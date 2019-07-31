Designer Brands: King Of Shoes Will Survive The 'Retail Apocalypse' And Is A Long-Term Buy

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), formerly known as DSW Inc. and unofficially "Designer Shoe Warehouse," recently changed its name and stock ticker. The company operates nearly 650 footwear and accessories stores across the U.S. and Canada. Its 2018 acquisition of shoe designer and manufacturer 'Camuto Group' created a vertically integrated business model with an in-house portfolio of brands and global production capability representing an exciting growth opportunity. The name change this year reflects this new and unique business model. The stock has been under pressure this year in part related to pessimism in the broader apparel retail industry as multiple companies struggle to adapt to changing consumer trends and declining brick-and-mortar traffic. Indeed, while footwear retail competitors like Payless Shoes and Nine West have filed for bankruptcy in recent years, DBI has bucked the trend and continues to grow. This article highlights DBI as a compelling long-term investment opportunity in a company that has a clear competitive advantage and positive outlook.

Sustainable competitive advantage: (Strong)

DBI is a major player in the footwear segment through its DSW brand of stores in the U.S. and also the Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company concept in Canada. The company's stores feature an "off-price fashion" model including selections from major footwear companies and its own portfolio of brands produced by the Camuto Group segment.

DSW brand storefront example. Source: Company website

We feel this retail niche of discount footwear is in some ways less exposed to domination by online competition with the idea that consumers typically need to or prefer to try on shoes for fit and comfort. For this reason, there will always be a market for a big box shoe retailer with brick-and-mortar locations. DBI's advantage is not only its coast to coast presence in the North America market but also a strong e-commerce operation which management notes drives a dynamic where in-store customers are often making future purchases online and vice versa. The option to make exchanges locally also supports store traffic. A quick search on Google for keywords like "shoes," "women's footwear" and "discount shoes," for example, highlights the company's market position with DSW appearing among the top organic results. The brand momentum is healthy with an active and loyal customer base. DBI points to its recent loyalty program initiative as driving engagement.

DBI Camuto Group Presentation. Source: Company IR

DBI also owns and produces its own brands and these products are thereby sold at higher margins across its store network. The Camuto Group segment with a 50-year history includes a portfolio of brands like 'Vince Camuto,' 'Louise et Cie,' 'Sole Society,' 'CC Corso Como' and the footwear licenses of 'Jessica Simpson' and 'Lucky Brand.' The company counts on manufacturing facilities in 10 countries which it considers to contribute to world-class design and sourcing capabilities.

DBI segments. Source: Company IR

60% of Camuto's sales are from the international market while in the United States its products are sold at major retailers like Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), Dillard's (DDS), TJ-Maxx (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), and even Amazon.com (AMZN). Separately, the company has current sourcing and white-label contracts with larger brands like Saks Fifth Avenue (OTCPK:HBAYF), J. Crew, and Lord & Taylor, to name a few. DBI claims it "participates in 5% of all footwear transactions in the United States." Regardless of where consumers are buying footwear, DBI likely has some slice of it. We feel DBI is set to benefit from the trend in consolidation of the broader retail industry, with its current leadership position representing a sustainable competitive advantage.

Management strength: (Strong)

Management has pursued shareholder-friendly policies, including a regular dividend since 2011 and last increasing the quarterly rate in 2018 by 25% to $0.25 that now yields 5.5% on an annualized basis. The company also repurchased 5.4 million shares since the first quarter of fiscal 2018 under an existing $500-million authorization announced back in 2017.

DBI capital returns. Source: Company IR

Historically, the company never carried long-term debt on its balance sheet although financing was required for the $375-million acquisition of Camuto in 2018. The deal in fact resulted in a number of one-off and non-recurring charges that have skewed GAAP-based profitability metrics over the transition period, although these are expected to normalize going forward. The balance sheet position remains strong, highlighted by a current ratio of 1.5x with cash and investments totaling $121.9 million compared to $235.0 of debt at the end of Q1. Financial debt to EBITDA over the trailing twelve months ended the last quarter at 0.8x, representing a still relatively low level of leverage that should trend lower as consistent excess free cash flow is used to pay down debt. Investors should monitor the recovery of free cash flow through the integration of its recent acquisition and use comparable sales data to gauge the health of the operations.

