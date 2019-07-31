Flexion: The Time To Buy Is Now

FLXN has gone through its fair share of woes but things seem to be at an inflection point.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) has seen it's stock fall from a high of $30 at the time of their FDA approval for Zilretta in October 2017 to sub $10 as of the date of this article. Many aspects of the launch have gone wrong from limitation of use labeling issues to personnel issues. The company is now burning through cash with sales trailing even Flexion's expectations. However, in this article, we will demonstrate why we believe Flexion has bottomed in price and why a significant ramp in sales has just begun. We will also discuss Flexion's competitive advantage with Zilretta and why we believe the stock price will be multiples of today's price in a couple years.

Background

Flexion's flagship product is Zilretta which treats knee pain due to osteoarthritis (OA). No one knows for sure what causes OA therefore developing a cure will be a challenge. Studies show that major knee injuries and systemic inflammation are contributing factors in the development of OA. Systemic inflammation is caused by a variety of reasons such as diet and stress. So the cure might have to be a complete life style change. These life style changes may include eating right, quitting your job, divorcing your wife, and winning the lottery. Considering this is pretty much impossible for most, the next best option for now is pain relief and then ultimately a knee replacement.

There are basically 4 current ways to treat OA knee pain: 1) immediate release steroids, 2) hyaluronic acid, 3) opioids, or 4) knee replacement. 1) Immediate release steroids are effective but have a limited use because they cannot be injected every few weeks when the pain relief wears off. They also can spike blood plasma levels as the steroid does not stay in the knee but quickly becomes systemic. 2) Hyaluronic acid (HA) seems to work for some but the jury is out on whether it is really effective. There are studies that show both its effectiveness and ineffectiveness. Anecdotally, the few doctors we have spoken to don’t think HA works at all. 3) Opioids are effective short term but become less effective over time and subject the patient to risk of addiction. 4) And of course a knee replacement works but it is highly invasive, require a long rehabilitation, and is generally considered a last resort.

How is Zilretta different? Simply put, Zilretta is an injection that combines a steroid with microsphere technology that stays in the knee. The microspheres slowly dissolve, releasing small amounts of steroids locally. Studies show that pain relief lasts 4 months on average. There are many studies. The most recent can be found here, here, and here. There are also many anecdotal stories of life changing pain relief. Below are some charts that show its benefits compared to immediate release steroid and placebo. We'll let you read about these studies yourself as we want to now focus on sales and why now is the time to buy!

What has happened with Zilretta up until 2019?

The FDA approved Zilretta in October 2017. At the time, the company predicted that sales would be muted however sales were even slower than projected. Analyst expected $28 million in sales for 2018, but instead the actual number was $22.5 million. Here is what we think hindered sales:

Limitation of Use (LOU) for repeat dosage: At the time of approval, the FDA slapped a LOU on the label which limited Zilretta to single use. Flexion did not yet have sufficient evidence to show that there are no deleterious effects on the knee with multiple injections. A single-use shot that relieves pain for only 4 months is not a medium or long term solution for patients. This significantly limits use for doctors and patients who do not use the product off label. One shot won’t cut it. Reimbursement: Upon initial release, patients had to pay for Zilretta out of pocket. Shortly after, a miscellaneous J code was issued. However both Medicare and commercial insurance claims had to be processed manually, and the time frame for payment ranged from 1 to 3 months (and that assumes the paperwork is done correctly). A dedicated Q code was subsequently issued, however many of Flexion’s target accounts are unfamiliar with this process. Economics of other products: Some products like HA have better economics for the physician which means they can make more money. However HA is not consistently effective. Immediate release steroids are significantly cheaper and many physicians do not see this product as an improvement. These physicians have to be sold on Zilretta's efficacy. Cash Burn: Flexion's cash burn has been quite significant as spending on R&D and SG&A have been much higher than revenue. This is to be expected as the launch is only 1.5 years since FDA approval. Revenue has steadily increased. However cash burn at this rate only allows for about 2 years of funding. Using this rate, the likelihood of additional funding needs is high. First launch for management: The Vice President of Commercial was let go as Flexion recognized the need for someone with better experience. This is the first go around for this company launching a product so it is to be expected that there are inefficiencies and growing pains that need to be ironed out.

Where we go from here and why the short and long term future is bright. Let’s address the concerns listed above:

