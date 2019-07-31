T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) CEO John McDonough on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Clawson - Investor Relations

John McDonough - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Sprague - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Lowery - Chief Scientific Officer

Sandy Estrada - Vice President Medical Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Goldman Sachs

Puneet Souda - SVB Leerink

Mark Massaro - Canaccord Genuity

Steve Brozak - WBB Securities

Jordan Abrams - Cantor Fitzgerald

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright & Co

Ben Haynor - Alliance Global Partners

Greetings and welcome to the T2 Biosystems 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host Matt Clawson of W2O Group.

Matt Clawson

Thank you, Diego, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for T2 Biosystems' second quarter 2019 financial results conference call. On the call to discuss the results and operational highlights of the quarter ended June 30, 2019, are President and CEO, John McDonough; and Chief Financial Officer, John Sprague. We're also joined today by Tom Lowery, Chief Scientific Officer; Sandy Estrada, Vice President of Medical Affairs. The executive team will open the call with some prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer period.

I'd like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward-looking statements. Those include statements related to T2 Biosystems' future financial and operating results and plans for developing and marketing new products. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions as of today and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements, including the risks and uncertainties described in T2 Biosystems' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019 and other filings the company makes with the SEC from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to President and CEO, John McDonough. John?

John McDonough

Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us, as we discuss the progress, results and outlook following the second quarter of 2019. There continues to be strong interest in building momentum for T2Bacteria and T2Candida in the market and we are pleased that new T2Bacteria customers that began testing patients during the first half of the year are tracking at or above our expectation in terms of past utilization.

To build on this, today we announced several updates to put T2 in a strong position to execute on our growth strategy and drive adoption of T2Bacteria. First, we are pleased to report that we have entered into two financing agreements that provide us with the possibility to access up to $60 million of capital at market level.

These agreements provide us with flexibility to access capital in timing of selling shares are at the option of the company, subject to certain limitations in volume. With certain limitations, these vehicles allow capital to be raised solely at the option of the company and we plan to be opportunistic in accessing the capital markets, including through these agreements. We will remain open to other potential sources of additional capital, both from a traditional financing perspective and through business development opportunities.

Second, we have initiated a plan to potentially reduce our cash burn by up to 30%, expected to get quarterly cash burn to less than $8 million per quarter by the fourth quarter of this year, without reducing the scope or efforts behind our commercial strategy and program. In terms of the second quarter, we continue to secure new contracts and work with new T2Bacteria customers through the validation and evaluation processes.

Combined with steady growth from our T2Candida business, we achieved second quarter product revenue of $1.3 million and delivered 12 new contracts. Most importantly, revenue from T2Bacteria grew over 80% from Q1, as new customers went live in testing patients in testing from live accounts group.

In June, we saw that pace of new contract growth in the U.S. was slightly less than we expected. In addition, the time it takes customers in the United States and International markets to complete the validation and evaluation period was also proving to be longer than expected, tracking to an average of six to nine months instead of three to six months. Together, these factors slower new contract ads and slower ramp up periods are impacting our revenue outlook for the second half of the year.

In addition, due to a delay in the closing of an anticipated contract, we now anticipate that a portion of the research revenue expected this year will shift from 2019 into 2020. The good news is that our confidence is this agreement being signed is unchanged, only the timing has changed, having been pushed back three to four months.

If we deliver on our contracted activities, we will still receive the full agreed-upon revenue, but it will roll over to next year. In addition, we continue to work on other partnership opportunities that could further grow research revenue and expand the applications of our technology to potentially open new market opportunity.

More importantly, we continue to see excitement and interest in our product and have a dynamic sales funnel that gives us confidence, with the long-term opportunity for T2Bacteria remains strong and is growing. This is also evidence by the experience and patient impact being realized by those hospitals who are live and using T2Bacteria to test patients at risk of sepsis.

In light of these market dynamics, we continue to evolve our sales strategy based on our analysis of the first half of 2019 to further focus on the key drivers of more rapid contract lengths and progress the customer utilization.

I will now provide some detail on the feedback and activity we saw in the field that is driving the major pace of new contracts and systems coming online in our go forward strategy. In situations where our sales interaction is primarily with the hospital lab, we are seeing a slower sales and validation process. While in situations with this interaction is inclusive of the infectious disease in the pharmacy specialist on the stewardship committee, we are seeing a faster process.

Accordingly, we are placing a greater focus on reaching the infectious disease in pharmacy specialists, members of stewardship committee earlier in the sales process and honing in our team's capabilities and skills to sell onto this group, which is different than selling directly into the hospital lab.

In April, we brought on a new Vice President of the U.S. Sales, Scott Isaacson, who is helping to drive this process. Scott has over 25 years of experience in healthcare sales including significant experience, building teams, selling into the hospitals and working in the antibiotic space. Importantly, he has sold for the same members of stewardship committees that we are focused on as well as the hospital lab although to a lesser extent. We believe his background and experience will be helpful as we evolve our sales strategy and place more focus on pharmacy and infectious disease specialists who appreciate the impact our products can have and can educate the lab and service and advocate for T2 in the sales process as needed.

