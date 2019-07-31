FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) CEO Kevin Mandia on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Kate Patterson - Investor Relations

Kevin Mandia - Chief Executive Officer and Board Director

Frank Verdecanna - EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Speros - Stifel Nicolaus & Company

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Sterling Auty - JP Morgan

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Shaul Eyal - Oppenheimer and Co., Inc.

Rob Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Tal Liani - BofA Merrill Lynch

Andrew Nowinski - Piper Jaffray

John Weidemoyer - William Blair and Company

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

Kate Patterson

Thank you, Daniel. Good afternoon, and thanks to everyone on the call for joining us today to discuss FireEye's financial results for the second quarter of 2019. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of FireEye's website at investors.fireeye.com.

With me on today’s call are Kevin Mandia, FireEye's, Chief Executive Officer; and Frank Verdecanna, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of FireEye. After the market closed today, FireEye issued a press release announcing the results for the second quarter of 2019.

Before we begin, let me remind you that FireEye's management will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements relating to FireEye's guidance and expectations for certain financial results and metrics; FireEye's priorities, initiatives, plans, and investments; drivers and expectations for growth; the expansion of FireEye's platform and the benefits, capabilities, and availability of new and enhanced offerings; including those from our Verodin acquisition, our competitive position, market opportunities and go-to-market strategies and internal alignment along areas of focus.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. These forward-looking statements apply as of today, and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future and we undertake no obligation to update these statements after the call.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings, as well as our earnings release posted an hour ago. Copies of these documents may be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this call. We have provided reconciliations on these non-GAAP financial measures for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the Investor Relations section of the website as well as the earnings release. I would also like to point out that we posted the supplemental slides and financial statements on the Investor Relations section of the website. Finally, I want to remind everyone that our 2019 Analyst Day will be held on October 8, during this year's Cyber Defense Summit in Washington D.C. for those of you who cannot join this in person, a webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Mandia

Thank you, Kate, and thank you to all the investors, employees, customers and partners who are joining us on this call. We appreciate your continued interest and support as we continue to transform our company.

The second quarter of 2019 marks the 10th straight quarter where we met or exceeded our billings and revenue guidance ranges. Billings was at the high-end of our guidance range and revenue exceeded our guidance range. However, our operating income, operating margins and earnings per share were slightly below our guidance ranges. We will provide you details, while we did not meet these expectations, but first I would like to share some highlights from the second quarter.

We posted year-over-year growth in all billings categories. We generated billings of $221 million, a 13% increase year-over-year and a 19% increase excluding a $10 million transaction we had in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue is $218 million, a 7% increase year-over-year. Results were especially strong in our platform, cloud subscriptions, and managed services category with billings growth accelerating 27% from a year-ago.

Managed defense had its best ever second quarter and its third highest billings quarter in our history. Threat intelligence had a very strong quarter growing ARR 20% year-over-year. And Mandiant services had its second highest billings quarter in our history, billings for our professional services were $46 million, up 15% year-over-year.

We booked 45 transactions greater than a $1 million with customers diversified across vertical markets and geographies. And nearly two-thirds of these $1 million plus deals in the second quarter included services or expertise on demand. Our overall transaction volume increased with both Global 2000 customers as well as in the mid market and we added 261 new customers in the quarter.

From a sales perspective, the first half of 2019 was the best first half in FireEye's history. Our results this quarter, especially the strength of our platform, cloud and managed defense category as well as our professional services, show how far we have come as a company over the past three years. FireEye has continued to evolve from our origin as a network security product vendor to a comprehensive security platform company. We’ve been taking actions to build a strong foundation for our future and extend our influence as trusted security advisors.

As we transform our company, two related, but different areas of focus have emerged within FireEye. First, we have products consisting of our advanced detection and protection products such as network, email and endpoint security; and second, we have platform and solutions that combine our Helix platform, security instrumentation from Verodin, Mandiant services, intelligence and our managed defense offerings.

And I would like to provide you updates within the context of these two areas of focus. Our products are well-established and have enterprise customers worldwide. Over the past few years, we have dramatically improved our cost structure, delivered new features and functionality and improved our cross-sell and up-sell success within our customer base. This has enabled our products to return to billings growth.

We have seen a steady increase of customer adoption of multiple products and the number of customers with more than one product family increased to 58% from just over 50% a year-ago. Adoption of our virtual and cloud solutions is also on the rise with nearly half of the customers purchasing in the second quarter choosing cloud or virtual solutions.

In Endpoint security, we had a new Linux advanced detection and response or EDR capabilities. We deployed new MalwareGuard machine learning models and made significant performance improvements to overall usability and user experience. We also introduced the new offering that combines our managed defense and endpoint security in a single SKU, simplifying the purchasing and provisioning to new managed defense customers.

I’m also excited about our new innovation architecture, which enables any FireEye team, such as consulting our managed defense to write custom modular extensions for our endpoint software on their own. This increases our ability to innovate fast, and we recently released Phase 1 of the innovation architecture and have already released modules into the FireEye market. And we plan to release a second phase and all partners and customers to begin adding their own custom endpoint modules.

For our network security software, our latest releases included virtual NX for AWS environments, which takes advantage of AWS as new VPC port mirroring functionality. We also improved our ability to detect attacks in encrypted traffic, added new intelligence-based context for our alerts and for the first time can now detect web shells and other evidence of compromise on servers, which moves this product well beyond its previous capability to detect attacks mostly against end-users. We now offer our complete network security detection and analysis capabilities for pure cloud deployments as well as hybrid environments.

