Liberty Property Trust's (LPT) CEO Bill Hankowsky on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jeanne Leonard – Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Bill Hankowsky – Chief Executive Officer

Chris Papa – Chief Financial Officer

Mike Hagan – Chief Investment Officer

Caitlin Burrows – Goldman Sachs

Blaine Heck – Wells Fargo

Emmanuel Korchman – Citi

Craig Mailman – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Alexander Goldfarb – Sandler O'Neill

John Guinee – Stifel

Eric Frankel – Green Street Advisors

Michael Mueller – JP Morgan

Michael Bilerman – Citi

Jeanne Leonard

Thank you, Jerome. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for tuning in today. You are going to hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer, Bill Hankowsky; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Papa; and Chief Investment Officer, Mike Hagan.

This morning, Liberty issued a press release detailing our results as well as our supplemental financial package, and you can access these in the Investors section of Liberty’s website at libertyproperty.com.

In these documents, you will find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures. I will also remind you that some of the statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved. As forward looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results, risks that were detailed in the issued press release and from time-to-time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements become untrue because of subsequent events.

Bill, would you like to begin?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. Thank you, Jeanne, and good afternoon, everyone. We are operating in a very interesting world. The industrial real estate markets continued to provide unprecedented opportunity, particularly for long-term real estate operators. We entered this year with certain goals.

One, substantially complete the repositioning of our portfolio through the sale of our wholly owned office platform. Two, take advantage of the market and our operating strengths to drive portfolio performance while operating with a couple of constraints, namely high occupancy, which is a nice constraint to have and a lower than typical volume of scheduled lease rolls for the year. And third, maximize output of our development pipeline while maintaining an appropriate risk profile.

On the first, repositioning goal, we are pleased with our progress on that goal and very pleased with the monetization of valuable properties that we’ve created. Mike Hagan will give you a thorough update in a moment.

Moving on to our portfolio execution, as you know, we started the year with very strong leasing volume in the first quarter. Our teams were able to maintain that production volume from the first quarter through the second quarter. We leased 8.6 million square feet in the quarter, bringing our first six months total up to 17.5 million square feet, nearly what we expected for the full year.

We’ve reduced our 2019 expirations by 72% and our 2020 expirations by 26%. Our retention rate remained high at over 73%. Average lease term for both new and retention leases was significantly above average. Say for the effect this quarter of one lease transaction in Indianapolis. Our rent increases were in line with our expectations for the year. And this was done with CapEx TI cost per square foot per lease year lower than last quarter and lower than last year.

Thus, we’re locking in future cash flow at a volume well beyond our forecast. It’s impossible for market to be so hot for so long without folks stepping into take advantage. As I know you are aware national industrial absorption was down this quarter year-over-year and national supply is modestly increasing, concentrated in certain submarkets and generally in big box.

In fact, we view the national industrial markets to be in a state of sustained equilibrium. Our occupancies are high and demand will remain strong enough to support good rent growth. Naturally supply increases in response which tends to create pockets of inefficiency where supply temporarily outstrips demand, hence the negative absorption. Within this context of maximizing value in this environment, we have made certain decisions regarding the portfolio. We will continue to see as opportunity where appropriate, tackling lease expirations not only for 2019 but for 2020 and even 2021, locking in extended term at current strong market rates with low transaction costs, but also being laser focused on our vacancies which provides us with future upside.

Also due to the somewhat increased market supply, we have modestly revised our anticipated development starts for the year. By deferring several spec big box projects in certain submarkets in Dallas, Atlanta, and Pennsylvania, we are a bulk of the new supply is concentrated. This also permits us to focus on maximizing the value of the existing portfolio while the market absorbs supply.

Before I turn the call over to Chris, I want to briefly touch on our response to the press release that was issued by land and buildings on July 22. As we said at that time, Liberty Property Trust maintains open communications with shareholders and values input that may advance our goal of driving long-term shareholder value. Members of Liberty Property Trust Board of Trustees and senior management team have had numerous discussions and have engaged with land and buildings principles to better understand their views and their perspectives. We believe that our focus on high quality industrial assets in major logistics markets together with our outstanding operational development capabilities, thus positions us to drive growth and enhance shareholder value.

That said, our Board is mindful of its fiduciary duties and obligations to shareholders and regularly reviews the company’s strategy and assesses it against a variety of other options that have the potential to advance our objective of enhancing value for all shareholders.

And with that and as the later in the call that we would keep our questions and comments focused on our quarterly results.

Let me turn it over to Chris and Mike and Chris to you.

Chris Papa

Okay. Thanks Bill. In line with our expectations, FFO was $0.68 per share compared to $0.12 per share last year. Our second quarter of 2019 results included about $0.01 of net non-recurring income as discussed in the earnings release. The prior year period also included non-recurring charges relating to our Comcast and Camden projects.