In addition to Scott, we also added a national accounts program focused on the large integrated delivery network in group purchasing organization. Our refined strategies also focused on accelerating, utilization and existing accounts and helping customers move through the validation and evaluation process as fast as possible. The timeline for this process is expanding beyond three to six months period we had previously seen and expected as more accounts are adding on to many evaluation phase as through they have completed the process in order to fine tune their algorithm for which patients they will initially test with our product.

Shortening the start-up period is an important opportunity because once new accounts go live with encouraged by the commercial ramp which gives us confidence that we can see similar results with other customers, and therefore replacing a major focus on supporting them through the process driven up by our clinical specialist. As we have more customers up and running, this will help drive new contracts and utilization with other new customers as we can share utilization data and experiences.

Outside of the United States, our international business is performing well. So we are seeing similar trends in terms of extended time frames from implementations to live testing of patients. Interest is very high and our distribution partners are excited by the market opportunities in their respective territories.

During the first half of 2019, we entered into a distribution agreement covering five new international markets: Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. We are now in 32 countries and there are plans to continue expanding this year.

Taken together, we believe our strategy in the United States and expanded international market opportunity will allow us to deliver at least 10 to 15 new contracts in each of the third and fourth quarters of 2019, while also moving a greater portion of new U.S. T2Bacteria customers into full commercial mode.

For context, if we were able to ramp-up our existing global installed base of loans to full utilization, we believe we could generate $30 million to $35 million in product revenue annually on a recurring basis. So as the installed base grows this annual opportunity grows with it. And as I said earlier, we are excited about the clinical benefits being realized by patients and hospitals based on T2Bacteria.

I will now turn the call over to Sandy Estrada, our Vice President of Medical Affairs for update on T2Bacteria from a clinical perspective.

Sandy Estrada

Thank you, John and good afternoon. Through the first half of the year we have been encouraged to see the first several U.S. based T2Bacteria customers began testing patients and beginning to scale that effort. I'm excited to report that we have received a number of specific reports of T2 having a significant impact on patient care.

The first case, I want to highlight comes from a hospital customer in the emergency department. A nursing home patient came to the ER with suspected pneumonia and was started on Vancomycin, Ceftazidime and Clindamycin. T2Bacteria and blood cultures were ordered.

T2Bacteria was also positive for Klebsiella pneumonia and negative for all other targets. Based on the institutions antibiotic protocol, therapy was changed to meropenem to effectively cover the Klebsiella pneumonia. In addition, Vancomycin and Clindamycin were discontinued due to STAF OSP [ph] negative.

The patient rapidly improved. The patient's white blood cell count declined to normal and patient was able to transfer back to nursing home to complete seven days of meropenem therapy. In this case the initial blood culture remain negative. Without T2Bacteria the patient would have likely remain on three ineffective antibiotics. And not received effective antibiotic therapy because they were blood culture negative, impacting patient care, cost and anamaxobio [ph] resistant.

The second case also comes from hospital in the emergency department. An end-stage renal disease patient presented to the ER after becoming unresponsive during dialysis treatment. Sepsis was suspected and the patient was started on vancomycin and piperacillin/tazobactam. Both T2Bacteria test and blood culture were obtained. The T2Bacteria test was positive for Saforesis [ph] and negative for all other targets. And as a result piperacillin/tazobactam was discontinued.

Importantly, the utilization of T2Bacteria in this scenario allows to the almost immediate de-escalation after one dose of unnecessary therapy that potentially could have been toxic to the kidneys.

The third case comes from a hospital with an admitted patient. An 81 years old female was admitted with fever, weakness and confusion. She had a history of urinary tract infection and the hospital took blood and urine cultures and provided IV antibiotic. The initial blood and urine culture grew E. coli and the patient clinically improved on ceftriaxone and was eligible for discharge.

However, the treating physician wanted to wait to confirm that a follow-up blood culture was negative for 48 hours. Interestingly enough, one of the patient family member was aware of T2Bacteria and requested the test be ordered to confirm the E. coli was no longer present in the patient's blood, so the patient could be safely discharged.

The hospital did not have T2Bacteria. However, another hospital in their system was able to run T2Bacteria for them. The T2Bacteria test resulted negative for E. coli and the patient was able to be discharged a day earlier, presenting additional costs as well as risk to the patient such as hospital associated infection, confusion and so.

We are now entering discussions with this hospital to obtain their own T2Dx Instrument. These were just three cases out of many that demonstrate the clinical value of T2Bacteria, the limitation of blood culture based testing method and the importance of rapid pathogen identification and treatment.

We are seeing the benefit of T2Bacteria across four categories of clinical use. Number one, T2 positive results that yield a faster time to effective therapy. Number two, T2 negative results that lead to earlier antibiotic de-escalation. Number three, T2 positive results would help avoid premature discharge and readmission in the emergency department. And number four, T2 negative result that helps the floor earlier patient discharge. We are closing clinical cases every week and more can be found on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Tom Lowery, our Chief Scientific Officer for our pipeline and technology update. Tom?

Tom Lowery

Thanks, Sandy. Those are certainly exciting patient case study, which allows calling we may -- T2 has participated in several medical meeting to providing us the opportunity to showcase T2Bacteria, T2Resistance and potential future applications of our technology. We finally continue this activity at the conference this fall, such as IV week 2019 in October, including indoor presentation and clinical cases and poster presentation of T2Resistance.

