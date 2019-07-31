The Dangers Of High Yields: 'Something Wicked This Way Comes'

Now is not the time to be too cute!

Many investors tend to reach for yield, taking on excessive risk to their overall financially stability.

It's understandable to expect rate cuts to lead to economic stimulus, stronger GDP, and higher profits all around, including in individual investment portfolios.

"Beware the autumn people." Ray Bradbury

I was recently reading Oaktree Capital Management co-founder and co-Chairman Howard Marks' July 2019 memo to Oaktree Clients. It was titled, "On the Other Hand," and it contained some very interesting, valuable information.

Within the first two paragraphs, it acknowledged what everyone is expecting from the Fed... which is an interest rate cut, and one that happens sometime soon. Then, it acknowledged how investors tend to think of that kind of happening as an automatic charge to go out and buy up as much as they can.

To a certain degree, that's understandable. After all, as Marks also admits, they're thinking that weak economies lead to rate cuts. That rate cuts lead to economic stimulus. That economic stimulus leads to stronger GDP.

And then to higher corporate profits.

And then to higher stock prices.

And then to individual investor portfolios bursting with profits. Who wouldn't want a piece of that action?

However, like Marks, I believe there's another way of looking at it. Just because a rate cut happens doesn't mean there's only one set of results that will automatically come of it. It's not that simple.

For one thing, Marks accurately points out that a rate cut:

"... means the Fed thinks trouble is looming. And second, it certainly doesn't guarantee the problem will be solved."

Keep in mind that much of the success you're witnessing today in the stock market - REITs included - is attributed to the Fed's decision to pivot away from rate increases.

Admittedly, we've seen some significant success as a result. To the point of excess, though.

The rally we're in now has forced us to slow down our Buy and Strong Buy recommendations and become more cautious. We're even adding a few more Holds and Trims to the REIT Lab today.

Considering how that might seem counterintuitive - even crazy - with the current price action being what it is, I thought I'd quote Marks some more.

He lays out a terrific argument about the reality of lowered rates, detailing both the good and the bad. And I think his opinions are well worth sharing.

Low Interest Rates Offer a Lot of Benefits

Let's begin with the good side of low interest rates, specifically through this quote from Marks' memo:

"Low interest rates encourage spending on the part of consumers. Low rates reduce the cost of borrowing, lifting demand for things that are often bought on time or leased, like cars, homes, and appliances. Further, low rates translate into lower monthly payments on floating-rate mortgages, leaving consumers more disposable income to spend. Finally, with rates low, spending instead of saving entails little in the way of opportunity costs."

Then, there's the fact that they:

Encourage businesses to increase their investing efforts and take advantage of reduced costs of capital

Prompt more buying, which mandates more hiring, which reduces unemployment numbers, which raises wages, which encourages even more spending. (Because, hey, why not? If you've got the money, honey...)

Reduce "the interest expense on companies' floating rate debt... enhance [their] profits; make it easier for them to service their debt; and leave them more cash for capital expenditures (which adds to GDP) and dividends and stock buybacks (which put money in investors' pockets)."

No doubt, if you weren't already convinced about the true value of lower rates, you are now.

Yet there's more to go.

A Beautiful Cycle; A Complicated Cycle

As promised above, Marks had hardly finished laying out his case with the previous points. He went on to mention how:

"Low rates on savings and fixed-income investments drive investors to accept increased risk in order to pursue decent returns in a low-return world. This increased risk tolerance makes the financial markets more accommodating, increasing the availability of financing for ventures that otherwise might find capital in short supply."

And how:

"... rate cuts are taken as a predictor of further rate cuts, implying more of all the above. When they're moving in a positive direction, the things described above contribute to the appearance of a virtuous circle."

Now, I'm sure I'm not alone in admitting that I've enjoyed the REIT rally year-to-date. Even so, I strongly agree with Marks that we need to proceed with our eyes wide open.

After all, there are downsides to low interest rates too. Because, while they do most certainly stimulate the economy, they can potentially stimulate it too much, causing too much inflation in the process.

That can hurt retirees, for one. For that matter, it can hurt anyone living on a fixed or low income, since their finances can't keep up with rising prices.

Marks acknowledges all of that, even taking it a step further in his memo:

"When low rates penalize savers by reducing the returns available on safe instruments like cash, money market funds, savings accounts, Treasury securities, and high-grade bonds, savers' alternative to accepting lower incomes is to assume increased risk in pursuit of the higher returns they used to earn safely."

That's a problem in and of itself, since it can lead to very desperate, very risky investing behavior that benefits no one in the end. Not the people making those unwise purchases and not the economy at large.