In email security, we began implementing the first phase of our new architecture for cloud email, designed to address our growth in customers and increased email volume we are experiencing. The burst in email volume required us to increase our cloud cost beyond our original expectations and our CFO Frank will provide you the additional details in his prepared remarks.

We also released our latest email threat report showing a dramatic increase in new variants of impersonation attacks, where attackers emulate a trusted colleague to trick victims into providing credentials or opening an attachment. Our ability to prevent impersonation attacks is an important competitive advantage for our email security solutions.

And finally, we know that success with our products is not just about building great features. Our customers expect to build FireEye capability into the way they work and operate and we cannot just be a black box. Thus we plan to roll out new developer relations capabilities to show customers how to take advantage of our extensibility and robust APIs. In addition, we are focused on our technical partnership network and I would point to our FireEye market to read more about the hundreds of vendor product integrations across our portfolio.

Now our vision and the value we deliver to customers goes beyond the competitiveness of those individual projects I just discussed. With a world renowned Mandiant expertise, global threat intelligence, Helix platform and more recently Verodin, we are delivering robust platform that significantly improves cyber resilience for our customers.

Our platform strategy is simple. To provide a single platform that allows the customer to leverage all of its security technologies from any vendor and overlay our intelligence and expertise to simplify and automate security tests, while continuously testing and improving security controls. Adoption of a platform results in more effective and efficient security programs backstopped by Mandiant expertise on demand with measurable effectiveness delivered from the Verodin platform in the world's best threat intelligence.

With respect the Helix, we continue to see increased engagement as we expand the number of integrations. We have launched our early adopter program for the next generation of the platform. And I believe the feedback we are receiving will contribute to a successful launch later this year.

Our recent acquisition of Verodin provides a critical component to our platform and solutions. With the Verodin security instrumentation platform, organizations can test their resiliency against cyber attacks before they are in fact attacked. This delivers our customers a reliable and consistent way to measure cyber risk in a manner that is actionable for frontline technicians, yet understandable in the boardroom. We have just completed the first phase of integrating our threat intelligence into the Verodin platform and we will be showcasing this capability at the Black Hat Conference next week.

In the future, we plan to combine the capabilities of Verodin with Helix's orchestration to also automatically adjust the security infrastructure to defend against the simulated attacks. I believe there's no other technology with the same potential to fundamentally change the way organizations implement, manage and measure their security infrastructure and the effectiveness of their spend.

In order to be as efficient as possible, we're aligning our internal structure at FireEye to reflect our evolution from a network security product vendor to a comprehensive security platform company. Accordingly, we're formally creating a new platform and solutions group within FireEye. This group will combine Mandiant services, our platform engineering, Verodin, managed defense and our threat intelligence resources into a single organization. I believe this new alignment will accelerate our execution towards the platform and unite the portions of our business that are accelerating in their growth.

We are also establishing products group, led by our current CTO, Grady Summers. This will consolidate and streamline our products, that is our network, endpoint, email and similar offerings by combining product management, engineering and customer success for these products into a unified customer focused team. This group will also be focused on improving release cadence, enhancing our ability to protect cloud workloads and bringing a data-driven approach to bolster renewals while also winning new business.

We look forward to discussing the changes we're making at FireEye and update you on our innovation with more detail at our Analyst Day at the Cyber Defense Conference on October 8 of this year.

Now for the past several years, FireEye has been developing a comprehensive security platform for our customers. The momentum in our platform cloud and managed services business is the result of our efforts and I believe we are taking the next steps towards accelerating our growth. I want to thank all the FireEye employees for their continued efforts and focus as we seek to change the security industry.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to CFO, Frank.

Frank Verdecanna

Thanks, Kevin, and hello to everyone on the call. First I want to frame my remarks with a few general comments on our business outlook and financial model. First, as it had for several quarters, our business continues to diversify across customer size, product families, geographic regions and verticals. We continue to add new logo customers in every product family and many of our existing customers are deploying more product families. These healthy demand trends are reflected in the growth in billings, which is a leading indicator as well as in our outlook for billings and cash flow for the rest of the year.

Second, as in any ratable model, revenue is a lagging indicator because it includes amortization from sales book in prior periods. We were already experiencing a headwind to our revenue growth due to the decline in appliance sales we experienced a few years ago. Several factors have caused us to reduce our revenue outlook for 2019 by $25 million. This had a cascading effect on our profitability, and as a result, we have also reduced our outlook for margins and earnings per share.

That said, I remain confident in our strategy and long-term outlook. We are committed to balance growth and profitability long-term and are continually looking for opportunities to increase our efficiency without jeopardizing growth. You can see the inherent leverage in our business model when you compare operating expenses to billings and calculate a cash flow margin on billings. This leverage will become apparent in our revenue base metrics as revenue growth trends catch up the billings.

Before I discuss the details of our Q2 results and our guidance for Q3 and 2019, let me remind you that I'll be referring to non-GAAP metrics except for revenue and operating cash flow. Our non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, non-cash interest expense on our convertible debt and other nonrecurring items.

