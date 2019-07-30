National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) CEO Barry Karfunkel on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call July 30, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Felicia Heard - Financial Analyst

Barry Karfunkel - CEO

Mike Weiner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Carletti - JMP Securities

Randy Binner - B. Riley

Christopher Campbell - KBW

Jeff Schmitt - William Blair

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National General Holdings 2Q 2019 Quarterly Earnings Call.

Felicia Heard

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the National General Holdings Corp. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Felicia Heard, Financial Analyst at National General. With me this morning are Barry Karfunkel, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Weiner, Chief Financial Officer.

Before Mr. Karfunkel and Weiner review our results, please note the following with respect to forward-looking statements. Members of our management team may include statements other than historical facts in their remarks. Such statements may include the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to future changes in the Company’s business activities and earnings results or potential. These statements are based on current expectations and involve assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict accurately, many of which are beyond our control. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be consistent with these assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The projections and statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Our management will refer to financial statements that are not derived from generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and related information is provided is in the press release for our second quarter 2019 earnings, available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.nationalgeneral.com.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Barry Karfunkel.

Barry Karfunkel

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings conference call.

I’m pleased with our solid year-over-year earnings growth driven by strong combined ratios across our Property & Casualty and Accidental & Health operating segments.

Diving in to provide a little more color on our various lines of business. Our personal auto line experienced a 3.3% year-over-year gross written premium decrease. As we mentioned last quarter, we’re experiencing the soft market within this line of business, which is causing main carriers to take rate decreases, which in turn is lowering shopping activity, having the greatest impact on smaller independent agencies. The stance that we've always taken across all of our lines of business is to never get caught being behind on rates. As focused underwriters, we seek a balanced approach to growth and profitability across the full market cycle.

Also contributing to the year-over-year decrease are actions taken to terminate some unprofitable MGA relationships and some significant new business boosts in the prior year's quarter, relating to the Nationwide renewal rights transaction and a competitor seizing to operations.

I am pleased to note that our direct-to-consumer generating business, which currently stands at roughly 18% of our total auto line, did experience 8% year-over-year growth. And we look forward to seeing further growth as we continue to invest in our direct-to-consumer platform.

Turning to our homeowners line of business. Our gross written premium fell 0.4%. The key driver of this was non-renewals on our wildfire exposed areas in California along with stricter underwriting rules. As California, our gross written premium increased by 11%, and we're pleased with overall performance of the book. I would expect to see continued slight decrease of our top-line within this line of business. We renewed our quota share for our auto and homeowners lines of business. While our quota share renewal in our auto business reflects our solid margins and strong expertise, there are many things that contributed to our lower property ceding commission.

Our homeowner line experienced strong top-line growth of over 22% in 2018, which brings new business penalty with it. Secondly, we were negatively impacted by prior year’s activity including wildfires, which is caused the market to increase its cat load. And lastly, we have seen an uptick in our attritional loss ratio due to what weather loss activity and non-cat weather losses in line with the industry.

Our lender-placed business experienced a 27% decline, under half of the decrease is due to a client that was terminated as a result of being acquired. The meaning premium was due to termination of unprofitable account. We are pleased with our growth initiatives in the lender-placed insurance line of business. While our new accounts haven't started earning premium yet, as of today, our tracked home loans have grown over 47% from the second quarter of 2018.

I wouldn’t guide you to expecting written premium growth to reflect tracked loan growth as some of the clients that have been on boarded experienced lower penetration rates. But, we are making significant progress.

To wrap up our Property & Casualty segment. While our premium growth was a bit disappointing relative to past quarters and years, our number one focus is to be prudent underwriters, while earning an acceptable return on equity and growing our book value per share across all business cycles.

Turning to A&H. Our small group stop-loss business continues to perform extremely well. While overall industry quotes for individual short-term medical has been lower than expected, we believe we're well positioned to grow -- to continue to grow in the space with a wonderful product and distribution, including our internal call center agency and direct-to-consumer marketing assets. Our third-party fee income continues to grow, driven by our agency sales of third-party individual health and Medicare products, as well as our software technology sales comprised of our LeadCloud, Quotit and AgentCubed.