I’ll walk you through our robust leasing activity. Year-to-date, we’ve closed leases at approximately 20% longer average lease terms and approximately 24% lower average fit-out cost per square foot per year of term than we achieved in 2018.

GAAP rent growth of about 14% during the first half was also in line with expectations and the healthy retention rate hope drive results. On the flip side, the Sears move out in Central PA and to a certain degree some vacancies impacted year-over-year operating income in the quarter.

In addition, our success in releasing a 476,000 square foot industrial vacancy for a term exceeding 10 years in a competitive Indianapolis submarket brought down our rent growth about 90 basis points.

Industrial same store NOI grew at 2.9% on a cash basis during the second quarter with cash rent growth contributing approximately 1.7%, embedded contractual rent bumps contributing approximately 2.4% and the burn off of straight line rents from the prior year quarter contributing approximately 1.8%.

Offsetting these contributions, average occupancy declined by 3% quarter-over-quarter coming off a particularly high average occupancy rate of 98.3% in the comparable period in 2018, excluding the Sears vacancy in Central PA which decreased same store average occupancy by 70 basis points.

Industrial same store NOI would have grown by 3.8% on a cash basis and average occupancy would have been 96%. We remain comfortable with our FFO guidance of $2.55 to $2.65 per share for the full year 2019. Our guidance assumptions generally remained unchanged except that we’ve adjusted development starts to our range of $250 million to $350 million for the year as well as average occupancy assumptions.

Our estimates for 2019 same store NOI growth of 3.0% to 4.0% on a cash basis at 1.6% to 2.6% on a GAAP basis remained unchanged. Consistent with our prior guidance, I’d remind you that we expect additional severance expenses of around $0.02 per share in the second half of 2019. We also expect additional digital initiative expenses of around $0.02 per share in the second half of the year. We anticipate that capitalized interest and overhead relating to development will slow in the second half commensurate with the expected decline and development starts and continued deliveries including the Four Seasons Hotel at the Comcast Technology Center.

With regard to that project, we are forecasting additional pre-opening expenses and an initial operating deficit which to Liberty is estimated to be roughly $0.02 per share in the second half of 2019 as hotel operations ramp up, it would not have yet reached stabilization.

To update you on the Comcast Technology Center, the Four Seasons Hotel is substantially complete and is opening to the public in mid August. Liberty has continued to fund cost overruns on the project to subcontractors and as of June 30, our remaining accrual for such costs total just under $35 million, which includes estimated retainage of approximately $24 million payable to subcontractors. Otherwise, there are no significant new updates to report regarding the ongoing construction dispute.

With that, I will turn it over to Mike.

Mike Hagan

Thanks Chris. During the quarter, we continued to execute our strategic disposition plan to exit our wholly owned office portfolio by completing two transactions for $103 million. And the first transaction we sold 74,000 square feet of vacant buildings in suburban Philadelphia. And in the second transaction we sold a 153,000 square foot medical office building in CBD Philadelphia.

The medical office building went for a cap rate of 4.45% on a current cash basis and a 5.1 cap rate on a GAAP basis. And subsequent to quarter end, we sold two flex buildings in suburban Philadelphia and industrial building in North Carolina for $44 million. Both transactions were to users.

This brings our year-to-date sales to $232 million and we now have completed our suburban Philadelphia sales program. We currently have 305,000 square feet of Philadelphia office assets under contract and our negotiating contracts for an additional 731,000 square feet of office assets. The value of these transactions is approximately $300 million and we believe we will execute most of these sales in the fall.

In addition to these transactions, we have received offers on an additional 545,000 square feet of office buildings and we continued to work toward our goal to exit our wholly owned office product by the end of the year.

Turning to acquisitions, during the quarter, we acquired one property for $27 million. This is a multitenant 200,000 square foot cross-dock facility located in Edison, New Jersey. It is fully leased with rent significantly below market. Subsequent to quarter end, we acquired a 203,000 square foot multitenant industrial building with excess land located in a highly desirable heavyweight carter of the South Bay submarket of LA for $55 million. This brings our year-to-date acquisitions to $209 million.

We continue to utilize proceeds from office dispositions to source good quality properties and top tier coastal markets with significant value creation opportunities. Moving toward development pipeline, we’ve delivered 824,000 square feet in two projects, totaling an investment at $79 million. One of these projects was a build a suit in Houston, the other was a multitenant industrial building in the O’Hare submarket of Chicago.

Upon stabilization, these projects are projected to yield 7%. During the quarter, we started one wholly on development project for $10.7 million in a joint venture in which we have at 25% interest, started a project for $6.3 million.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Bill.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you, Mike, and thank you Chris. And Jerome we will now open it for questions.

