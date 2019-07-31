HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCPK:HDELY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Christoph Beumelburg - IR

Bernd Scheifele - Chairman & CEO

Lorenz Näger - CFO

Arnaud Pinatel - On Field Investment Research

Paul Roger - Exane BNP Paribas

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS Investment Bank

Arnaud Lehmann - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Robert Gardiner - Davy

Tobias Weimann - Morgan Stanley

Rajesh Patki - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Josep Pujal - Kepler Cheuvreux

John Fraser - HSBC

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's half year financial report January to June 2019. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Christoph Beumelburg. Please go ahead, sir.

Christoph Beumelburg

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Good afternoon to our European participants and a warm good morning to everyone listening in from the U.S. My name is Christoph Beumelburg, and I welcome you to today's analyst and investor call on the HeidelbergCement Q2 results. As always, we will start with the presentation from Dr. Scheifele and Dr. Näger, and we'll then have ample time for Q&A.

With that short introduction, I hand over to you, Dr. Scheifele.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Beumelburg. Thanks a lot. Hello to everybody. Good afternoon from Heidelberg. Thanks a lot for joining us in the call before the summer break here in Europe. As usual, I'll lead you through operations. Dr. Näger will follow on the financial part. I start with Chart 3 overview. I think overall, we have delivered solid numbers which are very broadly in line what the market had expected. I think it's also fair to say that Q2 is the most difficult comparison for us this year, or last year, the Q2 was relatively strong where -- then the market slowed down significantly in Q3 due to weather impacts.

So on the top line, I think we see a growth rate of 7%. That's good. The company is growing also without M&A, so the underlying growth potential of the company is good. EBITDA went up by 6%. And earnings per share neutralized by the one-off impact of the divestment of Ukraine is up by 38%.

If you look to the numbers, it is very clear that we had a significant margin recovery in Asia in -- and Europe. In Asia, the market recovery is driven by strong pricing in our core markets like Indonesia, India and China and also in Thailand; and at the same time, clearly lower input cost, meaning the coal, NewCastle coal, is clearly lower than last year. And our Asian operations consume a lot of coal due to the fact that the alternative fuel rate there is significantly lower than in Europe. In Europe, margin recovery is very much driven by pricing, yes, and also lower fuel costs. But that is more or less to a large extent compensated by higher electricity pricing, which has to do that the CO2 price in Europe went up. And that had also an input -- that had also an impact on the electricity prices.

North America, I think, results are a bit slow. That has to do -- one effect is obviously weather. I think you saw it also from the calls from the competitors which already reported. There were about 3 hotspots. One was Northern Texas. Dallas area was very wet in May and June. That's a major area of our operations. The second one, Midwest, had very strong rain. And also the whole supply chain of the Mississippi was a little bit interrupted. And then California, especially the Bay Area, had a weak first half year. I think PCA came out on Friday, and if I recall as well, California cement consumption, first 6 months were down 8.8%, yes? And then in Africa, the result is down versus last year. That is 100% due to the market situation in Egypt and Turkey.

SG&A cost-savings program, our target of €80 million -- of €100 million, we are well on track. Yes. We have already secured about €80 million, so we are 1 year ahead of our savings. I think results are characterized by strong cash flow, yes, good cash conversion rate, yes, and this trend will continue. Deleveraging took place with about €800 million. I think this is okay. Our portfolio optimization program is also running according to schedule. You know that we have a disposal targets, disposal proceeds target of about 2 -- €1.5 billion for 2020. We have by now executed about €940 million, further deals to come in the second half. So we are confident that we are going to hit these numbers.

On Chart 4, that's just the overview. You see the volumes operating, EBITDA. And you can see also that in Q2, we had a clear slowdown in volumes mainly due to Europe. U.S. was more or less flattish, yes. Earnings per share up, adjusted, 37.9%. And on Chart 5, it shows you a little bit the EBITDA development first half year and Q2. And you see obviously that the growth was good over the first half year, especially in Western and Southern Europe, Northern Europe and Asia and a little negative in Africa and Mediterranean -- Pacific.

If you look to the bridge, you see solid pricing on Chart 6, yes. Volume effect, cost impact, and then we have the EBITDA growth of about 5.7%. And then if you look to the same on Q2, the result is up by about 0.2. And you see we had a negative volume impact of about €38 million. Energy cost first half, we are more or less flattish, yes? There are 2 different trends in it. You know that our energy bill totally is about €2.1 billion. The 2 biggest pieces is, one, electricity with about €960 million and then coal with about €560 million. And coal went down compared to last year in absolute numbers by about €60 million. And on the other side, electricity went up by about €60 million in Europe due to CO2 pricing, and that has of -- that was offsetting. So more or less, it's flattish.

Sustainability Report. Just to inform you, we have published our Sustainability Report. It's available online. We are clearly committed to the CO2 targets as said -- laid down in the Paris treaty. And it's our vision that we can produce by -- on the latest, by 2050, a CO2-neutral country by -- mainly by reducing the CO2 emissions by about 30% by 2030 and also investing in technology for carbon capture, storage and especially recycling. If I go to the regions, yes, Chart 12, let's talk about North America. Let's look first to the volumes. You see volumes in the second quarter in cement more or less flattish. We had different developments. Canada was slightly down by ongoing market weakness, especially in the Prairies and a little bit of slow start in the year in Seattle where residential is down, yes? Then California was down by about -- or close to 60,000, 70,000 tonnes, and that was compensated by positive market growth, especially in the South but also in the region North.

