva Cash Balance for Last 4 Quarter Results: 6/30/2018: $54.275M 9/30/2018: $25.508 M 12/31/2018: $110.841M 3/31/2019: $138.640M ObsEva R&D and SGA Expenses for Last 4 Quarters: 6/30/18: R&D $14.694 M SGA $3.501 M Total: $18.195 M 9/30/2018 R&D $15.909M SGA $3.137 M Total: $19.046M 12/31/2018 R&D $15.929M SGA $4.010M Total: $19.937M 3/31/2019 R&D $20.140M SGA $5.255M Total: $25.395M

After applying the total expenses above and beyond just the R&D and SGA expenses, the cash balance left for ObsEva stood at $117.321 million at the end of the first quarter 2019. One must consider ObsEva currently has six (6) international based clinical studies being conducted. Going forward, it appears the last Q’s burn rate for R&D and SGA was $25+ million, therefore we should expect the future quarterly cash burn should be commensurate to this trend. If this trend continues, then it appears the current $117 million cash balance will only extend through about 4 more quarters, or the end of the 1st-Q, 2020.

It should be noted that ObsEva issued a secondary offering of 4,750,000 shares with a thirty day over-allotment for an additional 712,500 shares on June 20, 2018. This offering was lead by J.P. Morgan and Jefferies. This should explain the increase in their cash position in the 3rd-Q report for 2018.

The point simply being, current investors should expect to see a secondary offering well before the 1st-Q 2020. The only two options that could change the need for a secondary offering would be a partnership deal with major up-front monies being extended, or a take-over of the company. ObsEva’s CEO has experience in creating value in a company and then agreeing to a take-over of the company. As I cited earlier, ObsEva is developing their products based on an international market for their drugs. For both, Nolasiban and OBE022, ObsEva has world-wide rights for any drug coming from their effort. As for Linzagolix, ObsEva has world-wide rights with only the Asian markets being excluded. My point being, logic would indicate that a partnership for the foreign markets would be minimal solution for solving the marketing needs for their products. But always consider my caveat of this type issue—never buy a stock where you are speculating on a takeover or partnership deal. The overwhelming consideration for investing in a biotech is whether the merits of the actual drug justify the investment decision one must make.

Market Sentiment

There are five (5) Wall Street firms that follow the stock--JP Morgan, Jefferies, Wedbush, Leerink, Wainwright. Each of these companies have a Strong Buy for the stock. There is no problem having strong Wall Street coverage by analyst, however I prepare to see who actually has some 'skin in the game'.

So I find it encouraging to see the following sentiment being shown by insiders and the institutional investors.

ObsEva Major Holders of Their Stock: Shares Held by Insiders: 14.47% Shares Held by Institutions: 71.28% Float Held by Institutions: 83.34% # of Institutional Holders 72 Top Institutional Holders: Sofinnova Investments: 4.749M 10.44% NEA Management: 4.587M 10.09% Orbimed Advisors: 2.605M 5.73% VHCP Management: 2.252M 4.95% 1st Manhattan: 2.072M 4.56%

Investors should keep in mind, biotechs without a strong cash generating product on the market their shares can be ignored by the overall market sentiment. ObsEva has several upcoming events that could move the shares upward depending on the success of these data being shared. If one has a sincere interest in the potential for ObsEva, they might merely establish a small position in the stock. This action will give you and incentive to following the stock as you await the coming binary events. Sure it's nice to wake up one morning and see news about fantastic clinical results for one of your investments, but historical records show that serious investors in the biotech segment can achieve excellent returns on buying after the news and invest for the long-term when the underlying fundamentals indicate the FDA approval is greatly improved.

Current ObsEva is being ignored, in my opinion, by the market and this is indicated by the fact the stock is trading near its 52 week low. Basically, the market is ignoring the upcoming data release on their clinical trials--and even the potential that ObsEva could actually file for EU approval by the end of he year. Based on the most recent secondary offering the shares are currently well below the secondary pricing. The wise thing to do--allocate for a small entry position and hold to see what happens in the next two quarters.

Conclusion

ObsEva has a very intriguing pipeline in markets where there are large and critical needs for new and more efficacious drugs or treatments. The management behind ObsEva has an extensive and successful history of creating drugs specific to women’s health issues. I have tried to delineate the inherent issues that apply to this class of drugs—not to scare you aware with the warning, but merely to make you aware that due diligence is needed on your part in the decision-making process. We are fast approaching binary events where confirming data will become available. But don’t forget the expected need for more operating cash stands between now and FDA or EU approvals.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