At these recent meetings, we highlighted new T2Bacteria customer and patient cases and experiences, because important part of our strategy to drive new interest and adoption. If you have not, I encourage you to view the presentation videos available on our website.

In addition to presenting customer data on T2Bacteria and T2Candida, we also highlighted new product pipeline and data supporting potential future use of our technology. I'll recap few of those highlights now.

In the near-term there's growing excitement and anticipation for the future T2Resistance Panel. We’re planning to make it available by the end of the third quarter. Data from our presentations demonstrated the T2Resistance Panel provides two day time advantage compared to conventional method to the baseline culture and take up to 95 hours for result.

These outcomes data and capability has been positive, and we believe there is an increasing demand for this panel. In addition to our version, we remain on track for CE Mark by the end of this year to allow for the commercial launch and fulfill scale testament patients for clinical use outside of the United States.

We're excited about the enthusiasm we’re seeing in Europe and other regions of the world for T2Resistance. We have reached an exciting juncture on our T2Lyme development program. Our clinical data clearly demonstrate the sensitivity of T2Lyme will exceed that of current market direct-from-blood PCI test offer by clear laboratory, which is not available onsite hospital.

We competed two head-to-head clinical study showing T2Lyme detects many more positive than these conventional PCI method. Our initial clinical data showed that the overall percent agreement T2Lyme with confirm infection by culture and tissue biopsy exceeds that of zero conversion of PCI recommendation of two tier test and other blood PCI methods. Additionally our specificity is 100%.

Based on review of our panel and all clinical data, FDA asked us to expand the scope of our point of views and pivotal study to include patients with EM rash for both early and late stage disease. We now have frozen bank blood samples from over 300 patients. These patients include those with confirmed callable symptomatic Lyme disease with and without EM rash.

We are working with the FDA and a proposed intended use on preferred approach for analyzing the data from our clinical sample. As a result, our T2Lyme clinical study timeline will be extended. But if it's approved we will have a much broader label when we go into the market.

And increasingly important application of our technology is the area of Canada, the T2Candida Europe panel, which can help address the recently emerging Canada RF. And so this is highly relevant if hospitals prioritize the containment and elimination of this super drug.

We recently had customer in Europe who have been using this panel for monitoring and controlling outbreaks in their hospital. We believe it's indicative of growing awareness and interest in our panel.

Outside of traditional healthcare sector, we recently presented new data that shows that T2 and our technology can detect bacterial pathogen, enabling future panel to detect bacterial pathogen with no pre-culture required in whole blood, biomedical samples, bio-fluids and swap samples with unprecedented sensitivity.

Lastly, we presented new data showing T2 technology has a potential to test more than 250 pathogen species, providing coverage for greater than or equal to 99% of blood stream infection.

Our technology has also demonstrated the ability to potentially detect the resistance method for all blood borne antibiotic resistance to have identified by the CDC. These diagnostic capabilities could allow us to develop a panel that provides comprehensive identified by the CDC.

These diagnostic capabilities could allow us to develop a panel that provides comprehensive coverage about blood stream infection, and next-generation product will have potential replace and use of blood culture especially an upfront stream infection.

I'll now turn the call over to our CFO, John Sprague for an update on our financial results.

John Sprague

Thank you, Tom. I'll begin today with an overview of our new financing agreement, and then provide a review of second quarter results and our updated guidance. Today, we announced we have established an ATM facility and equity credit line, which combines may enable us to possibly raise up to $60 million subject to limitation. These will allow us to be laser focused on the execution of the T2Bacteria launched, and the advancement of key development opportunities.

Subject and limitations with each agreement and under law, shares can be sold at our option and we anticipate accessing the capital under these agreements opportunistically and judicially. We are pleased to have these agreements in place as potential source of additional financing. The key features of these agreements follows: Through the ATM, we can opportunistically an arrow option direct Canaccord to use commercially reasonably best efforts to sell our common stock at prevailing market rates and raise up to $30 million.

Through the equity line of credit at our option, we can sell shares of our common stock each day at market rates and raise up to $30 million. Pricing is equal to the average of lowest closing share price of three days during the past 10 consecutive business days.

Our partner, Lincoln Park Capital is obligated to purchase shares of our common stock when we choose to draw on the equity line of credit, subject to a cap on total number of shares equal to 20% of our outstanding common stock if the price we are selling shares is at or below $1.52 a share.

Both options are subject to limitations with each agreement are not commitments by the company to issue shares, which consistent with our strategy opportunistically accessing capital on attractive terms based on market conditions. Both facilities enjoy low fees and simple capital structures relative to other potential sources of financing and include only the sales of straight common stock without warrants or yield enhancements.

Second quarter 2019 financial results, second quarter 2019 total revenues were $1.8 million compared to last year's second quarter revenues of $3.9 million. Product revenues, primarily T2Candida Panel, T2Bacteria Panel and T2DX Instrument sales were $1.3 million, 8% higher than last year's second quarter product revenues of $1.2 million and were driven by growing T2Bacteria Panel, T2Candida Panel and T2DX instrument sales. T2Bacteria Panel sales are ramping up and we are pleased to report that revenue increased over 80% in first quarter of this year. We delivered 12 new system contracts in the second quarter of 2019 and 23 in the first half of 2019.

