Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) CEO Tom Karam on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nate Tetlow

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Equitrans Midstream and EQM Midstream Partners. A replay of this call will be available for 14 days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is 855-859-2056 and the conference ID is 7177601. Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release and under risk factors in both ETRNs and EQMs Form 10-Ks for the year ended December 31 2018, both of which are filed with the SEC and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs. Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to this morning's news release and our investor presentation for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Joining me on the call today are Tom Karam, Chairman and CEO. Diana Charletta, President and Chief Operating Officer and Kirk Oliver, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

With that, I'll turn it over to Tom.

Tom Karam

Thanks, Nate. Good morning, everyone. This morning EQM and ETRN reported solid second quarter results with adjusted EBITDA coming in ahead of our guidance. Kirk will provide details on the financial results shortly. As we discussed last quarter, we're operating in an environment of lower for longer natural gas prices resulting in low or even no production growth.

To succeed in this environment, we must continue our focus of being the low cost midstream service provider in the basin. This includes remaining disciplined with our capital investment decisions and controlling our costs. The second quarter results highlight our ability to manage our costs by controlling O&M and SG&A expenses. It also means being more willing to explore creative ways to work alongside our producer customers to be a partner with them, as they too look for ways to be more capital efficient. I want to take this opportunity to address a few factors related to the recent change of control, at EQT.

First, we've had really good dialogue with members of the new management team. In fact, each of our organizations has formed transition teams to ensure seamless communication and operational continuity.

Second, we see opportunity for significant long-term value in the rigorous planning process and combo development strategy that EQT's new management intends to implement. These large-scale fully coordinated drilling plans will allow us to maximize capital efficiencies for future build outs in gathering as well as water handling services.

And lastly, with respect to contract negotiations we believe that simplifying the contract structure for both gas and water can provide a mutually beneficial outcome and we look forward to growing our relationship with EQT’s new management team and working in lockstep on their development plans.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Kirk for our finance update and then Diana will then provide an operations update and I'll come back for some closing remarks. Kirk?

Kirk Oliver

Thanks, Tom. Good morning, everyone. Before discussing the financial results, I want to remind you of two accounting items. First, EQM second quarter 2018 results have been recast to include the results of Rice Midstream Partners, the Olympus gathering system and 75% of the Strike Force gathering system, all of which came under common control late in 2017.

Second, EQM closed the acquisition of Eureka and Hornet on April 10, 2019. Eureka JV has consolidated in EQM and the Equitrans financial statements for accounting purposes.

Now for the results, EQM reported second quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $328 million, distributable cash flow of $239 million and net income attributable to EQM of $152 million.

Equitrans reported net income of $75 million. The results for both EQM and Equitrans were impacted by an $80 million impairment charge related to the write down of non-core FERC-regulated low pressure gathering assets. This legacy system largely gather shallow vertical wells, and after the impairment, the assets will carry no book value.

For the second quarter of 2019, EQM operating revenues were $406 million, an increase of $31 million versus the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily related to higher contracted firm gathering capacities. The addition of the recently acquired Eureka and Hornet assets and was partially offset by lower water services revenue.

Stable cash flow profile of the business remains a consistent highlight as EQM generated approximately 88% of transmission revenue and approximately 52% of gathering revenue from firm reservation fees during the second quarter.

EQM second quarter operating expenses were $239 million, an increase of $110 million from the prior year quarter. Two non-recurring items make up the majority of the increase, the impairment of the low pressure gathering assets accounted for $80 million and transaction costs associated with the Eureka and Hornet acquisition accounted for $10 million of the increase.

The remaining increase was primarily related to the addition of the Eureka and Hornet systems as well as higher system throughput and additional assets placed in service, which is consistent with the growth in the business.

In the second quarter of 2019, EQM will pay a quarterly cash distribution of $1.16 per common unit, which will be paid on August 13 to unit holders of record at the close of business on August 2. We continue to target a 6% distribution growth rate at EQM.

Now, moving on to Equitrans for the second quarter of 2019. Equitrans will receive $136 million in cash from its ownership in EQM. We will pay a dividend of $0.45 per share for the second quarter, which will be paid on August 22 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13.

For the balance of 2019, Equitrans expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, resulting in an annual dividend of $1.80 per share, continue to target an annual dividend growth rate of 8%.

In terms of liquidity, EQM had about $1.1 million drawn on its $3 billion credit facility at the end of the second quarter, so we remain in a strong position to fund our organic growth projects.

Lastly, we updated our full year 2019 guidance this morning. We're now forecasting net income attributable to EQM of $900 million to $950 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. The revised 2019 outlook reflects a reduction in our expected water EBITDA and modest variations in gathered volumes.

Given the change of control at EQT, we are going to differ updating our long-term guidance at this time. We expect to have more clarity on EQT's development plans over the next couple of months. However, our base growth trajectory remains clearly defined by the $400 million of incremental from EBITDA associated with MVP, Hammerhead, Equitrans Expansion, Southgate and various firm gathering transactions.

I'll now turn the call over to Diana for the operations update.

Diana Charletta

Thanks, Kirk and good morning everyone. The second quarter was another successful quarter for ETRN team. We begin integrating the Eureka and Hornet systems gathered an average of 7.9 Bcf per day, which is a new record managed our expenses and continue to operate safely and efficiently. We are making progress on our large growth projects.

Let's start with MVP. Total project work is more than 85% complete and we are working diligently to resolve the projects remaining legal and regulatory issues. We are targeting a mid-2020 full in-service date at an overall project cost estimate of $4.8 billion to $5 billion of which EQM would fund approximately $2.4 billion.