If we look to the results, then we see RCO is down by about 4.7%. You have to see that in North America, we had a negative inventory impact in total for the half year of about €20 million, which is split €10 million in aggregates mainly in the south or in our Texas operations; and the other €10 million in cement, and that goes mainly in the region North where we have relatively strong volumes and where we were selling off stock. And the same was in Texas that, well, due to weather, we could not produce as much as expected. We're going to recover this in the second half. And that, to a certain extent, explains also the drop in margin in cement and aggregates, yes? Then if you go to Western and Southern Europe, if you look to the volumes, volumes are down in absolute terms by about 400,000 tonnes, mainly 3 countries. Spain is down by about 200,000. That's just on account of exports due to CO2 prices, yes? Italy is down by about 80,000 to 100,000 tonnes. That has to do with deconsolidation. And then we have U.K., where the market was weak in Q2, which was down about 40,000 tonnes. Germany, Bene and France were okay.

Result development in Southern Western Europe, you see very strong also in the second quarter, up €24 million like-for-like, 11.5%. Main contributors: Italy, Germany, Bene and France. The only country which had a negative result development versus last year was U.K. Margins, I think, are clearly recovering okay.

Northern and Eastern Europe, next chart. If you look to the volumes, volumes are down by about 600,000 tonnes, out of which 150,000 is the deconsolidation of Ukraine which we deconsolidated by 1st of May, if I recall, though, yes? So we're lagging about 2 months, yes? And then we have about 200,000 tonnes less in Norway and Sweden due to reduction of exports to Africa because also due to CO2 pricing and market weakness in Oslo and in Stockholm. In residential, we expect to recover this to a large extent in the second half by big infrastructure projects, the ring road around Stockholm. In Poland, our volumes are also down by about 150,000 tonnes against the market growth of about 2%. In Poland, we focus very much on pricing. Pricing is up €9, and the focus was on pricing first.

Result development in the region positive, clearly driven by Eastern Europe. The Nordics are down in the quarter, clearly about €50 million; whereas the Eastern European countries like Poland, Hungary, Romania, Russia are all up. Eastern Europe is back. Volumes are good. Pricing is strong. Coal costs are down. So we had also a good outlook for the second half.

If we go to Asia, Chart 15, you see also in Asia, our volumes in the Q2 down 300,000 tonnes. That comes more or less 100% in Heidelberg from India, where we had, in the South of India, a clear price-first strategy where we lost volumes against the market, which is flat. It's a little bit surprising to see that the Indian cement market in the first 7 months, I talked to our guys yesterday, is about flat. Normally, India grows between 6% and 7%. But due to the election and whatever, market is flat. We expect now the market to grow in the second half with a total growth maybe of 2% or 3%.

The market in Indonesia, first half year was down, minus 2.3%. We had clearly negative market growth in April, May. June came back quite strongly with about 20%, but the whole quarter was still negative, first half year minus 2.3%. Indocement was more or less flat. And also July market is still more or less flattish. We expect Indonesia now in the second half to pick up.

And then if you look to the results, results in the quarter are up 22%, €25 million, mainly three countries. Indonesia clearly up. If you look to the first half numbers, I don't know whether Indocement has already published on their side today?

Christoph Beumelburg

Yes. Yes.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, sorry, thank you. So you see that our result in Indonesia, Indocement total is about 40% up versus last year, yes? That has continued in the second quarter. And the other piece comes from China, where our result is strong. And also India, result is clearly strong, good pricing. Lower input costs from coal and pet coke has been driving up the result.

If you look to the cement margins, cement margin, the increase comes to a very large extent from Indocement. If you look to the EBITDA margin of Indocement, you will see in the first half year, we have improved the margin by more than 3 percent points compared to last year, and we expect this Indocement cement margin EBITDA to go in the second half in the direction of 25% and ahead. That's the target which we see also midterm as realistic for Indonesia. And that has been driving the margin expansion.

If we look now to Africa, to the numbers, volumes are slightly up. What's the message? Egypt is down in the quarter by about 50,000 tonnes. The market in Egypt was, in the first half year, about minus 6%, yes? And then also Turkey, the market in the first 6 months domestic was down 40%, which are concise -- as market leader, we have to push export as much as possible. Our volumes were down by about 110,000 tonnes. And the positive growth for the quarter comes from the other African countries, namely Togo, but also Tanzania and then Israel, where we started our cement operations, have contributed positively to the growth.

You look to the result in the quarter, down €20 million. That comes more or less all from Egypt and Turkey. They are about €17 million or €18 million down result-wise, yes? That explains the development. And the cement margin drop is explained by Egypt. In Egypt, the problem is that cement pricing is down by about 8% to 9% and inflation in the country is running at 20%, 21%, and that obviously exercises significant margin pressure.

If you look to the trading activities, maybe 3 points. First of all, as always, clinker pricing is important, yes, 2 markets: Mediterranean and Asia. Mediterranean clinker prices are further dropping. Turkish exports will double this year to 20 million tonnes, and the price has started to come down. Beginning of the year, we were talking $31, $32. We are now down at $26, $27, yes? And in Singapore also, the price comes down. Beginning of the year, $35, $36, it's now down to $31, yes? And what we see also, China is interesting. China will become now the second largest -- or not even, the largest importer of cement. And clinker, they're going to hit this year about imports for about 18 million tonnes because pricing in China is very attractive.

