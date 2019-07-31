Tejon: Betting The Ranch

By looking at comparable acre value, we can see that its developable land is undervalued by at least 75% on the balance sheet.

During my many years driving across California's Interstate, I have personally passed through the vast Tejon Ranch (TRC) property on many occasions and have wondered, "Why does nobody live here?" In fact, the massive 270,000-acre property (the largest piece of private property in California) has almost no residential development despite the extreme urban congestion just 20 miles to the south in Los Angeles as shown below.

In the past, the lack of commercial and residential development in the area made sense. Los Angeles still had room for development and was not in its current severe housing shortage. Santa Clarita, the most northern developed area in the Los Angeles zone, was just starting to rapidly grow, and areas like Tejon lacked commercial activities that could support a residential population. Here is a map below to illustrate its close proximity to Los Angeles:

(Source: Tejon Ranch website)

That is changing by the day as the need for more housing in Southern California continues to expand. While the ranch has struggled to begin residential development due to environmental litigation, housing demand will inevitably outweigh the demand for wildflowers.

The stock has recently lost about 30% of its value following a 2018 land preservation agreement and a recent lawsuit that may block a home development plan that would bring 20,000 much-needed homes through a master planned community.

The community was approved by the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service in 2013 and was filed only four days before the April 29, 2019 deadline to make such a suit. To me, this is a strong upward catalyst for the company, as it is clear that the lawsuit is unlikely to stand in court because it was filed as a last-minute attempt. Further, the claim that the development will kill California's condors may resonate in the court of public opinion but, in a legal context, appears to be untrue.

Even if it loses this legal battle, I believe the company is a great long-term value investment. It currently trades roughly at its book value, and in the future, the book value is likely to increase substantially as the true value of its 27,000 non-protected acres are realized.

If Peter Lynch's "Invest in what you know" advice holds true today, then this company may be my favorite single stock investment.

Long-Term Development and Asset Value

Despite its successful commercial development, the company itself has fallen off investors' radar with its market cap currently at $469 million and the stock 67% below its 2005 peak.

Tejon Ranch currently trades at a relatively low price-to-book ratio of 1.1. If you are looking for a company with high cash flow yield, Tejon Ranch is not it, as it has a P/E ratio of 170. Currently, the company's revenue comes largely from farming at $18 million, mineral resources at $14 million and commercial/industrial real estate at $8.9 million. In the past two years, the company has not reported any gains on sale from real estate. It is certainty difficult to value due to its many unique qualities, but because most of that value is in land, we will make that the focus of our valuation.

Let's start by making the assumption that the current land use agreement that conserves 90% of the company's land will hold indefinitely. Tejon Ranch is beautiful, and despite the fact that it would make for extremely high investment returns if that agreement were modified, it would be unfortunate for to lose views like this:

(Source : Tejon Ranch)

This makes for 27,000 acres of land that can and will be developed (eventually). To estimate the true value of this land, we will take a simple sample of for-sale rural mixed use undeveloped land in the area surrounding the Tejon ranch property and calculate its average value per acre. See the map below (Note: Tejon Ranch is the area in the middle without green dots).

(Source: Trulia)

After taking a sample of nine for-sale land parcels from all over the map, I got a selling price per acre from $15,000 to $50,000, at an average of $30,000. Multiplying that figure by 27,000 acres, we get to an estimated developable land value of $813 million, far above the current recorded real estate value of $283 million (which also includes the value of its current operable commercial buildings).

The company's three projects currently in development total 16,400 acres of land to be developed for residential development. These will include a total of 34,700 residential units and 15 million sq. ft. of commercial property. It is unclear how long it will take Tejon and its partners to complete the project. Mountain Village, which has 3,450 of those residential units, is currently in final engineering designs and will be obtaining construction permits soon, but the much larger Grapevine and Centennial projects are still in the process of finalizing state and federal permits.

With the average price of a home in nearby Santa Clarita at $550,000 and roughly $700,000 in Los Angeles, it is likely there will be high demand for the residential property. Unlike in Los Angeles, these homes will come with backyards.

To illustrate, here is current design of the 12,000 sq. ft. Grapevine MPC project:

(Source: 2018 Annual Presentation)

Tejon Ranch is designing these properties for retirees. As the retired elderly population is increasing and looking to leave the urban sprawl of Los Angeles, I imagine this ambitious project will be a success story. If Tejon were to sell its developable land today, the company's book value would like increase at least two-fold. If these projects are successful, investors may see that figure go far higher. This far out, it is difficult to estimate the potential asset value returns, but I expect far higher than a two-fold increase.

Ongoing Litigation is a Positive Catalyst and Potential Risk

The company is currently involved in three lawsuits. Two involve the Center for Biological Diversity (or CBD), which appears to have an ongoing vendetta against the company stemming back to the early 2000s. One of its suits was a California Environmental Quality Act challenge, wherein Tejon Ranch won 6 out of 7 issues in 2018. The other is the previously mentioned suit that attempts to block the large centennial project; this is the case where I find most material for investors because the bulk of Tejon's future residential units depend on it.

The third lawsuit was on behalf of native cultural activists who claimed that the land be treated as "traditional cultural property" because some native groups would not be able to collect California condor feathers. The Federal government urged California to toss this lawsuit, claiming that the beloved birds cannot be deemed "cultural property."

I don't expect any of the lawsuits to be successful, but view them as a positive catalyst, as they have depressed share prices. The developments have already been approved by environmental agencies and will actually lower wildfire risk and assist in the massive housing shortage in California.

Following the 2018 lawsuit with CBD, Tejon Ranch agreed to permanently conserve 90% of its land. Now, CBD wants to go back on that agreement press even further. California may be a left-leaning state, but basic private property rights do exist.

The lawsuits pose a risk, particularly if CBD manages to stop the Centennial project that is expected to bring tremendous value, but more likely than not, the current case will not stand in court. This will most likely occur this year, and when it does, it will certainly attract attention to the company on behalf of investors. I'll be keeping a close eye on the ongoing litigation, but I want to be in before others find out.

The Bottom Line

Tejon Ranch is a large, stunning property which I have personally admired for many years. It is in an area that has yet to unleash its economic potential and will only do so if more commercial and residential activity arrives. There are many thousands of businesses and individuals in Los Angeles that are aching for a cheaper location but refuse to leave Southern California. To the south, Orange County has already been fully developed to great success, but to the north there is only protected forest and Tejon Ranch.

Development is extremely ambitious. If it works, investors can expect very high returns possibly of 5X+, but if not, then the downside will depend on how much leverage the company eventually takes on. There are many moving variables that could jeopardize the projects, such as ongoing and future litigation, the California housing market, fire and earthquakes, and the ability to get financing. But with a property as large and in demand as this, I believe those variables will fall into their correct place.

This is a high-volatility, small-cap company and my view is long term, and it would be unwise to bet the full ranch on this ranch. I plan to hold the company for up to a decade, and potentially even longer if the opportunity still exists. Judging solely by my relatively conservative book value estimate, I give the company a price target of $50 (over twice its current price), which I expect to occur over the next three years unless litigation turns against the company. If so, I still see little downside, as Tejon Ranch will retain its diverse portfolio of assets and only temporarily lose upside potential.