I also want to remind you that we made a minor change to the billings and revenue breakout categories, changing the name of the cloud subscription and managed services category to platform, cloud subscriptions and managed services or platform for short. The change reflects the addition of Verodin to this category. There is no impact to historical metrics as Helix was already included in the platform category. For reference, in the appendix in the slides we included, there is a mapping of the product families to each of these categories.

Turning to our Q2 results. Total billings of $221 million were at the high-end of our guidance range, an increase of 13% from Q2 of '18. As expected, our Q2 '19 billings did not include any transactions greater than $10 million. Platform, cloud subscriptions and managed services billings were $63 million for the quarter, up 27% year-over-year on an as reported basis.

ARR for platform, cloud subs and managed services increased 27% year-over-year to $237 million. Billings for our Mandiant Professional Services were $46 million, an increase of 15% from Q2 of '18. We continue to operate near capacity in this highly strategic portion of our business. Billings for the product and related subscriptions and support category were $113 million, up 5% year-over-year.

Sales of appliances accounted for approximately 31% of the total product and related category and were up 24% year-over-year. Similar to Q1, we attribute some of the year-over-year strength and appliance sales to the end of life for our older third-generation appliances, which we first introduced in 2012. This created a wave of network and email hardware refreshes with new subscription support contracts for customer still relying on these appliances for advanced security.

Turning to revenue. Consistent with billings growth in platform, cloud subscription and managed services billings we've experienced over the past two years, platform, cloud subs and managed services revenue increased 26% year-over-year to a record $57 million. Mandiant Professional Services revenue of $43.5 million was also a record. This is the fifth consecutive record quarter for Mandiant Professional Services revenue.

Product and related subscriptions support revenue decreased about $5 million or 4% from Q2 of '18. The year-over-year decrease reflected the $24 million decline in the opening current deferred revenue balance for this category. As we’ve discussed in the past, the ratable recognition of product revenue under 606 means the decreases in appliance billings that occurred in 2016 and 2017 are just now flowing through our current deferred revenue and revenue.

With performance in our platform and services categories more than offsetting the decline in product and related, total revenue in the quarter was $218 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year. $152 million or 87% of the non-services revenue was recognized from current deferred revenue from the balance sheet.

Gross margin was 72% in the quarter, down from Q2 '18 gross margin of 75%. The majority of the decline was due to a greater than expected increase in hosting costs as we accelerated the migration of our cloud-based products from FireEye internal data centers to a public cloud provider. The move to the public cloud platform provides us with additional real-time flexibility and scalability needed to support our growing cloud business. The decrease in product and platform gross margin was partially offset by an increase in our services gross margin to 53% compared to 50% in Q2 of '18.

Operating expenses declined $2 million sequentially, but increased $11 million or about 8% year-over-year. The increase in both operating expense and COGS both partially driven by improved billing trends, resulted in small loss for the quarter. However, as a percentage of billings, operating expenses declined from 75% in Q2 of '18 to 72% in Q2 of '19, demonstrating continued leverage in our long-term business model.

Our year-over-year expense growth was primarily in research and development and sales and marketing, both areas with the potential to drive future growth and operating leverage. In R&D, we invested in innovation across our product offerings and accelerated the investment in our next gen security operations platform as we gear up for the expected launch in Q4.

Sales and marketing expense was higher year-over-year, reflecting increased commission expense associated with higher sales performance and accelerated growth in new business. Finally, Q2 operating expense included one month of Verodin consistent with the financial impact we outlined on the call we had in May to announce the acquisition. Other income and taxes largely offset each other, resulting in a loss per share of $0.01.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, growth in our billings and timely collections continue to drive our cash flow performance. We typically enter Q2 with the lowest receivables balance of the year, reflecting Q1 seasonality in billings. As a result, Q2 operating cash flow tends to be the lowest of the year. This seasonal pattern held through this year and operating cash flow was negative $15 million in the quarter.

We continue to maintain a very healthy balance sheet with cash and short-term investments of almost $1 billion even after using $127 million in net cash on the Verodin acquisition. We ended the quarter with receivables of approximately $127 million and DSOs calculated on billings of 52 days. This was slightly better than our target range of 55 to 65 days.

Ending deferred revenue was approximately $913 million, an increase of $7 million sequentially and an increase of $33 million from the end of Q2 of '18. The current deferred and total deferred revenue balances include approximately $3 million of acquired deferred revenue from Verodin.

Ending current deferred revenue increased $4 million sequentially and $20 million year-over-year as increases in platform and services deferred revenue offset that continued decline in product and related current deferred revenue. As a side note, you will see that approximately $114 million of our convertible notes moved into current liabilities. This is the remaining amount of the first tranche of the notes originally issued in 2015. We currently expect that we will redeem these notes for cash in June of 2020.

With this as a background, let's turn now to our outlook for the third quarter and our updated 2019 guidance ranges, starting with the year. We are reiterating our 2019 guidance range for billings of $935 million to $955 million, represent a year-over-year growth of 10% at the midpoint.

We're reducing our 2019 revenue guidance range by $25 million to $865 million to $875 million. There are three primary drivers for the decrease and I will provide a little more detail on each of these factors. First, ARR for the product and related subscriptions category declined $20 million sequentially in Q2, primarily due to the expirations of subscriptions and support attached to our third-generation appliances that were end of life and not refreshed.

