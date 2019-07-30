U.S. Trade, Durable Goods, And Inventories - Economy's Looking Good Other Than That Trade War

Durable goods up - again, other than that trade war stuff, the US economy is looking good.

The trade deficit narrowed slightly but from the bad cause of both fewer imports and exports.

U.S. Growth Is Softening, But The Only Problem Is The Trade War Issue

We know that the US economic growth is softening at present. Recent GDP figures show us growing at potential rather than above it - thus, the fiscal stimulus of the tax cuts seems to have worked its way through the system. Our latest batch of figures allow us to try and divine what's happening in a little more detail. The answer being that most of the domestic numbers are running the right way, it's trade that's being a bit difficult.

For us, as investors, the message is that matters in general are just fine - we're in the Goldilocks Economy. Investment choices are thus a matter of the specifics of a particular situation, stock or bond, not something about to be overwhelmed by macroeconomic factors.

This rather underlines the standard economists' insistence that trade wars aren't things that are won, let alone good things to try to fight. But, you know, politics.

Trade Figures

We've the advance numbers on the trade deficit. Not good:

(US Trade Deficit, June, from Census)

Well, some will call that good. Look, we've got a lower trade deficit! But that's not how such things work. The fuller numbers are:

The international trade deficit was $74.2 billion in June, down $0.9 billion from $75.0 billion in May. Exports of goods for June were $136.3 billion, $3.7 billion less than May exports. Imports of goods for June were $210.5 billion, $4.6 billion less than May imports.

That's bad. GDP, the economy, is simply economic activity. Trade is, in our definition, economic activity which takes place over borders. We've had both fewer exports and imports. That's less economic activity, therefore.

We could, just about, if we thought about trade the wrong way, say that having greater exports and fewer imports was a good thing. But less of both really is a measure simply of less economic activity. We're poorer that is.

As to the reason for this, as Moody's says:

June's advance trade data are not quite as strong as they first appear. Although preliminary figures show that the headline goods deficit narrowed in June, it remains near a post-recession high. Furthermore, lackluster details indicate that the ongoing trade war and a less vibrant global economy are weighing on trade volume. Exports and imports of goods both slid in June, and while the declines were partially payback for decent growth in May, year-ago numbers show that nominal exports were substantially weaker than a year earlier, and nominal imports were just flat.

Thus, trade and trade wars, in general, are a problem for the US economy.

Durable Goods

Here, the news is considerably better:

(Durables, June, From Census)

Durables are those things which people order and buy to be used for more than a couple of years. The importance here being that this includes all the things that people will use to produce other things. So, durables are a measure of how people are gearing up to produce in the future. More durables being ordered is thus a sign of future growth. Over and above, the economic activity of making more durables being growth right now.

So, we like this number. It's not great, for a number of boring reasons, but it is good, as Moody's says:

New orders for durable goods rose 2% in June, up after two consecutive declines. The increase was well above both our and consensus expectations. However, the change for May was revised lower, from -1.3% to -2.3%. Orders are 1.6% lower than in June 2018.

Capital goods - that bit that's really, really, about building the production capacity for the future - was nicely up within the durables number:

Capital goods orders rose 1.4% but were down 6.7% on a year-ago basis. New orders in the important core capital goods segment - nondefense excluding aircraft - were up 1.9%, but the change for May was revised slightly lower to 0.3% from 0.4%. Orders in this segment were up 2% from the prior year.

That is, pull out the well known problems at Boeing (NYSE:BA), and we're doing well.

Inventories

The importance of inventories is that a significant rise in them means that we're likely to have a recession. People have stopped buying - or reduced their purchases of course - but manufacturers haven't quite noticed yet. That means more stuff already made piles up in the warehouses and when production is cut then, well, that's our recession. Falling inventories are similarly a sign of expansion. Stuff is being bought by consumers faster than it's being made. This means we can expect an increase in production in time:

(US inventories, June, from Census)

We would normally worry a bit about that rise in wholesale inventories. But we're able to explain that without a reference to an economic slowdown. From Moody's:

The strong nondurable inventory gains can be traced back to the ongoing trade war. Wholesalers are stockpiling durable goods targeted by the White House tariffs, and continued uncertainty over trade policy indicates the trend will not abate.

The decrease in retail is equally good:

A more promising story emerges for retailers, as stronger sales figures pulled inventories off the shelves. To keep up with turnover, retailers will add to stockpiles in the coming months and steady income growth fundamentally supports a near-term inventory build.

The Full Story For Investors

As ever, watching the passing parade of economic statistics means having to be selective about what to pay attention to. There's no one number which adequately tells us what is going to happen. We've got to watch the pattern as it were, not just the numerals.

That pattern at present is telling us that the US economy is doing just fine. Not great, growth is at potential, not above it. But when we drill down into the more detailed numbers, we're not seeing anything scary nor great. Where we do see something not to our liking - aircraft sales say - then we find that it's to do with one specific factor (Boeing, obviously) rather than anything more general about the economy as a whole.

The only exception to this is that we keep seeing the ripples of the trade war. Trade itself is declining - both imports and exports - which is not a good thing in itself. Wholesale inventories are rising as those subject to possible trade restrictions stockpile. This is just an addition of inefficiency to the economy.

In summation, though, the effects of the trade part are too small to knock the economy off its steady growth path.

My current estimation is that as long as nothing silly - or large - is done on the trade front, then we can expect this steady GDP growth to continue. We're just not seeing any signs of why it shouldn't. Our investment attention is thus upon specific situations, not macroeconomic bets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.