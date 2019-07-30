Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar

While Caterpillar will probably underperform in a recession, the shares remain relatively undervalued.

Introduction

Following the latest earnings announcement a few days ago, Caterpillar (CAT) dipped 5% following the Q2 earnings miss and the guidance by management, which suggested earnings would be towards the lower end of the expected range. Sales growth of machines has started to slow down in Latin and North America, while they have continued to decline in Asia and EMEA.

Investors like you might be asking: what should I do with my CAT shares?

Across the board, industrials are starting to cut projections for the second half of 2019. At the same time, the U.S. economy seems to be well within the last stages of the business cycle. As you might know, we use business cycle analysis to determine the dynamic weights each sector should have in our portfolios. This allows us to trim positions in sectors which we expect will underperform in upcoming years while increasing the weight of sectors which we expect will do well.

In the late stages of the business cycle, investors start anticipating a recession. In recessions, cyclical stocks get hit hard whereas sectors such as utilities and consumer staples hold up a lot better.

Industrials are by far one of the most cyclical sectors. As we have alluded to in previous articles, we have been declining our exposure to industrials, focusing on keeping only the highest quality names in small quantities in our portfolios.

One such stock which I'm holding is Cummins (CMI). Another which will be studied in depth is Caterpillar.

Despite the expectations of slower revenue growth in upcoming years, and the very real possibility of the stock going down more than the market in a recession, at current prices, I still believe that dividend investors will be well served holding onto their shares of CAT, because of the stock's fantastic dividend safety and solid history at increasing the dividend at a steady rate.

However, I wouldn't advise investors to accumulate more shares now and would even suggest they consider trimming their positions if their exposure to industrials is abnormally high.

Caterpillar has a dividend yield of 3.10% and trades around $132.92. Based on my M.A.D. Assessment, CAT has a Dividend Strength score of 99 and a Stock Strength score of 75.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should hold their shares of CAT.

Caterpillar manufactures construction & mining equipment, diesel & natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives.

This article will analyze the merits of CAT as an income-producing investment before considering its potential for capital gains.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is first and foremost a safe dividend stock. But a safe dividend has little value if it doesn't contribute significantly to total returns. For it to do so, it needs to offer a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Therefore, I will, in turn, analyze both dividend safety and dividend potential.

Dividend Safety

31% of Caterpillar's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 62% of dividend stocks.

CAT pays 28% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 46% of dividend stocks.

Caterpillar has a free cash flow payout ratio of 37%, a better ratio than 58% of dividend stocks.

Caterpillar's dividend payout is very safe according to these 3 metrics.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.7000 $3.0100 $3.0800 $3.1100 $3.3600 Net Income $6.25 $2.15 $-0.25 $3.68 $10.77 Payout Ratio 44% 140% -1232% 85% 32% Cash From Operations $12.30 $10.09 $11.30 $8.52 $11.79 Payout Ratio 21% 30% 27% 35% 29% Free Cash Flow $8.95 $6.98 $8.83 $5.82 $9.08 Payout Ratio 31% 44% 35% 54% 37%

For the past 5 years, dividends have remained under 30% of operating cash flow and have rarely been more than half of free cash flow.

Furthermore, CAT can pay its interest 21 times, which is better than 87% of stocks. This level of coverage is very comforting since it suggests that financial leverage isn't much of a hindrance to profits.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that CAT's dividend is very safe. Given the high amount of cash flow CAT generates, it can continue to pay and grow its dividend for the foreseeable future, even in spite of lower expectations for revenue and growth in upcoming years.

Dividend Potential

Finding a safe dividend, such as CAT's dividend, is only the first step. I then need to follow up, making sure that the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential is appealing. For a stock yielding 3%, I'm looking for high-single-digit dividend growth potential to low-double-digit growth.

Caterpillar's dividend yield of 3.10% is better than 68% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 19%, which is well above their 5-year CAGR of 11%.

The dividend growth has been irregular, but with the two latest increases, CAT makes up for the fact that the dividend remained flat in 2016 and only grew by 1.3% in 2017. These lower dividend increases were due to lower revenues and net income as can be shown in the chart below.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, CAT's dividend has good potential for dividend growth throughout entire business cycles. Unlike many consumer staples or utility stocks, investors can't expect the dividend to grow at a regular clip. Management seems to increase the dividend aggressively when earnings increase and suspend dividend hikes all together following declines in revenues and earnings.