While many of the -- our large customers refresh and even expanded their deployments with fifth-generation appliances over the past several quarters, many smaller customers allow their subscriptions to expire without purchasing new hardware. The estimated decline in product and related ARR reduced our expectation for the second half by approximately $10 million. The good news is that there's less than $3 million in ARR left for the third-generation appliances. We expect product and related ARR to stabilize from here and we believe we could see incremental growth from the new cloud-based network security and server-based detection, Kevin discussed earlier.

Second, we now expect the amount of upfront revenue to be less than we originally forecasted. Upfront revenue is relatively small amount in any given quarter, typically 5% to 10% of the product and related category. There are a number of puts and takes here, but at a summary level, we expect less upfront term licenses for our FireEye Security Orchestrator or FSO, so it will be sold exclusively as part of Helix and we also expect less upfront revenue for management appliances with the availability of the Helix platform. We estimate the impact of this revised forecast to be about $5 million to $10 million in the second half.

The third item is related to the decrease -- third item is related to the increase in the mix of appliance billings, which we also believe is partially related to the end of life of the older third-generation appliances. A higher mix of appliance lengthens the revenue recognition period to 48 months compared to a more subscription heavy mix at an average duration of 24 to 26 months.

Additionally, customers tend to purchase multi-year subscription when buying new appliance hardware. And we believe that the surge in appliance sales in Q2 was a factor in the expansion of the average contract line for the product and related subscriptions and support. Overall, the increase in ACL combined with the higher mix of appliances accounted for about $5 million to $10 million of the estimated decrease.

With lower revenue we now expect gross margin of approximately 73% and an operating margin of breakeven to 1% for the year. This translates into earnings per share in the range of $0.0 to $0.04. With the same billings range, but higher costs associated with our migration to the public cloud infrastructure, we're reducing our cash flow outlook by $10 million to a range of $85 million to $105 million.

At the midpoint, our updated operating cash flow guidance implies a year-over-year increase of more than 50% and a cash flow margin of 10% on our expected 2019 billings. Our expectation for CapEx remains the same at $40 million to $50 million. While we are not guiding to 2020 at this time, I do expect our CapEx to decline next year as we’ve completed all our major plant facility moves and our move to the public cloud will reduce capital investments in our data center equipment.

For Q3, we expect billings in the range of $245 million to $255 million, which implies year-over-year growth of approximately 14% at the midpoint. From a linearity perspective, this range implies 26% to 27% of our expected annual billings will be booked in Q3 consistent with historical annual linearity for the third quarter.

We expect revenue in the range of $217 million to $221 million, implying approximately 3% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. This reflects a $23 million decrease in current deferred revenue in the product and related category, as we continue to work through the long tail of the impact of routable recognition of appliances. Given this revenue range, we expect gross margin of approximately 72% and operating margin between breakeven and 2%. This implies operating expenses will be flat to down slightly compared with Q2.

The decrease in outlook for OpEx is primarily related to the lower payroll taxes in Q3 as more employees hit maximum withholding amounts. We also expect interest income to offset interest expense and cash taxes of between $1.5 million and $2 million. Both are consistent with prior quarters. This yields earnings per share of plus $0.01, plus or minus a penny based on a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 218 million shares.

Operating cash flow is expected be in the range of $15 million to $25 million, about equal to operating cash flow in Q3 of '18 at the midpoint, reflecting similar receivable balances for collection and relatively flat expenses on a year-over-year basis. We expect CapEx of about $10 million.

That concludes my prepared remarks. We will now take your questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Gur Talpaz with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Christopher Speros

Hi. This is actually Chris Speros on for Gur. Kevin, normalized billings growth of 20% is encouraging. Can you talk about the degree to which adoption of expertise on demand contributed to growth in Q2 and how the pace of adoption has progressed versus your internal target?

Kevin Mandia

Yes, I think our expertise on demand is meeting our expectations. I think, Chris, what we have to do to see the kind of growth I want to see there is embedded into all our technologies. Right now it's available in the cloud, Helix that we have. We can press the button, interact with our experts. But when I say embed, I mean your inside our endpoint technology, you’re looking at something you don't understand and there's a big red button there it says, hey, click here to get a forensic review; click here to get help. So we're working on that path and I expect to see more growth as our tech embeds expertise on demand into it. What we did see and what I did mention in my direct remarks was about two-thirds of a $1 million plus deals have services and expertise on demand in it. And I want to reiterate that expertise on demand, the whole goal of that is into sell more services, if that's the kind of product I want to buy. If -- I’ve done my thousands of hours of sit inside a security tech and every time you’ve a question, you don’t want to bounce on paperclip, you just want to hit a button and get somebody with real expertise at scale that solves problems for dozens, if not hundreds of companies at your fingertips. So right now I still think its early stages. We have the back end complete. And what I mean by that is when you make a request to FireEye for expertise on demand, it's almost like an all points bulletin whether you email or call or click on the chat in Helix, it's we're trying to get a triage so that you get the right expert when you need the most. So our Intel folks are involved, our Mandiant services folks are involved. We have a team called TORE, which is I think threat operations reverse engineering, we have an advanced practices team for detection, we just go on and find the right expert. That's well oiled machine inside of FireEye now. And now it's the tech getting these icon buttons I'm oversimplifying it, but just making a way for our customers inside our products to seemingly communicate with our experts is what we're trying to do with our next gen Helix and with future releases of our products. So that -- that's the long answer to your short answer of it was within my expectations of how it did. And I think that it takes off when it's really truly embedded in our technology.

