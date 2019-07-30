Ocean Yield: ~10% Yield Even After A Potential Cut

Even at the worst-case scenario, this stock is a "BUY" at today's share price, yielding around 10% even going by the company's reduced, in-case-of dividend.

The company has announced the potential ramifications of a failure to charter the FPSO Dhirubhai - 1, the largest unknown in the investment thesis.

In my previous articles on this company, the latest of which was titled "Ocean Yield Just Became A Good 9-11% Yield Investment", I listed the reasons why the following communication during May/June and the company's explanations for the potential upcoming dividend cut could make a case for an investment in the company going forward - even if the dividend cut materialized.

Now, we've received 2Q19, shining some further light on things. Let's take a quick look.

Ocean Yield - Quarterly provides further forward clarity

2Q19 has arrived for Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF). For the past few weeks/month, even after my last article, the stock has continued to depreciate in value. It has done this.

(Source: Avanza)

The reasons for this development, in my mind, are several.

Firstly, the announced potential dividend cut is doing its share to push the stock price down, as it seems increasingly likely that this cut will materialize.

Softness in several of the company's markets, such as subsea vessel (Connector) chartering, with continued uncertainty for the company's FPSO. This will also affect 3Q19.

One of the company's customers, Solstad (OTC:SLOFF), is in the midst of a restructuring, and Ocean Yield has agreed to an extended standstill with respect to two vessels. This means that no cash will be coming in from these two vessels at this time. This also affects 3Q19, at the very least.

The company's operating expenses are up, more than twice that of 1Q19, related to the FPSO and the Connector vessel, currently being idle.

Overall, this paints a more uncertain, short-term picture for this company going forward than investors are used to or would like.

So, because of this, the in part - positive/improved results of 2Q19, namely these below:

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

These weren't nearly enough to convince the market of anything short term at this time. The company also continued its strategy of acquiring further vessels and taking delivery of ordered vessels (namely four VLCCs). The biggest piece of news with regards to new investments for the company is the new dry bulk vessel with an already-fixed bareboat charter of 15 years.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

Delivery here will be taken during 1Q20. And, that concludes quarterly headlines in terms of news items.

FPSO status

The biggest question in the minds of investors, including me (and I have communicated with company IR on this point as well), is the plans and news regarding the FPSO, as the new contract versus no new contract will essentially decide a potential dividend cut as early as 3Q19.

As of the time of writing of this article, no concrete facts regarding the future plans have been revealed, beyond what we may hope for and are already aware of.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

The above is still relevant. While the company is doing everything it can to plan for any potentiality, this contributor considers it most likely, given the information today that the FPSO will not be chartered, and as such, any purchase of the company should be made with the dividend cut in mind (as I recommended in my last article). In doing so, any surprise regarding the FPSO charter will be positive.

However, reading between the lines seems to indicate that any quick solution to the FPSO charter will not be forthcoming. When asked if the company may divest the FPSO if things drag into 2020, the answer was:

Of course it's all as an alternative. And I think the challenge with FPSO that if the value of FPSO is very much higher if you have a particular field which can be used and substantially lower if someone should buy it more on the speculative basis. So, it's therefore we are spending a lot of time to find or identify field where it can be used and then a lot of technical studies are needed to see what kind of investments are then necessary in order to that it can be used. But it seems that we need to have that approach that may result in a sale or a long-term charter. (Source: Lars Solbakken, 2Q19 Earnings Call)

The company is, in my view, opening for a sale of the asset/s, if no solution can be found beyond 2019/2020 - and this isn't something that's been all that evident prior to this earnings call.

The company's main focus is the continued employment of the FPSO. It's working primarily with Aker Energy at this stage to secure this employment, and they've created an organization with the aim of this goal.

What was clear in my mind during this earnings call is that the opportunity in Ghana in the Pecan field is no longer on the table in any way, because of the following:

The main Pecan field, they are looking at another development solution than our FPSO. We are focusing on one particular field and we are performing now a concept study which will then be going to more field study and approval processes. So you are quickly going to 2020 before any decision can be made. (Source: Lars Solbakken, 2Q19 Earnings Call)

So, any sort of charter for Ghana or this opportunity seems wishful thinking at best, at this stage. This, in my view, makes the dividend cut for Ocean Yield almost a guarantee.

Quarterly financial overview and forward risks

However, in the face of this, a majority of the company's forward concerns are short-term issues. Ocean Yield continues to hold one of the industry's strongest and most stable charter backlogs, even without the addition of Solstad.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

The company's contracts are, for the most part, well-diversified. Large customers such as MSC come with a lower risk profile, where MSC (as an example) is the second-largest shipping liner worldwide in terms of container capacity with nearly 500 vessels currently in operation, and Koch, a company where the owners maintain an AA S&P credit rating (Koch Industries Inc., one of the largest private corporations in America).