So summary, we think we have done -- the figures are okay, are solid, strong cash generation and portfolio optimization will continue. With that, I hand over to Dr. Näger for the financial part.

Lorenz Näger

Yes. Thank you, Dr. Scheifele. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your attention. I will go forward with the financial messages for first half year 2019. If we look to the profit, we can see that the adjusted group share of profit rises by 38% in the first half year. Sorry for the typo here in the headline. If we adjust it for AOR, the adjustment comes from the deconsolidation of the Ukraine business. This is the currency loss in the Ukraine business now at -- in the point in time of acquisition and the deconsolidation of the business. And this we can book under IFRS rules only now. For all other losses, we had already provided in previous year. And you may remember that I was guiding this already in the previous quarters when we announced the sale of this business.

Interest expense have also further reduced, but financial results became more negative mainly due to reclassification of the interest on the lease expense, yes, that makes €22 million of the cost increase on the financial result.

Tax expense further improved. In H1, we spent €150 million, below previous year of €171 million. And we can confirm here the guidance of 20% to 25% of current taxes. The company then showed pretty strong free cash flow generation. And in the last 12 months, this has translated into significant deleveraging. The free cash flow of the last 12 months increased to €1.3 billion. And in this figure, we have already deducted the leasing payments, yes? We have not booked this as repayment of debt, but we have booked it as part of the free cash flow as we think it's a permanent cash out, yes?

The net debt goes down by €800 million year-over-year, and we have applied a very strict cash -- CapEx discipline as you will see on the next -- on the coming slides further down in the deck. Portfolio optimization has further progressed. We have disposal proceeds of €290 million with very limited impact on the operating result. And in the last quarter, we had a very successful emission of a Eurobond. Volume was €750 million at historically low rates. So in this respect, we are very confident that we can reach our net debt target of €7.7 billion, without the leasing obligations, by end of 2019. You can see then the income statement on Page 21. You can see below the result from current operations, that the additional ordinary result stands at minus €128 million. This includes the €140 million loss from deconsolidation of the Ukraine business. You see the financial result going down to €184 million and the income taxes to €150 million. So adjusted group share profit is €340 million, 38% up from previous year.

Cash flow statement on Slide 22. The gross cash flow is up €300 million based on good performance. We have invest a bit more in working capital compared to previous year on strong business development and strong turnover, up €64 million. So the cash from operating activities is up €217 million.

Investments are down by €470 million, down to €501 million. And our proceeds from fixed asset disposal are €150 million, up. And this does not include the disposal of our -- part of our participation in Morocco of €136 million, yes? And I will come back to that on the next page. There, you can see it on Slide 23, our portfolio optimization. In 2018, we have disposed €568 million. First half year 2019, €290 million. And on the 1st of July, earlier Q3, we have disposed another €80 million for our Italian cement plant.

On the right-hand side, you can see the single items, which are the shares in Ciments du Maroc, the cement plant in El Minya, ships in U.K., the Ukraine business, et cetera. So we are very confident that we can reach our target of €1.5 billion from 2018 to 2020. And I would like to reiterate that this has very limited impact on our operating result.

Then the Chart 24 or Page 24. On the right-hand side, the horizontal green bars shows you the free cash flow after leasing payments, €1.3 billion. And then if you go down to the horizontal blue bar, you can see on the very left, the very small segment of this bar, which is only €18 million, that's the balance between our growth CapEx and our disposals over the last 12 months. So what you see is exactly what we announced, that we will have a net growth spend of close to 0 because we have made as many disposals as we have actually have acquired new businesses. And on the right-hand side, you can see the dividends, €417 million to HeidelbergCement shareholders, up from €377 million in 2018 and from €204 million in 2017. So we have really increased our dividend payment. And on the very right, you can see €169 million in dividends to minority shareholders of not fully owned subsidiaries. Here, we fully repatriate the cash from our subsidiaries. That's mainly Indonesia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Ghana and a number of others. So we do not pile up cash in those entities. We repatriate it even if this increases our net debt position. But we think that's the right policy.

Below, you can then see the net debt development. The like-for-like net debt goes from €9,956 million down to €9,216 million. This is a deleverage of close to €700 million. And you have to see and take into account that we have shifted, in many cases, from leasing to direct purchase and acquisition mainly on yellow trucks and yellow equipment. And this of course has increased our CapEx spending against the like-for-like net debt, yes? So the figure's even better. And if you see it here in the chart, we have also reduced the lease liabilities by €129 million. So in total, we've bring it down to €697 million. So on Slide 25, we see the balance sheet. So this only shows a moderate increase of the balance sheet total of €1.7 billion. The overwhelming amount of this is the newly consolidated leasing -- assets and leasing obligations which account for roughly €1.3 billion, and all other positions are more or less stable.