Frank Verdecanna

That said, Chris, we did see very nice sequential growth and we did almost double our customers on expertise on demand. So it did kind of meet our plan where we're expecting to do, but pretty good metrics there.

Christopher Speros

That's great color. And Frank, with all the moving pieces in the model that have more or less led to the top line guide down and the effects on profit of that facility in the second half of the year, do you believe that Verodin can still contribute $70 million to billings and be accretive to both operating income and cash flows in 2020?

Frank Verdecanna

So couple of things, Chris. One is that the guide down was only on revenue. Again, the leading indicator of billings was reiterated guidance there. As far as Verodin growth, Verodin is actually slightly better than we expected on both billings and revenue in the quarter. FireEye still met our expectations on a standalone basis, but I think as we look at Verodin throughout the remainder of 2019 and for 2020, we feel very good with the guidance we gave out in May.

Christopher Speros

All right. Thanks, guys.

Kevin Mandia

Thank you, Chris.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Saket Kalia from Barclays Capital. Your line is now open.

Saket Kalia

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions here.

Kevin Mandia

Hi, Saket.

Saket Kalia

Maybe -- hey, Kevin. Hey, Frank. Hey, Frank, maybe just to start with you, can you just talk about the renewal rate on attached subscription and support. I know you talked to some of the generational change there in appliances on how that affected some ARR this quarter, but generally speaking, how do you think about the renewal rate on that attached subscription and support line going forward?

Frank Verdecanna

Sure. I think we will see stabilization of it, but I think in the second quarter we did see a $20 million sequential decline in ARR for the product and related. But again, the primary driver of that was the fact that we did end the life of the third-generation appliances, so customers really only have the option of refreshing those appliances which did for some non-renewals. The really good news here is there's only $3 million left in our ARR relating to the third-generation appliances. So I don't think we see that impact going forward.

Saket Kalia

Okay. That's helpful. Kevin, maybe for you. You touched on this in your prepared comments just about realigning the company into platform and products. As you look out, I don’t know a year from now, what are the sort of benefits you would like to see from that realignment and what sort of potential synergies could you gain from kind of separating those -- that platform group and that product group.

Kevin Mandia

Yes, by the way we’ve been on that transformation, Saket, since I got the job three years ago. I think we're doing a great job stabilizing our core products at the same time frame, we took it under our wing saying, hey, we got to build a platform and we got to find way to decouple our Intel and get it into the platform and we've got a -- basically I wanted to create what I call it at the time Security-as-a-Service and a different way to transact and different way to do business with us and we're still building that. And the bottom line is that looked at this business and we are managing it, I kept thinking we're stabilizing core products, but we got to invent something new and bring that to market, overlays our Intel, decouples our detection from spoke products. It enables expertise on demand in power security instrumentation, all those things that's a new product for us that we started building back in -- we started adding to it, but we started focusing on it back in 2016. We got Helix first gen out and then we’ve done a full inorganic and organic refresh to that product with the extra team purchased, so that we can combine big data with our data scientists with the command center that we call our security operations with our orchestration. So bottom line work in progress. By aligning the groups, you almost look at how they go-to-market. We have spoke products to go-to-market one way, endpoint competes against endpoint, network competes against firewall and cloud and email competes against the email stuff. But then we had this platform that quite frankly operates independently with the spokes. It's more spoke agnostics. With Verodin it's really going to be spoke agnostic. Its genuine, they’re going to run the attacks and give you, here is the results of it. And it's not going to favor FireEye's spoke products over anybody else's. It's going to be honest, it's going to have integrity and its going to be real. And that's the same for our expertise on demand. I mean, we don’t need to just leverage data from our products to help our customers on a daily bases we're solving the most complex security problems and we are using a lot of tech beside FireEye tech. Its whatever has been in the infrastructure of our customers for the last 5 to 10 years, we got to rely on that as well. So the goal of this company has always been to go from spoke network security sandbox company to a genuine comprehensive security platform company, where what I believe every customer wants to buy is very simply they want somebody back stop their capabilities and be there when you need them. And at the same time frame simplify integrate and test your security architecture. Let's just align their groups that way and get them functioning more aligned with how we go-to-market. So we put Grady Summers our CTO in charge of our -- what I call, core products, network, endpoint, email and SIM and then get the expertise part of the business working more with Verodin in the platform, spokes -- spoke agnostics and let them run.

Saket Kalia

Makes all the sense. Thanks, guys.

Kevin Mandia

Thanks, Saket.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi, guys.

Kevin Mandia

Hi, Sterling.

Sterling Auty

If I just try to think about this simply, billings as revenue plus the change in deferred revenue. You reiterated billings, but the revenue is going down. So that means that the deferred revenue contribution in the back half of the year has to be stronger, what's the -- we focused on end of life of third gen. What’s the thing that's coming in much stronger than what you originally thought when you gave the billings guide initially to now.

Frank Verdecanna

Well, the two things. On the positive side, so I did say, Verodin little bit better than expectations in the second quarter. The other major thing is our cloud, our platform and cloud subscriptions and managed services really nicely. And so we are now seeing the impact of that growth on the billing side over the last couple of years. We had in the second quarter, we had 27% year-over-year growth in that category.