Moving on to other projects. We expect to commence operations on a portion of the Equitrans Expansion Project as early as tomorrow. The project will offer interruptible service of 600 million cubic feet per day and will provide access to several markets through interconnects with TETCO, DTI and TCO.

As a reminder, the Equitrans Expansion Project will ultimately provide delivery the MVP. The project is backed by 550 million per day of firm commitments, which will commence with MVP's in service. A portion of our Hammerhead project is also expected to be operational by the end of this year. Hammerhead will provide interruptible service until MVP is fully in service. Such project is backed by a 1.2 Bcf per day firm commitment from EQT which commences with MVP in service.

In terms of MVP Southgate, FERC issued a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the project On July 26 and the final Environmental Impact Statement is expected in December 2019.

Southgate will transport gas from MVP to points in North Carolina and is backed by a 300 million a day commitment from PFMC Energy. The project has a targeted in-service date during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Now, moving on to the water services business. Today, we lowered our 2019 water EBITDA guidance to $50 million. Over the last couple of months, a number of customers have modified their well completion schedule for the remainder of 2019, in response to lower natural gas prices. This impacts the expected timing of fresh water delivery service provided by EQM. We acknowledge that our previous forecast for the second half of the year was optimistic, which was primarily based on the momentum we experienced earlier this year securing new business.

On the produced water side, we are evaluating the best approach to serve our customers, particularly EQT. As we've studied the landscape and discuss solutions with customers, our thinking has evolved over the last few months.

We currently see the opportunity centered around concentrated development areas that can utilize a header type system. This approach will be much less capital intensive and will provide greater returns than a whole system build out aimed at touching every pod in the basin. We're still in the planning process and we'll keep you updated as we make progress in this area.

I will now turn the call back to Tom.

Tom Karam

Thanks, Diana. Before moving on to your questions, I'd like to take a moment to acknowledge and to congratulate Diana on her recent election and promotion to President of EQM and ETRN. Diana's promotion is a well-earned act and the Board is quite pleased to name her the President. Her 25 years experience in the business has been resoundingly successful and we expect that to continue.

So with that, we'll open the line for questions.

Jeremy Tonet

Jeremy Tonet

Hi, good morning. Just wanted to touch base on nationwide permit 12. I'm not sure if I missed that there, but just wanted to see if that was still tracking for August and what your expectations were there.

Diana Charletta

Yes, we are expecting to get it here late summer. We're just waiting on the agencies.

Jeremy Tonet

Jeremy Tonet

Kirk Oliver

Kirk Oliver

Jeremy Tonet

Jeremy Tonet

Holly Stewart

Holly Stewart

Holly Stewart

Diana Charletta

Morning.

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Holly Stewart

Holly Stewart

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

The fact of the matter is that the contract provides that in order for the shipper to walk from the contract they would have to pay us plus a significant premium penalty above the costs paid, given where we are if in order to even contemplate that from EQT they have to write a check of north of $3 billion which is just untenable. So, it's just something that is just a non-starter. And I hope this would well put to bed people who are spreading those rumors. So thank you for the question.

Holly Stewart

Holly Stewart

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Holly Stewart

Holly Stewart

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Holly Stewart

Holly Stewart

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Holly Stewart

Holly Stewart

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Holly Stewart

Holly Stewart

Spiro Dounis

Spiro Dounis

Spiro Dounis

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Spiro Dounis

Okay.

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Spiro Dounis

Spiro Dounis

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Spiro Dounis

Spiro Dounis

Kirk Oliver

Kirk Oliver

Spiro Dounis

Spiro Dounis

Derek Walker

Derek Walker

Derek Walker

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Derek Walker

Derek Walker

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Derek Walker

Derek Walker

Chris Sighinolfi

Chris Sighinolfi

Chris Sighinolfi

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Chris Sighinolfi

Chris Sighinolfi

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Chris Sighinolfi

Chris Sighinolfi

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Chris Sighinolfi

Chris Sighinolfi

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Chris Sighinolfi

Chris Sighinolfi

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Chris Sighinolfi

Chris Sighinolfi

Diana Charletta

Correct.

Chris Sighinolfi

Chris Sighinolfi

Kirk Oliver

Kirk Oliver

Chris Sighinolfi

Chris Sighinolfi

Ross Payne

Ross Payne

Ross Payne

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Ross Payne

Ross Payne

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Ross Payne

Ross Payne

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

I think our planning is going to be predicated on zero to very, very modest growth and we'll do all of our OpEx and SG&A planning around that to the extent that we get some good positive movement in natural gas prices then we're prepared to benefit from that, but we don't see a catalyst right now in the near term that would move up the level of activity in the basin.

Ross Payne

Ross Payne

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Ross Payne

Ross Payne

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Ross Payne

Ross Payne

Tim Howard

Tim Howard

Tim Howard

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Tim Howard

Tim Howard

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Tim Howard

Tim Howard

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Tim Howard

Tim Howard

Kirk Oliver

Kirk Oliver

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Kirk Oliver

Kirk Oliver

Tim Howard

Tim Howard

Becca Followill

Becca Followill

Becca Followill

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Becca Followill

Becca Followill

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Becca Followill

Becca Followill

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Kirk Oliver

Kirk Oliver

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Kirk Oliver

Kirk Oliver

Becca Followill

Becca Followill

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Becca Followill

Becca Followill

Sunil Subal

Sunil Subal

Sunil Subal

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Sunil Subal

Sunil Subal

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Sunil Subal

Sunil Subal

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Sunil Subal

Sunil Subal

Warren Berry

Warren Berry

Warren Berry

Kirk Oliver

Kirk Oliver

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Warren Berry

Warren Berry

There are no further questions at this time, I will now turn the call back over to the presenters.

Tom Karam

Thank you very much for joining us today and we look forward to speaking with all of you again soon. Have a great day.