I think that's it from the financial side, and I would give back to Dr. Scheifele for the outlook. Thank you very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. The outlook is no news, we confirm. Really, the outlook volume increased, I think, growth is not a problem. We expect margin recovery, especially in North America in aggregates and cement in the second half on the result. I think the guidance at the moment is about 6% EBITDA growth. What I see, I think we feel comfortable with that. We have Q3 ahead of us which is a relatively low benchmark for us because last year was exceptionally weak, yes? And on the portfolio, the target is to have about €500 million disposal proceeds. That means net growth CapEx, yes. Growth CapEx against disposals would be 0 or below. Net debt, the target is to hit the number of €7.7 billion. Overall, we think we are well on track.

So that's it from our side, and now I hand over again. And we are happy to answer any questions which you might have. Thanks a lot.

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from the line of Arnaud Pinatel from On Field Investment.

Arnaud Pinatel

It Arnaud Pinatel from On Field Research. I have two questions, if I may. The first one is on -- just to understand energy bill in H2 because we can see probably more coal and pet coke energy cost deflation in H2. We have seen in July CO2 price in Europe increasing. So all in all, is it fair to believe that in H2, you will capture more of the energy cost deflation on the group level even if you see some inflation on the electricity price in Europe? Especially as the last year, if I remember well, part of the profit running in Q3 was linked to the price in Germany, and there is a more easy basis comparison. That will be my first question.

My second question is on the acquisition side. We have seen yesterday that your subsidiary in Morocco, Ciments du Maroc, was announcing the acquisition of a grinding station, project of greenfield cement plant from a competitor. Is it integrated in your €7.7 billion net debt target? Or do we have to consider to add something for this acquisition?

Bernd Scheifele

It's Bernd. Of course, it does include it, yes? Clear, yes, and that's included. We're going to have to offset that from other growth CapEx, and we think this is a good investment in the Moroccan market which we think is a very attractive one. And we buy an existing grinding unit in the South that's a newcomer. You know that we typically used to have a market share close to 100% in the South with cement pricing above €140 per tonne. So that's a very profitable market, and that's why we made this protective move. And that's why the payback to take over this project is very attractive because it already pays without these potential project which is in the greater Casablanca area, where we have now acquired a limestone deposit which is fully permitted and which gives us, mid-term next maybe 5 to 7 years, the possibility to replace our Marrakech operation which is running out of limestone. So this -- I think this acquisition with a very humble price is fully justified. We had 2 or 3x, a look at it, and I think that works. And it's included in our CapEx and net debt guidance.

On the energy bill, you're right. Last year, we had this increase in electricity cost in Europe. Now at the moment, I would agree with you that normally in the second half, we should see more benefit than in the first half from lower coal cost and lower pet coke costs because in the first quarter or until May, we were still stocked with relatively high priced coal and pet coke. Now that has really changed, yes? That's on the one side. But on the other side, we see electricity pricing still going up a little bit. We're a little bit careful in Europe. We are in Europe now to a very large extent hedged, yes, for the second half. I would think we are broadly hedged to 80% or whatever, yes? So the risk is much smaller than last year. But in Europe with the CO2, you will never know, yes?

And what we also saw what was last year, a problem where the bushfires in California, yes, were -- which were caused by the electricity plants and then the plants were stopped and the price went through the roof. I keep my fingers crossed that this does not happen again this year because that might even lead to shortcomings, to power cuts in the second half.

So overall, normally savings on energy in the second half should be, against last year, maybe €50 million to €60 million, whereas in absolute terms, whereas we have been flat overall in the first half year. That's our best estimate at the moment. But any -- you know what I mean? You never -- I do not control the coal price, as to -- let's wait and see. But as a guidance, that's right.

Arnaud Pinatel

Yes, I understand perfectly. Do you see any other, what I will call, as you said, attractive opportunities to consolidate other market than Morocco? We were reading that Indocement would be perhaps interest consolidating Indonesia. We will see also you're in Egypt. Would you participate to some deals there to fix the business?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Mr. Pinatel, I think we should not have now a philosophical discussions about the opportunities in the markets. As you know, I think a lot of markets have great opportunities. We have discipline. And in Indonesia, we have to see how things develop. At the moment, I think there are no opportunities. That might change, and then we will start thinking again. Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Roger from Exane BNP Paribas.

Paul Roger

So I'll just have two questions, please. So the first for me is on the phasing of like-for-like EBITDA growth. You obviously did nearly I think 6% in the first half. I'm looking at all your comments for the second half on the EBIT base and particularly your comments on price/cost dynamic. Is it realistic to assume that you should be able to do a lot better than that in the second half? And obviously I'm asking because if we look at what consensus and your guidance is suggesting, it doesn't look that demanding for the second half.

And the second question is on capital allocation. I think around Q3 last year, you talked about the potential of considering share buybacks for around the middle of 2019. And obviously we're in the middle of 2019 now. So I just wondering, given the strong cash generation, is that something you're still thinking about, or rather you are very much focusing on deleveraging, let me know?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Roger. First of all, share buyback, we have discussed that issue internally. At the current price level, we think that is not really an attractive opportunity for us. So we keep that a little bit in the back. And the second one is the question on the second half. To forecast the future is always difficult. You know that. I think you are right. There is -- the question is where is upside? Where is downside, yes? And I would say I see clearly upside in Indonesia. That's difficult to forecast because this is not a country like Switzerland or Germany, so it changes every 2 or 3 months. But it's clear that in Indonesia, we have at the moment clearly tailwind. The currency is strong. 2/3 of our cost are dollar-denominated. So that helps us.