Sterling Auty

Okay. And then the follow-up is, when you’re thinking about the end of life was this always the plan in terms of the timing of end of life in terms of third gen. And what is it that really put you guys by surprise to see the magnitude of the change?

Frank Verdecanna

So this was the timing of the end of life. I think what caught us by surprise is really the expected number of refreshes was less than we saw in previous end of life processes. So we basically, end of life that it's the very end of Q1 and the beginning of Q2. And so that really we anticipated some activity in Q2 that just didn't happen. And again, it was primarily focused on smaller customers, but ultimately that impact has a pretty significant impact for the back half of the year.

Sterling Auty

Okay. Thank you.

Kevin Mandia

Thanks, Sterling.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay. Thank you very much and good afternoon guys. So …

Kevin Mandia

Hi, Greg.

Gregg Moskowitz

… getting back -- hey, Kevin. So getting back to platform business and as you mentioned it was up 27% reported, it was also up 65% if you back out the eight figure deal from a year-ago. So my question here is how broad-based the growth was in Q2 as well as if you could speak to the sustainability of significant double-digit growth in the platform category going forward?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, so the two things on that. I think we had -- we really had a great quarter across the whole category. I think if you look at each of the individual components of that they really have strong quarters. We had 20% ARR growth in the Intel side. We had really strong managed defense quarter as well. And then just across if you look at Verodin was a nice contribution, obviously, first initial contribution to the quarter. And our expectation is consistent with our long-term model and that we expect that growth -- that group and category to be the accelerating billings and revenue component.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay got it.

Frank Verdecanna

So we do believe that sustainable.

Gregg Moskowitz

Great. Thank you. And then just as a follow-up …

Kevin Mandia

And Gregg, just little color on that. Just tons of relevance there. When you look at what all the security practitioners want right now, the number one question I get in every board room or even talking [indiscernible] is how good am I, how good do I need to be at security? You test it. And the Verodin platform is totally relevant. And then Frank mentioned in his direct remarks you may have missed it. I think it's the fifth quarter in a row Mandiant services had its record revenue quarter, at five quarters in a row. And that's not just because we respond to breaches. Most people think Mandiant, that's what they do for eliminated respond to every breach that matters. But when you respond every breach that matters, it makes you exceptional at the strategic consulting aspects of it as well, then our threat intelligence is relevant. There is a day in my career right, I always thought maybe attribution doesn't matter. Right now when you’re compromised or being attacked and you know that the first thing you want is the context as to who might be and what might the risk be. So just the relevance of what and I can keep going, but I will stop so we can address everybody's questions and get the models right. But the relevance inside that category is high and that's why I feel very confident that we can grow it at market rates or above.

Gregg Moskowitz

Okay. That's really good perspective. Thanks, Kevin. And then just one other -- one follow-up I had just on duration. So you guys spoke to and so I -- actually a significant increase in average term length for your product and subscription billings and you talked about kind of more of an appliance mix shift. What are you assuming with respect to average contract length for the second half of the year as part of your billings guidance? Thank you.

Frank Verdecanna

So, Gregg, I think we'd assume there will be a little bit more normalized to the previous few quarters. So I think, overall, in the recurring subscriptions or in that 24 to 26 area, the product related had ticked up to 29 months I think you will see that come back down probably to the 24 to 26 months.

Gregg Moskowitz

Perfect. Thank you.

Shaul Eyal

Thank you. Hi. Good afternoon.

Kevin Mandia

Good afternoon.

Shaul Eyal

As you -- hey, thanks. Despite the reduced outlook, I think one of the questions investors have in mind specifically today in light of the Capital One sizable breach that was reported earlier, did you guys get a call on the incident response side of the equation?

Frank Verdecanna

We wouldn’t be able to comment to that. We have an NDA with all our customers. We’ve been in the business for 20 years to help people solve complex problems quietly and discreetly and we are going to stay in that business.

Shaul Eyal

Fair enough. And do you think that some of the issues, billings healthy, but revenue outflow down. Does it have to be with a super competitive arena? Clearly, there are some new market entrants playing for an extend in your domain as well. Could that be part of the reason?

Frank Verdecanna

I think, I'm sure some of the pressure on the renewals on the end of life appliances, has to do with the competitive landscape on the network and email side. Those -- the non-renewals were pretty much focused primarily on those two areas. But I think if you look at our continued innovation in those areas as there becomes new entrants in those markets our products get more competitive as well. And that’s why you’re seeing a lot of new business in network and email as well.

Shaul Eyal

Got it. Understood. Thank you so much.

Kevin Mandia

Thank you, Shaul.

Rob Owens

Great and thanks for taking my question. I think you might have answered part of it, but you had mentioned earlier that this was activity on smaller customers. It does feel like $25 million, a lot of smaller customers or a lot of activity. So those were mainly competitive losses in your opinion or are these folks that may transition over to subscription services, maybe help me out a little bit.

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, I think some of them obviously on the email side have transitioned over to our email cloud solution. But we did have -- if you look at the non-renewals, there were primarily smaller customers, but absolutely there was a handful of larger customers as well. And again, I think the good news and the end of this is that’s really only $3 million left at the ARR as of June 30. So we just don't think we can see that big of an impact going forward.