Limitation of Use (LOU) for repeat dosage: Flexion conducted multiple studies to show that there are no deleterious effects from repeat use. Those studies along with a supplemental NDA were submitted to the FDA at the end of 2018. Flexion has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date on October 14, 2019, by which date the FDA must make their decision. All signs from Flexion indicate that their conversations with the FDA have been constructive and at this time they see no reason why it will not be approved. Removal of the LOU will give a nice lift in sales as the majority of the market can now re-inject without the fear of using a product beyond its labeling. We expect approval on or before the PDUFA date. Reimbursement: A dedicated J code was established on January 1, 2019. There is a huge difference between manually entering insurance claims with a miscellaneous J code and using a dedicated J code. The process is much more streamlined and the chance for error dramatically decreases. Anything that can guarantee timely reimbursement will help sales. Economics of other products: Medicare reimburses over 100% of the cost of each unit. There are no issues with reimbursement for most commercial insurance as well. However if a shady practice wants to use something like HA just to make money and not provide a real service to their patients, there is not much stopping them. We are confident that most doctors will choose the best treatment for their patients and Zilretta has so far proven to be superior to other available options. Cash Burn: While Flexion's cash burn is significant at this point, revenue is growing at a much faster pace. If this continues, cash burn will not be an issue. However a secondary offering may be needed if sales are slower than our expectations. It is also possible that they can borrow the funds or even that no cash will be needed at all. It will depend on sales over the next 2 years but regardless maximum dilution will be approximately 10% if a secondary is needed. This is insignificant long term. First launch for management: The CEO has implemented many changes in the last 6-8 months which seem to be providing some lift considering the latest numbers. He has adjusted the hierarchy of the organization so he has a clear line of sight on the sales team and how they are performing. Among other things, Flexion also implemented direct ordering so that orders don't have to go through a 3rd party distributor. Many of the company's growing pains are fading as they gain experience from being on the market for over 1.5 years.

What else has happened that instills confidence

Great reviews from physicians and patients: Flexion has reported many anecdotal stories of patients skiing for the first time in ages or walking their dog with no pain. These are encouraging to hear. Great culture: Flexion's Glassdoor rating is 4.6/5. This is a great rating. They have won Boston's Best Places to Work for three consecutive years so they must be doing something right. In the healthcare space, having a good work culture is imperative. It limits turnover and deepens relationships which keeps key staff and their experience within the company. $5.1M sales in April: This number is very impressive and demonstrates a significant ramp up in sales.

Going from $10.6M in sales for Q1 to $5.1M in just the month of April shows that the changes they are making are providing lift. Flexion has not provided numbers for other months so we tried to reverse engineer the sales numbers to see how they arrived at $5.1M. The company has stated that they see consistent month over month gains so this was assumed. Below you will find a chart that demonstrates the different possible scenarios of the ramp.

Estimated past revenue per month Estimated revenue Yearly Possible Scenarios Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 (in millions) 1 Monthly sales 3.2 3.4 4 5.1 6.4 8.0 9.6 11.4 13.1 14.7 16.0 16.9 MoM 6% 18% 28% 26% 24% 21% 18% 15% 12% 9% 6% Quarterly Revenue 10.6 19.5 34.1 47.6 111.8 2 Monthly sales 3.1 3.4 4.1 5.1 6.2 7.3 8.4 9.4 10.2 10.8 11.5 12.2 MoM 10% 21% 24% 21% 18% 15% 12% 9% 6% 6% 6% Quarterly Revenue 10.6 18.6 28.0 34.5 91.6 3 Monthly sales 2.9 3.4 4.3 5.1 5.9 6.7 7.5 8.3 9.0 9.7 10.7 11.7 MoM 17% 26% 19% 16% 14% 12% 10% 9% 8% 10% 10% Quarterly Revenue 10.6 17.7 24.8 32.1 85.5 4 Monthly sales 2.4 3.5 4.7 5.1 5.6 6.1 6.6 7.2 7.8 8.6 9.3 10.2 MoM 46% 34% 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% 9% Quarterly Revenue 10.6 16.7 21.7 28.0 77.0 5 Monthly sales 2.6 3.5 4.5 5.1 5.6 6.1 6.6 7.1 7.5 7.9 8.2 8.5 MoM 35% 29% 13% 10% 9% 8% 7% 6% 5% 4% 4% Quarterly Revenue 10.6 16.8 21.2 24.6 73.1

The grey area is months in the books and reported however the monthly sales are estimated. As can be seen in the yellow boxes, Q2 numbers may be anywhere from $16.7M to $19.5M based on our projections. These are all way above analyst expectation of $14.96M. We expect an easy Q2 beat.

4. Larger Purchases by Accounts: The number of accounts purchasing 11-50 units and 51+ units is steadily growing. This is a clear indication of a ramp up in sales.

Upcoming Competition

Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly (LLY): Tanezumab is an anti-nerve growth antibody in phase III trials. Recent top line results from phase III showed mixed results and significant safety issues. Pfizer and Lilly Announce Top-Line Results From Long-Term Phase 3 Study of Tanezumab in Patients With Osteoarthritis. There were even 10 deaths in the study; nine occurred in the Tanezumab treatment arms and one in the NSAID treatment arm. None were considered treatment-related, however the fact that 90% of the deaths occurring in patients treated with Tanezumab is troubling without further explanation. The path forward for this product is unclear and there is serious doubt whether the FDA would approve such a product or whether the product would even sell. At this time, this product is not seen as a threat to Zilretta's market share.