Caitlin Burrows

Hi, good morning. I think there is a [indiscernible]. This is Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs. But I just had a question in terms of leasing spreads. They were up 2.9% in the quarter and I know you talked before about some of the activity you had in Indianapolis. So I was wondering if you could just go through what made you decide to move forward with that Indianapolis lease and then excluding it kind of how rents and leasing spreads and mark-to-market are looking across the rest of the portfolio.

Bill Hankowsky

I’ll take the first part about the transaction and maybe I’ll ask Chris to jump in and talk about the spreads if you subtract out that transaction. So this was a 476,000 square foot building that we own in Indianapolis. It’s an in-place asset and one of the issues in the Indianapolis market is there’s a fairly robust tax abatement program. So when you build new construction and enjoys the abatement, it’s rough – it’s worth roughly $1 square foot in operating expenses. And so, when you’re an existing asset, you sort of compete against that. We were able that the customer that was in the building left the building.

We were able to put another customer in. We got about 10 years – 10 and three quarters years of term. So very nice term. We did it at basically market rents, but those market rents will affect the fact that you’re a non abated building. And so you’re sort of competing in terms of the gross expense of the occupancy against the abated buildings. And the result was a rent roll down that was I think double digit, I mean teens – in the kind of in the teens and as a result, because of the scale of the building, it had a disproportionate effect on overall rents for the quarter. And Chris, I’ll turn it over to you and I think you did the math of take that building out.

Chris Papa

It had about 90 basis point impact. So GAAP rent growth would have been about 12.8% and cash would have been about 3.7% on a combined basis.

Caitlin Burrows

Got it. So I guess just thinking about that 3.7% that it would have been even excluding that, I think that is lower than your recent trends. So would you say that that’s more reflective of relatively lower volumes? Or is that some of the kind of mark to market opportunity that’s been out there is starting to already have been realized?

Bill Hankowsky

I think, our guidance for cash rents was 3% to 5%. We were quite strong in the first quarter, this quarter, we are in the range. We are comfortable with the range. So it’s – this is simply mix by quarter what happens when. I don’t think there’s any big conclusion to draw from it. It’s not a trend.

Caitlin Burrows

Okay. And then maybe just something on development deliveries, you guys were about $80 million in the quarter. But if I look back to the first quarter supplement, it seems like that was expected to be over a $100 million. So I was just wondering, is the right takeaway that some of those projects got pushed out? And if so, what drove that?

Bill Hankowsky

I actually don’t think there’s a build – there may be a building but just slipped a little bit. But it would have been – I mean, we had a rainy spring, it could have been a construction delay, but there’s nothing to take from it.

Caitlin Burrows

Okay, thanks. I’ll go back in the queue.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks.

Blaine Heck

Thanks. Good afternoon. So if you think about the reduction in development starts this quarter, is there any way you guys can give us some color on the specific development starts that were taken out of guidance and the mix between the markets you mentioned Dallas, Atlanta and Pennsylvania, I think.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. It’s actually pretty straightforward. It’s actually one building per market that would have been roughly 1 million square foot or one would have been – one might have been 900,000, one might have been 1,500,000. So, three big box projects that when we began the year when we gave you guidance in the – I guess after the fourth quarter call, we are in the plan as we now look at the market, and see in those markets the amount of – I’ll use the term comparable products and look at the demand side of that. So what’s the depth of market for that size product?

We just made the decision not to do those right now. So we’ve deferred them. I mean we have the sites, we can do if down the road, we can clearly do them as built as suits if something comes along and we are pursuing a few built the suits. So things may change over the course of the year, but at the moment, they are not anticipated that start in the next two quarters. And so we’ve lowered that number and obviously that does have somewhat of a ripple effect with cap interest and other things.

Blaine Heck

Okay. And you guys obviously have some substantial exposure to those markets as a whole, as the change in the supply picture affected your thoughts on future rent growth within those markets as well?

Bill Hankowsky

I think, what we are seeing, it depends. It’s sort of market specific as you would think. Right? So, I don’t see it having an immediate effect in the Lehigh Valley part of Pennsylvania. Lehigh Valley is still south of 4% vacant, very tight market. But the demand right now is much more in the kind of 200,000 square foot to 500,000 square foot kind of user versus say the 1 million square foot user, in terms of product matched up against demand. Their rent situation is different in Central PA where I’d say, if you go down that Carlisle corridor, you’ve got seven or eight fairly large.

I think you’ve got eight buildings over 800,000 square feet. So that’s a pretty competitive market and that does have some effect on rent growth. I don’t think at the moment pulling rents back. If I go to Dallas, it really is dependent on submarkets. So South Dallas is pretty competitive and I think that – and you’ve got fair amount of merchant builders there. And I would say that’s probably constraining rent growth, whereas if you have a multitenant building in the core that sort of Fort Worth, Dallas corridor between near the airport. You are enjoying decent rent growth. And I would say roughly analogous for Atlanta. Some big box competition, but when you get into the multitenant, good rent growth. So it’s some market product type as you would expect.