Research and grant contribution revenues were $500,000 compared to $2.7 million in last year's second quarter. Costs and expenses, excluding cost of product revenue, were $10.8 million compared to $11.4 million in last year's second quarter and we are at the low end of guidance.

Total costs and expenses include depreciation and non-cash stock compensation of $2 million in the second quarter compared to $4.5 million in last year's second quarter, a decrease primarily due to last year's vesting of performance-based RSUs. Operating margins were a loss of $13.8 million compared to a loss of $10.9 million in last year's second quarter.

Net interest expense and other income was $1.9 million compared to $1.4 million in last year's second quarter. Our net loss was $15.6 million, $0.35 per share, compared to a net loss in last year's second quarter of $12.3 million, $0.32 per share. Weighted average shares outstanding were $44.4 million compared to $38.3 million in last year's second quarter.

2019 outlook. The following forward-looking statements reflect estimates based on information as of July 30, 2019, and are subject to uncertainty. For the full year 2019, we are revising our financial guidance as follows. For the full year 2019, total revenue is expected to be $8.7 million to $9.6 million and we expect product revenues in the range of $5.7 million to $6.1 million.

This considers lower than previously anticipated T2Bacteria system placement, partially offset by continued growth with T2Bacteria customers that are online, T2Candida and growth in our international business. Research and grant contribution revenues for the full year are expected to be in the range of $3 million to $3.5 million, contingent on a possible research collaboration.

As John noted, we have pending contract that we expect them to the close three months later than previously anticipated. For the third quarter, we expect product revenue to be in the range of $1.4 million to $1.5 million. For 2019, we expect to close 43 to 53 T2DX Instrument placement contract or 20 to 30 contracts in the second half of the year and 10 to 15 in the third and fourth quarter.

As you consider product revenue growth, please keep in mind the following guidelines that we have outlined on prior calls. Historically, it took new instruments an average of three to six months to go live and begin patient testing. As John outlined today, the T2Bacteria this time has extended beyond six months for many customers and is averaging closer to nine months.

During this period, the Company typically receives nominal revenue unless the instrument has been purchased by the hospital, which in the United States occurs about 15% of the time. International distributors typically purchase instruments at a 30% discount off the list price of $100,000 per instrument. We expect a continuation of average sales prices of $150 per test for the T2Bacteria Panel and $200 per test for the T2Candida panel. International distributors typically receive about a 30% discount per test Panel.

We estimate that a single T2DX Instrument is capable of running about 3,000 tests per year. We expect average utilization to be in 1,000 or 2,000 test range after testing ramps up overtime. Therefore, we expect each T2Dx instrument to generate an average of about $300,000 in annual revenue from the combination of T2Bacteria and T2Candida Panel testing, when hospitals fully ramp up testing patients. This is confirmed by our early experienced with T2Bacteria customers that went live during the first half, as these customers are on track or ahead of expectations in terms of ramping this run rate.

We expect to take actions to reduce our cash burn rate to under $8 million per quarter by the fourth quarter of this year, which will allow us to continue executing on our gross strategy, while reducing expenses to be in line with our updated revenue expectations.

Operating expenses excluding cost of product revenue contingent on closing research collaboration are expect to be $10.5 million to $11.5 million in the third and fourth quarters of 2019 and $7 million to $8 million absent the research collaboration in the fourth quarter.

Total costs and expenses include non-cash depreciation and stock compensation of approximately $1.5 million per quarter. Non-cash stock compensation expenses maybe impacted by the timing of performance-based RSU investment.

Our cash and cash equivalent were $28.4 million at June 30, 2019 which we expect will take us through the second quarter of 2020 without any additional capital from our ATM or equity credit line. We are currently complying with the terms of our CRG debt facility. Our weighted average shares outstanding of $44.4 million, maybe impacted by stock option exercises and shares sold under the ATM and equity credit lines.

Thank you. And back to John McDonough for closing remarks.

John McDonough

Thank you, John. Before closing the call, I want to briefly address the leadership success for plan we announced in conjunction with our second quarter results. I'm excited to report that I've been appointed Chairman of the company after nearly 12 years serving as Founding CEO of T2 Biosystems will begin the process that will lead to a transition to a new CEO. I am delighted to move into this new role, and I look forward to working with our Board and ultimately a new CEO through this process and beyond.

We have created a breakthrough technology and in fact a new market for the whole new approach to diagnostics. We have received FDA clearance for three products that were told 10 years ago was not possible. We are seeing the benefit of these products on patient care in the United States and outside the United States, and our commercial authorization efforts have only just begun.

At the same time, I've had the privilege to build the best management team, I've ever worked with and the team that is totally committed to patient care. We are reshaping medicine as it relates to the treatment of substance. I have always believed that a CEO should transition at least after 10 years. And for that, if a personal reason this is the right time for me to transition to CEO role.

I'll be working closely with the Board as begin the process to find the right person to lead the company for our next phase of growth. And I look forward to working with this person through a smooth transition, while taking on this new role after he or she comes onboard. We have just initiated a national search for new CEO and while it's difficult to predict the timeline of the succession, I plan to remain on my current position until a successor is identified, is on-boarded to ensure a seamless transition.

