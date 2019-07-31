Natural Gas: Mild Weather Outlook Combined With Bearish Underlying Fundamentals Keep Bulls At Bay

Above-average injection in the coming weeks, heightened production, and weak weather adjusted powerburn/demand data are amongst some of the underlying fundamentals supporting the bears.

Investment Thesis

The natural gas market will remain in a bearish state with a mild weather outlook into mid-August and continued production concerns.

Natural gas forward prices trade lower on Monday with weak cooling demand and other bearish fundamental variables in focus

The expiring August natural gas futures contract finished Monday lower 2.8 cents ($0.028), to $2.141. The soon to be front-month September contract settled lower 1.49% or 3.4 cents ($0.034) to $2.116, while the October contract finished lower 3.8 cents ($0.038) to $2.139.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the September contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 2.08% to $18.39.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), finished lower Monday 6.06% and 3.82% at $12.41 and $11.83, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), finished higher Monday 5.88% and 4.06% at $191.18 and $34.59, respectively.

Figure 2 below is a chart depicting the current price of the natural gas contracts over the next 7 months. Futures are in contango through January 2020.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Heat in the 6-16 day time frame to be confined to the West/Northwest U.S. and parts of the South; mild outlook with near-normal readings expected across the central and eastern U.S.

On the weather front, currently, a cold front is moving eastward across the east-central U.S. Showers and thunderstorms are forming along and ahead of this frontal boundary across the east-central and southern U.S. Behind the front, cooler and drier air is filtering in across the north-central U.S. Ahead of the front, across the East U.S., an area of high pressure sits just off coast. This will allow for hot and humid conditions to prevail through Tuesday night across the big cities along the eastern U.S. as southerly return wind flow will result in increased heat, maritime influence (increased humidity levels), and convection inhibition (little chance for precipitation) through Tuesday night across the East U.S. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Boston and New York City through Tuesday night where the combination of heat and humidity will result in heat indices in the mid-90s. The cold front (though in a weakening state) will finally come up over the eastern U.S. by mid-week with increased precipitation chances. Once the front passes, this will allow for temperatures to return closer to normal levels across the East U.S.

Once we get into mid to late week or around Days 3-4, the establishment of a more stable upper-level weather pattern looks to take shape that will result in an extended period of mostly tranquil and dry weather across the central and eastern U.S. A large and strong amplified mid-upper-level ridge will set up shop over the interior West U.S. This will allow for downstream troughing to take place over the central and eastern U.S. This upper-level trough will bring a northwest upper flow pattern and will be associated with an expansive dry surface high pressure system that will effectively block much of the eastern half of the country from convective activity (showers and thunderstorms) as moisture trajectories are cut off. This will also usher in comfortable humidity levels.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (August 4-9) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (August 9-14) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

This pattern will persist through much if not all of the 16-day period or into mid-August with the vort max centered over eastern Canada just south of the Hudson Bay, and the aforementioned upper-level ridge over the interior West U.S.

From a temperature standpoint, much of the 16-day period will feature a hot West U.S. vs. a cooler/mild Central and East U.S. scenario. Anomalies will range near or close to normal levels across the eastern U.S. with a higher probability of cooler than normal temperatures across the northern and central U.S.

Figure 5 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (August 4-9) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (August 9-14) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Forecast models are signaling the jet stream pattern flattening out and the pattern becoming more zonal in the 13-16 day time period or as we approach mid-August. However, it still doesn't look like heat will be a factor across the central and eastern U.S. at this time.

Figure 7 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 15-16 day (August 13-14) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Though natural gas production remains off from its highs, supply has been on the increase with the return of Gulf Coast region production that was shut in by Hurricane Barry, and is now within 0.25 Bcf/d of its highs. Additionally, moderate temperatures across the major consumption regions and weak power burns have helped to decrease total demand. The outlook for LNG exports is positive, but support on the supply/demand side is needed.

Final Trading Thoughts

A mild weather outlook over the next couple of weeks combined with bearish underlying fundamentals is troublesome for bulls looking for a rally. With the weather outlook mild across the major natural gas consumption regions of the central and eastern U.S. into mid-August, the market is simply running out of time on serious summertime demand that could offset production. With heat confined to areas mainly across the West U.S. and perhaps parts of the South over the next couple of weeks, injection is expected to be above average over the next 3-4 weeks or through mid-August. With that said, the market should remain in a bearish state with downside risk outweighing upside potential.

My price range will be $2.00-2.25 over the next week for the front-month August futures contract, with UNG trading between $16.00 and $19.50.

Figure 8 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 9 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 10 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 10: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.