Blaine Heck

All right, last one from me. On the acquisition front though, 1.3 million square feet that you’ve acquired this year has been 93% leased, I believe. So seemingly pretty heavily skewed towards core properties. Can you talk about your appetite for value add properties and maybe the competitive landscape in that product type versus core?

Mike Hagan

I think as Bill talked about in terms of what’s going on in the industrial market right now, you see occupancies up to virtually everywhere. So trying to find those value add components is difficult. I think what we’ve been looking for, Blaine in our calendar is we are buying occupied buildings, but what we are trying to do is get buildings where we can get to leases in a hurry where we think they’re under market. So the building that we bought in Edison has at least rent rolls in the next couple of years and we think is next somewhere between 20%, 25% below market. The building that we acquired in LA is probably somewhere between 20% and 30% below market. There’s two leases in there. One, we can get to in 2021 the other we get to in 2022.

And so I think that’s the way you’re going to have to add value to this thing. LA piece also has a little piece of land that maybe at some point in time you could expand the building, but that’s the value add component. It’s difficult out there to your point, but that’s what we’re trying to accomplish.

Blaine Heck

All right. Thanks guys.

Mike Hagan

Thank you.

Emmanuel Korchman

Hey guys. Bill, given the transaction activity that’s been prevalent in the market for the last few months, how much do you think scale matters, especially with the big guys getting much bigger. Is it going to be harder to compete as a very large, small owner?

Bill Hankowsky

Very large and small. I like it. Manny, I think that – I think scale matters some regard depending on sort of what your business model is. If you look at the top, it’s a top 25 owners in industrial real estate in United States. They run from obviously people that are hundreds of millions of square feet. The 25th one owns like 30 million. And as you know, this is a market that’s about – some different numbers out there, 17 billion, 20 billion nationally. Actually fairly, diffused ownership, right as I just described.

So it’s a sector that clearly allows for further growth by acquisition, by consolidation, by development. But I think when you think about scale, I think you need to be big enough to enjoy the benefits of unsecured corporate debt, to enjoy the benefits of having, the right technology, having the benefits of having expertise in house like we do with development and property management and others. So I think we are big enough that we can enjoy the benefits of being a large operator in this space and there aren’t many of them. So, I think it has a benefit and I think we enjoy it.

Emmanuel Korchman

Great. And Chris on the technology rollout spend, I think you mentioned the impacts of the end of 2019, and I think that’s gotten pushed later into the year a couple times now. But are we going to have to think about that in 2020 also or is that going to be done once it’s done in 2019?

Chris Papa

As far as – it really, what we had looked at this originally, we were anticipating this going into a good part of 2019 as far as the roll out is concerned. We’ve actually gone live with the new system in the beginning of July with wave one, which is essentially the core ERP system. And then we’ll have a second wave, which will go into the fall. And that will largely be some of our customer facing stuff like CRM and forecast manager, advanced budgeting that type of thing. So, we are well on our way, but these costs will continue to play out, albeit they’ll start to subside some as we get through the end of the year. I expect there’ll be some follow on expenses into 2020, but the bulk of the work will be done this year. And we should see those expenses get reduced going into next year.

Emmanuel Korchman

So just to help with our modeling, I know, you haven’t given guidance yet, but how much should we be thinking about of just those costs in 2020 versus 2019 versus 2018, if you could?

Chris Papa

Well this year, you’re looking at somewhere around $5 million in total. And last year I think it was around an equivalent, maybe a slightly less. Yes, I think you can see that come down to clearly under $1 million on a go forward basis, because it’ll really just depend on continued upgrades and the type of refinements we want to make to the systems on a go forward basis. But again, I’m not giving guidance at this point, but I would certainly think it’s going to be significantly less than the last two years.

Emmanuel Korchman

Thanks.

Chris Papa

Welcome.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Craig Mailman

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. Bill, I’m just curious, you guys are pulling back on development starts. Cap rates are still pretty low for acquisition yields. I’m just curious, you guys think about kind of capital deployment, the development side of things though is kind of giving you some cover to do, some lower cap rate acquisitions to minimize dilution. As you guys look at kind of the disposition proceeds you are going to be getting here through the end of the year. How does that, if at all change you are thinking about de-leveraging in the near term versus continuing to put capital out and maybe the impact on earnings growth?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, so I think you have asked a very good question that has a few elements. So let me just see if I can try to parse them and then – so the part of the reason we have been and had the guides we have out there for acquisitions is driven by the disposition part of this. And so as you know quite well, we made the decision in the third quarter of last year and then when we gave guidance for this year to become a pure play and then we put a timeframe on it, 12 months to 18 months. And we are trying real hard to make it closer to the 12 than to 18 and get this done this year. That is creating proceeds. Those proceeds have two aspects, one is there's cash, but the other aspect is there's gains. And so we are in a 10/31 mindset, which does have us on the acquisition front looking for opportunity. And to a degree that opportunity exists we'd love to focus it on markets where we think we're underrepresented, North Jersey and California being two of those, we bought, I guess a building in Atlanta, we bought maybe two buildings in Dallas over the last couple of years as we've done that. But that's a very large focus.