It is my firm belief and that of many industry luminaries that the T2MR Technology is one of the substantial breakthroughs in the identification of human pathogens in the resistance marker directly from patient samples. And as such, we will be responsible for the sparing countless lives overtime. It has been my pleasure to play this role and bring it to market and establishing as a new standard in rapid sepsis diagnostics.

I want to take a moment to thank, all of my past and current T2 colleagues for their hard work and dedication to our mission. And I look forward to continue pursuing our goal as Chairman of our Board of Directors. I also look forward to seeing you all at upcoming conferences and meeting.

With that, we'll now open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Patrick Donnelly with Goldman Sachs. Please state your question.

Patrick Donnelly

Thanks, guys. Maybe just one starting-off with the financing, maybe you just talk us through why this afternoon make most sense and what went into the decision in terms of the structure why this is the best move to the company?

John Sprague

Yeah, you bet, Patrick. So there is a couple of reasons for that. Obviously, our current cash takes us through Q2 of next year. There's no reason why we need to access capital right now. Although, we have two vehicles that we put in place that we can exercise at our option to a such – as such we sell shares at market rate. Now that's not to say where we will or not utilize these options in the short run, but it gives us optionality without any requirement to pursue the financing option. ATMs are just good governance these days. And the deal with Linkin Park is really unusual. And one of the extraordinary that provides optionality.

And in fact, a firm commitment that has certain limitations on volume, but it is absolute firm commitment that we can raise capital at rates that approach of the market. And probably, at rates that might even be better, if we did a more traditional, secondary offering.

Patrick Donnelly

Okay. That's helpful. And then maybe just on the sales cycle. Trying to think through, how guys you can shortened that. And what your view is the catalyst can speed up, the implementation, process the key account and get that sales cycle is up?

John Sprague

Yeah. The key to speeding that up, I mean there is, that truly is tremendous excitement and marketing growing excitement in the market, based on the work of our sales team, our marketing team, our clinical team.

And, as these accounts even go through, the sales process never mind, post two sales process when they are in the implementation phase. The big question is which patient that you are going to start testing first.

And sometimes that falls the sales cycle down. And sometimes after we close a sale and account will do a many, what we call a many validation periods, maybe 90 days in length ideally or more than 90 days in length where they're experimenting with different patient types that the typical hospital.

And they're all different, could test on average about 3,000 patients for the T2Bacteria product. We've always said we don't expect to get that number. We expect to get about half that number and it would be a ramp.

A ramp that we think that we are probably take 18 months after they go live and testing patients. And that ramp starts starting with a certain segment of the patient population, so that the hospital gets experienced.

These are the values and that expense the patient but they are testing today. So that process of identifying who do test first, that causes this 90-day. And what's going to change there is us helping customers identify that earlier in the sales process.

And we will make the biggest difference, that is more and more accounts go live. That's going to play ourselves out with real hospital stories about, who they are started with and how they ramp, then others will ultimately follow on.

Patrick Donnelly

Okay. And maybe just last one on the guidance reduction. Should we think of that entirely, I know you talked about some push out to 2020? Should we think of that entirely as a push out? Or should we be assuming some lower base 2019 to build off?

John Sprague

Well for sure when we got of the research revenue that's a push out. 100% push out into 2020. When you look at the product revenue, probably the right way to think about it is if there's just a quarter delays in the revenue ramp or so primarily being driven by many validation periods that's pushing six months to nine months.

So that's left as that catch up in 2020 and more of a delay in the ramp. Having said that, I just want to point out on a couple of things, one T2Bacteria revenue grew 80% from Q1 to Q2 which is a really solid number and we're very, very pleased with that in fact that exceeded even our over internal expectations.

And on your last question, I should have added excess of capital, its important to point out that we estimate as we need roughly $40 million in capital to get the cash flow break-even.

So, obviously having these financing vehicles in place, can help bridge that could potentially fill it in this and entirely forward to use that, but that is step more likely to pursue other financing sources as part of building that bridge to cash flow even.

Patrick Donnelly

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Puneet Souda of SVB Leerink. Please state your question.

Puneet Souda

All right thanks. First question on, I mean this is a significant lowering of the guidance. Just trying to understand, what your level of confidence is here? I mean we're one year into the launch of FDA approved product which you're most excited about and T2Bacteria was the largest opportunity.

So I'm just trying to get a sense of how conservative is your guide at this point? And is there any potential for further potential for further step down here. Just given the challenges that you have had over the last couple of months and overall in the sales process?

John Sprague

Yeah. That's a fair question Puneet. And obviously very difficult one to answer because if we say its conservative but we just to increase our guidance we're not going to do that.

I would just say we're more confident in this guidance than any guidance that we provided. We've done a thorough waiting. We think the probability of doing better than the guidance is higher than lifting the guidance for sure.

And that's about all I can see on that point. We feel very, very comfortable with the guidance that you provided. And we think we have left all factors that we fighting it.

Puneet Souda

So is there any change to the actual sales process that you are contemplating? Or is that something you are expecting that would be implemented potentially later on?

And then maybe around the sales process too, I'm just trying to understand the reduction and burn rate and overall spend that you are talking about, are there reductions in the commercial organization? And if there are -- if they're not, maybe in other areas where you're cutting those, maybe just to help us just understand the reduction here?

John McDonough

Yes, you bet. So, I'll take the first half of your second question, all of your first question, and John Sprague answer the second half of your second question. So, hopefully, I've confused you thoroughly.

