Mr. Johnson And Brexit: No Good Path

Investors should stay flexible during these next three months and keep a close eye on the value of the British pound to see how the market is judging the outcome.

To me, Brexit has always been the wrong path for the United Kingdom to follow, but it appears that we are now going to really test this conclusion.

Boris Johnson is now the prime minister of the United Kingdom and has stated that he will achieve an exit from the European Union by the end of October.

I really don’t have much to say about the recent election in Great Britain and the possibilities that the elevation of Boris Johnson to the position of prime minister bring to the future.

The decline in the value of the British pound, to me, tells the whole story.

At one time on Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, it took only about $1.2175 to purchase one pound.

This is a price level comparable to the one achieved in 2016 soon after the original referendum about whether or not the United Kingdom should stay in the European Union.

Other than that, looking at the data going back to when the pound was floated around the fall of 1971, there was only one other period, in early 1985, when this currency has ever had such a low price.

This tells me the whole story. A no-deal Brexit would be a disaster to the United Kingdom, it could result in a broken United Kingdom and it could mean an economic disaster - one that can impact many other countries.

Over the past three years or so, I have produced my feelings about the whole “leave” issue. It is easy to tell that I am not in favor of it and look at it with horror.

I can’t believe that the world has gotten this far down this path. To me, there are no good solutions.

The only hope is that somehow people will get back to a referendum that will do away with the whole idea of “leaving.”

For investors, the thing to watch over the next three months, the time period that Mr. Johnson has set to depart the EU, is the value of the British pound; I believe that this price will tell the whole story.

My own prediction is that the value of the pound will continue to decline as Mr. Johnson’s Brexit plan proceeds. As the date for such an event gets closer to happening, the concern over the economic impacts of a no-deal Brexit will increase and the value of the pound will become even weaker.

Conversely, if I am wrong, then the value of the pound will not go South, at which time attention should be paid to exactly what is going on and why traders are not abandoning the currency at that time. There may be some other parts to the whole Brexit exercise that we pessimists are not including in our analysis right now.

But, the market will bring this fact to our attention and, maybe we need something to wake us up.

Until then, my advice is to stay alert. Watch the value of the British pound in foreign-exchange markets. And, be flexible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.