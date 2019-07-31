AT&T And Verizon: One Is Clearly The Better High-Yield Buy Today

Just remember that no dividend stock is a bond alternative. Whichever of these telecom utiliites you decide to buy, only do so as part of a properly diversified portfolio, using the right asset allocations for your needs.

However, today Verizon is about 10% historically overvalued while AT&T is nearly 20% undervalued, which means this higher-yielding stock offers potentially better total returns and is the better place for new money today.

There are four reasons why Verizon is hands-down the superior quality company (level 9 vs. level 7 on my 11-point quality scale).

They are recession-resistant telecom utilities that are able to generate inflation-adjusted generous income, in all economic and market conditions.

During that research, I came to the startling realization that AT&T (T), one of just two level 7 quality aristocrats (average quality compared to US corporations) is actually a good buy right now.

I've been critical of Ma Bell in the past, mostly due to its poor management and various debt-funded empire-building efforts, especially compared to higher quality rival Verizon (VZ). My opinion of AT&T's fundamentals hasn't changed, because there are four reasons why I'm convinced Verizon is hands down the better company.

However, buying AT&T today is potentially a good idea, because it not just offers a more generous safe dividend, but potentially far better long-term return potential.

Reason One: Dividend Safety

45% of my quality score is based on dividend safety. AT&T and Verizon are purely owned for their ability to generate generous and recession-resistant income, which is the basis for owning either of these effective telecom utilities.

Dividend safety involves three things, stable cash flows, a reasonable payout ratio, and a strong balance sheet that isn't likely to blow up during a recession when credit markets tighten.

AT&T and Verizon are America's two largest mobile providers, with about 30% and 40% market share, respectively. The mobile industry is basically an oligopoly because it's a monstrously capital-intensive industry to maintain a nationwide network (AT&T averaged $25 billion in capex over the past six years while VZ spent $17 billion per year). Mobile has become essential to most Americans and subscribers are unlikely to cancel service, even during economic downturns.

In terms of cash flow concentration, virtually all of Verizon's cash flow comes from mobile (and 70% of revenue) while AT&T generates 80% and 50% of sales and cash flow from mobile, respectively. But while AT&T is more diversified, as I'll explain in the next section that doesn't necessarily make for safer cash flow.

As for fundamental dividend safety stats, AT&T has a higher payout ratio, higher debt, and a weaker credit rating leading to higher borrowing costs.

Company TTM EPS Payout Ratio Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost AT&T 58% 3.0 3.5 47% BBB 5.0% Verizon 51% 2.3 6.4 64% BBB+ 4.3% Industry Average 68% 2.6 5.6 39% NA NA Safe Level (Industry Specific) 70% or less 3.5 or less 4.0 or higher 60% or less BBB- or higher NA

Mind you, AT&T's dividend safety is still above average, due to its defensive business model and strong industry position.

The company has $48 billion in debt maturing by 2022 but has pledged to rapidly deleverage by focusing its large retained FCF for that purpose (plus various asset sales).

Since the Time Warner merger closed (about 12 months ago), management has repaid $18 billion in debt, $6.8 billion in Q2 alone. By the end of the year, management says it will have paid off $30 billion in debt. This shows that management has gotten religious about the importance of a strong balance sheet.

In terms of net debt (debt minus cash), leverage peaked at 3.5 in 2018 and management says it's on track to get that down to 2.5 by the end of the year. Beginning in 2020 AT&T may begin buying back its undervalued shares, which would potentially help boost long-term FCF/share growth.

That now appears like a reasonable goal, given that cost-cutting is going better than expected and management raised 2019 FCF guidance to $28 billion from an earlier $26 billion estimate. AT&T's dividend costs about $13 billion per year, so $28 billion in FCF means $15 billion can go to paying down its $175 billion in total debt.

Verizon has also extensively leveraged in the past, for a $28 billion buyout of Alltell (which made it America's leading mobile provider) and a massive $130 billion acquisition of Vodafone's 45% stake in Verizon wireless. The Verizon Wireless deal (which occurred in 2014) pushed Verizon's net leverage up to almost 3.5, but still a safe level for telecom blue chips.

However, Verizon's balance sheet is far stronger courtesy of rapid deleveraging over the years, which is why it has the higher credit rating, and lower borrowing costs (and greater financial flexibility going into the 2020s, which will be all about 5G).

But better dividend safety (excellent vs. above average) is just one reason Verizon is the superior quality company.

Reason Two: Business Model

Diversification isn't necessarily a good thing if management goes empire building and cobbles together a collection of declining assets.

