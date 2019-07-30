Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive

But despite the encouraging numbers, I am still not convinced that DFS is a good buy opportunity at current levels.

On July 23, Discover Financial (DFS) reported eye-catching 2Q19 results. The $43 million revenue beat was the widest since the March 2016 quarter. Meanwhile, EPS of $2.32 reached record highs since 2014 at least, having risen 21% YOY.

But despite the encouraging headline numbers, I am still not convinced that DFS is a good buy opportunity at current levels. Let me unpack my thoughts, starting with a review of the results.

The quarter was very solid...

In what pertains to the top line, Discover delivered a one-two punch in the form of substantially higher loan balances, with credit cards increasing a robust 7%, and modestly richer net interest margin -- a rarity in the financial services space, given the recent decrease in market rates. The student loan portfolio, a segment of the personal financial services space that I consider the riskiest due to high levels of leverage and delinquency, grew at a much more modest 3% YOY.

Helping to lift the bottom line, Discover tightened the purse strings by managing to keep rewards cost flat YOY, despite the increase in card sales volume. Also impacting margins positively, NIM was supported by Discover's initiative to curb promotional activity, capturing a heavier mix of higher yielding merchandise balances. On the other hand, opex looked very rich, having increased 10% YOY. The bump seems justified by the company's investments to support growth and new capabilities, and probably did not concern investors too much due to the offsetting factors described above.

Always an important topic of conversation to me, credit metrics seem to have remained fairly stable. Delinquency increased 10 bps YOY (see above), but to levels that I still find manageable and not indicative of more severe credit quality deterioration.

Regarding the product mix, credit cards saw both delinquency and charge offs worsen over 2018 levels, probably the result of the more aggressive loan book growth strategy. But in the more fragile student loan portfolio (only one-tenth of total company assets), credit quality continues to improve, likely reflecting a more cautious approach to underwriting on this end of the business.

... but the stock is too pricey

Has Discover Financial been struggling lately? Quite the contrary: the company seems to be performing well on key growth metrics while maintaining margins afloat and credit quality at decent levels. Is DFS a sell or short opportunity? Far from it, in my opinion. It is hard to make a high-conviction bearish call on this stock, given the company's financial and operational performance as of late.

But when buying stocks for the long haul, one must carefully consider not only the business fundamentals, but also the price to be paid for the asset.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E Price/Book LT EPS Gr. Discover - DFS 10.2x 2.6x 9.0% Capital One (COF) 8.6x 0.8x 7.8% Synchrony (SYF) 8.5x 1.7x 11.0% Citizens (CFG) 9.9x 0.8x 8.9%

The chart and table above illustrate how DFS has become the most expensive stock within its primarily-consumer finance peer group, both from a current-year P/E and especially price-to-book perspectives. The earning multiple gap to COF and SYF is the widest of the past 18 months at least while, for the first time over the same period, DFS is more expensive than CFG. Even compared to what is arguably the highest-quality stock among the diversified mega banks, DFS trades at a fairly small discount to JPMorgan (JPM).

So, from an investment perspective, I believe DFS could provide investors with high-single digit returns in the long run, assuming a stable macroeconomic environment -- a combination of 9% expected long-term earnings growth, plus 2% in the form of dividend yield, minus a bit of valuation multiple contraction to more normalized levels. In the case of macroeconomic deterioration that seems imminent to some experts, I don't believe Discover is diversified enough to prevent the stock from dipping sharply, at least in line with the stock's 35% peak-to-trough drop observed during the recent 4Q18 bear.

I do not find the risk-reward dynamic as described above appealing. Therefore, I do not believe that DFS is a solid buy at current levels.