As such, despite softness in Solstad and the Connector vessel, the overall picture of the company's long-term financial strength and viability remains unchanged. It's positive. The company's vessels continue to rake in money, and the absolute majority of their fleet is cash positive and profitable.

The company is also on the way back in terms of EBITDA, setting a second consecutive quarter of increases after a terrible 4Q18.

And as I mentioned earlier in the article, the company remains active in securing both new vessels and contracts. The new dry bulk carrier is just the latest example of this.

However, this brings to mind one of the things that warrant looking at - the company's current equity ratio has now dropped below 30%, as in less than 30% of company assets are being financed by equity as opposed to debt - the company may need to raise capital going forward in order to continue to grow, and this was similarly confirmed during the company's earnings call, where the use of hybrid debt which can be raised without shareholder dilution (such as convertible bonds or preferred shares). The amount of growth that Ocean Yield has seen over the past few years has simply put some strain on the balance sheet, and the key ratios are showing this. It bears remembering to keep an eye on this to make certain that this doesn't turn sour.

Beyond these short-term risks and the somewhat unappealing equity ratio, the company is currently suffering from, I see very little fundamental long-term risk to this company, given the strength of their portfolio, continued growth, and the fact that despite volatility across the globe, the company operates fundamentally relevant industries.

This brings us to the valuation.

Valuation at this point

The valuation at this juncture when looking at key metrics such as P/E, P/S and P/B are influenced by the short-term headwinds the company is currently facing. In addition, many of the company's announced purchases/assets or the related profits/incomes aren't included in the recent or published numbers, and as such, not included in the metrics. The company's historical dividend yield, of course, shows us yield above the norm in the extreme - but this is not to be trusted as such, given the very high likelihood of a coming dividend cut.

The company is, looking at historical P/B metrics and P/S metrics, at a slight undervaluation. However, because even as recent as 2014-2016, the company's income and continued profitability highly depended on a ship with which the company may have to do without (the FPSO), the company's profile is fundamentally different today compared to 2014. This poses one of the challenges of valuing a fairly young company. Given Ocean Yield's strong ties and background to Aker/Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), one cannot characterize Ocean Yield as all that "young".

Because of this, my basis for evaluating the company on a worst-case yield is based on the following forward assumptions:

The core business is characterized by long-term viability and strength.

The dividend cut makes the payout sustainable long-term, as it removes dependence on the single FPSO.

The current headwinds are short term, and/or related to specific operators, not the industry as a whole - the company can survive them.

So, with that said. Even with a dividend cut to the declared level of $0.150/quarter which comes to an annual dividend of $0.6/share per year, this would bring the yield on current share price to nearly 10% (9.89%), making it a very respectable yield indeed.

The company has not traded at these share prices since the dip of 2016/even earlier, and between the company's yield-appeal even after a dividend cut and my belief in their core business, this makes the valuation at current share prices appealing.

Thesis update

That being said, I'm a conservative investor. I have added some to my Ocean Yield position as of yesterday when the stock price fell below 54 NOK/share, but I'm nowhere near full exposure to this stock as of yet. Why? Two reasons.

Generally speaking, I take care not to load up too quickly on a share, and I try to observe the three-day rule when it comes to investing.

I believe that there's a further potential downside to this stock once the dividend cut is announced - I don't believe dividend cuts are ever priced into a company's share price, even when announced in advance as a certainty. There's usually always some more drop-off when it happens.

On the flip side, the stock is rising by 1.5% as I write this article. What may happen is that until 3Q19, or 1st of September 2019 when the company's options agreement extension with Aker ends, the stock rises back up, making any small drop when the cut does come, less appealing than the stock price is today.

Because of this, I believe today's stock price does represent an excellent buy-in for this company if you share this contributor's long-term belief in the company.

Do observe, however, that I consider Ocean Yield a higher-risk stock (compared to many of my holdings), from my way of viewing things. Because of this, my exposure will never amount to more than 1% of my total portfolio value - and I firmly recommend and believe, that yours should not either. In my mind, great diversity is the key to long-term success.

Still, due to Ocean Yields history, charter backlog, yield even post-cut, connections to Aker and possibilities going forward, I consider them a "good company" and I consider the price to be attractive as well.

I appreciate your comments, thoughts, and questions - Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of this share price of 54 NOK/~$6.05/share, I consider Ocean Yield a "BUY". I do recommend caution as the dividend cut may influence prices further when/if it comes, and I'd be firmly opposed to any overexposure to any stock, most of all those of fundamentally higher risk - which despite my recommendation I consider Ocean Yield to be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OYIEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.