AT&T lost almost 1 million DirecTV and DirecTV now subscribers in Q2, indicating its $49 billion purchase of that company in 2014 was basically at peak pay TV. Since it bought DirecTV, AT&T has lost 12% of its subscriber base to cord-cutting.

Fortunately, the cash cow wireless business managed to gain 72,000 net postpaid subscribers, the 5th consecutive quarter of gains, which shows AT&T's core business remains stable at least. AT&T's wireless revenue increased by 2.4% YOY in Q2, roughly the same pace as it has in recent years.

Verizon's stronger focus on wireless allowed it to post 4.4% YOY growth in wireless revenue, which Morningstar's Michael Hodel expects to grow 3% CAGR over the coming five years.

With the US wireless market now saturated, growth will need to come from other areas, which is where the big difference between AT&T and Verizon lies.

AT&T is betting its future on becoming a media giant, launching HBO Max in spring 2020 to replace its rapidly deteriorating DirecTV subscriber base. The single-tiered offering (not three tiers as earlier rumors indicated) will cost $16 to $17 per month (more expensive than Netflix).

I'm rather skeptical of this strategy because the streaming industry is now packed with top-quality rivals including Netflix (NFLX), Hulu, Amazon (AMZN) Prime, and coming in November (for $7 per month) Disney+ (DIS). Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying HBO Max isn't going to have some great content, (10,000 hours of premium content from HBO, plus Warner Brothers movies, and shows from TNT, TBS, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim just to name a few).

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying streaming isn't the future, because it is. What income investors need to understand though is that no one has thus far been able to actually generate positive free cash flow from streaming.

Hulu has over 28 million subscribers and is losing $3 billion per year. Amazon Prime Video is a loss leader for Amazon and exists to make that service stickier because Prime members spend over three times more than non members.

Netflix was the first to go big into streaming and to huge success (now over 150 million global subscribers). But since kicking off the streaming revolution Netflix, despite being the world's largest player, has yet to actually turn a profit on a free cash flow basis. Moody's estimates that it will take until 2023 (and over a quarter billion subscribers) for Netflix to turn free cash flow positive.

Remember that FCF is what ultimately pays for dividends, buybacks and deleveraging.

Here how many subscribers Disney thinks it will take to consistently generate free cash flow from streaming.

12 million ESPN+ subscribers by 2024

40 million Hulu subscribers by 2024

60 to 90 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024

Mind you, Disney, who is the global king of content (six Marvel live-action shows coming to Disney+, for example) thinks it will take six years to break even.

AT&T is coming out of the gate with the most expensive streaming service and Netflix's most recent $2 per month price hike possibly resulted in its first quarter of negative US subscriber growth. This indicates that the US streaming market might be getting saturated and even top content owners won't be able to monetize assets like they once thought. Which might explain why Disney+ is going to offer a $70 annual option (under $7 per month) and also a Hulu bundle.

Verizon's growth plans are far less risky and mostly focused on 5-G wireless (5G plans will cost more but be worth it), and 5-G home internet.

The US Internet Service Provider market is over $115 billion in size, and Verizon will be able to leverage the 5G network it needs to build anyway, to gain market share in what's likely to be a cash-rich business. In its first five test markets, it's already rolled out limited home internet service in four cities where it's offering 1 GP speed internet via 5G, for $50/$70 per month (discount for VZ wireless subs). Management says that offering $10/month cheaper internet (than local incumbents) at 10 times the speed will eventually get it to 30 million US 5G internet customers.

Don't get me wrong, Verizon isn't going to have the 5G internet market to itself. T-Mobile plans to have about 10 million 5G internet customers by 2024, and be the 4th largest ISP in America. Given TMUS' penchant for pricing wars to win market share, it's possible that 5G internet will never be as profitable as Verizon's mobile business.

But it's almost certainly going to be more lucrative, on an FCF basis, than streaming, which everyone and their mother is trying to break into.

Reason Three: Management Quality

Ultimately, it is quality management that deals with the various risks and challenges a company has to deal with. A good proxy for management quality is return on invested capital.

(Source: YCharts)

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson took over in 2007 and since then the company's long-term ROIC has been headed in one direction, down.

Verizon's big Verizon Wireless investment has, in contrast, caused its long-term ROIC to increase, and it's now the most profitable wireless company in America.

Does that mean that Verizon is free from stupid empire building? Of course not.

