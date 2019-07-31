Altria: U.S. Cigarette Decline Accelerated In Q2 - Reiterate Neutral

At $48.77, Altria shares are on 12.0x P/E and 6.6% Dividend Yield, too expensive given its core business's structural decline. We reiterate Neutral.

Management is shifting its emphasis to its non-combustible portfolio (Juul, IQOS, On, Cronos), but these are more speculative in nature.

Altria's own smokeable volume was down 7% year-on-year in H1, and net revenues were flat; EBIT grew, but only due to cost cuts.

The key bad news is an acceleration in the decline of the U.S. cigarette market due to e-vapor, with Altria raising its decline estimate by 100 bps.

Altria's Q2 disappointed; its shares are down 3% (as of 12:30 EST), while BAT and Imperial Brands each closed down more than 4% in London.

Introduction

Altria's (MO) 19Q2 results today disappointed investors. Its shares are currently trading 3% lower (as of 12:30 EST), while British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) shares closed down 4.1% and 4.5% respectively in London.

We published our bearish article "Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough" with a Neutral recommendation back in June, citing concerns that the volume decline in its core cigarette business will be at or above 5% in the future.

Today’s news adds further evidence to such fears, and also has negative read-across for British American Tobacco (which has more than 40% of its EBIT from the U.S.) and Imperial Brands (more than 20%, excluding cigars).

Accelerating Decline in US Cigarettes

The key news from today's Altria Q2 results is the acceleration in the decline in U.S. cigarette volumes, with industry volumes down 6% year-on-year in Q2, compared to a decline of 5% Q1 and historic declines in the range of 3-5%:

US Cigarette Industry Volume Decline Y/Y (2014-19H1) Source: Altria results presentation (19Q2).

Volume in Altria's Smokeables segment was down 7% year-on-year for H1, continuing an acceleration in the rate of decline since 2015:

Altria Smokeable Volume Decline Y/Y (2014-19H1) Source: Altria company filings.

This acceleration in the rate of decline appears to be permanent, with Altria management revising its estimates of future industry volume declines upwards by 100 bps. For 2019, industry volume decline is now expected to be 5-6% (from 4-5% in Q1); through 2013, industry volume decline is now expected to be 4-6% (from 4-5% previously).

An acceleration in e-vapor growth is the cause. Management estimated that “cross category movement” (primarily smokers moving to e-vapor) was 130 bps of the decline in the last 12 months to 19Q2, up from 50 bps in 19Q1:

Altria LTM US Industry Decline Estimate (19Q2 vs. 19Q1) Source: Altria results presentation (19Q2).

Similarly, Altria management was explicit about the upward revision in future declines being "primarily" due to e-vapor growth being faster than expected:

“Altria revises its estimate for the 2019 full-year domestic cigarette industry volume decline rate to a range of 5% to 6%, primarily due to increased adult smoker movement to the e-vapor category. Based on the accelerated adult smoker movement across categories and strong national momentum behind raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21, Altria also expands its estimated range for the compounded annual average rate of domestic cigarette industry volume declines through 2023 to 4% to 6% from a range of 4% to 5%.” Altria results press release (19Q2)

The number of adult e-vapor users has continued to grow in the U.S., with a corresponding increase in the number of e-vapor users who no longer smoke cigarettes, and Juul is again accounting for most of the growth in usage, as shown in the two charts below:

No. of US Adult E-Vapor Users (millions) Source: Altria results presentation (19Q2). Vaping Estimated Equalised Volumes (billions) Source: Altria results presentation (19Q2).

(As discussed in our last article, Altria has a a 50% share of the current U.S. tobacco profit pool but only a 35% ownership in Juul – so Juul's growth in the U.S. is likely cannibalising Altria's profits.)

Flat Smokeable Revenues for Altria

The effect of the accelerating decline in U.S. cigarettes is beginning to be visible in Altria's P&L.

