Sohu.Com: Avoiding Disasters Like This

Just a few months ago, I wrote my first article on Sohu.com (SOHU), and unwavering bulls unsurprisingly came out to defend the stock. The stock has been a fan favorite among analysts as it's plunged the past two and a half years, which is very difficult to wrap one's head around. While there is no denying that investors have been able to buy the stock low over the past couple of years, it only makes sense to buy low if one is getting growing earnings per share for that low price. When it comes to a company putting up consistent net losses that cannot turn a profit, a significant cash position is relatively meaningless. If a company is burning through cash and cannot turn a profit, there is no surprise that funds are not willing to give a company full credit for their cash position.

I continue to see zero investment thesis for the stock as the company continues to see negative year-over-year sales growth, extensive net losses, and funds jumping ship at an alarming pace. From a technical standpoint, the stock remains locked in a downtrend as is one of the worst-performing Chinese names trading on the US Market. As stated in my previous article, any sharp rallies are opportunities for investors to exit positions or lighten up exposure, and I continue to see the stock as an avoid as there are hundreds of better stocks out there to own.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

There has been a never-ending stream of bullish analysis on Sohu.com since early 2016, and the stock has lost 75% of its value since, with no end in sight to its current downtrend. The main argument has been that the stock presented extreme value at levels more than 50% off of its prior highs, but my measure of value is if a company has earnings per share and if that earnings per share are growing. While likely not the popular opinion, I do not believe a company should be valued on their cash position if they have no clear path to convert their use of cash into positive earnings per share. If a small business had $50,000 in the bank, and was burning through $5,000 a year with no income, would you give that business a loan at a valuation of $50,000? I would not, but the Sohu.com bulls are using this logic to slap price targets on Sohu.com. This has been a futile endeavor and an expensive lesson that the market is rarely wrong. This article will discuss the costly mistakes that could have saved Sohu.com shareholders a significant amount of capital, as well as examine the current outlook for the stock.

Fighting The Market Is Futile - Respecting The 200-Day Moving Average

Over a decade ago, I began investing in several junior mining stocks after the 2009 bottom and learned the hard way in 2011 that companies were able to trade below cash values. This was especially true if those cash positions were being burned to fund exploration and development, and if the market no longer favored this sector. I watched in dismay as the price of gold (GLD) rose to new heights, but many of the companies with the most attractive projects saw their share prices erode by 70% or more. I did not wait to be down even 50% before getting out as I've always had a low tolerance for losing positions, but giving back a large chunk of profits taught me quite a few lessons which I'm eternally grateful for. The first of these lessons was that there is zero point in fighting the market. If a market is making lower lows and lower highs and trading beneath its 200-day moving average, it's time to do one of three things:

stop buying

trim your position

exit position in full

Why the 200-day moving average? Paul Tudor Jones explained the importance of this metric, and he's enjoyed enormous success after placing as much emphasis on defense that he did on offense in trading.

(Source: "Trader" Documentary, with Paul Tudor Jones & Peter Borish)

Tony Robbins: Okay, any specific strategies for protecting your portfolio?

Paul Tudor Jones: I teach an undergrad class at the University of Virginia, and I tell my students, "I'm going to save you from going to business school. Here, you're getting a $100k class, and I'm going to give it to you in two thoughts, okay? You don't need to go to business school; you've only got to remember two things. The first is, you always want to be with whatever the predominant trend is.

Tony Robbins: So my next question is, how do you determine the trend?

Paul Tudor Jones: My metric for everything I look at is the 200-day moving average of closing prices. I've seen too many things go to zero, stocks and commodities. The whole trick in investing is: "How do I keep from losing everything?" If you use the 200-day moving average rule, then you get out. You play defense, and you get out.

(Source: Trend Following Trading Systems & Research from Michael Covel)

What Paul Tudor Jones is essentially saying above is that when an asset class or stock drops beneath its 200-day moving average, it's time to play defense. For me, this means not even entertaining ideas that are trading under the 200-day moving average. I'm sure I will get a rebuttal or two about how XYZ stock was a great buy under its 200-day moving average, and how ABC stock was also a great buy under the 200-day moving average and why this rule is wrong. I would disagree. No rule works every time, and there are certainly times when buying below the 200-day moving average has paid off.

The point is that the majority of the time it is not a winning strategy, and is much riskier than most people are aware. Several thousand people daily text while driving and manage to get away with it, but this still doesn't make it a good idea. While a disastrous investment choice does not have severe ramifications that texting while driving can, it can be fatal to your portfolio's health. This is why I made the decision a long time ago to avoid investments under the 200-day moving average. When it comes to Sohu.Com, the stock has been beneath its 200-day moving average since November 2017, and $36.00 per share could have been saved by using this simple rule. Given that the stock is still below this key metric (yellow line), it remains an avoid.