It's encouraging to see that during a difficult period for department stores and the general retail industry, DBI has managed to maintain organic growth with comparable store sales up 3% year over year in Q1 2019. We see this as a reflection of effective management and also the strong underlying business.

Innovation: (Strong)

Management innovation efforts have gone beyond the bold strategy initiative of the Camuto deal. Looking back, a modernization of the DSW store designs and significant investments in its e-commerce infrastructure in recent years continue to pay dividends. It's worth noting that DSW stores have taken steps at an international expansion currently with three stores in the Middle East, including a location in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Small things, like reports from earlier this year that the company would take the plunge and sell hemp-based CBD oil-infused beauty products demonstrate the company continues to look forward.

Management is positive on its business position and growth potential. Guidance through fiscal 2021 released in a "3-Year Strategic Priorities and Financial Goals" looks for a number of growth initiatives. CEO Roger Rawlins made the following comments in the press release:

Over the next three years and beyond, we will leverage our integrated enterprise to continue delivering differentiated products and experiences while significantly expanding our gross margin by bringing the production of our private brands in-house through our industry-leading Camuto Group and increasing the sales penetration of all of our produced brands across our retail channels...We look forward to continuing to drive innovation and increase market share by delivering positive comp sales while also growing complementary categories and markets."

DBI 3-Year Strategic Goals. Source: Company IR

Summarizing some of the key points in its strategy initiatives, DBI is betting that it can leverage its capabilities as a vertically integrated business from design, production, distribution to direct-to-consumer sales and grow market share. The commitment to its "digital expertise" and e-commerce platform demonstrates the dynamic business opportunities.

Long-term outlook for revenue and profitability growth: (Strong)

The company highlights in the latest earnings release "continued momentum in the core business with five consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales and seven consecutive quarters of positive footwear comparable sales." We think these trends will continue for many years to come as the company has an overall strong business profile and positive growth outlook.

For the current fiscal year that ends in January 2020, management is guiding for revenue growth in the low double-digits while comparable sales should be in the low single-digits. Fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share are expected to range between $1.80 and $1.90. This represents year-over-year earnings growth of 5% to 11%. Longer term, the company maintains a three-year financial objectives guidance through fiscal 2021 that includes a 5.5% composite annual growth rate of revenues through the period. Adjusted EPS in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 represents a 63% increase from the 2018 adjusted EPS amount of $1.66.

DBI forward guidance. Source: Company IR

The expectation here is for accelerating profitability with the integration of the Camuto Group and accompanying synergies. DBI posted revenue of $3.35 billion over the trailing twelve months and this is likely to approach $4 billion according to guidance. The gross margin expansion of 240 basis points from the 29.7% level ending 2018 will be driven by the immediate impact of recognizing internal brand sales at a lower cost compared to pre-Camuto terms. Targeted cumulative cash flow of $800 million over the next three years compares to the current annual dividend distribution of approximately $78 million and $110 million in net debt for context.

The ability to open new stores while many other retailers are closing may represent upside to current forecasts. The next growth driver may come from exporting its DSW store concept to new international markets beyond its expansion that has started in the Middle East. The exclusive selection of company brands coupled with the proven unique store design would likely work globally from Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Conclusion - Long-term outlook: (Very Bullish)

An investment in DBI today is a bet on a great company with a positive forward long-term outlook. We are very bullish particularly as it relates to the valuation upside of the stock as it currently trades at only 9.9x fiscal 2019 earnings guidance and 0.44x sales over the trailing twelve months. We think these levels represent a significant discount to intrinsic value and the stock could have at least 30% upside over the next year. A solid string of earnings demonstrating effective execution towards accomplishing the stated strategic goals will make the market recognize the value here. DBI is a winner among the retail sector and is set to survive the "retail apocalypse."

Summary Table: Designer Brands

Overall long term outlook Very Bullish Sustainable competitive advantage Strong Management strength Strong Innovation Strong Outlook for revenue and profitability growth Strong

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.