While Altria's 19Q2 figures look strong, volumes have been impacted by inventory moves among retail outlets, which shifted a sizeable amount of volume from Q1 to Q2, distorting the P&L for both. Looking at H1, which includes both quarters, gives a better reflection of financial performance. (Altria's own estimate of industry volume decline, adjusted for inventory moves, was -7% for both Q1 and Q2 - the same as reported for H1.)

During 19H1, Altria's Smokeables volume declined 7% year-on-year, which resulted in the segment's Net Revenues after Excise being basically flat (-0.3%), as shown below. Operating Companies Income ("OCI") for the segment was up 5.7% year-on-year for H1, but largely due to cost cuts, which pushed margin up 274 bps. Cost cuts are often one-off in nature, especially the closure of Altria’s own e-vapor businesses (MarkTen and Green Smoke) in Q1.

Altria Smokeables Segment Financials (19Q2 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results press release (19Q2).

The Smokeables segment continues to contribute about 85% of Altria's OCI, and is the key driver for its earnings:

Altria OCI by Segment (19Q2 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results press release (19Q2).

Altria's group financials are similar to those of the Smokeables segment, with net revenues basically flat (+0.3%) in H1, and OCI up 7.2% year-on-year due to cost cuts, as shown below. Additional interest expense (from new debt to fund its Juul investment) is partially offset by the inclusion of earnings from Cronos (OTC:CRON) in Q2. Net Income was up 1.1% year-on-year and EPS was up 2.3% for 19H1, with the gap due to share buybacks.

Altria Group Financials (19Q2 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results press release (19Q2).

Focus Shift to Non-Combustibles

During the earnings call, management is placing more emphasis on its portfolio of non-combustible products (including IQOS, Juul, On nicotine pouches and Cronos), which gives an indication of Altria's expectations for its core business.

Altria Business Portfolio Source: Altria results presentation (19Q2).

We remain cautious on many of these minority investments, as discussed in our last article, due to their more speculative nature.

Juul's performance in the U.S. continues to be strong, responsible for "nearly all" of the growth in e-vapor in the U.S., according to Altria management. However, it "will probably take another year" for Juul's non-US operations to repeat the success in the U.S., in Altria's opinion.

IQOS will be launched in Atlanta in September, with a website for pre-ordering to be opened in August - but too late to feature in this year's financials.

Valuation

At $48.77 (share price as of 12:30 EST), Altria shares on 12.0x P/E and 7.7% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield, as shown below. It has an annualised dividend of $3.20, which implies a 6.6% yield.

Altria Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation NB. No cashflow information provided in 19Q2 results. Source: Altria company filings.

Altria's minority stakes in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Juul and Cronos are worth approx. $35.9bn, equivalent to 40% of Altria's market capitalisation. (Note that Altria's EPS includes its share of earnings from ABI, as well as from Cronos as of Q2.) While these may end up successes, they are more complex and speculative in nature.

Management reaffirmed guidance for EPS growth of 4-7% for 2019, and also expressed confidence in its long-term aspiration of 7-9% EPS growth. We remain cautious whether these are achievable, given the decline in Altria's core cigarette business.

Conclusion

Altria's 19Q2 results show U.S. cigarette volume declines accelerating, and Altria's own volume decline may well end up permanently at or above 5%, one of the core concerns in our previous article.

In that scenario, net revenues (after excise) would again be flat/down, as price rises no longer enough to offset - essentially what we saw for 19H1. EPS would be able to grow on target for a few years, thanks to cost cuts, but would stagnate thereafter.

Juul continues to be a success, but it may be cannibalising Altria's earnings on a net basis. Other Altria investments like Cronos remain unproven.

At $48.77, Altria is trading on a 12.0x P/E, 7.7% FCF yield and 6.6% dividend yield – not cheap enough in our view.

Overall, because of the structural risks and its increasing complexity, Altria is not a good investment for conservative investors looking for a stable dividend income. We reiterate our Neutral recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.