Case in point: just about every stock market bubble you can think of.

That's a compelling point against low interest rates, I know. But it's this next one that especially concerns me, particularly coming from the REIT sector...

"Finally, but very importantly, when interest rates are low, central banks don't have… as much of their best tool for stimulating economies [at their disposal]: the ability to cut rates."

Now, as one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha, I'm constantly reading articles to optimize my research. And, based on that research and my past experiences, I then write articles to offer safe investment ideas.

Safety is paramount to my practice. So, while I will occasionally recommend a "high-flyer," the large majority of my picks are rooted in extreme conservatism.

I wouldn't have it any other way either.

Being risk-averse is simply part of my strategy thanks to the failures and losses I sustained in the past. My decades of experience have taught me well, leading me to view my world through a much more cautious lens.

It's a great way to avoid getting burned.

My Tactical Take on REITs

Part of my job as a dedicated REIT analyst is to warn my readers and followers about upcoming dangers. And that includes the risks of an economy that has the Fed biting its nails.

That doesn't necessarily mean I'm taking all my chips off the table right now. It simply means that valuations are getting stretched… and I'm becoming much more tactical with my capital allocation strategies as a result.

Photo Source

In the book, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Ray Bradbury describes a night like no one else. He writes, "Somewhere in him, a shadow turned mournfully over. You had to run with a night like this so the sadness could not hurt."

Those lines describe an October night when an ominous travelling carnival pulls into a Midwestern point on the map… when, "The night was sweet with the dust of autumn leaves that smelled as if the fine sands of ancient Egypt were drifting to dunes beyond the town."

In the same way, the reach for yield can be intoxicating. And like "the daytime" Bradbury goes on to describe in his book… the temptation to stock up on high-yielding shares can become nightmares as investors begin to "assume excessive risk."

What I'm trying to say is that, like it or not, this article is my harbinger piece.

I'm becoming increasingly concerned that many writers and investors are ignoring the potential for a principal erosion. This low-yield environment we're in has resulted in folks carelessly ignoring fundamentals, hoping to achieve instant gratification as they do.

Yet instant gratification is rarely worth it in the end.

Some Significantly Sized Sucker Yields

I'll often provide readers with my highest-conviction "sucker yields," such as:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, all eight of these REITs generated negative returns year over year. And other than ILPT and HPT, most of them have either cut their dividends or nor grown them whatsoever. That makes them senseless investments and money traps.

As illustrated below, Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) would have been a much better choice (CBL -81.4%, OPI -53.2%, SNH -52.1%, WPG -53.9%, AFIN -21.4%, HPT -13.8%, ILPT -9.48%, and GNL -6.8%):

Source: Yahoo Finance

There are other REITs I'm avoiding as well, given their elevated payout ratios or lack of capital market disciplines. This unappealing category includes:

Source: iREIT

Given their high leverage and extreme volatility, we also want to avoid the residential mortgage REIT sector. In an article I wrote around a month ago, I explained how those positions:

… employ varying degrees of leverage and are highly sensitive to changes in rates. (When rates rise, the value of their holdings falls while funding costs increase. And when rates fall, it's because mortgages prepay as rates drop and hedging can backfire).

I view the declining rate environment as worrisome for these REITs and see the near-term outlook for returns going negative. Including the mouth-watering dividends, the sector should underperform, leaving investors lucky to so much as break even.

Photo Source

Some Optimism...and Why Moats Really Matter

As Marks pointed out in the memo we began with, "Low rates… encourage investment on the part of businesses by reducing the cost of capital and therefore the return hurdle for expenditures."

Fortunately, for REITs with the lowest cost of capital and scale advantages, we believe there are still opportunities for investors to deploy capital.

Later this week, I plan to provide readers with my list of 10 favorite wide-moat REITs that:

Support the most stable cash returns Are expected to generate the strongest risk-adjusted returns in the future years.

By taking a fundamentals-focused approach to valuation, we believe our REIT picks will outperform the high-yielding names in any cycle. This fundamental analysis is a key component of understanding the outlook for a company's future profitability and competitive forces.

In closing, consider yourself forewarned. The chase for yield is on, and now is not the time to be too cute when it comes to your investments.

As I've always done, I mean to maintain strict discipline as both a writer and investor… not allowing the dark forces of temptation to steer me away from my No. 1 objective.

And that's to protect principal at ALL costs.

P.S. Bradbury's aforementioned book takes its title from Shakespeare's Macbeth, where Witch 1 declares: "By the pricking of my thumbs/Something wicked this way comes."

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