Secondly, coal, NewCastle is down and stays low. So input costs are relatively low. We -- pricing, as you know, we have started last year, as we did this year, to increase prices in bag cement. We have already started in some regions in July with a price increase of about $1.50 per tonne of bag cement, yes? And last year, we increased the price in total by about $6 to $7, yes? Whether we're going to do that also this year, I don't know yet. That depends a bit on the market flows and competitive behavior in the market. But there's also some pricing potential. And secondly, I would also expect that the market in the second half should have a clearly stronger run because the first 7 months, yes, the market is slightly negative. That is, for Indonesia, very unusual. So in Indonesia, I would say I see upside, yes? That should help us also in Europe. I would expect Germany, Eastern Europe, also France, Bene to do go well.

And then the question, what is the risk? The risk is a little bit U.K., Brexit. Volumes were particularly weak in the U.K. in May, June. We have been fully on track until April. May, June volumes were down double digit. We are now back again in July. July, the market in U.K. is much better. I talked to our guy yesterday. I see also risks in Australia, the housing downturn, especially in Sydney, but also in Brisbane and Melbourne is more steeper and more significant than what we would have expected, and the infrastructure projects are coming in a little bit delayed. And I think that's a little bit the -- and how that plays out, let's wait and see. Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS.

Gregor Kuglitsch

I've got two questions. So the first one is just to come back on the leasing point, Dr. Näger, I think you mentioned in the call that there was some dilution from effectively taking on balance sheet some yellow kit. So can you a sense, how much that was? And one point, I'm talking about Slide 24, roughly how much that diluted the cash flow in the half -- or in the -- I guess it was only in H1. That's question one.

And question two is can you give us an update on European pricing trends? I think you mentioned a few numbers like in Poland. But where has pricing now settled in July in terms of your sort of core market in terms of, I don't know, percentage change? Just that would be helpful.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Kuglitsch, I started with pricing. As the pricing climate overall in Europe is very good -- is good. I think it's clearly ahead of inflation, yes? So we have done -- we see price increases in Bene, France and Germany, around €3.50, yes? Which is obviously, in percentage, different from country to country. You know that in France, the pricing is still close to €100, €97; in Germany, we are about €70; and in Bene, maybe €62, €63. So you can calculate the percentage parts. But their pricing is clearly up in around €3.50, €0.50 up and down as compared to the countries.

And then we see also good pricing: Italy is up by about €8 per tonne; Poland, I explained to you we pushed €9, we are now at €8; Czech Republic is also up by about €3.50; Hungary, €4.50; and whatever also, Norway, Sweden up Spain up €3.50. So overall, Europe pricing, I would say, the best price increases we have seen for a couple of years, yes? That works well. In U.S., the picture is a little bit different. It depends on region. For us, the biggest challenge remains the region North where, especially in Greater New York, in East Boston, Upstate New York, Massachusetts market, there is clear price pressure due to McInnis and still capacity from a competitor. So the prices are -- they are down $3 to $4, whereas in the Midwest, we see price increases of about $4. California is up $7 to $8. Texas is also up. So that's okay. But overall in the U.S., I would expect price increases maybe for the full year only $1.50, maybe $2 mainly due to the fact that pricing in New York and Boston, prices are clearly down $4 to $5, and that obviously puts a certain ceiling on the price increase in the North America. Okay?

Lorenz Näger

Okay. On leasing, Gregor Kuglitsch, if you have a look on this Slide 24, you can see it. We have increased in H1 €1,363 million, yes? And if you look to the quarterly report, you see that on the 1st of January, the amount has been €1,311 million. So we have invested roughly €60 million, €70 million in the replacement CapEx. But in business CapEx, which had been leasing, before, what we call vend leasing, yes, our total budget for the year is roughly €200 million. We will not need this in total. And you can see on the figures here that it goes down over the half year from €1,363 million, reduces by €129 million down to €1,267 million. So that's exactly the effect which we expected over the year. As we capitalized, leases go down as we shift it from leasing into CapEx, yes?

Why do we do this? What have we not done this in the past? The leasing cost is -- the financing cost for leasing is, in the leasing, more expensive than if you refinance in the capital market. However, if you do leasing and leasing stays off balance sheet as it was in the past, as the leasing cost is higher than the cost of debt but lower than the cost of capital, it improved the return on invested capital, yes? This advantage now is gone. So as a consequence, we shifted out of leasing and bring it into business CapEx. And we think that for balance, then the invested capital will go down. That's the story about leasing.

Your next question comes from Arnaud Lehmann from Bank of America.

Arnaud Lehmann

I have two questions, if I may. Firstly, you mentioned a couple of times the Turkish exports. And I think you are doing some export as well, but the fact that those have overall doubled. So could you elaborate a little bit on that? Where are these export going? And have they been disruptive in some of your Mediterranean markets? That's my first question. And also, you mentioned on your Nordic exports that you were reducing the exports out of Norway, I guess, into some African markets related to CO2. Are you making on arbitrage based on the cost of production in Norway and the fact that CO2 have moved up? And does this mean that these exports now are not profitable?

Bernd Scheifele

Yes. Mr. Lehmann, thanks a lot. On the exports, it's very simple, yes? If you are -- if you look now to the CO2 price development over the last 15, 16 months, about 15, 16 months ago, CO2 price was still at only €4 per tonne so it was a relatively minor amount. Now it moved up to close to €30, and then obviously the picture changes, yes? Just to give you an example, like for -- and overall to be clear, overall on group level, HeidelbergCement is long until, what is it, end?