Kevin Mandia

Yes. Rob, this is Kevin speaking. When I noticed the renewal pressure on FireEye's network security, it's primarily at the smaller customers and it's an option to go to a cloud-based service or firewall module.

Rob Owens

And Kevin when you look at the longer-term vision of spoke and then kind of the VIP in the spoke agnostic side, do you think that vision is built out, other capabilities, other spokes you want to add in, or other thing on the -- other capabilities on the agnostic side?

Kevin Mandia

When I think about it, Rob, I just try to oversimplify. What is unique differentiator for FireEye, we know more about the threat actors than anybody based on what. About 200 threat analysts that speak 32 languages in 19 different countries in a global capacity and nearly 400 incident responders that are act -- very near capacity at all times. So we see when all safeguards, technology people and process fail, and I think our true IP should be spoke and vendor agnostic. It's nice to have the spokes, so we can put our own stuff into it. But at the same time frame, we provide a lot more value to our customers if we can get our platform to overlay what we know about the threat actors on a daily basis into their infrastructure regardless of the spokes that they use. So I think that’s the road that we’ve been on for three years. Takes time to build it. And I’m going to try to accelerate us more into that platform and spoke agnostics for our portion as well as we will have the spokes, we need them. When you look at what we do in our incident responses almost 99% of the time, we need our endpoint to do the forensics we do at scale. But I just think our true IP is that knowledge of what's going on right now and what that knowledge can bring us to help customers instrument, are they vulnerable to those attacks, AK Verodin. And if they are, how can we orchestrate so that they're not. And we see what the results of these attacks look like in everybody's tech. And again, we do hundreds of red teams every year, and I still feel that all that knowledge it's just spoke agnostic. That’s why our customer is getting more value from it.

Rob Owens

Great. Thank you.

Tal Liani

Hi, guys.

Kevin Mandia

Hi, Tal.

Want to go back to some of the earlier questions that were asking, and I’m thinking about it in simple terms. I’m focusing mostly on the gross margin. What I’m trying to understand and I give you the background for my question. The biggest risk for your company is that you have so much legacy business still in the installed base with very high maintenance revenues of all the contracts and then when these roll off, the renewal is at much, much lower revenues just because the competition right now competitive landscape is very different from two years, three years ago. So the contract size is going to be smaller, if you don't sell anything else and the maintenance renewal is also going to be lower revenues and these are almost 100% margin revenues that are going away just incremental margin. So the question is how much of what I said explains what happened this quarter to margins. And how much of it is not.

Frank Verdecanna

So very little, Tal. I think if you look at the current quarter decrease in gross margin, the primary driver of that was the fact that we absolutely moved. All our cloud traffic from our internal data centers to public cloud provider and we did it very quickly in the quarter. And so that we are basically double paying both are internal data centers in the quarter plus some pretty significant cloud costs. And so that will normalize a little bit because we are optimizing on the cloud side, but we’re also being able to eventually turn off those data center. So I think, it's more of a short-term impact, but the overall, if you look at our discounting over time, even though the landscapes more competitive we’ve been able to continue to keep our pricing and discounting in line.

Tal Liani

Got it. So how long and I apologize which we said in before how long does it take you to turn off if I can call it this way or private data center and migrate everything to public clouds.

Tal Liani

Yes, so the migration to the public. Crowd is almost entirely done on the actual product and solutions side. We actually -- if we look at the next few quarters, I think it's going to take us at least throughout the remainder of this year to get completely out of those related data center. So I think that’s why you see it in the operating margin guidance for 2019. But I think we will be able to normalize that for 2020. So if nothing happen -- nothing else happens and you enter 2020 by -- just by the fact that you, the commission, the current data center, do you think -- and again nothing else happens in terms of mix etcetera, mix of product. I don’t want to assume any other improvement. So if only that happens, will you be able to go back to your margin structure that you had before, or does it had the public cloud, has inherent lower margin that you will have to compensate you have to offset in a different way?

Kevin Mandia

No, I think our belief is that with the right optimization in the public cloud we can get margins similar to our internal operating data center costs. And that’s kind of what our model would show. Yes, there's obviously a level of optimization you need to do as you move that traffic over and you as -- as you partition it and work with the different cloud provider and -- but I think that’s our original kind of thought process there.

Tal Liani

So when you say that you believes the thing 20/20, you will be able to get back to this margin level. Do you assume anything else or you’re only assuming optimization of the public trial.

Kevin Mandia

Optimization and then also getting out of the current data centers that we’re still paying on.

Tal Liani

Yes, that’s what I meant. Okay. Thank.

Frank Verdecanna

Okay. Thank you.

Erik Suppiger

Yes, I was just wondering about your end point business. How is the competitive dynamics around that and what is the pricing environment for the endpoint these days?

Kevin Mandia

Yes, Frank, and I both jump in, to answer that question. As the guy wrote [ph] our original endpoint roadmap back in 2004, right now our endpoint is primarily strongest when you have to do deep dive forensics at scale. And as an open API, so it's also strongest when you’ve security experts as part of your team, as the customer writing to interact with our APIs, I can -- when you look at there's like a Next Gen, end points coming out. And they’re all taking market from what we call the legacy endpoint. So the business grew year-over-year. We still - I’ve said this many times, every endpoint evolves from different places, but we’re just really, really, strong as an EDR endpoint and we are backing into, as I call it, you got to start somewhere niche and you expand. We are backing in the endpoint protection, we’ve done that for windows and we’re expanding that into Mac and Linux over time. But from a forensic standpoint, we work on Mac, Linux, Windows and that's our strength.