The company spent over $9.2 billion on media companies (like AOL and Yahoo), creating Oath Media, then took a $4.6 billion write-down on (96% of its goodwill), and renamed it Verizon Media. The company recently struck a deal with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) to distribute YouTube TV, indicating that it's all but given up on taking on Alphabet, Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) in the massive but very hard to crack online advertising market.

The difference is that $9 billion, while a lot of money, wasn't a huge bet for a company of Verizon's size. In contrast, AT&T has made massive, "all in" bets to change its business model over the years. First to buy DirecTV at literally the peak of satellite TV, and then later for Time Warner, at what might prove peak HBO (Game of Thrones ended with 19.2 million people watching the finale).

Basically, Verizon's largest investments have been within its circle of competence, wireless. And its big growth catalyst, 5G (including home internet) is far more likely to drive positive FCF/share growth than AT&T's far riskier debt-funded effort to become a global media powerhouse.

But there is one final bit of evidence that Verizon is the far superior company, in terms of quality.

Reason Four: The Market Is Never Wrong Over The Long Term And Has Definitely Declared Verizon The Superior Company

Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, one of the best investors in history, and Buffett's mentor, once said that over the long term the market always "weighs the substance of a company." In other words, in the short term, the market is often frustratingly/hilariously/profitably wrong, but over 10+ years it almost never is.

AT&T and Verizon Total Returns Since 1986

Now neither AT&T nor Verizon has beaten the S&P 500 since 1986, but that's not necessarily a reason to avoid owning them. After all, they are basically telecom utilities, and for conservative income investors looking for recession-resistant dividends, they can serve a useful purpose, especially if you buy them at the right price. The next section will look at valuation/total return potential, but here I want to point out that the market has spoken and agrees that Verizon is the inherently better company.

You can see that not just from the average rolling return, over every time period, in which Verizon has AT&T beat. Over the last 33 years, VZ has achieved 27% better risk-adjusted returns (total returns/volatility), and its reward to risk ratio (excess returns/downside volatility) has been 48% better.

Ultimately this is the reason I consider Verizon a better watchlist candidate than less capably managed AT&T, whose long-term growth strategy is riskier, due to its content/streaming focus.

However, as I said in the intro, if you are trying to decide between buying AT&T and Verizon today, then AT&T is likely the better investment, purely due to valuation.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: The Only Reason To Buy AT&T Over Verizon Today

The motto of the Dividend Kings is quality first, valuation second and appropriate risk management always. While there is no question that Verizon is the far better quality company that doesn't necessarily mean it's the better investment today.

Dividend Sensei Valuation Quality-Based Guidelines

Quality Score What It Means Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

Even average quality companies can make good investments if you buy them at a high enough margin of safety. For an average quality company like AT&T, I personally consider a 20% discount to fair value to be a good buying opportunity that compensates you for the risks you take on owning it. For Verizon, a level 9 quality blue chip, a 10% discount to fair value is an appropriate margin of safety.

How can you determine the fair value of a company? Well, fellow Dividend King (and F.A.S.T. Graphs founder) Chuck Carnevale, SA's valuation guru, has taught me that historical valuation comparisons are usually the best method to use.

While no method is perfect, comparing industry-appropriate and fundamental metrics during periods of similar growth rates (i.e., fundamentals are roughly similar) is an objective way of measuring a company's value based on what people have actually paid for it in the past and likely will again unless the thesis breaks.

The possibility of the thesis not working out is why you need a margin of safety, proportionate to the quality/risk factors inherent in the company.

AT&T Historical Valuation Analysis

5-year average yield: $38

13-year median yield: $37

25-year average yield: $44

10-year average P/E ratio: $48

10-year average price/operating cash flow: $38

10-year average price/free cash flow: $44

10-year average price/EBITDA: $42

10-year average price/EBIT: $45

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $42

Average Historical Fair Value: $42

Current Price: $35

Discount To Historical Fair Value: 18%

Quality Score: 7 (average company)

Buy at or below $34

Verizon Historical Valuation Analysis

5-year average yield: $53

13-year median yield: $51

25-year average yield: $55

10-year average P/E ratio: $71

10-year average price/operating cash flow: $43

10-year average price/free cash flow: $49

10-year average price/EBITDA: $46

10-year average price/EBIT: $49

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $46

Average Historical Fair Value: $52

Current Price: $57

Discount To Historical Fair Value: -10%

Quality Score: 9 (blue chip quality company)

Buy at or below $47

It's not technically wrong to buy at fair value, which for Verizon is about $52. As a deep value investor, I personally want to see a margin of safety, just in case a company's various risks create greater than expected growth headwinds. But in either case, Verizon appears to be trading a tad rich, and that makes it a "hold" in my book. In contrast, AT&T is very close to levels that I could buy it at, due to a high enough margin of safety and strong total return potential.