To the degree we achieve what we want to achieve and we're well on our way, which is to say sell 700 million to 800 million of office this year. I don't – we're not giving guidance for 2020, but I don't think you're going to be selling anywhere near that scale of real estate next year and you won't be generating those, the same scale of gains and as a result, you'd probably be somewhat less in the acquisition mode.

We clearly believe development is place to be. And all we're doing right now is tactically making some decisions about what we should do when. And right now we think there's some few projects we were thinking of we shouldn't do right now. Doesn't mean we're pulling away from development as a go forward business piece of this company. It's a very integral piece of the company. Your point though so the last, I think, thought you had was the degree we sell and to a degree we've taken care of 10 31s and we don't need that cash for development because the spend is down, it does give us an opportunity to think about the balance sheet. And so we always evaluate where – there's always places capital can go and it might provide an opportunity to think about retiring debt or whatever. So yes, all of that is on the radar as good uses of capital.

Craig Mailman

That's helpful. Just on the developments you guys are delaying here, I mean, is there any way to kind of go back and redesign for smaller buildings that kind of fit the demand profile?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes.

Craig Mailman

Is that – okay, so that could be a – I know you guys doing that. On all of the developments you guys have kind of slated that are bigger box are you guys rethinking just the strategy?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, so the answer is yes, you can rethink it. And right you can assume that given our development expertise, we might well be doing that thinking about that and what's the right way to go. You can also – obviously some of these sites are sites where there could be a build to suit opportunities. Somebody may need a large building like that and you actually in two of these instances, our buildings did – we did look at build-to-suit opportunities and in one case there's still one we're looking at. So they could come, they could “come back”. If that happens, but we might well decide what the right thing to do in the market today is in fact, instead of doing one, a single million square foot building, why don't we do two 450s and do that. So, we will absolutely think about that. Yes.

Craig Mailman

Great. And then, I know you guys maybe sales trail off next year, but you got the India lease done, you got two kind of further out renewals in Central PA. When does the portfolio calling or risk management on the expiration schedule or just value maximization kind of kick in on the industrial side as you guys continue to maybe minimize dilution on redeploying to New Jersey and LA? I mean, does that – are you guys thinking more and more about that?

Bill Hankowsky

We are absolutely thinking about that very much so. I mean we're as you see business operations are always cyclical. So we're now actually gearing up for sort of our 2020 thinking or 2020 business plans and all of that. And clearly on a go-forward basis, we have an opportunity to do a couple of things. We have an opportunity and you cited them to harvest value, we have an opportunity to do portfolio repositioning on the industrial side that gets a better portfolio. We take those proceeds we invest them in the development pipeline, that gets a better industrial portfolio. So going forward, that's the business you want to be in.

Craig Mailman

And then just a last one. I know you guys won't talk about the latter, but just on the other side, assume going concern, kind of where's the Board and you're thinking from succession planning standpoint.

Bill Hankowsky

Sure. I mean, every Board – and we have a very good Board, nine very thoughtful independent Directors understand that if not they are number one, one of their top two that always think strategy and succession are the big two S's are what the board need to focus on and so ours’ focuses on that. And it is an ongoing process. It is something they think about all the time. We've done it in the past with other positions here. Chris joined us a few years ago that was going outside to bring somebody talented to this company. We just recently announced a new General Council that was, I think, an existing talent that we have grown and it then having somebody be able to take over.

So our Board knows how to do both. They have the ability to do it and they think about it.

Craig Mailman

Thank you.

Alexander Goldfarb

Good afternoon down there. Two questions. First Bill, on your comments on leasing and trying to get after leases that are expiring through 2021 and then paring back development, you almost sound a bit more cautious on this call than previous. So just trying to see what's – if there's other stuff that's going on in there, just because the fundamentals remain very healthy, yes, there's been supply, but that's not new. I mean the big box over supply has been out there for some time and it hasn't inhibited the fundamental tailwinds that industrial enjoys. So is there something else going on that's causing you to focus more on trying to get at leases that expire over the next two years or paring back development?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes, there's not – I’m glad you asked the question. To a degree to just clarify it Alex. There's nothing going on that's macro that this is indicative of. I would say in both instances I would use the phrase tactical. So the degree to which we believe that there were three particular buildings that we were going to build, that were big and we're going to build them in some markets that are big box markets and those markets at the moment, we feel have enough supply and we don't want to be the sixth building or the seventh building. And we've decided to defer those. And as an earlier question asked, maybe we decide to do them with different product type more multitenant, less big box. So we'll evaluate that.