Our international group supplemental business has seen a increase to gross written premium, driven by rollout of new price and segmentation, as well as some impact from foreign exchange rates.

Lastly, as we continue to grow our book value through earnings and exhibit strong returns, our Board has decided that it's appropriate to increase our quarterly dividends to $0.05 per share year. We're extremely excited with the platform that we've built and its ability to produce strong top line growth at above industry margins.

With that, it’s my pleasure to turn our call over to our CFO, Mike Weiner, to provide additional color on our financial performance.

Mike Weiner

Thanks you, Barry.

Second quarter 2019 net income was $69 million, compared to net income of $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Operating earnings were $78.1 million versus $59.5 million in last year's quarter, up approximately 31%. Operating diluted EPS was $0.67, compared to $0.54 in the prior year quarter.

Our results in the quarter were impacted by $18.4 million of weather losses that compares to $20.5 million of losses in the prior year quarter. Catastrophic losses were lower than prior, but we saw higher non-cat weather-related losses in the quarter.

Second quarter 2019 included $2.3 million of unfavorable prior year development versus $13.4 million favorable development in the prior year's quarter. Our trailing 12-month operating return on equity was 15.2% as of June 30, 2019. Our fully diluted book value per share grew 14.6% from December 31, 2018 to $17.48.

As highlighted in our earnings release and our Form 10-Q, effective July 1, 2019, we reviewed our auto quota share insurance agreement for two-year time period. We will cede 10% of net liabilities under in-force, new and renewal business at 31.2% provisional ceding commission. Also, effective July 1, 2019, we renewed our homeowners quota share reinsurance agreement for a one-year term and we’ll cede 40% of net liabilities under new and renewal business at a 36% ceding commission.

Additionally, a proportion of the in-force business will run off under the prior agreement, resulting in a weighted-average ceding commission for all in-force new and renewal business of 37.5%. The net effect of these changes to both our auto and our home quota share are expected to have a small impact on earnings, as we continue to provide volatility protection and surplus relief that are in line with our expectations.

Now, I'd like to give some additional detail on our two operating segments. Within Property & Casualty, gross written premium declined 4.2% to $1 billion, driven by lender-placed insurance and personal auto. Service and fee income grew 7.6% to $113.1 million, driven by personal auto. The P&C combined ratio was 92.6% versus 92.9% excluding amortization of intangible assets. The loss ratio was 72.6% compared to 73.5% in the prior year quarter, reflecting lower accident year loss ratios, primarily in our monoline auto book offset by unfavorable prior year development, primarily in auto liability of $10.4 million. The expense ratio was 20%, which compares to 19.4% in 2Q 2018.

Overall, in our auto book, net trend, defined as loss trend divided by premium trend, are moderately favorable, thereby helping our year-over-year accident year results. We attribute this to continued favorable frequency trends, reflecting pricing segmentation and better risk selection from our RAD 5.0 product and our new RAD 6.0 product as well as mix shift within our portfolio. Severity trends are moderately better than industry trends, which we attribute to mix shift and continued claims initiatives.

Now within our Accident & Health segment. Gross written premium grew 9.5% to $171.7 million, which benefited from strong growth in our group and individual products. Service and fee income grew 23.3% to $52.9 million versus $42.9 million in the prior year quarter. The growth was driven by group administration fees, third-party agency distribution and technology fees.

The Accident & Health combined ratio was 82.6% versus 88.6% in the prior year quarter, excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The loss ratio was 52% versus 56.6% in the prior year quarter. The loss ratio reflects continued improvement in the current accident year loss ratios for both the small group self funded and individual products. We also had continued favorable prior year development of $8.1 million. The expense ratio was 30.6% versus 32%, in the prior year quarter.

I'd like to echo Barry's excitement about the strong growth in earnings resulted this quarter and really demonstrating the power of National General.