Christoph Beumelburg

'22.

Bernd Scheifele

'22. So we are not -- we having bought a lot of CO2 rights, especially for the Italcementi acquisition. When we made the acquisition, we then have at €4 portfolio, they are now much -- they have now a much higher volume, yes? So it's also clear, yes?

And we are -- overall as a group, we have not a problem. But if you look from a single country, take for example Norway, Sweden, I think they are short. Both countries together, let's say 400,000 tonnes. Meaning for their current production, they have to buy CO2 rights beyond the allocated rights of about 400,000 tonnes. If the price was €4, that was a cost item of €1.6 million, not a big problem. The price is €30, that's a cost item of €12 million which you will fully see in the balance in the P&L of the country, yes? And that's the problem.

And that's why it's clear, at such a CO2 price level, exports, yes, are no longer -- it doesn't make any sense because you have to calculate the CO2 cost on the last tonne, and then the costs go to earlier because we -- you have about an emission of about 700 kilotonnes. So you have €30, you can imagine, so you have to add about €24, €25 per tonne, and our variable cement production costs are maybe €24, €25. So you double the variable cost. You know what I mean? That's why it doesn't make sense.

That's a different story if we talk about Turkey. Turkey has no European trading scheme and that's why they have no CO2 cost and that's why we have shifted now the African exports, from Norway or Sweden, we have shifted them to Turkey to Arkansas. And that's a reason why we have doubled our exports in Turkey, which helps us in the current currency crisis in Turkey because our company in Turkey is dollar-long, meaning we have more export in dollar income than dollar cost if we buy oil or coal, yes? And that's why we are in a very good position in Turkey because our competitors in Turkey are all dollar-long, so if the currency goes down, it becomes for them much more expensive to buy coal and whatever. Whereas we, if the currency goes down, we are dollar-long. Yes. So that's the whole strategy behind that. And the third is...

Lorenz Näger

Sorry, go ahead.

Arnaud Lehmann

Yes, yes. Sure, please go ahead.

Bernd Scheifele

And then the Turkish export, I think for the whole market, they've double to more than 20 million tonnes, yes? And they go to -- but they go to Africa, they go to North America, they go partially to Europe. They go to Romania. And you see the Turks all over the place. South America as well, yes, yes.

Lorenz Näger

And total CO2 emission will remain the same as long as there is no border protection, no border exchange for CO2 rights. You see the global CO2 emission remains unchanged unless there is a mechanism which outbalances this import and export issue. Otherwise, the whole CO2 trading scheme doesn't make a lot of sense.

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Gardiner from Davy.

Robert Gardiner

Two for me, please, both related to North America. So one, I just wondered, if you go back on the margin development in North America in Q2. I know you mentioned inventory impact, but it seems like some very large margin declines in the quarter. Just wondering, looking for some more detail on that. And secondly again in North America. In H2, in your H2 comments, you talked about potential upside in Europe, Indonesia. I'm wondering how you feel about North America in the second half of the year.

Lorenz Näger

Yes. As to North America second half of the year, I would expect that, especially in the regions South and also in the region North, we should have a good run. I think especially their region South should recover because we -- the point on the margin in aggregate is mainly related to the region South where we have that inventory issue. And we think we're going to do better. And we have also stronger pricing in the second half. We had for us a certain market weakness in Dallas, yes, which is, for us, an important market where we had some -- we had a customer loss, which we're going to compensate now in the second half, which has impacted our profitability a little bit.

And in the cement sector, we have to see, Mr. Gardiner, it's a little bit mix impact, yes? The margin has slowed down. Has to do that, we have relatively strong volumes in Georgia, Florida market. And we are sold out in our weakest plant in Birmingham, Alabama, and that's why we had to buy clinker and cement from competitors. And we have also, in Florida, imported more. And we buy cement clinker from a competitor or you import, and it's the local business, the margin is lower. That's why you have a good revenue growth, but you have the contribution to earnings is relatively weak. And that's what you see exactly in the second quarter in North America, that we had a relatively good volume growth, but really there was no operational leverage, the results were down, yes?

That's very different from Asia, where for example, the top line was negative but the bottom line was significantly up. And that has to do in North America also with the product mix in cement, I explained it also. And the other point was our ready-mixed volumes, especially in the Houston area, are growing significantly. Houston is much -- in a much better shape than last year. But as you know, the ready-mixed margin are much slimmer, and that's why we had a good top line development whereas we had a relatively weak or you could also say disappointing bottom line development. And we think that this will even out in the second half.

Your next question comes from the line of Tobias Weimann from Morgan Stanley.