But at the moment it is a tactical effect of delaying some development we thought we were going to do. It's not a comment on the market. In a macro sense it's a tactical decision, submarket product type.

With regard to expirations, we entered this year, it was kind of an interesting year for us. Our 2019 expirations were like 9.8%. And our 2020 expirations were like almost 20%, they were like 89. And so we had sort of this unusual laddering. It wasn't as normalized as it was. So in terms of just a lot of wood to chop let's do – let's start to spread it out and get it done over the next 24 months and make that happen. And that's what we've been doing. And you can see that manifest itself in the leasing volumes and you see it manifest itself because I was focusing there on expirations in the high retention rate. So it's simply getting work done and out of the way, again, it's really not a – it's about our portfolio in the idiosyncratic expiration schedule, it's not about some macro event.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. And then the second question is just following-up on Craig's question on the development and the boxes. Again, going back the supply in this cycle has really been in the big box over 500 to sort of million square foot, where there’s the smaller, more infill has not seen the oversupply. So just sort of curious as you guys are planning, I would have thought there would have been more of a focus to try and tailor Liberty's development more towards the smaller boxes that aren't seeing the huge amount of supply versus having big box on the drawing board that now you are deciding to pull.

So just sort of curious how you guys think about development and how that's changed over the past few years? Or if this quarter marks a shift and we'll see Liberty doing more 250,000, 300,000 square feet boxes versus the bigger boxes.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. Here again, I think, I mean it is what it is for the quarter, but I don't want it. So when you look at our pipeline if you take basically the average size of the building, the average size of the building in the pipeline, last I looked was about 220,000 square feet, the average Liberty building is like 190,000 square feet. So our bread and butter is multitenant. Our bread and butter will always be multitenant. We love it. It works well and we'll produce it. We produce it now in the pipeline, we've produced it for years and we'll do it on a go-forward.

We build big box. We've always said this where we think it's appropriate, where we don't believe, we don't see big boxes as the bread and butter of Liberty. So there's a few markets that are big box markets. We have sites that allow us to do it. And that's fine. But as I’ve said earlier to a different questionnaire, it is conceivable that we might revisit those and decide to do two multi-tenants instead of one big box. But again it's sort of three projects and it's an important thing we've made this decision. I think it's the right decision in terms of – I think we said it when we gave guidance.

We give guidance, these are what we think is going to happen. They do not become by rote we're just going to do it just because we put it out there. Every quarter we look at every assumption whether it makes sense, we repeat project by project we look at them. So again I don't think – it doesn't change fundamentally how Liberty thinks about development.

Alexander Goldfarb

No, I appreciate, that. It was just, it seemed more than coincidental that the curtailment of development also timed with the letter of a few weeks ago. And I didn't know if they were related and somehow Liberty was rethinking the external front door. It says, you say these three markets just have a lot of supply and therefore the three projects that you don't need to go-forward with.

Bill Hankowsky

I think Alex we’re pretty good at running our business. We know how to run the business and we're running the business. We take advice from lots of people, but we’re running the business. And we make decisions based on what our people in the field know. And they're the experts.

Alexander Goldfarb

Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

John Guinee

Wonderful, thank you very much. A couple of quick questions. When you look at the India situation, a little bit like CapEx in the office world is these darn rent abatement incentives in the industrial development world. Do you think – what are the markets where you have the tax abatement burn off and how that forces a reset on rents? What are the major markets where that occurs? And then how many of those situations do you think you have in your portfolio?

Chris Papa

Yes. There are – it's a good question John. As you know there's various public incentives across various markets. It happens that this is a situation where it's pretty – the value is fairly large. It’s as I said, kind of $1 a square foot. And it's kind of a cliff, it sort of happens. Other places have programs where it starts at 100%, goes 98%, it steps down someway and sort of much more gradual and sort of almost gets absorbed, so to speak. So I can think of maybe one or two others where there's, I'll call significant size abatements that might have an impact, but it's not pervasive in any way. I think you're going at a basic question. And I think it's indicative of the real estate decision we made on this asset, which is we now have an asset that has long-term. And maybe over time this is an asset you don't want to have this happen again.

John Guinee

Okay. Then second is you've been running about 300 million in land, 15 million square feet of development rights in the wholly owned portfolio, now there's another six million in the joint venture portfolio. How much of that land is monetizable or the fundamentals make sense to put it into production in the near term? And how much of it is just fortunately or unfortunately more of a long-term asset that won't be put into production anytime soon?