Over the past 20 years, AT&T actually grew operating earnings just 2.5% CAGR, yet enjoyed an average P/E of 14.6. During the modern low-rate empire-building era, growth has accelerated (thanks to lots of M&A) but the average P/E has been just 13.4 (likely because the tech bubble inflated AT&T's long-term average when its P/E went as high as 26).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

If AT&T is able to deliver roughly the same growth rate over time, then investors can expect its P/E ratio to mean-revert to about 13.4 as well. This could create significant multiple expansion upside.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Analysts currently expect 6.2% CAGR EPS growth from Ma Bell, which is plausible, given its historical growth rates. However, we must remember that AT&T's organic growth rate is generally 2% to 3%.

So in terms of a realistic total return range, we need to factor in a conservative 2% long-term growth rate, as well as analysts' optimistic 6.2% expectations.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

For the conservative end of the Dividend Kings' total return potential range on AT&T, we estimate 12% CAGR. The upper realistic range investors might expect is based on the 6.2% growth analysts expect (but I am personally skeptical of).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Since stocks often overshoot historical valuations, AT&T's realistic best-case scenario is 18% CAGR total returns. What about Verizon?

Over the past 20 years, VZ has grown at 2.3% CAGR, a slow organic rate usually seen with utility like telecoms. That time period saw an average P/E of 14.4, with a peak tech bubble valuation of 18.5 (not actually that bad). The modern low rate era has seen an average P/E of 14.8, and faster growth of 6.3%.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A 15.0 P/E is Chuck Carnevale's rule of thumb earnings multiple and through the decades, is approximately what investors have agreed is the proper value of this slow-growing, high-quality telecom giant.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Verizon's growth rates range from 2.4% to double-digits, but analysts currently expect 3% CAGR long-term growth and a realistic range is 2% to 6%.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even assuming very conservative 2% growth, Verizon should be able to deliver about 9% CAGR long-term returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The upper end of our realistic return range is 14%, created by Verizon executing well on 5-G growth catalysts.

AT&T: 6% safe yield and 12% to 18% CAGR total return potential

Verizon: 4.2% safe yield and 9% to 14% CAGR total return potential

I can thus see why many conservative income investors like AT&T right now, and at about $34 it indeed appears to be a potentially fine long-term investment.

But before you run out and buy AT&T (or Verizon) there are some important things to keep in mind.

Important Things To Keep In Mind

There are three kinds of risks to keep in mind:

Fundamental risk (company's thesis breaks) which is what Buffett focuses on (permanent loss of capital)

Valuation risk (overpaying to such an extent that total returns are too low for your personal goals)

Volatility risk (poor planning/asset allocation turns you into a forced seller during an inevitable market downturn creating realized losses even in quality companies)

AT&T's and Verizon's total return potentials overlap, meaning that depending on how each company's management executes, we can't necessarily say which will perform better.

I personally don't have much confidence in AT&T's management and consider Verizon's 5-G home internet plans to be more likely to succeed compared to AT&T's highly risky streaming strategy.

If I had to guess I'd say that AT&T will deliver on the lower end of its TRP range while Verizon is likely to generate low double-digit returns, so basically the decision on which to buy comes down to higher current yield and roughly equivalent likely returns.

Verizon's higher quality makes it a safer option for conservative income investors, specifically because management usually sticks to its knitting and avoids making "all in" risky M&A deals to try to change its business model.

AT&T's Time Warner acquisition, while highly questionable (both in terms of adding too much debt and the valuation it paid) is likely to turn out better than DirecTV (quality assets and a more stable business less likely to get disrupted).

Basically, as long as AT&T lives up to its promises on deleveraging, and Verizon keeps doing what it does best (mobile and a low-risk bet on 5-G internet that's going well so far) there is minimal fundamental risk investors need to worry about.

Valuation risk is lower for AT&T, given the steep discount to historical fair value. Verizon's valuation is a tad rich, but not so much that you'll likely require a decade or more to break even (it's not a bubble stock).

But volatility risk is something that all investors need to keep in mind because it can create self-inflicted losses that proper planning and asset allocation can avoid. No dividend stock is a true bond alternative, no matter what yield-seeking income investors have done over the past decade or what the media might tell you about this TINA/rate cut rally.

