Etsy To Acquire Reverb For Musical Instrument Marketplace

With the deal, Etsy gains a new market vertical and can bring numerous capabilities to expanding Reverb's offerings, process, and online community.

Reverb has developed an online marketplace for new and used musical instruments and related gear.

Etsy said it will acquire Reverb Holdings for $275 million in cash.

Quick Take

Etsy (ETSY) announced it has agreed to acquire Reverb Holdings for $275 million.

Reverb is a privately-held an online marketplace for new, used and vintage music equipment as well as vinyl records.

ETSY is acquiring Reverb to expand into a new market vertical and to bring its expertise in fostering community, improving discovery and transaction processing, and brand-building.

Target Company

Chicago, Illinois-based Reverb was founded in 2012 to develop an online marketplace where people can buy and sell their music gear and vinyl records.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO David Kalt, who was previously CEO of the Chicago Music Exchange.

Below is an overview video of sample user marketing campaign:

Source: Reverb

Investors have invested at least $47 million in the company and include Adam Bain, Max Levchin, Summit Partners, FJ Labs, Jose Marin, GE32 Capital, Fabrice Grinda, Eric Ries, Eric Lefkofsky, and David Lowery among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by IBIS World, the global musical instruments retail market has reached $6 billion in 2018.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 1.2% between 2013 and 2018.

During the same period, per capita disposable income has been estimated to have increased at an annual rate of 2.3%.

The main driver for this expected growth is the positive outlook of the wider economy that has boosted spending on leisure and recreational activities.

Various vendors that sell music gear include:

Sweetwater

Guitar Center

Amazon (AMZN)

eBay (EBAY)

Numerous local musical instrument sellers

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

ETSY disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $275 million in cash and didn’t provide a change in financial guidance, which it plans to provide following transaction close.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, ETSY had $622.1 million in cash and short-term investments and $561.2 million in total liabilities, of which $280.2 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $30.8 million.

In the past 12 months, ETSY’s stock price has risen 69.2% vs. U.S. Online Retail’s rise of 1.9% and the broader overall U.S. market’s increase of 5.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been uniformly positive since mid-2017, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated within a tight range and is evenly balanced, as the linguistic analysis chart shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Etsy is acquiring Reverb to enable it to expand into a new vertical marketplace.

As Etsy CFO Rachel Glaser stated in the deal announcement,

Reverb shares our mission, has a nearly identical business model, a strong brand in a large, fragmented market, and healthy growth dynamics. We plan to run Reverb as a standalone business, sharing knowledge and best practices across key marketplace growth areas such as marketing, seller services, and international.

While the retail musical instrument market doesn’t appear to be growing very quickly, the opportunity is for Etsy / Reverb to move it online, so taking a bite out of a $6 billion industry is not small change.

I like the move, as it pairs Etsy’s capabilities at fostering community, providing improved discovery tools, simplifying the buying and selling process, and brand-building.

With a successful deal for Reverb, ETSY investors may see more acquisitions of companies with similar business models in adjacent markets.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.