On the brighter side, management suggested that all free cash flow would be returned to shareholders through either dividends or share buybacks. I believe CAT is committed to increasing the dividend, and while I would prefer the stock to increase the dividend more regularly, I can deal with the erratic dividend growth.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CAT a dividend strength score of 99/100.

The stock has fantastic dividend safety and shown dedication to increasing the dividend and a decent yield. This makes it a stock which you can be comfortable to hold on to, despite its cyclical nature.

Stock Strength

If CAT can be considered a great dividend stock, what does the market have in store for it? To assess capital gains potential, I turn to 4 factors which have been very good at describing potential movements in stock prices: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality.

Value

When deciding whether to buy or sell a stock, relative valuation always comes in to play. Even in times where the stock market as a whole is expensive, certain stocks are more overvalued than others. The more expensive stocks have historically underperformed the cheaper stocks, and dividend investors would be well served by buying stocks which are relatively cheap.

CAT has a P/E of 12.34x

P/S of 1.37x

P/CFO of 11.27x

Dividend yield of 3.10%

Buyback yield of 4.38%

Shareholder yield of 7.48%.

These values would suggest that CAT is more undervalued than 91% of stocks, which is very encouraging. The massive shareholder yield should deliver solid value to investors year in and out. However, for CAT to realize the value which its low multiples suggest, a sector-wide movement in industrials would be needed to push the price higher.

Nonetheless, given the TTM data, CAT seems relatively cheap. Investors might want to keep in mind that it could remain cheap for a while without clear catalysts to drive the price higher.

Value Score: 91/100

Momentum

Value is one thing, but if the investment community isn't behind a stock, there will not be the buying pressure needed to push the price higher. Stocks which have solid momentum tend to continue outperforming, whereas those with worse relative performance tend to continue underperforming the market.

Caterpillar's price has decreased -4.39% these last 3 months, -2.88% these last 6 months, and -6.78% these last 12 months, and now currently sits at $132.92.

Between August 2018 and April 2019, CAT's price moved very closely to the broader market. Since then, performance has been disconnected from the index, with the price suffering more, following the recent earnings and revenue miss.

CAT has better momentum than 36% of stocks, which I find to be somewhat worrying. While one-third of U.S. stocks have worse relative performance than CAT, investor sentiment isn't behind the stock.

Given that there would seem to be no sector tailwinds in sight between now and the end of the current business cycle, I doubt that CAT will be able to realize value in this cycle.

Momentum score: 36/100

Financial Strength

CAT's gearing ratio of 4.1 is better than 23% of stocks. Caterpillar's liabilities have increased by 1% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 10.7% of CAT's liabilities.

The high gearing ratio might be a concern to some. However, thanks to large amounts of operating cash flow, CAT's liabilities are decently covered. As we saw earlier, interest burden was insignificant. These ratios would suggest that Caterpillar has better financial strength than 54% of stocks, despite the very high levels of gearing. In my eyes, this does make CAT more volatile than CMI, whose financial strength is a lot better thanks to low levels of gearing.

Financial Strength Score: 54/100

Earnings Quality

Finally, I look at a few metrics which give hints concerning the stock's earnings quality.

Caterpillar's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -3.8% puts it ahead of 30% of stocks.

238.7% of CAT's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 79% of stocks. Each dollar of CAT's assets generates $0.7 of revenue, putting it ahead of 60% of stocks. Based on these findings, CAT has higher earnings quality than 66% of stocks. All of these ratios are comforting, the high levels of depreciation could be accretive to earnings in upcoming years, while CAT's efficient asset base ensures the company can generate significant amounts of earnings, despite high levels of gearing.

Earnings Quality Score: 66/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 75/100, which is unfortunately tainted by lackluster momentum. Nonetheless, CAT trades at a very reasonable price, has a high shareholder yield, and above-average fundamentals.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 99 and a stock strength of 75, Caterpillar is a great dividend stock. Yet accumulating more shares now might not be a timely decision. The stock has very little momentum and no clear catalysts in sight which could push the share price higher. In recessions, industrials tend to underperform, which dampens the 2-3 year prospects for CAT.

I have recently trimmed my CAT position, all while keeping some shares, in an effort to reduce my exposure to industrials. Because of the fantastic - although volatile - dividend history, CAT deserves to keep a spot in my portfolio. Because of its poor near-term prospects, however, investors who wish to increase their income could consider writing covered calls on their CAT position.