I’d now like to turn the call over to the moderator to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Matt Carletti

Thanks. Matt Carletti with JMP Securities. Just a couple of questions. I think, I'll start with if you could expand a little on your comments on auto, in terms of competition. Can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing there? You mentioned some competitors that are getting aggressive and kind of slowing down the shopping cycle. Are there particular geographies that you're seeing it more in than others? And kind of how has that evolved over say, the past few months? Is it intensifying, did it seem to be kind of a second quarter phenomenon and you're seeing less of it in July, any color you could give there?

Barry Karfunkel

Yes. We are -- it's mostly -- it was definitely Q1 and into Q2 as we just discussed. So, we do not see it intensifying. It’s very much on a state-by-state basis. So, in a couple of states, it's -- it is the soft market and quite competitive in other states, so we don't see that. So, that is -- it's very much on state-by-state basis.

Mike Weiner

Matt, I think I'd like to share one thing to that that we do look at here in many different ways, as we look at both frequency and severity trends, us versus the industry in multiple different dimensions of looking at it. As I alluded to earlier, if you look at the frequency trends, we continue to do better than the industry in a decreasing frequency environment. But severity has picked up, both sequentially and all of the other measures year-over-year, rolling 4-quarter, 8-quarter 12-quarter so on. And we continue to do better. So, our severity is going up at a lower rate. But when you ultimately look at it, the industry is just not keeping up in our opinion with peer premium trends. And we're not just seeing -- we're not seeing the corresponding rate actions; in some cases, are saying the opposite.

So, I would attribute what we're seeing in the market now to what has happened probably about 2, 2.5 years ago, where a lot of competitors took that growth, really underpriced the business and then had a pullback in the preceding quarters. As Barry alluded to in his comments, we're not going to chase that business. We're just going to focus on our underwriting margin, and we'll go -- the ups and downs in the cycle.

Matt Carletti

And then, just one more question related to the changes in the quota share reinsurance programs. Specifically, can you talk a little bit about, if there are any implications in terms of your capital needs or access capital off of that? And if I recall, when they were put in place, big reason was because they were just really kind of superior forms of capital to other forms of capital you could get. Do the changes in ceding commission change that materially? Not at this moment in time, but as you think longer term?

Barry Karfunkel

No, not at all. Actually, if our auto margin has decreased, so it means that capital associated with our auto business, which we're ceding about 10%, has become more favorable for it. We obviously have the ability to adjust these up and down within the terms of the contract. But the other piece that we like and it also benefits us from our cataracts loss as well as reinsurance, is a sideways protection on volatility we get in the property space that’s served us well over the last two years. So, it's really a combination of surplus relief and volatility protection. So, we made the ultimate decision on what we feel comfortable with the most de minimis impact to our earnings going forward. So, if you were just to kind of roll forward what these financial impacts are going to be for us, it's a de minimis, something like a 0.3% combined ratio impact for us going forward in the next 12 months.

Randy Binner

I'm with B. Riley. The first question I have is just on the reserve changes in the quarter for prior year development. So, in auto, I think you all mentioned that part of it was from the Nationwide renewal book. But, was there another piece that drove it? And overall, I think it's all related to auto liability. Can you expand on the other pieces and confirm it from the liability side?

Barry Karfunkel

Sure. Actually, it's nothing to do with Nationwide, the PPD. So we have about -- PYD, I should say, I apologize. So, we have about $10 million of unfavorable P&C activity. We have about 5 million, planned 5.5 million to be exact favorable, so, on a year-to-date basis about a 4.9 million unfavorable. All that came from auto liability with the vast majority of it came from small business auto. Specifically, we're seeing higher volume of tort cases with attorney ref claims, pretty much the same as everybody else is seeing in the industry.

What we do here at NatGen a little different than others, potentially in the industries. We do a full reserve study every single quarter. We view $10 million movement as just normal variations in any quarterly movement. And it's really our best view at this point. What I’ll point you to is, I alluded to earlier is that $4.9 million unfavorable PYD, P&C, but total for the -- for both, for the year, we're about 14.1 favorable when you take into account A&H business.

Randy Binner

And there, was that development in stop-loss or was it in another area, the products there?