Bill Hankowsky

The way I would answer that is because I think there's sort of an in between catch to it. Another kind of category is we have parks where we have – I can think of the Lehigh Valley, we have both Spring Creek and Allen. These are parks that we've designed that can handle seven or five assets over time. You're not going to build, well, let me read it we would not tend to build those out all at once. So they're going to get built out over time. And so is it a building a year, therefore, they have four or five years of build out. When you look at the site we bought in Houston at the port that ended up being, I guess, we're building up two buildings there, Mike. And we built – we started with one and this has been over like the last four years, so that took roughly a four-year build-out.

So when I look at our – we've got land in Orlando that we've been building out. I mean, that JV relationship has been over a decade. So I mean we have – so that's great right. And on a rate basis pretty low since we – when we cut the deal a decade ago, which is great. So some of that's – we like that situation. We'd like the concentration of assets. It helps with moving tenants around, it helps with operations. So there could be land that has a timeframe on it, but it's because it's sitting inside of a plan development that’s going to happen over time. There are a few sites that maybe aren't ready right now for some reason. But probably most of what's there is usable in the near term the next couple of years. I would say the vast majority of it.

John Guinee

Thank you….

Bill Hankowsky

But it's usable in the next several years.

John Guinee

Great, okay. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Eric Frankel

Thank you. Aside from the Indianapolis lease cash for re-leasing spread, even though, I guess, was within your expectation seems somewhat low, especially to what your peers have reported over the last week or so. Are there any other markets where rents growth has slowed a little bit over the last year or two?

Bill Hankowsky

Not that I – no I would say no to that Eric. Again, it may be the mix of the quarter a bit, but they're generally falling where I mean, “we’re getting market rents in these markets.” And it may just be the mix for the quarter, I think more.

Eric Frankel

Is it Pennsylvania or I guess Central Pennsylvania rents have probably flattened a little bit there. In Eastern Pennsylvania, I know you said fundamentals are good, but I'm curious with these early lease renewals that you highlighted in the press release were those rents negotiated at a lower rate or…

Bill Hankowsky

No. So every lease has its own story, right as you know, well.

Eric Frankel

Sure.

Bill Hankowsky

But I mean we're getting market leads. I mean the Lehigh Valley is a 5-KISS and a six per square foot kind of market. We're getting good lease terms there. And depending on where that customer was and how soon – how long that lease was, that could be a fairly significant move, which would help obviously rent growth, because it happened eight years ago versus a lease that happened three years ago, might have been a 3PLthat now wants -- renewed their contract and wants another three years. And that's going to give you probably – you're going to get a rent increase, but it may not be the same lift. So it's a mix of – it's probably much the aging of the leases in terms of when they were done.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Okay. And look, I obviously, but I understand that the weather is a sensitive subject, but just given the large transactions that are taking the place over the last few months or so, can you compare just the quality of your portfolio to think what's traded in the pricing that just to give a sense for everyone?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, I'm not going to comment on everything that trades because a little bit in the eye. But look, we have a great portfolio, you know that. We've got an average age that's like 16 years or something, it's one of the younger portfolios. We think in terrific markets, we think its high quality, we think it's valuable. We think we're doing the right thing for shareholders by have being in the industrial business and adding to that portfolio, and building and developing. So we think we have a terrific portfolio and it's responsive to our customers who enjoy renting it from us. And we think it's responsive to our shareholders in terms of creating value. I'll leave it at that.

Eric Frankel

Okay. And then finally, just given the Central PA supply, is it fair to say that the Kmart Sears building that you don't expect that to be leased by the end of the year and that's not included in your guidance?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. Two different questions, but that's okay, it's all together. It is not in the guidance. So I'll start with the last one, it is not in the guidance. So when we revised – when they rejected, and we revised guidance in the first quarter, we took them out for the year. That building they rejected it May 1, there is, because it's a bankruptcy, you don't quite get the restoration provisions you might get from a normal tenant. So there is racks, and conveyor systems and some other stuff that we're salvaging and that work is going on. The building will be physically available October 1.

It's a good asset on a big industrial market. But as you point out, it's also a competitive market. So we don't assume it, but we are showing it to prospects and maybe something happens, and we get some rent this year, but it's not in guidance.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Final question just for the record, with Comcast any additional commentary you'd like to add just in terms of what the sale processes or the dissolution of your partnership at some point?

Bill Hankowsky

No, I mean we made the decision not to be in this business. These are non-core assets. We've got a terrific partner. We've got partnership agreements and that'll happen over time, we'll see.

Eric Frankel

Okay. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Michael Mueller

Yes, hi, a couple of questions. So after the $200 million of assets sales that are lined up for the fall, how much is left after that to close out the wholly-owned program?

Bill Hankowsky

We expect $300 million in the fall just to make sure that number is correct. And that will trades – we’ll be looking at somewhere between 500,000 square feet and 600,000 square feet of real estate that we'd still try to dispose off.

Chris Papa

It will all happen like, Mike.

Michael Mueller

But if it all happened, we'd be in that…

Bill Hankowsky

$700 million to $800 million range.

