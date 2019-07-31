Burford Capital: Great Business In A Growing Sector

Business overview

Source: 1H 2019 results presentation

Over the last ten years, Burford Capital (OTC:BRFRF) has evolved into a full-fledged financial services provider to the legal industry and offering a wide range of solutions highlighted in the slide above. Burford continues to build out its team of about 60 lawyers and 120 employees who are based in 6 offices located in the US, the UK, Singapore and Australia. It is a capital-intensive business and in December 2018 announced USD1.6 billion of financing for its core litigation financing business, of which only USD633 million is sourced from its own balance sheet with the remainder financed by third parties. Burford conducts market research not only to better inform its own decisions but also to educate wider industry players about the ever-expanding use of capital in the legal industry. Burford regards innovation as a key success factor and competitive differentiator. For example, with the Petersen entitlement, Burford is selling tranches into the secondary market to realise partial gains and help develop a secondary market for litigation risk.

1H 2019 results

Source: 1H 2019 results presentation

On July 25, 2019, Burford reported a very strong set of 1H 2019 results as shown in the slide above. Portfolio returns remain robust and counter claims that Burford’s market is experiencing price compression. CIO Jonathan Molot emphasised this on the call saying (emphasis mine): “growth in investments has not come along with the sacrifice of returns. Anyone on the team will tell you that we are very rigorous in our risk analysis and pricing, and we are not going to reduce return demands simply to meet competition. And I think that this is the sign that the market demand is expanding rapidly enough that even if there are competitors, ... there's enough room in the market. And we're able to see robust demand at the same pricing that we've been able to enjoy in the past.”

Demand for its products remains robust with a record USD751 million of new investment committed in 1H 2019, up 36% from 1H 2018. Management was keen to point out that the legal industry’s transition from a cash-only business to a consumer of financing should provide a long platform for continued growth. Given the opportunities available in the market, management has been raising significant external finance so it would not be constrained by what could be financed organically. Of the USD1.6 billion December 2018 financing, the USD300 million Burford Opportunity Fund is now 63% committed and the USD667 million Sovereign Wealth Fund is 25% committed. The terms of the strategic capital relationship with the Sovereign Wealth Fund are that Burford invests only a third of the capital but extracts 60% of the investment profits. This means Burford can improve returns on its own capital without taking on excessive balance sheet risk.

In terms of geographic expansion, Asia (principally Singapore and Hong Kong) has been quite slow-moving with no significant financing to-date, which is understandable because there have never been sizable capital or legal risk arrangements in place before. However, there has been a pick-up in Asian clients who want to utilise Burford’s capital for cases in Western countries, mainly the US. More business is coming out of Europe and Australia continues to present an active opportunity.

Concerns about Burford

Burford has its share of detractors. One point of contention is the opaque nature of Burford’s legal transactions. An example being the following statement made during the 1H 2019 earnings call (emphasis mine), “We'd also call out a new portfolio transaction that we did during the period, $130 million portfolio transaction with a major global company…. And unfortunately, confidentiality precludes us from saying anything more about it, except that we're excited about having developed this.” However, it is understandable that legal dealings can be by their very nature confidential. There is also the desire on Burford’s part to protect complex structuring IP for as long as possible.

Another complaint is that Burford prematurely books a portion of unrealized or partially realized returns. Burford refutes this by pointing out that both IFRS and US GAAP require businesses to fair-value Level 3 assets and post unrealised gains in their income statements including the likes of Blackstone (BX) and KKR (KKR). During the first half of 2019, about 49% of Burford’s income was from unrealized gains, a fairly consistent level when compared with the last three years that averaged around 54%.

Source: 1H 2019 earnings presentation

Burford does try to provide transparency where it can. The table above provides some detail behind Burford’s headline ROIC of 98% and IRR of 32%. Burford splits its investments by vintage year into four categories; concluded investments, partial realization, partial resolution and ongoing investments. Taking the 2017 vintage as an example, so far 3 investments have concluded, 3 are classed as partial and 19 are ongoing. Of the partial investments, USD22.2 million of what was invested has been resolved generating USD33.2 million of recoveries. But the much larger invested portion of USD109.4 million remains outstanding and no recoveries have been booked. This can happen, for example, with a portfolio of claims where some are resolved more quickly than others.

Burford treats partial realizations like an equity investor would share holdings. If 100 shares were purchased and later 30 shares were sold, then the profit or loss on the 30 shares would be booked as realized with the 70 remaining shares still unrealized. Even if there has been positive progress with an investment that has resulted in an accounting fair value increase per IFRS, Burford does not treat the investment as concluded for its cash-basis reporting until the cash is received or there is no longer any associated litigation risk.

Key takeaways

Burford is an impressive firm clearly enjoying the benefits of a rapidly growing appetite for financing in the legal industry. It has demonstrated an ability to allocate its capital in a way that generates outsized returns. Management has aggressively responded to strong market demand by utilising third-party capital. In addition to the USD1.6 billion raised in December 2018, it recently closed USD300 million Burford Alternative Income Fund in April 2019 bringing its total assets under management to USD2.8 billion. Though detractors believe returns will inevitably normalize over time, there seems to be no sign of price compression at present.

Burford has a skilled team which has been able to evolve its products to meet an ever-diverse set of legal financing needs. Competitive advantages include unmatched funding resources, depth of its due diligence, “blue chip” status and long-standing sticky relationships with key law firms. Investor concerns include sustainability of returns, opaque financing deals, unpredictable return profile and booking unrealized gains. However, I tend to agree with Burford’s management that the next ten years look bright as the potential financing in the global legal industry may still be in its early innings and market-leading pioneers like Burford are well-placed to continue to profit handsomely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRFRF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.