Barry Karfunkel

The vast majority of it was in stop-loss. And again, this is very, very short tail business. So, if you think about it, just the definition of what prior year development is, not all of our policies are written on, 1.1 to 1.1. So, you could have development in quarter three and quarter four of a policy that you've written in the third quarter of last year that shows up as prior year development. But, we continue to see a very favorable trend in that business. I would not consider that favorable development to continue going forward. But, it's been good for us.

Randy Binner

And then, just one more on A&H. Can you share kind of any progress or updates on initiatives that you’ve put in place to potentially seek better selling and top-line results in the open enrollment period, which would be the fourth quarter?

Barry Karfunkel

So, we do a solid job of staffing up our internal agencies. We are in the process of -- we're going to be rolling out our new segmented product in the coming months in advance of open enrollment period, which is really bring a degree of rating sophistication to the lines of business as that does not currently exist in the marketplace. And we've been working on a couple of our marketing assets, launching our new branded product in advance -- direct-to-consumer product in advance of open enrollment period as well as acquiring a couple of domain names and being less dependent on the external lead generation space for a business and of course to drive our direct-to-consumer operations going forward.

Christopher Campbell

Yes. It’s Chris Campbell from KBW. Good morning. Congrats on the quarter. I guess, my first question is just a small one on the reserves. So, on the auto -- it sounds like most of the auto liability was coming from commercial auto. What accident years was that?

Barry Karfunkel

It’s pretty much spread over a few accident periods. I think, it’s probably in ‘15, ‘16 and ‘17. ‘18 and ‘19 continue to be a little bit better.

Christopher Campbell

And then, just kind of moving to the personal line side, what rates are you guys seeing in your personal auto, homeowners and then the RV books?

Barry Karfunkel

We are taking rates in line with trends. We’re taking rates equal to what your premium trend is. So, I think our overall rate environment is probably 2% or 3% in the business. And that’s really blended by both our direct-to-consumer, our independent agent, and standard preferred as well as the RV. So, each is going to differ on obviously the geographic nature of it’s going to be. But most important for us, and I’ll reiterate again is that we are taking rates not below our peer premium trends, so we don’t get caught behind the curve.

Christopher Campbell

So, the 2% to 3% that you are taking on an aggregate level would basically equal what you're seeing in terms of your loss cost inflation, is that the right way to think about it?

Barry Karfunkel

Correct. And the average loss cost inflation in industry is about that as well. But again, we look at it specifically in our book.

Christopher Campbell

And then, I was just looking at the commercial auto premium, which was down like 1.4%. Now, I would have expected that to increase, just kind of all the color on what everybody is taking in commercial auto. So, like, what's the rate environment that you are seeing there? And then, just how much of like the overall growth is rate versus exposure changes.

Barry Karfunkel

The vast majority of that decrease is going to be exposure changes. But, you used the word commercial vehicle. This is really small business, auto. So, it’s hard for us -- and while there are larger limits for NatGen, there by no means large limits, like in the industry. We're writing small artisan fleets of contractors. So, I think that's a bit of a difference between us and the industry. I would say, though, the vast majority of that is -- I wouldn’t say we're pulling back, but particular areas like New York and some other areas where we've seen just these higher tort cases, we're just going to pull back capacity into our underwriting guidelines where we can.

Christopher Campbell

Okay. That's very helpful. And then, just kind of a last one on LPI. So, I guess, like, can you walk us through some of the dynamics of what you're seeing there? I think, Barry had mentioned increasing track loans. So, I guess how many loans are you currently tracking? What's your market share? And then, how is your reinsurance designed for that product line?

Barry Karfunkel

Sure. Let me kick it off for you, Barry. We don’t actually disclose our loan growth and that we're probably, arguably a distant second in terms of the industry. But the dynamics of -- and Barry alluded to it, when he made the comments that the tracking volume being up 40 something percent isn't going to drive 40 something percent of gross written premium. Again, it goes by penetration rates. You track these loans. The higher quality loans have a lower penetration rate than potentially some of the more non-standard or subprime loans. And we continue to onboard a higher quality client portfolio from that perspective.

