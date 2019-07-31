Passive Income The REIT Way: Start With These 2 Blue-Chip REITs

Have you ever been interested in buying real estate or known folks with a real estate “Empire” of their own? Well, for 99% of the global population, a real estate empire can be far-fetched and merely impossible, right? Not so fast!

Just because you cannot afford to buy multiple physical properties on your own does not mean you cannot have your own real estate empire. What if I told you could build your own real estate empire right now? Would you be interested? You are, great, let’s get down to it.

A Real Estate Empire Full Of REITs

In today’s market, especially out here in California where I live, real estate prices have skyrocketed, making owning multiple properties tough to do. Therefore, I have turned my attention to investing in REITs, or Real Estate Investment Trusts.

A REIT, as described by NAREIT, is a company that owns or finances income-producing real estate in a range of property sectors. These companies have to meet a number of requirements to qualify as REITs, which are granted tax advantages. Most REITs trade on major stock exchanges, and they offer a number of benefits to investors. REITs provide all investors the chance to own valuable real estate and present them with the opportunity to access dividend-based income and total returns. This is essentially you owning property with a partner, or partners, just on your terms.

The thing that attracts investors to REITs are their high-yield dividends and predictable income streams they can attain. In order for a company to maintain its “REIT status,” it must comply with a set of rules as follows:

Invest at least 75% of its total assets in real estate

Derive at least 75% of its gross income from rents from real property, interest on mortgages financing real property or from sales of real estate

Pay at least 90% of its taxable income in the form of shareholder dividends each year

Be an entity that is taxable as a corporation

Be managed by a board of directors or trustees

Have a minimum of 100 shareholders

Have no more than 50 percent of its shares held by five or fewer individuals

Being that real estate is vital to both people and businesses, the demand for properties is always there, regardless of economic conditions.

Real Estate Investment Trusts can be a solid defensive play for investors in the event of an economic slowdown, which has been a hot topic of discussion of late. In a recession, REITs have the ability to decrease rents for tenants who may be struggling in order to keep properties filled and keep cash flow coming in. In return, income streams tend to remain relatively resilient and consistent over the full cycle. REITs tend to go south when companies cannot even afford reduced rents and leave properties with vacancies.

REIT Performance Is Undeniable

REITs have a great track record of providing higher returns than the S&P 500. Providing higher returns all the while maintaining less risk is what has made the security a popular choice among investors. In fact, real estate (VNQ) produced up to 4x higher total returns than the S&P 500 (SPY) from 1997 until 2016:

The pause or cause for concern for investors to close 2018 were the fears around increasing interest rates, but fast forward to today and we are actually talking about a rate cut. The fact of the matter is REITs can perform well in really any economic backdrop as long as they have the right set of tenants. Diversity and due diligence are key for REITs.

2 Blue-Chip REITs To Trust In Your Portfolio

Realty Income, Inc. (O): The bluest of blue-chip REITs happens to be Realty Income. Realty Income has long been one of the, if not the most, popular REITs investors have come to know. Known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” investors have long enjoyed a consistent and growing monthly dividend.

Realty Income was founded in 1969 and began trading on the NYSE in 1994. The company is a member of the S&P 500 as well as the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index for having increased dividends every year for over 20 years. As of March 30, 2019 (Q1-19), the company’s portfolio consisted of 5,876 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 261 tenants. Realty Income has an average remaining lease term spanning 9.2 years. Also, as of the completion of 2018, the portfolio reached its highest occupancy level since 2006.

One area investors have focused on lately when investing in triple-net lease REITs, or really any stock for that matter, is how will the company be impacted when the economic backdrop changes. With the media these days simply trying to will their way to a recession, which I do not believe we are quite there yet, but that is for a different conversation, this is something investors want to think about when making their investments in today’s market. Looking at the chart above, Realty Income's occupancy levels started retreating at the peak of the market in 2007 and dropped 210 basis points from the ’06 high of 98.7% to the 2010 low of 96.6%. As such, O was still able to maintain a high occupancy level, though it does have ways to manipulate this through cheaper rent or even free rent. One area that did slow for the company, which kept revenues from growing during the recession, was its investment activity. In 2009, the company practically had no acquisitions.