Centrexion: CNTX-4975 is a synthesized form of capsaicin, the compound that makes chili peppers spicy. It essentially burns the nerves so the patient doesn't feel pain. Data shows it is as effective or possibly slightly more effective than Zilretta. However there is an hour long preparation time required to cool down the knee to apply this product. A busy medical practice may not have the time or resources to offer this treatment. We also don't yet know much about any deleterious effects from re-injection. In addition, we believe that this product may only be useful in the knee. Burning nerves in the hip and shoulder near vital organs sounds problematic. Barring any negative setbacks, CNTX-4975 is expected to launch mid-2022, which gives Zilretta an over 3 year head start. Even if Centrexion's product proves effective, the pie is big and we don’t see why both products can’t coexist.

Valuation

The current analyst's average is over $20 per share. We think that is reasonable for now. The industry average is around 5x sales. For a company in significant growth mode, a 10x or even 15x multiple can be seen especially early into the ramp up in growth.

As of 7/29/19, FLXN is trading at just 5.33x sales. Typically this would be reserved for a company growing at single digits. Flexion is growing sales at 202%! In addition, $68M in sales, as analyst expect for 2019, would equate to less than 2% of the market (OA knee market is estimated to be 8 million injections per year). Surely a durable differentiated product (patent expires 2033) growing at a fast rate would support a higher multiple.

Therefore we believe a 10x multiple is appropriate here however a higher multiple can still be supported in this early phase of the ramp in sales. Below is our model for future sales.

Quarter Real Q1 2018 Real Q2 2018 Real Q3 2018 Real Q4 2018 Real Q1 2019 Est Q2 2019 Est Q3 2019 Est Q4 2019 Est Q1 2020 Est Q2 2020 Est Q3 2020 Est Q4 2020 Est Q1 2021 Est Q2 2021 Est Q3 2021 Est Q4 2021 Sales (millions) 2.2 3.8 7.0 9.5 10.6 17.0 21.8 27.2 31.0 39.7 49.2 59.1 61.4 72.5 84.1 96.7 Sales YoY 382% 347% 211% 186% 194% 133% 126% 117% 98% 83% 71% 64% Sales QoQ 74% 84% 36% 11% 61% 28% 25% 14% 28% 24% 20% 4% 18% 16% 15% Expenses (millions) 41.2 45.1 48.0 47.5 49.4 51.4 53.4 55.6 57.2 59.0 60.7 62.6 64.1 65.7 67.4 69.0 Interest expense (millions) 3.3 3.9 3.9 4.6 2.9 3.1 3.3 3.5 3.7 3.9 4.1 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.5 Cash Flow from ops (millions) -39.0 -41.3 -41.0 -38.0 -41.7 -37.5 -35.0 -31.9 -29.9 -23.2 -15.6 -7.2 -6.4 3.1 13.0 24.1 Cash on Hand 376.6 340.4 302.9 258.8 217.8 180.3 145.3 113.5 83.5 60.4 44.7 37.5 31.1 34.2 47.2 71.4 Outstanding shares (NYSE:M) 37.6 37.7 37.8 37.8 38.0 38.2 38.4 38.6 38.8 39.0 39.2 39.4 39.6 39.8 40.0 40.2 Expected stock price (5x rev) 1.16 2.76 5.26 5.92 5.87 11.61 12.92 15.86 17.11 23.21 28.13 32.98 31.65 39.71 45.41 51.72 Expected stock price (10x rev) 2.33 5.51 10.53 11.85 11.75 23.23 25.85 31.72 34.21 46.42 56.26 65.97 63.30 79.41 90.82 103.44

Notes about the table above:

The multiples for the valuations at the bottom of the table use QoQ percent in the equation to estimate annualized revenue. The larger the QoQ percent, the larger bump in forward sales that is used to calculate the multiple. Cash flow turns positive in Q2 2021. These numbers also do not include a secondary offering. We believe that Flexion will have enough cash to get to profitability however we expect some kind of additional funds in the range of $50M to $100M just to be safe which would dilute 5-10%. These numbers do not include future shoulder or hip sales which may come around 2022 if approved for these indications. The market for OA hip and shoulder is estimated to be about 10-15% of OA Knee market. We did not use a discount rate as we are focused on the near term (1-2 years). Expenses are modeled to rise 4% per quarter.

Charts

It looks clear to us that we have bottomed. As can be seen in the chart below, whenever we are steady at resistance after a long bear trend, a bull trend begins. This chart perfectly complements the news from the company and the fundamentals.

Catalysts

Q2 2019 earnings: Should see a nice uplift in sales.

PDUFA date for LOU statement for repeat use on Oct. 14 2019.

Q1 2020 earnings: The full effect of the removal of the LOU should be somewhat apparent here with a nice lift.

Q2 2020 earnings: The LOU removal should be even more apparent here considering Q1 is typically slow.

Conclusion:

So let’s summarize the bull thesis. Highly effective product. Ramp in sales just getting started. Sales force productivity has increased. Dedicated J-code now in place. LOU expected to be removed in the near future. Charts show we are at the bottom. And no competition for 3 years.

For these reasons, we expect Zilretta to gain traction in the market place and continue to grow. Everything seems to be heading in the right direction. We consider $20+ by EOY2019 and $30+ by EOY2020 reasonable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long stock and in the money call options. Not financial advice.