Frank Verdecanna

And I haven't a lot of -- in the pricing really hasn’t seem to change much of the past few quarters. I think a year-ago, I think it took a leg down, but over the past few quarters, we really haven't seen much price pressure there.

Tal Liani

Very good. Thank you.

Andrew Nowinski

Great. Thank you. I want to ask a few question on your email product. So it sounds like the increase in cloud hosting costs may have been mostly related to your email solutions. So can you just give us any color on whether your solutions now being used as a primary email solution versus just Albert and then which vendors you're displacing?

Kevin Mandia

So I think in lot of cases we’re still -- second line of defense, because we really just started being able to be a first liner depends in early 2019. So that process is still going. I think we are winning deals as the first line of defense. And I think in a lot of cases, during the legacy, kind of email venders in that scenario.

But I think we continue to innovate on the email product we continue to grow that overall business, both on premise and cloud side.

Andrew Nowinski

Okay. And then just a clarification with regard to your billings. I know you said you had, hired than expected cushion costs for your cloud hosting partners. And we certainly saw that strong cloud billings growth. But your total billings only came in towards the high-end of the range. So if your cloud billings are more in line with what you’re expecting. Would total billings still have been within your guided range?

Kevin Mandia

So I think, Andrew what you’re focusing on is the higher commission I refer to was the fact that if you look at the mix of new business versus renewals, we had a heavier mix of new business, which has a much higher commission rate than we pay on renewal business. And so we're over our plan on new business under our renewable, and so that had a impact on commission expense.

Andrew Nowinski

I see. Got it. Thank you.

Kate Patterson

And we have time for one more question.

John Weidemoyer

Hi. Thanks for taking our question. This is John Weidemoyer for Jonathan. I have a question on Helix. Can you talk about the -- give some color on the select availability released in the second quarter gives some further color on the reception there.

Kevin Mandia

Yes, this is Kevin speaking. I just spoke about -- we’ve about a half dozen customers right now using it for many different use cases. I spoke to the architect today on how that was going. It's a very flexible platform, all installs are going very, very well. The amount of use cases were solving is exceptionally broad right now. The good news on that is that every time we saw the used case, we’ve got a playbook that’s portable rather customers. The last and good news on that is my god, people are using this thing to solve a whole lot of problems we didn’t foresee in the first place. But we’ve very dynamic platform and I'll reiterate this was built on the extra team platform. We did that acquisition over year and half ago, because what I learned is we have a lot of security expertise where we're not a bunch of big data jockeys. So we had to buy big data platform. We put our orchestration capabilities into the big data platform then created a front end to it called command center, marketing did not bless that name yet. But we call a command center, which is almost like a security operations platform. We put all the three together. I left my notes on the results back in the office, but the good news it's up, it's running. Its ingesting data from all over the place to include even the Internet one use case that we thought was pretty cool as a customer is using the next-gen Helix to literally is great for keywords every single day and seeing if certain keywords pop-up in [indiscernible]. So they know if they have a problem or not and I really haven't heard of any product does anything like that, you would have to have engineers go code that yourselves. So the used cases vary. I’m happy with where it's at. You can never go fast enough, right? I mean, at the end of the day, I will say in the call, I’m happy where it's at. Five minutes after this call, I'll be walking down the hall, telling engineers I want it now, I want it faster. So -- but the installs are going well. We have our best SEs and engineers working on it right now and I’m very pleased with what I’m seeing.

John Weidemoyer

Okay. That’s helpful color. Thank you very much. And just last question. The internal structure changed, my impression the way you described. It was mostly that it wasn't really moving people around so much like engineers to put us more a management, having management oversight at particularly strategic points to direct focus of your lease note folks to get them to match your strategic initiatives. Is -- did I misinterpret? It there a whole lot of underlying people or is it mostly with the management?

Kevin Mandia

Well, its management and there's some people moving underneath. I mean, you always do organizational changes to get alignment for a cause and a purpose. That simple. And the reason we are doing this one is accelerate the platform. We worked years to stabilize a bunch of products, stabilize renewal rates, show some steady growth there. But every time I set this business, I want to accelerate the platform and that's -- it's time to do that. You take incremental steps along the way, so we’ve had ongoing. It's not like we just -- hey, this quarter we’re now focused on it. We’ve taken incremental changes every six months to a year to focus more on the platform and the parts of our business that are celebrating the growth. If I put it under different groups, should -- it is -- you just get better focused. That simple. So that’s the number one reason we did this accelerate growth to the platform. By the way, the prior move was let's have a platform first mentality in a decentralized way. And I just want to centralize it, and Hall.

Kevin Mandia

Okay, great. Okay, got it. Thank you very much.

Kevin Mandia

Yes, thank you very much folks for your interest in our company. Our transformation is not defined by single ninety-day performance. I believe we are proving our transformation that we will continue on our path to provide our customers a single platform that implements Security-as-a-Service. Overlays are intelligence decouples our detection in our IP from our spoke products over time, enables expertise on demand and power security instrumentation. And I believe the organizational changes that we've made within FireEye. One prove our pace of innovation and deliver and execute. Thank you very much for your time and I look forward to speaking to in 90 days.