We believe what makes Realty Income so special is the quality of its portfolio. The management team has assembled such a strong well-diversified portfolio that does not have it relying too much on any one sector.

Many of the top tenants on the list above are well-known established names. Currently, the company’s largest tenant, Walgreens (WBA), makes up 6.1% of the company’s ABR. The company’s top-20 tenants make up 54% of its annualized rental revenue. Of the top-20 tenants, 12 are investment-grade rated, meaning they have credit ratings of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch). The breakdown of tenants within different industry groups is as follows:

Retail: 82.4%

Industrial: 11.6%

Office: 4.0%

Agriculture: 2.0%

Along with a high-quality portfolio, the company has been able to set itself apart based on its Fortress Balance Sheet, which has led to a low cost of capital with its A- rating from S&P. In the real estate business, a low cost of capital can be a HUGE advantage, and that is exactly the case when it comes to BIG O.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG): Simon Property Group owns, develops, and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. As of the company’s most recent quarterly report, Q1-19, the blue-chip REIT had a portfolio that owned or held an interest in 206 properties within 37 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. As a side note, the company will be issuing Q2 data at the time of this article being published. The properties consisted of 107 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, 4 lifestyle centers, and 12 other retail properties. The company also has ownership interests in 28 Premium Outlets within Asia, Europe, and Canada.

Simon has a well-diversified portfolio of class A properties that helps widen the gap between other REITs in the sector. Speaking of gap, The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is the company’s largest tenant, accounting for 3.4% of base rent. The next largest mall tenants include: L Brands (LB) (2.1% base rent), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) (1.8% of base rent), PVH Corporation (PVH) (1.6%), and Signet Jewelers (SIG) (1.4%).

SPG has long been a solid investment for dividend-seeking investors, having increased the dividend an average of 11% per year over the last five years. Last quarter, Simon announced a 5.1% dividend increase to $2.05 for the quarter.

As I have mentioned before, risks are abundantly clear within the mall sector due to the number of store closures the industry has seen the past few years. However, the class A malls still tend to be performing quite well, as it is the class C and below malls that are struggling mightily within the sector.

Of the top five largest tenants, four of the five largest mall tenants had a tough year in 2018, with only one, ASNA, having their stock rise into positive territory. ASNA saw their stock rise 58% in 2018, while the others all saw their stocks drop between 25% and 45% on the year. GAP has been in the news as their name brand stores have struggled to the point where they will be closing stores, but their other brands such as Banana Republic and Old Navy have performed quite well. In fact, the company will be spinning off Old Navy into its own publicly-traded company.

The threat of retail in general is big for the company as it must be precise on the tenants it chooses to occupy its spaces. The company has been able to maintain solid occupancy levels during the retail struggles. During the most recent quarter, occupancy levels were up from 94.6% a year ago to 95.1%.

The company does not have much exposure to big box retail, which has struggled in this new age of retailers. Leasing spreads continue to rise for the company, which continues to be a positive.

SPG is the cream of the crop when it comes to mall REITs, as it has long outperformed others in the space. This is partly due to its quality management team, low cost of capital due to its fortress balance sheet. We have no reason to believe the company will not continue to perform well in the future.

I have owned this name in the past and with earnings expected on July 31, if an opportunity presents itself even more, I will be looking to add this name back to my portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

REITs can be a great alternative and a less expensive way to get started building your Real Estate portfolio

REITs offer investors the opportunity at a more diverse portfolio, thus mitigating risk

REITs can provide investors greater returns and reliable income streams through high-yield dividends than actual property investments

As the average retirement age in the United States continues to increase, the general population needs to combat this with strategic investments such as REITs. REIT investing will help you build a portfolio that pays growing dividend income during retirement that's entirely passive as well as inflation-resistant. This can lead to retirement on time – or even early retirement and even more importantly, the ability to enjoy it without having to deal with the stresses of being a landlord. Get started today by looking at the two options I summarized today: Realty Income and Simon Property Group.

