Funko: Not A Fad But The Best Monetizer Of Fads

Summary

Fandom is a growth industry. Funko is a pure play on fandom with its unmatched license library, geographical footprint, diverse channels, and nimble operations.

We think that Funko has a solid strategy which it is executing well and will continue to grow for many years to come.

We view its valuation as very attractive. We think that the cause of the depressed multiples is market’s view of Funko’s products as a fad.

We disagree with the market, and encourage investors to take advantage of the dislocation.