And as far as reinsurance goes, it goes into our property cat or “home treaties” for that. So, we get that sideways protection as well as we get the top of the house protection through our access loss policies.

Christopher Campbell

Got it. And do you get like separate pricing on that? Because I mean, the way I think of LPI is just a stripped down homeowners policy with less coverage. And it's kind of more expensive, just in general. So, I mean, you that seems like it would be more attractive for the reinsurers. So, do you get like a higher ceding commission on that?

Barry Karfunkel

Absolutely. So, it’s a great, great question. So we actually -- the quota share that we're running off right now we got to the new one, our initial quota shares that that -- which we published was at a 42.5% and then we redid it. We expanded it to 38% of our -- in the second quarter last year. The vast majority of that decrease was that we had less lender-placed premium, we can't control that. And that lender-placed premium, as that disproportionately goes higher, that will make the ceding commission on our property business go higher. So, it's more attractive to the reinsurers in that perspective. But unfortunately, for us is that we don't control penetration rates, right, the market as a whole does. So, if penetration goes higher, and that mix shifts, we could see a better ceding commission moving forward in our portfolio in total, again, market conditions aside.

Jeff Schmitt

Good morning. Jeff Schmitt with William Blair. Question on the personal auto growth. Obviously, it’s coming down, but it sounds like you're still getting rate at 2% to 3% in line with lost cost trends. What about the non-standard auto book in particular, how does that -- how do the competitive levels look there compared to the standard?

Barry Karfunkel

It is the same? Mike’s earlier comment reflects the on centered and the total auto book.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. And could we get a sense on -- I know, you said you’d terminated some MGA relationships. Could we get a sense on the size of that?

Barry Karfunkel

It's ex those -- the terminated relationships as well as the boost that we would have -- we received in the 2018 Q2 to our top line. If you would remove those items, we would have been marginally up year-over-year.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. And just looking at the ceding commission actually on the A&H side, it’s bounced around I guess quite a bit as almost $4 million in the quarter, $2.5 million last quarter. How should we think about that going forward?

Barry Karfunkel

Yes. Well, the vast majority -- we retained pretty much all of our business in our Accident & Health business from a quota share perspective with the exception of our Euro Accident business or European business, which we have on one of our large product, but in 90% quote share. So, their mix of business changes. So, a lot of that business from a gross written perspective is reaching in the first quarter; the other business comes through on that. So, I think for the remaining piece of the year, we want to keep that gross to net on a steady state basis in A&H. Keep in mind also though, the other A&H is domestic business is growing at a much faster rate than our European business.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey. Thanks. This is Rob on for Yaron at Goldman Sachs. I was wondering if you could talk about how the repricing and re-underwriting of the homeowners business is coming along, and if you expect any impact from utilities wildfire fund legislation, which caps subrogation?

Barry Karfunkel

I'll let you talk to the subrogation. But, in terms of California, we're working to be able to underwriting and non-renewing as wildfire exposed areas, as we've discussed and as far as all other states, we're taking great increases in line with our rate indication and pure premium trend overall. Mike, on the subrogation?

Mike Weiner

Yes. It’s a very fluid situation out there in California. We've been talking to a lot of representatives out there as well our claims staff. I don't actually have a great opinion on what that is ultimately going to mean for us and as far as the subrogation or claims rights against the utility.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And just a second question, aside from the terminated client in the lender-placed business, just thoughts on premium trend there?

Barry Karfunkel

Well, the premium trend there I think is going to pick up. So, we talked about that client that left us last quarter and that’s called the flat cancellation. So, that premium kind of goes off of that period of time. We started in July in earnest on-boarding some new clients. Those client premium, while we are tracking day one, those premiums going to earn in over a period of time as we place new business on that. So, it’s going to take a year or so for the steady state environment. So if you kind of look at our business in totality, I think we'll get back to a run rate basis early next year, where we were in 2018 at 80ish million dollar range.

Operator

Felicia Heard

Thank you all for joining. We look forward to speaking to you next quarter.