So, there are no reductions planned on commercial organization. We intend to fully staff, in fact, expanding the staffing. We've made a lot of changes to our sales organization including putting out a new Vice President of Sales who we're delighted with. We're absolutely changing the sales process as I mentioned in my remarks. And I think a very substantive way putting much, much more focus on selling to infectious disease specialist and selling to pharmacy, who are members of the stewardship committee.

In many ways, Scott Isaacs and our new Vice President of Sales, he was usually successful like bringing their antibiotic drug to market following a very, very similar sales strategy. New antibiotic drugs need to be sold for the stewardship committees and that includes pharmacy and infectious disease and in many ways, our product is very similar.

We are changing clinical decision. We're changing therapeutic decision in the same way a new drug would only we're doing with a diagnostic that doesn't require all of the overhead of bringing a new drug to market. And so we're deploying a similar strategy, putting a much significant more focused on infectious disease, much more significant focus on the pharmacy.

Additionally, we are also have hired a couple of people that are focused on selling to the IBMs and the GPOs and so we have both our top-down and bottom-up strategy and that is not a strategy that was having place and is the one where we think we will make some real noise in that regard sometimes here in second half of 2019.

As for where the reductions are coming from, I'll let John Sprague -- cost reductions are coming from, I'll let John Sprague take that one.

John Sprague

Sure. So, we took a hard look all of our operations and decided that commercial could be rolled off and as John has said, reorganized, but is functioning fine. But we've made major cuts in the R&D area, smaller cuts in the science area. But we've also looked over and trimmed G&A pretty substantially as well.

With all that said, we're looking at lowering our expense burn by 30% to 40%. Contingent, however, on the research collaboration partnership, which we will still reduce our burn under that scenario, but at a lesser pace as we guided to.

Puneet Souda

Okay. Thanks. And I'm getting a couple of questions around from investors that I just wanted to clarify this. With the new finances in place, there was -- earlier there was a bit of noise around a dead structure and potential covenants that you have in place. Do those stay intact or does that change with this new financing in place?

John McDonough

Yes. There's been a noise around that Puneet, but it's just noise. We are not in violation of covenants. And the only covenants that really exist is a revenue covenant which is very, very low. And if we missed that covenant, we would only have to pay back a two times the revenue. So, if we missed the revenue like $1 million, we would owe CRG $2 million, and that's excluding revenue for covenants.

John Sprague

Which comes right of the principal with no penalty.

John McDonough

Which comes right out of the principal with no penalty, right. So, advantage is even paying the debt back our way, which is a good point. Of course we have capital A and we also have access to capital to pay that up. So, that's a lot of noise that's being generated by people who have been obviously trying to put pressure on the share price in our view.

Puneet Souda

Okay. Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from Mark Massaro with Canaccord Genuity. Please state your question.

Mark Massaro

Hey John and team. Thanks for the questions. I wanted to start with going back to the sales organization. I know that you brought in the new VP of Sales. You're now focusing more on ID specialists and folks on the pharma stewardship committee. But can you just level set the number of territory carrying reps you have in the field today. Was there any turnover in the field in last one or two quarters? I'm just trying to get a sense for the stability of the commercial organization.

John McDonough

There's -- we've turned over probably a third or a little bit more of the sales organization to reorient to this new approach. We are on track to rebuild it all back to having 15 sales reps that would be in three territories with the addition of two to three people on top of that that would be focused on the IDS.

Mark Massaro

Okay, that's helpful. And as we think about the validation period elongating. I know this isn't the first company and clinical diagnostics that have seen larger validation periods, especially in sepsis. I guess can you help us diagnose may be some of the particulars as to why the periods have taken a little bit longer and suspect that might be on a case-by-case basis on the hospital systems. But can you just shed a little more detail as to why the validation periods are taking three to six months longer?

John Sprague

Yeah. So if you think about on average about three months longer it all has to do with it. It has nothing to do with getting the system up and running that whole process is still taking three months to six months. But what many of these accounts are doing Mark is they’re running a mini validation where they’re collecting different patient samples of different types to determine when they go live and testing patients, which patients will they initially test, because they're not going to test them all. We know that.

And we've never expected that, but they're going to start in an area and they grow from there. Some start in the emergency room, most of them start them in EV, but then they’ll pick certain patient types presenting in EV. Some start with patients in the intensive care unit. And what they do during this roughly 90-day period is they collect samples. They try to see what the positivity rate is among those patients. They try to analyze more clinical decisions whether they’re made so that they pick the right patients the best when they ultimately roll it out. It's a logical place to be. Once we can be more directive and where to start and what to expect that should ultimately disappear for most of these accounts.

Mark Massaro

Got it. And I guess going back to my prior question on the commercial organization. Do you think 15 or so territory carrying managers is the right number? And if capital constraints were not present whatsoever, you do have $28 million of cash in the balance sheet. So I guess how do you think about the appropriate run rate to maximize your commercial opportunity in the near term?

John Sprague

Yeah. I think in the near term 15 is definitely the right number. I mean, I think when we’re fully ramped, we could expect 15 sales reps to be just immune and this is United States only remember closing 50, 60, 70 new opportunities on an annual basis and maybe even more, will grow that over time.

