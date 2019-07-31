Calavo Growers: Buy For Long-Term Growth
by: Freyr Capital
Summary
Health foods is a secular growth trend.
Calavo Growers captures this very well with all its segments exposed to different aspects of the trend.
It trades at a valuation premium which we think is justified.
With continued growth in health foods, we think that the stock price will increase further.
Investment Thesis
Calavo Growers (CVGW) is a leader in attractive fresh and prepared foods categories. We recommend buying Calavo. Our recommendation is based on our expectation of continued top line growth across all