(Source: TC2000.com)

No Earnings Per Share? No Thank You

I have never been a huge fan of buying the dip in stocks, but there are occasions when I will occasionally do it if I like a company's growth prospects. Typically, the best time to buy dips or into weakness is when a stock is growing its earnings per share. An example was the drop in Apple (AAPL) near $100.00 per share in 2016 when earnings per share were expected to hit a new all-time high in FY-2017, as well as FY-2018. Another more recent example is the significant dip in PayPal (PYPL) in Q4 2018, while the company was also expected to put up record earnings per share both this year and next. Where this strategy can go wrong is buying corrections in companies when they have no earnings per share.

Essentially, you are purchasing shares in a business that is either not making money or has diluted in the past to the point that while income is growing, earnings per share is not. This is one of the substantial flaws in the Sohu.com investment thesis as the company has not had positive earnings per share and an investment has been a bet the company can transform its revenue into positive earnings per share at some point. If this revenue growth starts to slow or significantly decelerate as we've seen over the past year, then the ability to generate positive earnings per share in the future erodes even further.

The below comments from my most recent article discuss how Sohu.com is worth $30.00 - $40.00 per share apparently, but these assertions are ridiculous. A stock is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it, and if a company is not being valued for its cash reserves, then clearly funds know something that we do not. In my experience, the most dangerous situations are where a company should be trading at a given value based on the sum of its parts and it is not, as that suggests that hundreds of funds passed over the stock in their research and this is what is going to generate buying power and move the stock higher. If institutions do not want a stock which is reflected by its weak share price performance and consistent new lows, it's likely there's something we're missing, and it's not an ideal investment.

To summarize, if you are going to fight the market and assume you know more than funds exiting a stock, it's best to make sure that earnings per share are present. In this case, at least you are at least getting more earnings per share than those that paid higher prices by buying at a discount. Buying a stock with negative earnings per share because it's trading well off its highs is a massive gamble as there is never a guarantee that the company sees positive earnings per share. My strategies are built around earnings per share, and therefore, an investment thesis makes zero sense without this present. The only times when I will deviate from this rule is if the price action is exceptional and the stock is solid, but this is not remotely the case with Sohu.com.

So how does Sohu.com stack up currently? Let's take a look:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The one large issue with the Sohu.com investment thesis is the company's consistent negative annual earnings per share. Even if we look out to FY-2020 estimates, the company is still miles away from producing positive earnings per share. While this wouldn't be the end of the world if revenue growth rates were strong, this part of the investment thesis has eroded significantly over the past few quarters.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above chart of quarterly revenue, growth rates have declined from mid 20% levels in FY-2017 to negative year-over-year in the past three quarters. This trend is not expected to change in Q2 2019, with current estimates for $479 million in revenue when the company reports earnings next week. This is a significant issue as the most sustainable way to grow earnings is through sales growth vs. cost-cutting, and the company was unable to generate positive earnings per share with strong growth rates. Now that revenue growth rates are contracting year over year, generating positive earnings per share any time soon is a very unlikely feat.

Based on the fact that Sohu.com has negative earnings per share and negative year-over-year growth rates, there is nothing fundamentally attractive about the stock from my style of analysis. While some investors may use a sum of parts analysis for their strategies, I would argue that this is a very risky strategy, and it is clearly not working on Sohu.com over the past couple of years.

From a technical standpoint, Sohu.com continues to trade beneath its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and any rallies up towards this level have been opportunities for investors to cut their losses. While Sohu.com could bounce into its earnings report as it did last time, I believe any rallies up to the 200-day moving average near $15.00 would present a great opportunity to cut losses.

(Source: TC2000.com)

With hundreds of companies out there on the US Market consistently growing annual EPS and revenues, it makes little sense to own a company that cannot attain these bare minimum metrics. If Sohu.com's chart was attractive, and it was making higher lows, and fund ownership was increasing, it might make sense to take a chance on the stock. The reason is that at least this would show that funds were compelled enough by the story to start rebuilding positions.

Unfortunately, the opposite is true, with fund ownership dropping from 162 funds at the end of 2017 to 73 in the most recent quarter. While value investors may see Sohu.com as a huge opportunity worth $30.00 - $40.00 per share, I see the stock as a value trap, and an avoid at all costs. There are literally hundreds of better companies to buy the dip in, and until Sohu.com can prove itself and turn around its negative growth rates for two to three consecutive quarters, I see the stock as an avoid and a sell into rallies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.