Facebook: Beat Goes On

My financial model maintains a 2020 EPS goal of $10+ while analysts are down at $9.63.

Heading into this quarterly print for Facebook (FB), our investment research pushed people into focusing on the user growth not impacted by regulatory issues and the growing video advertising business. The ability to constrain cost growth far better than originally forecasted has the social media company on pace to reach our existing 2020 EPS estimate above $10. The stock remains after this dip back to $195.

Image Source: Facebook website

Users Aren't Stopping

The ultimate risk to the Facebook story is with user trends. Any negative user trends would likely crush the stock as any social network is reliant on healthy and engaging users.

The privacy issues were feared by some to impact user growth, but Facebook has hardly faced a hiccup over the last couple of years despite the privacy fears. The FTC even agreed to a $5 billion fine over privacy issues and the user base hasn't even flinched. More importantly, Facebook ended the quarter with nearly $49 billion in cash, so the balance sheet was very minimal.

During Q2, daily active users (DAUs) grew by 8% YoY. The majority of the growth came from areas like India and the Philippines, but the investment thesis remains strong based on any growth at this point with a family user base of 2.1 billion DAUs.

Source: Facebook Q2'19 presentation

The ARPU from these international locations are still relatively small, but Facebook is starting to reach some meaningful levels on these consumers. The Rest of the World hit a Q2 ARPU of $2.13 for 12% growth. Of the 116 million DAU adds since Q2'18, over 100 million of the adds came from Rest of the World and Asia-Pacific. Investors need to watch that Facebook is able to derive more ARPU out of the user base that is growing the most.

The amounts are a fraction of the $33.27 ARPU in US & Canada that grew 28%, but the users are monetizable enough to watch what Facebook can do with the Libra currency and payments along with WhatsApp. The long-term investment thesis is reliant on Facebook generating some sizable revenues from over 1.0 billion in DAUs outside of North American and Europe.

My Updated Financial Model

My EPS estimates started the year with a goal for Facebook topping an $8 EPS in 2019 and reaching a conservative guidance for $9 in 2020. My updated model following strong Q1 results had Facebook reaching ~$8.50 this year and topping $9.50 next year. My forecast was that with simple 20% EPS growth in 2020, Facebook would top a $10 EPS next year. All of these estimates have far exceeded where analysts were at the point in time.

Even before this quarter, analysts were quickly catching up to my EPS estimates. The average analyst 2020 EPS estimate is now $9.49. This number doesn't even include full analyst updates for the Q2 numbers and updated guidance.

Data by YCharts

Facebook easily smashed analyst estimates for Q2. The company beat non-GAAP numbers that stripped out $2.0 billion in legal fees by $0.12. Revenues beat estimates by $400 million and the CFO estimated that another $574 million in revenues were hit by currency.

Source: Seeking Alpha news feed

The company provided the following guidance for 2019 financial metrics:

Q3 revenue growth to decelerate from constant currency growth of 32% in Q2

Q4/2020 revenue growth rates to decelerate more pronounced

2019 expenses to grow between 37% and 48%

Taxes at ~16%

Based on Q2 numbers, my updated model will shift revenue growth by up to 26% and maintain expense growth at only 35%. Facebook has a history of guiding far too aggressively on expenses having pushed the concept of 50-60% growth in 2018 to only hit 51% for the year. The company has already cut 2019 expense growth forecasts by 3 percentage points at the midpoint after dipping below the original low end forecast with only 39% growth in Q2. The only downside to the model was guidance of 16% effective tax rate, up from 15%.

A key aspect of the operating expense controls is the employee head count. Facebook ended Q2 with 39,700 full-time employees, 31% growth. The company has added over 9,000 employees in the last year, but the social media site originally discussed adding thousands more for content review. Very hard to hit the original guidance for operating expenses to grow by 45% for the year when the key employee cost is only growing 31%. As predicted, Facebook is quickly shifting content reviewing into AI and machine learning to save costs.

My financial model update for 2019 based on the above discussion:

Revenues: '18 revenues of $55.8 billion @ 26% growth = $70.21 billion

Total Expenses: '18 expenses of $30.9 billion @ 35% growth = $41.72 billion

Operating income = $28.49 billion

Other income = $0.45 billion

Income before taxes = $28.94 billion

Effective tax rate = 16% or taxes of $4.63 billion

Net income = $24.31 billion

EPS with 2.85 billion shares = $8.53

The updated model has the 2019 EPS hitting $8.53. Facebook has already earned $3.88 for the 1H'19. Analysts have the company earning $4.38 in 2H'19 based on a big Q4 print of $2.48.

The main risk to my prediction is whether Facebook does constrain expense growth to only 35% this year. The company should hit an inflection point here in the 2H where growth rates decelerate due to the high spending at the end of last year.

Going back to the simple 20% EPS growth in 2020, my EPS target is $10.24 with analysts down at $9.63. Analysts have a targeted EPS growth rate in the 20% rate for the next five years confirming the projection that Facebook will achieve at least that growth rate next year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Facebook will continue to face regulatory risk for the rest of the year and into 2020. Regardless, the company continues to easily beat analyst estimates. The stock trades at about 20x a 2020 EPS target of $10.

Considering the 20% growth rate next year, the RBC $260 target makes sense. A simple 25x P/E multiple on the $10.24 EPS estimate quickly gets the stock to nearly $260. Clearly, the ideal time to buy the stock is when Facebook takes a regulatory hit, but the stock is cheap either way.