Tobias Weimann

Two from my side, if I may. Firstly on the volumes in Western Europe. I was a little bit surprised like-for-like cement volumes were down 2.5%. If I look overall in countries like Germany, volumes are tracking at sort of mid-single-digit level for Q2. Of course, you mentioned already about a bit of a negative kind of effect. But even if I had to expect, I think volumes are still down. Maybe you could elaborate a little bit there, whether you have lost some volumes maybe due to strong pricing? And then the second one also on volumes. In the U.S., you mentioned demand in California was relatively weak. Could you elaborate a bit what was the driver there? And what do you expect for the region for the year as a whole?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. California, large state. California, and we have mentioned our business, that we separate between Northern California and the South, meaning the Bay Area San Francisco, which is north; and south, that's then L.A. and San Diego. And what we see clearly is that the North, the Bay Area was clearly weak. There, clearly residential is weak, yes? And that's where we have a strong position. So our market share in the Bay Area is -- so we are the only cement producer with 40%, 45%, so we overproportionally suffer in the northern part of California. Also Central Valley is, so Sacramento, Reno, is weak. L.A. is doing better, yes, that's what we see.

And what we would expect, which was disappointing also for me and if you go in the macroeconomic numbers, which are available on a state level in U.S., then you'll see that the infrastructure spending in California in the first half year was relatively weak. I don't know whether you know that in California last year, passed big infrastructure bill, I think, for the next 5 to 10 years which provides additional spending of about €5 billion per year. And we had -- I would have expected this kicks in pretty much now in this year. What we see now in May, June, we see the first projects coming from that infrastructure spending. And we expect more to come in the second half, which should help us, especially also in our asphalt division, yes? So there's a certain -- if you want, certain timing delay because California should really grow in infrastructure because the money which is there is very significant, and that's normally the market outlook, should be good.

And then what's your question about Western Europe? I tried to be very specific. That's no longer the rule in the industry. Normally, we normal are very big. I told you we are down 400,000 tonnes and I told you that Spain is down 200,000 because we stopped export, main same reason as I explained to -- I think to Mr. Lehmann on the Swedish and Norway side, yes, due to CO2 pricing. Italy volumes are down by about 100,000 tonnes due to deconsolidation impact of the -- in Italy. And the rest was okay, yes?

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Rajesh Patki from JPMorgan.

Rajesh Patki

I've got two questions as well. First one is on Indonesia. With the strong pricing trend during the first half, how do you see margin develop in the second half, particularly as you expect a pickup in demand? And the second question is on the financial expenses. You mentioned application of IFRS 16 amounted to €22 million higher impact on financial expenses. Does that represent a fair underlying run rate for the year?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Yes. So on Indonesia, we talk now not Indonesia consolidated, we talk about cement division in Indonesia. That's where the new thing is on, yes? And the point is last year, just to be reminding you, we had a EBITDA margin in the cement division of about 19%, which was coming down from the good old days of 40%, 45% or 42%. So we had a certain drop, yes?

And the $100 million question or even more on the market was, what is the normalized EBITDA margin in the cement in Indonesia? And if you check the notes of the other ones who participate longer on the call I said to the market, we would expect Indonesia to go for 25%. I think that is achievable. We think this is realistic.

If you look now to the first half year, our EBITDA margin, that's why I said earlier in the call, went up by 3 percent points to 20%. And I expect for the second half that EBITDA number of 25% or even above 25%. And then you can calculate this will give you for the full year maybe 22%, 23%. But the second half, we should reach a level of 25%.

And on pricing, just to be clear on Indonesia, it's a complex market. In Indonesia, just to give you an idea, Heidelberg sells about -- or Indocement sells about 18.3 million tonnes of cement, out of which 15 million tonnes are bag cement where we have a brand premium with our Tiga Roda brand, yes? And we sell about 3 million in bulk. In bulk, forget about price increase, yes? This is a crazy market that is all about competition. The Chinese are in, and whatever. So on price increases, we talk about bag cement. And what we have done last year in the second half, we have increased in the bag cement prices 4 times, in total by about $6 to $7, which was a price increase of about more than 10%. And that price in bag cement remains unchanged. That's why our bag cement price is up versus first half year, I don't know what, 10% and -- or 14%. And the average price, meaning bag and bulk, is up 6%, 7%. These are the numbers that you just understand the exercise.

And the point is what we can do now on the second half, we want to play a little bit in the market. We could think about increasing bag cement prices. And what I told you that our Indonesian management, Christian, has already started price increases in July by about 20,000 -- or IDR 20 million, whatever the currency is. That's about $1.50, yes? And than last year, we did that four times in a row. And I told you, we watch a little bit how the volumes are going, what the rest of the market is doing, whether we do one price increase or a second or a third. And that is a little bit the question on Indonesia. And then you can calculate on your own. In the second half, we're going to sell about 7.5 million tonnes bag cement, and then you can multiply it obviously $1.50 or $3, whatever you want. That's a little bit the -- that's where we are, okay?

Lorenz Näger

Okay. And then about the question for the financial expenses, we have accounted in the first half year €22 million for interest on leases. And that's about the amount we also expect for the second half. So that will go up to €45 million, €44 million. And the other -- just check the other point which increased the financial cost, where financial hedges on intercompany financing where we cannot buy a hedge in the markets, mainly Eastern European currencies like Georgia or Kazakh tenge. That's why the finance result is a bit higher than last year. And beyond the IFRS 16, interest expense, we think it will go down.

Your next question comes from the line of Josep Pujal from Kepler.