AT&T, VZ, Dividend Aristocrats and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: YCharts)

During the late 2018 correction, the worst in 10 years, Verizon looked like it might be a bond alternative (flight to safety and falling rates). But notice how, when the S&P 500 plunged 17% in three weeks on rising recession fears, VZ ended up crashing about 15% within a few weeks.

The dividend aristocrats (of which AT&T is a member) fell 16%, outperforming the market by falling 3% less. AT&T itself, due to being out of favor, underperformed its famous peers but still marginally beat the market.

Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT): a cash equivalent, fell 0.4%

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCZH): intermediate bonds, a proxy for all investment-grade US debt, rose 0.5%

SPDR Long-Term Treasury ETF (SPTL): long-duration US Treasuries, a low-risk hedge against recession, rose 3.4%

Those are the 3 bond ETFs that Dividend Kings uses (in equal weightings) in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio. It's also what I plan to buy (also in equal weighting) should recession risk rise above 50% and a recessionary bear market become the most likely near-term outcome (current recession risk is 33% to 37% over the next 9 to 12 months).

My point is that bonds/cash equivalents are what you need to own to have stable/appreciating assets to sell to meet expenses during sharp corrections/bear markets.

Since 1945, the S&P 500 has suffered 16 down years. In 15 of those years, bonds went up. This is why proper asset allocation is important, more so than even what companies you own. And lest you think that the late 2018 correction was an aberration, think again.

Since 1986 AT&T's beta (volatility relative to S&P 500) has been 0.38, while Verizon's has been 0.41. Basically, these two companies are like utilities, in that they are owned by income investors seeking recession-resistant dividends that keep up with inflation.

But volatility is statistical, and in the short term crazy stuff happens on Wall Street. AT&T suffered an 82% peak decline during the tech bubble crash (valuation risk at its finest).

AT&T and Verizon Peak Declines

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AT&T, portfolio 2 = VZ

In fact, AT&T's insane bubble was so bad that anyone who bought it during its peak has yet to come close to breakeven, even when factoring in almost 20 years of safe and steadily rising dividends.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AT&T, portfolio 2 = VZ

Verizon also got overvalued during the tech mania and suffered more than the broader market during the tech crash. Both companies are usually defensive, meaning less volatile during market downturns. But as you can see from this table, that's not always the case.

AT&T's worst single month since 1986 - November 2002 (-44.7%)

Verizon's worst single month since 1986 - February 2000 (-21.0%)

Over the past 33 years, low volatility AT&T has fallen 10% or more in a single month 19 times. Verizon has suffered one-month corrections 15 times.

Unless your portfolio is large enough to live off safe dividends alone and you personally can stomach gutwrenching volatility to the tune of 50+% without losing sleep and panic selling, you need to own some cash/bonds (enough to fund three to five years of expenses factoring in Social Security and or any pensions you may have).

My personal optimal asset allocation is 100% stocks (because of my unique financial circumstances and time horizon of 50+ years). But even I plan to own some bonds should recession risk rise significantly higher, purely so I'll have assets to sell at a modest profit to buy quality dividend stocks during a bear market. Right now I'm putting 60% of monthly savings into stocks, equally-weighted between defensive and cyclical companies.

Bottom Line: AT&T Is Potentially The Better Investment Today, Despite Verizon Being The Far Better Company

Neither AT&T nor Verizon fits my personal goals (I'm a long-term portfolio yield-focused deep value investor). Which is why you won't find either company in my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

But I realize that there are plenty of people who have different goals and needs than I have, which is why AT&T and Verizon are good choices for conservative income investors looking for recession-resistant sources of retirement income.

Under the Dividend Kings' principles of quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always, I must point out that there is no question that Verizon is the far superior high-yield dividend stock. Its dividend is safer, its business model less risky, and its management is hands-down better, as seen by the industry's best profitability (which has been getting better over time). Which is why VZ's total returns have smashed AT&T's over the last 33 years, and all else being equal, big red is likely to continue to deliver superior returns.

But all else isn't equal right now, with VZ being about 10% overvalued while AT&T is nearly 20% undervalued. That means that 6% yielding AT&T not just offers more immediate safe income, but potentially better long-term returns, though I think AT&T's riskier business strategy will merely result in roughly equal future returns to its higher quality rival.

But my point is that even average quality companies like AT&T can make good buys if the valuation is right. For Ma Bell that time is now. As long as you realize the risks inherent to its business model (and this industry), and don't make the potentially catastrophic mistake of thinking of it as a bond alternative, then AT&T might be just what your retirement portfolio (the stock portion of it) is looking for right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.