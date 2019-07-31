Rite Aid: Chances Of Survival

However, recent and not-so-recent developments have me slightly more optimistic about the future of the company.

In February of this year, I first laid out my thoughts on Rite Aid (RAD) and its prospects of returning to any form of growth after it lost a core revenue stream to online giants like Amazon (AMZN) and others.

Since then, multiple developments which include the ousting of its CEO and recent news of a partnership with Amazon have shifted the landscape to favor some form of a comeback for the company in the coming years.

The Rite Aid Story

Rite Aid was once a brick-and-mortar powerhouse and currently operates under several businesses and trademark names, including Rite Aid Home, Rite Aid Pharmacy, Thrifty, Simplify, Big Win, Tugaboos and Day Logic. Although the former drugstore giant has in no doubt faced very tough headwinds over the past few years, it has refocused its strategy to accommodate its fast-growing and profitable business segments like eCommerce and drug store prescription fillings through the Medicare D expansion program.

The company also revamped its eCommerce offerings to allow for a higher-margin ship-from-store and prescription fulfillments offerings alongside the increase of drive-through pharmacies and mobile applications for easy use.

The company’s new wellness rewards bonus cash program, which increased customer retention in its pharmacies and stores, is another longer term tailwind which seems to be working with most retailers across the board. The company is keeping margins on the high end with store and labor efficiency, assessing underperforming stores and closing them alongside a shift in its workforce as more of its sales shift online and the need for in-store employees subsides.

All in all, the company's turnaround efforts have been, especially with the industry-wide headwinds, insufficient for it to reach its longer term goals yet slow and steady, the company seems to be heading in the right direction.

Long-Term Tailwinds

The company's EnvisionRx is the primary long-term growth driver as it takes part of the Medicare Part D expansion and future expansions as healthcare debates rage on. As prescription sales continue to grow, the company will without a doubt benefit greatly from the increase in overall spending on drugs and healthcare services in the United States.

The other tailwind is its recent partnership with Amazon which allows the company to hold products which were ordered by customers in return for an undisclosed percentage fee from each package. Given the volume of deliveries which Amazon deals with, this can provide expense-free income for Rite Aid, which in turn can be used to jumpstart its other programs.

I'll do a disservice to Rite Aid's tailwinds if I don't mention the ousting of its CEO after years of reports of driving the company into the ground with high expenses and moving it away from its core growth markets in favor of higher bonuses for executive management and the likes of things you see in failing companies. With that headwind out of the way, the company does have more leeway to tackle future growth prospects.

Long-Term Headwinds

Part of the prospects of long-term spending on healthcare has to include the drive in the United States to lower the cost of prescription drugs, which in turn will hurt the company’s profit margins as it will gain less per prescription filled.

Notwithstanding the growth in healthcare needs as the average age in the US increases, this will drive overall growth and offset the majority of these price reductions, even if they indeed get reduced by ~50%, which will then be similar to prices in markets across the world where politics don't affect drug price negotiating power.

The continued shift of sales online and the emergence of online shipping have the option of taking away more business from Rite Aid as more folks prefer a one-stop-shop like Amazon Prime, so if drug deliveries have the option to be sold and delivered through its service it will inevitably take business away from Rite Aid.

Financial Standing

In my first article, I presented the rather optimistic view of where analysts thought the company was going, expecting an EPS loss of ($0.07) for 2019, something which the company didn’t even come close to doing because of restructuring costs. The company also missed its sales expectations of $21.8 billion by about $150 million, something which hindered its cash-generating abilities. For 2020, my original projection was for the company to break even and report EPS of $0.00 with revenues increasing a smidge.

For 2020, analysts currently expect the company to report a loss of ($4.02) per share and stagnant sales of $21.6 billion. This represents a solid profitability (or lack thereof) improvement over 2019 and shows some ways for a path forward away from massive losses and post-restructuring costs. For 2021, the company is expected to report a solid improvement in EPS to a loss of ($0.21) and a slight improvement in sales to $21.68 billion, which still doesn’t seem to account for the aforementioned growth from the Amazon delivery business.

Rite Aid has $190 million in cash and $7.2 million in short-term investments, which under normal circumstances would be abysmal, but given the fact that no long-term debt matures before 2024, thanks to its restructuring efforts, obligations are more than sustainable until then. Even though the company holds $3.54 billion in total debt, paying around $240 million annually in interest expense, its balance sheet includes $1.87 billion in inventory and $1.3 billion in property and equipment, $550 million of which in the form of land and owned buildings, so asset sales are not out of the question as maturities approach.

A sizable chunk of the company’s restructuring efforts was to lay off about 8,000 workers, 4,000 full time and 4,000 part time, which cost it in the short run but will be a good reduction in compensation in the long run and should save it enough to begin planning for its 2024 debt repayments as well as handling its interest expense from that debt.

Investment Conclusion

Simply given the fact that the company will be able to meet financial obligations through 2024 answers the ultimate question for the company - it will stay afloat until then. How well it will do and what success it will find with new management in place or how much of an income boost its partnership with Amazon will bring is a whole other question and one that I’ll only have the conviction to answer after analyzing another quarter or two.

Meanwhile, I admit I got ahead of myself calling the previous turnaround efforts fruitful before all the stars aligned, but I’m still not ready to give up on the struggling turnaround story given its longer term potential relative to the company’s current valuation.

I remain neutral on Rite Aid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.