3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

We examine three names seeing significant insider purchases over the last week in the paragraphs below.

So with most of the market at all-time highs, which stocks are still seeing notable and recent insider buying?

The NASDAQ and S&P 500 hit new all-time highs yet again last week while Boeing's issues kept the DJIA from achieving the same.

Both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit new all-time highs last week. We saw good earnings results from large drug makers like Biogen (BIIB) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) results help buoy the technology sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average did not hit an all-time high last week as the index is being held back by the continued troubles at Boeing (BA).

Despite all the major indices being in the green for the week, it was not as broad based rally as some investors would have like to see. Both Biotech and Energy were a couple of sectors that finished down for the week despite the rally in the overall market.

So what stocks are still seeing recent and notable insider buying with most of the indices at all-time highs? Here are three names that caught our eye.

Tenet Healthcare (THC), whose stock is down some 40% from its 52-week high, sees some new and major significant buying in its shares. An insider buys over $15 million in new shares via three transactions between July 24th and July 26th. It is the first insider buying in this name I can find since late in 2016.

The company beat expectations with its Q1 results when they posted late in April and raised guidance a tad. Tenet should report Q2 results this week. Election driven rhetoric around 'Medicare For All' and the 'Single Payer Option' certainly has not helped sentiment on this sector in recent months.

The stock has seen mainly Hold ratings from analysts so far in 2019 as well. Mizuho Securities did reiterate a Buy rating and $30 price target on the stock last week. The prior week, SunTrust Robinson maintained its Hold rating and $22 price target. Tenet did just announce plans for a tax-free spin-off of Conifer, its revenue-cycle management company. This helped drive a better than 10% rally in the stock Friday. The shares are not expensive at less than 10 times this year's expected earnings.

Next up is Air Products and Chemicals (APD). The stock is on the opposite end as Tenet as it is seeing big insider buying while it is selling near 52-week highs. The company's CEO picked up just over $4.5 million in new shares on July 26th. This is the first insider buy in the stock so far in 2019.

Interestingly, the company posted mixed Q2 results this week. Revenue declined nearly two percent on a year-over-year basis, although earnings came in slightly above expectations. However, given fellow chemical concern Dow (DOW) reported a 14% year-over-year revenue decline this week, APD's results could be looked at in a favorable light.

A recent article on SA highlighted that Air Products is a good company but the stock seems more than fairly valued in this market. At over 25 times forward earnings with a two percent dividend yield, that is an opinion I share. Evidently, the company's CEO has a more sanguine view on the shares long-term value.

Finally, we have United Rentals (URI). The big construction equipment leasing firm sees its first insider buying in just over six months as two directors pick up just over $600,000 in new shares on July 22nd and July 24th. The stock has spent the last year in a trading range between roughly the $110 and $140 levels.

The company did post solid Q2 results on July 17th, that beat both the top and bottom line consensus on better than 20% year-over-year increase in sales. Unfortunately, the shares did not get the expected boost from second quarter numbers as the company reduced forward guidance due to 'historically bad weather'.

This has become a 'battleground' stock since Q2 earnings were posted. Since then three analyst firms including Merrill Lynch and UBS have reiterated Buy ratings with price targets ranging from $150 to $164 a share. In that same time frame, Macquarie reissued its Sell rating with $99 price target and Deutsche Bank maintained its Hold rating and $128 price target on URI. The shares seem cheap at approximately seven time forward earnings. The stock pays no dividend.

And those are three names seeing recent and notable insider during the last week.