Josep Pujal

Yes. Two questions for me, please. The first one was on the SG&A. You say that you have secured already €80 million of cost reductions for the full year. How much have -- has already impacted the H1? And how do they split between geographies? And my second question is on your disposals. Could you explain a little bit the, I would say, strategy behind these disposals? Is it to capture value? Is it to clean the portfolio of underperforming businesses? Is -- okay. What are the drivers here? And also, how do you want to use these proceeds?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, on the SG&A, the measure is that is we are well on our way. And we have cut, especially on country overhead, quite significantly. There, we have a run-rate of about €61 million or €62 million which we have already done by taking the measures. What other countries? Big contributor is Australia. In Australia, we have cut down by about €16.5 million; and then also about €18 million, then we have Germany, yes; we did about €6 million, France, Italy, just to give an idea.

We are very much focused on productivity. I think in a me-too business like cement and aggregates, if you are losing on productivity, on the long run, you're going to run in trouble. If you compare our numbers, yes, you will see that we have reduced the workforce compared to last year, without big sales off, by about 1,150 people. That shows you -- and volumes are significantly up, yes? Turnover is up. That shows you productivity is up. And just to give an example, in Germany, in the headquarter, we have reduced by 100 people, out of which, 60 are already out, yes? So you know what I mean, we are playing hardball on cost, yes? So -- and that's where we are on our way. And the message is we're going to be 1 year ahead of our savings targets because we have the €100 million, the €50 million, €50 million over two years, and we're going to hit this year probably already €80 million. So we are well on our way. And on the disposals?

Lorenz Näger

Disposal strategy is relatively simple. We believe that you have to manage your asset base in the same way as you have to manage your P&L, yes? So as you reduce unnecessary cost, you also have to reduce your asset base by unnecessary assets, yes? And for us, all assets which are not used for the cement business, aggregates business, ready-mixed business and asphalt business, we tried to clean it up and tried to dispose of it, yes?

So that's exactly what you see. It's idle land, it's participations which we do not need, whether it's a participation in Syria or the excess shares we have in Morocco or a terminal in Sri Lanka which doesn't contribute to value or now the old headquarters in Karachi Mandi in Bern [ph] or whatever it is, that's what we put on the list and that's what we sell. And these are, as I say, assets which do not contribute to our core business, and hence, they also do not have a significant contribution to EBITDA, yes? That's the strategy. And we think that the largest part of this program, we will have to have completed by end of 2020. And the proceeds are used to reduce debt. Or finance growth CapEx, yes? Currently more for reduce debt, yes? Okay, last...

Christoph Beumelburg

One last question?

Your last question comes from the line of John Fraser-Andrews.

John Fraser

My two questions are firstly, the U.S. volumes. Given what's happened in the second quarter, that there was no volume growth and weather disruption, given the base last year Q3 is quite weak with all the bad weather, do you think you can have a catch up in the second half on U.S. volumes? And how's July been in the country?

The second question is, Dr. Scheifele, your list of upsides and downsides for the guidance was heavily weighted to the upside potential. It seems that the U.K. is the only downside you're looking at currently. Would it be fair to say that the very top end of your guidance would be the least of your expectations from here?

Bernd Scheifele

No, no, no. You forgot about Australia, great continent, yes? So I -- we talked about the market situation. In Australia where the market is clearly down, the key question is whether our big infrastructure projects, the 2 big projects in the Sydney market, yes, whether they will now kick in, in September. I don't know whether you have been in Sydney recent times. You see there were 2 very big, large infrastructure projects where Hanson Australia is heavily involved. One is the new airport, there's a new airport built in Sydney where we have a significant part of the work; and the second, there is a significant ring road with lots of tunnels around Sydney being built, where also we have significant work. And these 2 infrastructure projects, we expected to compensate the drop in residential, which is in Sydney, very significant. But as typical with the public administration, there is a little bit, a certain delay. And the key question is whether we can -- whether these projects kick in.

What we have done in Australia is we have cut the workforce now significantly. And I would say by September, just to give you an idea, our workforce in Australia totally will be down by 10%, just to give an idea. So let's wait and see. So Australia is, at the moment, an issue where we have to watch the market. We will still deliver a very good result -- a good result because profitability is high, but it's a clear challenge. And I talked to our guys just yesterday, especially with the management of the North/South Wales, Sydney area, yes? So Sydney again in July is weak, yes? Whereas the West Coast and also Adelaide the South are coming back. But Sydney in the month of July is, for example, 20% of concrete volumes down versus last year. That's why we have taken measures, yes?

And U.S. outlook. I think in U.S., the outlook for the full year is, in our opinion, on volumes, it is okay. We will be below our expectation in the West. We believe that the South should have a strong run, yes? So Houston is back. We think they have things sorted out in Dallas. The Carolinas are very strong. Georgia, Greater Atlanta is booming. The region North looks good, and Canada, we expect BC, Vancouver to deliver also a very strong second half. So on volumes, I would expect -- for North America for the full year, I would still expect the volume growth of let's say 4%, yes? Whereas in year-to-date, we are more or less flattish. So we expect -- or on volumes, we expect a clear recovery.

And we would expect pricing, as I said, to go up by let's say in cement, maybe $1.50, $2, yes? We have a clearly -- and that's impacted by New York and Boston, whereas in Canada, for example, pricing is up by about $8, yes? And also in the region West, we are up average $4 to $5. So that differs very much from region. Order books in U.S. overall are okay, yes? So let's keep our fingers crossed, yes? Okay?

Okay. Thanks a lot for your interest. Have a great summer. Thank you. Bye, bye.