We think we're pleased that we have kept the size of the sales force on the smaller side in part, because we know we are bringing a new technology to market a whole new approach to test this management and it has clearly taken us a couple of cycles to really figure out the sales formula on how to sell this technology.

We really do believe we have that in hands now, but it took time nobody's done this before. This is not like selling some of other products that are post blood culture, where you’re just displacing what some lab is already doing. This is a product that changes treatment of patients and it doesn't within the first six to eight hours. There’s no better product what's the markets like this. And so the sales approach has taken us a little while to figure out and by keeping the sales force a little bit smaller we’ve been able to tweak that algorithm to the point where we're right now.

Now we will assess progress on a quarterly basis and ultimately over time grow it, and I would anticipate going beyond the numbers I give you before the end of this year, but potentially as we go into 2020 we may just want to do that. But we'll do it based on seeing a little more progress than what we’ve seen today.

Mark Massaro

Okay. That's helpful. Of the 12 new contracts placed were any of them capital? And is there anyway you could give us a split between U.S. and OUS?

John McDonough

John?

John Sprague

Sure. It was three U.S., nine OUS. One of the U.S. was capital and eight of the international work capital.

Mark Massaro

Got it. That's it for me. Thanks guys.

John Sprague

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Steve Brozak with WBB. Please state your question.

Steve Brozak

Hi. Good afternoon gentlemen. Thanks for taking the question. Most questions have been asked and answered. So I've just got one. On the T2Resistance, can you build for us market that going to mean in terms of what we should expect on interest? Your thoughts on future sales for that and what that will mean both here and overseas? Thank you.

John McDonough

Yeah. You bet. Sandy, do you want to take a shot at that one. Yeah, you’ve lived in the world of treating patients and I think everyone would benefit from hearing your response to Steve’s these good question.

Sandy Estrada

Sure. So if I understood the question it was around the impact of T2Resistance on our products and on patient care. And so I see T2Resistance as the obvious next product for our company and we're happy that we have it coming soon. And from a clinical standpoint really in the antimicrobial stewardship world where the goal is to get the right antibiotics for the right patient at the right time.

Having this information, where we can now know which bacteria is or is not impacting the patient before the second dose of antibiotic is truly amazing and we have that today. And to be able to add on to that whether or not our resistance gene is present has so many potential impacts the patient care. So, the most obvious one is that we can hone the antibiotic therapy even a little bit further than we’re able to right now.

And so there is some data that about 90% of antibiotic decisions can be made by pieces identification, which we have now. But there are those patients who do have a resistant organism and being able to know that within a few hours, can potentially have an impact on mortality, because patients will be able to definitely get on the right antibiotic thinner. On the flip side of that, there are a lot of new antibiotics on the market that are geared towards drug resistance infections and being able to know if a patient needs that antibiotic or not will hugely benefit the hospitals and the patient.

And then there are other considerations such as infection control. And so if a patient comes into your hospital and they have one of these multi-drug resistance infections that might not even have a good antibiotic treatment option. The ability to know on the first-day within hour and appropriately isolate that patient and protect other patients as well as healthcare provider is really something $1 figure can be placed on.

Tom Lowery

From what I have seen, this is Tom Lowery. In Europe, you've had a few sites that have been running precloser to the T2Resistance Panel at all the couple of resistance chains and they were very enthusiastic and they were demanding a very quick timeline to be able to go live clinically, because they're able to identify KBC resistance patients within the matter of hours rather than waiting days. And in the U.S. even what surprised us is whether there is interest in very low version of the panel we had a customer pay for an instant upgrade, just to be able to run all unit panel that will be available this September in the United States. So a lot of that inbound interest, when people realize the [Indiscernible] detection is to all enthusiasm.

Steve Brozak

Got it. Thank you. Thank you for that description. Its one of those things will obviously it will make a difference on the question how quickly will people pick up on that difference. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Jordan Abrams with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please state your question.

Jordan Abrams

Thanks for taking the questions. So just to touch on the instrument place expectation, significant reduction in expectation from just three months ago, can you comment on what's different in the market from sales pipeline perspective from just three months ago? And why you're still confident that you could place 20 to 30 instruments in the back half of the year? Thanks.

John McDonough

Yeah. You bet. Certainly, the expectations in the second half of the year is pretty consistent what we saw the first half of the year. But really the change -- reason for the change in the guidance has to do with some of the changes in the U.S. sales organization. International was been performing well. We don't have any changes in our expectation in that regard, but as we've made these changes to the sales organization including bringing new people that has a short-term negative impact from closing new business.

Jordan Abrams

Okay. And a few times in the prepared remarks you highlighted customers that are now live with T2Bacteria testing and while the individual patient cases are helpful, do you have a nearly metrics on utilization?

John Sprague

We do. For the bacteria accounts that are live, they are at about halfway to what we think their potential is. So if you referenced that $300,000 per year of bacteria in Candida, about 80% of that is bacteria and these accounts are already at the half way mark which surpassed our expectation.

Jordan Abrams

Is there a way you can place or you can frame timing. So how long ago did some of those customers come live with T2Bacteria?

John McDonough

Sure. So the first account went live in January, February, March. I think they can go live through the obviously the end of the second quarter. And so it took them about four months to reach that pace, but now it's fairly consistent and increasing.