Chris Papa

$700 million to $800 million range, yes.

Michael Mueller

That's good, got it. Okay. And then I know it's next year, but at this point as you sit there today, does it feel like you would have a more normalized development start number next year, or do you think there is a shot it could be muted again?

Bill Hankowsky

I think someone earlier asked about our land bank. We have a nice land bank, we have opportunities. I think can Liberty do $500 million in starts in a year? Absolutely we've done it several times in the past. I think that – so we have capacity both in terms of land and in terms of personnel. Land is getting to be the big issue in development. So we don't have it in every market, we'd like to have it necessarily. So we're also doing that which is finding – trying to find opportunity in various markets. So I think it's going to be a combination of our success in doing that. It's going to be a combination of where the dynamics of the market are.

So I'm not giving you guidance but if the market is there and if we have the opportunity, we could do a number that was more like what we entered this year with next year, but we'll see how it all plays.

Michael Mueller

Got it. Okay, that was it. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you.

Caitlin Burrows

Hi again. Just on the disposition topic. I was wondering, I know you just kind of talked about it, but given where you were in the first half of volumes target for the back half of the year, it does seem like you are expecting a pickup in that rate. And I know you had previously talked about even if you could get ahead of kind of what you were targeting for the year that you would. So just wondering what's driving your disposition pace at this point. Is it interest, or pricing or something else?

Chris Papa

Caitlin, I think what we tried to do is find the right buyer for the right deal, which then maximizes the price for each one of these transactions and that's really what’s taking some time here. All this real estate isn't necessarily homogenous and so we're looking to couple it in right components that make sense from an execution perspective. And also, like I say maximizing the pricing.

Caitlin Burrows

Got it, okay. And then it did look like in the earnings release that you guys sold three industrial properties in July. So just wondering what it was about those properties that made them disposition candidates.

Chris Papa

They were actually user sales.

Caitlin Burrows

Okay.

Chris Papa

And so we had a situation where one tenant wanted to renew, one tenant is supposed to buy and that's what we executed on.

Caitlin Burrows

Okay. That's all. Thanks.

Chris Papa

Yes.

Michael Bilerman

Thanks. It’s Michael Bilerman here with Manny. Bill I wanted to dive a little bit deeper on succession and look, I recognize you are in your late 60s. How should shareholders think about the timing of CEO succession? But also whether this is primarily an internal exercise with the internal candidates versus external? And then if it is external, is there a process already underway to identify potential candidates? And part of the reason I'm asking is if we step back, we've obviously seen a number of CEO changes within the industrial REIT space, as well as the office space. And sometimes those have been internal and sometimes they've been external, right.

If you look at PSB with Joe Russell, Maria, that was internal; EastGroup with David Hoster to Marshall Loeb that was from outside. Duke, you had Denny transferring to Jim which was internal, but Jim has been hired previously. FR, you had Bruce to Peter Baccile that was from the outside, then you had Highwoods just announce that was internal; Alexandria, Mc Callio, C E Cousins, so there's certainly been a lot of activity, with a lot of your REIT reverend that you've grown up with as the CEO. So can you give us a little bit more meat on the bone in terms of how you are thinking about your own succession in terms of your retirement, but how the Board is thinking internal versus external?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes the simple answer, Michael, is no, I can't give you more. And I think you know that. So I'm here and we have laid out a pretty robust strategy to become a pure play. We've got a lot of things on our plate. I'm very engaged with that, and very excited about that and very challenged by that. And so that's where we are right now. You've absolutely hit it on the head, laying it out and I mentioned earlier. So there are opportunities to think about internal talent, there's opportunities to think about external talent. Our Board is very thoughtful about all that. And our Board will do the right thing for shareholders at the right time. And I'm going to leave it at that.

Michael Bilerman

So it sounds like there's not necessarily a process underway today or you don't or you don't want to comment on that?

Bill Hankowsky

Michael I said what I'm going to say on the topic, you should be careful about drawing inferences about anything, right. I don't believe everyone you cited by the way gave out lots of headlines about it ahead of time. When people tend to tell the world about this, when it is appropriate to tell the world and we will do the same.

Michael Bilerman

No, they're all different scenarios. They're all, some of times they were – people were hired in number of years before and they came and some were named President before. So there's all different ways of going about it. In some cases, there was an announced plan that you think about Alexandria, Joel came out and said, we were embarking on the CEO succession that will be named by this time. And then it came out, right. So I think the color and the reason why the questions are coming is you have seen a lot of change within the industry as executives rotate off.

Bill Hankowsky

Absolutely, because that's part of what will happen, by the very nature of a good governing Board and a good run company.

Michael Bilerman

Okay. Thank you.

Bill Hankowsky

Hey, thanks

Bill Hankowsky

Well great, thanks everybody for listening in. We appreciate it and we'll talk to you in 90 days. See you.