Jordan Abrams

Okay. And thank you it's helpful. Last one for me, John, why is this the right time to take a step back from the CEO role?

John McDonough

Yeah. There are a lot of reasons for that and some of it is truly personal so I'll leave that aside. But it's been 12 years and I really believe that no one should stay in the CEO role for more than 10 be honest with you. So for me personally that's absolutely the right time. And I think for the company it will be a good thing too. New ideas new voices. I'm super excited and all. Staying on Board as Chairman of the company and work with new individual. But it's kind of a personal in T2 align in this particular case in terms of what's in the best interest of all.

Jordan Abrams

Okay. Thanks. That's it for me.

Our next question comes from Yi Chen with H.C. Wainwright & Co. Please state your question.

Yi Chen

Thank you for taking my question. So my first question is, how long it would typically take at hospital to reach once they have the instrument panel in place to reach the full utilization rate? And what are the reasons that they are currently not using T2 panels on eligible patients?

John McDonough

Yes. It's a great question. We don't -- we believe it will about 18 months to get the full utilization and that's how we've built our model. But we haven't been out there 18 months for the live patients, so we can't say that, the deals or facts or data behind it other than being in the market and then assessing type of ramp that we expect to see from Maccow. The real reason why it takes a lot of ramp it up and again has totally consistent with our expectations and in fact there are ramping a little faster than we expected on average, it’s the new technology, its a new approach. People want to go a little bit full with just kind of turning on the engine and sharing of the way you're doing things today. So I think it is a natural progression of adopting a new approach to anything. I think over time, we will see customers come online and get the full utilization quicker. But that would be enough customers out there that can talk about because the successes that they have already have doing that in their respected institution.

Yi Chen

Got it. Thank you. And my next question, the press release has -- you're going to reduce the quarterly cash burn to be below $8 million and you need additional $40 million to get to cash flow break-even. Does that mean that you expect to achieve cash flow break-even late 2020 or early 2021?

John McDonough

Not necessarily. Like if you did straight math on $8 million, I see how you get there. But that burn rate as you go into 2020 should decline on a quarterly basis as the revenue is growing. So it might take a little bit longer than that, but there will be because the burn rate doesn't maintain that $8 million rate as you get into first half of 2020, second half of 2020.

Yi Chen

Okay. Thank you.

John McDonough

You bet.

Our next question comes from Ben Haynor with Alliance Global Partners. Please state your question.

Ben Haynor

Good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the questions. First off for me, just on the expense reduction that you guys are going to be putting in place. What does that do -- and I'm sorry if I missed this to the required breakeven run rate, I think you're talking $65 million $75 million previously. Does that bring that down pretty substantially? Or is it $5 million or so? What's a good way to think about that?

John Sprague

I think we continue to think about that breakeven level being about the same point. We just think, we can get there quicker although we still have to achieve these revenue targets to do so.

John McDonough

There are certain expenses where we do things and as the revenue is ramping with potential would add back that and we get to breakeven point in fact close to the same rate.

Ben Haynor

Okay. And then I just had a real quick few housekeeping questions. First off, can you also break out the U.S. versus International in terms of units and capital units for last year as well so we have something compares figure you gave earlier?

John McDonough

Sure. Bear with me.

Ben Haynor

Sure. And then maybe in the meantime also I apologize if I missed this, how many accounts that you exited the quarter with? I believe it was 97 at the end of last quarter. Was it a doze higher to 109 or whatever that is?

John McDonough

It's actually 107. We had two under utilizing accounts where we took back the reagent rentals to redeploy them to accounts with greater needs.

Ben Haynor

Okay.

John McDonough

For International, last year -- excuse me, U.S. international we had a total of 15 U.S. placements 24 international -- excuse me contracts we had -- yes that's correct, 15 and 24.

Ben Haynor

And do you have -- any chance you have the Q2 numbers? Sorry, I should have specified that.

John McDonough

Q2 of 2018?

Ben Haynor

Yes.

John McDonough

It was three, U.S., six international.

Ben Haynor

And the capital breakdown there if you could.

John McDonough

6 International were all capital, the three U.S. were all reagent rentals.

Ben Haynor

Got it. And then lastly for me, I understand the mechanics of the Linkin Park transaction and the restrictions that you have there on for various things. But can you remind me on aftermarket equity distribution agreement, how much theoretically can be sold in a day and any restrictions there that would need to be cognizant enough?

John McDonough

Sure. So for the ATM, we can sell up to 25% of our average daily volume.

Ben Haynor

Okay. But there's no restriction in terms of -- if there's one million shares a day you can sell 250,000 shares a day you can do that up to $30 million

John McDonough

Correct.

John Sprague

You opportunistically will be able sell more than that. But again no guaranty we're going to be selling at that level either.

Ben Haynor

Right. That’s fair enough. I just wanted to make sure I understood the mechanics of that. Thanks for taking the questions guys. Appreciate it.

John McDonough

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn it back to John McDonough for closing remarks.

John McDonough

We appreciate you all dialing in. We're -- truly believe that we are on cuss of breaking through and hitting a significant inflection point in the commercial business. And we're excited about developments that are underway that we believe will occur in the second half of 2019 and look forward to reporting back next quarter. Thanks very much for listening into this evening.

